Rising River Brewing 1955 Willow Lane

1955 Willow Lane

Macungie, PA 18062

Order Again

Draft Beer

Disco Lemonade Shandy

$6.00

Employee Discount 16oz drink

$5.00
Hex Wit

Hex Wit

$6.00

Hemlock Pilsner

$6.00

House Seltzer

$6.00
Rising of the Marzen

Rising of the Marzen

$7.00

Cider Shandy!

$7.00

Hardball Cider

$7.00

Moontower Hazy DIPA

$8.00

Orange Crush

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Water

$2.00

Capri Sun $1

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

ATreat 4pack

$7.00

Gatorade $3

$3.00

Atreat bottle 12oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1955 Willow Lane, Macungie, PA 18062

