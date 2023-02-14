A map showing the location of Rishtedar 230 nw 24th streetView gallery

Rishtedar 230 nw 24th street

review star

No reviews yet

230 nw 24th street

miami, FL 33127

BEVERAGES 3PD

CHAMPAIGNE

BOTTLE CHAMPAIGNE

$52.00

WINE

BOTTLE WINE

$15.60

BEER

CORONA

$10.40

CORONA LIGHT

$10.40

MODELO ESPECIAL

$10.40

INDIAN BEER

$9.04

DRINKS

COCA COLA

$3.90

COCA COLA ZERO

$3.90

FANTA

$3.90

PANNA WATER

$9.75

S PELLECRINO S/G

$6.50

S PELLECRINO S/G

$6.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$6.44

MANGO JUICE

$6.44

BLUEBERRY JUICE

$6.44

MANGO LASSY

$7.80

LASSY

$6.44

FOOD 3PD

APPETIZERS

PACORA MIX

$10.33

GOA CHILLY BENGAN

$11.64

SAMOSAS

$12.94

JHEENGA KOLIWADA

$16.84

JHEENGA TIL TIKKA

$16.84

GOA CHILLY JHEENGA

$16.84

PANEER TIKKA

$24.70

MURGH TIKKA

$25.94

VESHNU

VESHNU MASALA

$19.50

ACHARI BENGAN

$19.50

DAL TADKA

$20.80

ANGOORI KHUMB AUR MATAR

$20.80

ALOO MATAR AUR GOBHI

$20.80

DAL MAKHANI

$22.04

CHANA PINDI BATURA

$22.04

MATTAR PANEER

$22.04

MALAI KOFTA

$22.04

BHINDI MASALA

$22.10

PADAI PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$23.40

LAHSUNI SAAG PANEER

$23.40

MURGH

MURGH MADRAS

$23.34

MURGH CHETTINAD

$23.34

BUTTER CHICKEN

$23.34

MURGH CURRY

$23.34

ACHARI MURGH TIKKA MASALA

$24.64

LASUNI SAAG MURGH

$24.64

MURGH TAWA MASALA

$24.64

MURGH NILGIRI

$24.64

MURGH KALI MITCH

$24.64

MURGH ADRAKI

$24.64

KARAY MURGH TIKKA MASALA

$24.64

MURGH PUNJABI

$24.64

SAMUDER KA KHANA

JHEENGA MASALEDAR

$25.94

JHEENGA TAWA MASALA

$25.94

GOA JHEENGA CURRY

$25.94

GOA MACHI CURRY

$25.94

JHEENGA PUNJABI

$25.94

GOSHT

MATHAN NILGIRI

$27.24

MATHAN JOSH CURRY

$27.24

BALTI GOSHT

$27.24

MATHAN CHOP MASALA

$39.00

KABBABS & TANDOOR

MURGH RESHMI KABAB

$24.70

MURGH TANDOORI

$24.70

MURGH TIKKA PAHADI

$24.70

JAHANGIRI KABAB

$26.00

TANDOORI MIX

$50.70

NAAN

NAAN

$5.14

TILL DANIA NAAN

$6.44

LASUN NAAN

$6.44

TANDOORI KULCHA

$6.50

CHEESE NAAN

$9.04

BASMATI

ARROZ BASMATI

$6.31

KASHMIRI PULAO

$15.60

NINBOO BAATH

$18.13

MITHAI

KULFI

$9.04

GULAB JAMUN

$9.04

MOUZ MUZAFER

$10.33

SAMOSA DE CHOCOLATE

$11.70

SURTIDO DE POSTRES

$19.50

MENU

SAN VALENTIN

TANTRICO

$74.00

KAMASUTRA

$79.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

230 nw 24th street, miami, FL 33127

Directions

