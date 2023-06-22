Rising Grinds Cafe imageView gallery

Rising Grinds Cafe Madison Square

6 Reviews

$

1167 Madison Ave. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49507

COFFEE

Drip

$3.00+

Pour Over

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.00+

TEA

Brewed Tea

$2.50+

Tea Latte

$4.00+

SODA & JUICE

Orange Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50+

Italian Soda

$3.00

OTHER

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Milk

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Breakfast, Soul Food, and family. Come and eat with us!

1167 Madison Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507

