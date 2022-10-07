Rising Tide tap&table 523 Glen Cheek Drive

Restaurant info

RISING TIDE tap & table. Craveable – Shareable – Crafted. These are the pillars that we stand behind. We have a deeply rooted passion for everything food and beer. We offer 60 craft beers on draft and specialize in Street Tacos, Stone Baked Pizzas, Smash Iron Burgers, and Handcrafted Cocktails. Take advantage of our indoor seating in our barrel room or catch the game at our island bar. Enjoy fabulous lakefront sunsets and live music on the weekends on our lakefront deck featuring breathtaking views of the Port’s Exploration Tower.