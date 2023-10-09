Rising Eagle Brewery 13070 Commerce Drive
Soft Drink
Appetizers
WINGS
Seven dry-brined full wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
PREZ. BITES
Lightly salted, with IPA queso & dark ale mustard
CAPRESE SALAD
Buffalo mozzarella, plump ripened tomatoes, and fresh basil over nut-free pesto with a drizzle of Glazed Balsamic Vinegar
PANZANELLA
Tuscan-style tomato, mozzarella medallion, homemade croutons tossed in house blend Italian dressing topped with fresh basil
HUM. & CAULI. CHIPS
Chickpea and sesame tahini, garlic, and lemon dip served with freshly baked cauliflower chips
BRUSCHETTA
A full platter of garlic crostini, fresh tomato, basil, feta, and balsamic glaze
CHAR. MEAT BD
Chef’s selection of our favorite cured meats and assorted cheeses serves 2-3
CHAR. CHEESE BD
Chef’s selection of our favorite assorted cheeses serves 2-3
CHAR. MEAT & CHEESE BD
Chef’s selection of our favorite cured meats and assorted cheeses serves 2-3
LOADED FRIES
Generous portion of fries with our signature seasoning, R.E.B. Award-Winning Chili, IPA queso, five cheese blend, crispy pork belly, and pickled red onions with ranch on the side
R.E.B. Specialties
OKIE BURGER
House Blend Prime Burger, crispy pork belly, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, garlic Dijon, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, on brioche with fries
CAPRESE PANINI
Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, nut-free pesto, olive oil on grilled artesian bread with a side salad or fresh fruit
MEATBALL SUB
Italian meatballs, marinara, signature cheese blend, and herb seasoning on a sub roll with fries
R.E.B. CHILI
Pork & Beef blend, beans, onions, and tomatoes simmered in R.E.B. finest brew, topped with cheese and fresh onions
ITALIAN MELT
Five cheese-blend, salami, pepperoni, ham, fragrant Prosciutto, more cheese, then grilled on artisan rosemary bread, drizzled with olive oil and red wine vinegar served with fresh French Fries
CHOPPED SALAD
Crisp, fresh mixed greens, chopped salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan, olives, tomatoes, carrots, pickled red onions
HOUSE SALAD LG
R.E.B. salad blend, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, pickled red onions, signature cheese blend, topped with homemade croutons Lg
HOUSE SALAD SM
R.E.B. salad blend, carrots, cucumbers, tomato, pickled red onions, signature cheese blend, topped with homemade croutons Sm
Dinner Special
Brick Oven Pizza
QN MARGHERITA
San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
5 CHEESE
San Marzano tomato sauce, two mozzarella types, provolone, parmigiano Reggiano, Romano, fresh cracked pepper, extra virgin olive oil
MEAT LOVERS
San Marzano tomato, basil, Parmigiano Reggiano, bacon, sausage, meatballs, spicy salami, fresh mozzarella
BBQ CHICKEN
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, Gouda cheese, and fresh cilantro
PEPPERONI
San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil
SOUTHRN TUSCAN
Bechamel sauce, mozzarella, provolone, bacon, grilled chicken, olives, and a pesto drizzle
HAWAIIAN
Fresh pineapple, applewood smoked ham, and red onions
THE WORKS
Spicy Italian sausage, rustic pepperoni, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, red onions, bell peppers, olives, & oregano
THE GARDEN
Bechamel sauce, spinach, onion, mushroom, tomato, bell peppers, mozzarella, and provolone
B.Y.O PIZZA
* We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza
B.Y.O. 1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA
* We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza
1/2 & 1/2 SPECIALS
Sides
CUP OF CHILI
R.E.B. award-winning sweet and spicy chili topped with Cheddar Cheese and diced white onions and served with toasted crostini
HALF LOADED CHEESE FRIES
Generous portion of fries with our signature seasoning, IPA queso, five cheese blend, crispy pork belly, and onions with ranch on the side
BOAT OF FRIES
Side serving of our gluten-free and kosher-certified fresh-cut fries lightly dusted with salt
FRESH FRUIT
Fresh seasonal mixed fruit cup
GARDEN VEGGIE PLATTER
Platter of fresh garden celery, carrots, tomatoes, and cucumber veggies served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
MAC N' CHEESE
KIDS Pick 3
Mac N' Cheese served with fresh mixed fruit bowl and soft drink
SIDE SALAD
CHICKEN NUGGETS
Sauces
After Add On
Dessert
BRICK OVEN BROWNIE
Warm brownie served with scoop of Tillamook vanilla bean ice cream topped with caramel sauce and Heath Bar Crunch bits.
RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE
Ricotta cheesecake with a shortbread cookie crust, topped with strawberry sauce
VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM
Tillamook vanilla bean ice cream served with shortbread cookies
Sample of Beer
SAMPLE Dank Commander, Juicy IPA
SAMPLE Zonk -,Blonde IPA
SAMPLE Mango Granado, Juicy IPA
SAMPLE Sergeant Strawberry, Blonde
SAMPLE P.O.G. Juice, Juicy IPA
SAMPLE Mojito Mama, Juicy IPA
SAMPLE Sourkin' Spice, Gose
SAMPLE Cotton Candy, Sourburst
SAMPLE Watermelon Recon, Wheat
SAMPLE Panzer, Fest Bier
SAMPLE Hold My Beer, NZ Pale Ale
SAMPLE Blackout Drive, Porter
Flights
Mug Pour
MUG Dank Commander, Juicy IPA 20oz
MUG Zonk - Blood Orange, Blonde IPA 20oz
MUG Mango Granado, Juicy IPA 20oz
Sergeant Strawberry, Blonde 20oz
P.O.G. Juice, Juicy IPA 20oz
Mojito Mama, Juicy IPA 20oz
Sourkin' Spice, Gose 20oz
Cotton Candy, Sourburst 20oz
Watermelon Recon, Wheat 20oz
Panzer, Fest Bier 20oz
Hold My Beer, NZ Pale Ale 20oz
Blackout Drive, Porter 20oz
Crowler
Dank Commander, Juicy IPA Crowler
Zonk -,Blonde IPA Crowler
Mango Granado, Juicy IPA Crowler
Sergeant Strawberry, Blonde Crowler
P.O.G. Juice, Juicy IPA Crowler
Mojito Mama, Juicy IPA Crowler
Sourkin' Spice, Gose Crowler 32oz
Cotton Candy, Sourburst Crowler
Watermelon Recon, Wheat Crowler
Panzer, Fest Bier Crowler 32oz
Hold My Beer, NZ Pale Ale crowler
Growler
Growler Glass Jug Purchase
Panzer, Fest Bier Growler
Watermelon Recon, Wheat Growler
Cotton Candy, Sourburst Growler
Sourkin' Spice, Gose Growler
Mojito Mama, Juicy IPA Growler
P.O.G. Juice, Juicy IPA Growler
Sergeant Strawberry, Blonde Growler
Mango Granado, Juicy IPA Growler
Zonk -,Blonde IPA Growler
Dank Commander, Juicy IPA Growler
Black-Out Drive, Porter, Growler
Mug Club
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
