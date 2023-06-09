Main picView gallery

Ristorante Carmelo 25747 Perdido Beach Blvd. Suite 1

review star

No reviews yet

25747 Perdido Beach Blvd. Suite 1

Orange Beach, AL 36561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mtn Dew

$3.50

Panna

$4.25

Pellegrino

$4.25

Pepsi

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.25

Root Beer

$3.50

Starry

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Cofffee

$3.00

Water

Club Soda

$3.00

Appetizers

Bruschette

$14.00

Country bread topped with your choice of tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil, or sautéed wild mushrooms

Carrozza

$18.00

Lightly breaded, pan-fried ciabatta bread stuffed with mozzarella & prosciutto. Served with marinara sauce

Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, and white wine. Served over crostini

Calamari

$16.00

Fried calamari served with marinara dipping sauce

Caprese

$16.00

Beef steak tomato, mozzarella di bufala, fresh basil, aged balsamic vinegar sprinkled with sea salt and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Cozze

$20.00

Native mussels sautéed with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil and white wine. Served with crostini

Italian Meat and Cheese Platter

$34.00

Cured meats, gourmet cheese, assorted fruit, and hot crostini bread

Bread

Extra Pasta

$4.95

5 oz Pasta

Extra Sauce

Soup

Zuppa Del Giorno

$11.00

Prepared fresh daily with market-fresh ingredients

Minestra Di Fagioli

$9.00

Rustic country soup made from the stock of prosciutto, beans & pasta

Salads

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesars dressing, topped with croutons & shaved Parmigiano

Insalata Carmelo

$16.00

Mix of garden fresh greens, radicchio, arugula, romaine, endive, grape tomatoes & pecorino with bits of imported dry salami and our house salad dressing

Insalata Mista

$9.00

Seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, and Carmelo's famous house salad dressing

Pasta

Scaloppine Abruzzese

$26.00

Veal and chicken sautéed with butter, white wine, broccoli, and cheese, pan tossed with penne rigate

Brigante Di Penne

$21.00

Penne rigate in a light cream, vodka, and tomato sauce

Maccheroni Amatriciana

$26.00

House-made spaghetti chitarra with pancetta, pecorino, red pepper flakes, onion, and crushed tomato sauce

Carbonara

$25.00

Spaghetti with pancetta, onion, egg yolk, grated grana padano

Maielando

$27.00

Fusilli in a cream sauce with bel paese and pecorino cheeses and crema di tartufo Nero

Ammazzafame

$25.00

A specialty of the house! Penne rigate, porcini mushrooms, sausage, broccoli, sun-dried tomato, and capers

Quattro Formaggi

$22.00

Pappardelle in a rich cheese sauce of Romano, gorgonzola, bel paese and parmigiano

Lasagna Carmelo

$26.00

Pasta layered with egg, veal, beef, pork, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce

Gnocchi Abruzzese

$22.00

Served with tomato sauce, fresh basil, and pecorino

Mare E Monte

$25.00

Linguine with clams from the sea and mushrooms from the mountains in a rich tomato sauce

Tortellini Pesto

$24.00

Tortellini, fresh pesto creme sauce with pine nuts, basil, Parmigiano, and extra virgin olive oil

Chitarra Al Tartufo

$28.00

Abruzzese chitarra-cut pasta with wild mushrooms, and sausage with white truffle oil

Spaghetti E Polpette

$24.00

Tomato sauce with veal, pork, & beef meatballs

Gnocchi Spezzatino

$25.00

Gnocchi sautéed with capers, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and veal

Melanzane Parmigiana

$22.00

Baked eggplant layered with a light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Seafood

Marco Polo

$44.00

Fresh from the market, shrimp, clams, mussels, filet of sole, calamari, and scallops in a light marinara sauce. Served over pappardelle

Scampi Francavillese

$30.00

Shrimp sautéed with butter and garlic in a white wine sauce. Served over spaghetti

Salmone

$31.00

Wild salmon marinated and grilled. Served with Italian white bean salad and grilled asparagus

Sogliola Pescarese

$32.00

Fresh filet of sole, dipped in egg and fried with fresh lemon and limoncello. Served with grilled asparagus

Guazzetto Di Mare

$30.00

A specialty of the house! Calamari, imported baby clams, fresh shrimp, and filet of sole in a rich tomato sauce over pappardelle pasta

Calamari Pirata

$28.00

Calamari sautéed in tomato sauce with capers, olives, and sun-dried tomato served over spaghetti

Veal

Vitello Marsala

$30.00

Veal, sautéed mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine sauce. Served with linguine

Veal Piccata

$30.00

Lightly dusted veal sautéed with butter, capers, shallots, white wine, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Served over angel hair pasta

Braciolettine

$29.00

Prepared alla limone, veal rolled and stuffed with prosciutto and mozzarella, mushrooms, and a citrus white wine sauce. Served with angel hair pasta

Vitello Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Carrozzella

$28.00

Veal topped with mozzarella, fried sage in a white wine sauce served with angel hair pasta

Grilled

Lombata Di Manzo

$35.00

Grilled new York sirloin topped with a dolce gorgonzola sauce served with linguine

Bistecca Alla Arrabbiata

$38.00

Grilled New York sirloin steak topped with a spicy marinara sauce, mushrooms, capers anchovies & olives served with linguine

Pollo Alla Griglia

$28.00

Grilled chicken breast, lightly seasoned, served over a salad of mixed greens with house salad dressing

Chicken

Pollo Carmelo

$28.00

Boneless chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts and mushrooms in a light lemon sauce

Pollo Marsala

$26.00

Chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine sauce. Served with linguine

Saggittario

$28.00

Boneless chicken, asparagus, olives, artichoke, anchovy, and roasted tomato. Served with a house salad

Pollo Francesco

$29.00

Boneless chicken breast topped with prosciutto and mozzarella, spicy marinara sauce, fresh mushrooms and black olives

Pollo Focaccia

$28.00

Boneless chicken breast topped with prosciutto and mozzarella, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, fried artichokes, and white wine sauce

Pollo Parmigiana

$27.00

Baked chicken cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Dessert

Sweet Goat Cheese Rye Crusted Pie

$10.00

Cheesecake-like in texture with a gentle sweetness from the honey

Tiramisu

$10.00

Velvety mélange of savoiardi layered cookies with delicately sweetened whipped eggs and mascarpone cheese. Dipped in an espresso and dusting of cocoa powder

Panna Cotta

$10.00

"Cooked cream" - made of cream and sugar. Garnished with seasonal macerated berries

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$10.00

Traditional lemon ricotta cake with limoncello cream cheese frosting and blueberry curd

Dolce Del Giorno

$10.00

Chef's dessert selection is made fresh daily

Cannoli Siciliana

$10.00

Crisp hand-rolled pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese, chocolate, and vanilla. Dipped in pistachio nuts. Dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon

Gelato & Sorbetto

$10.00

Rotating flavors

Special Event Dessert

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$10.00

Kids Alfredo

$10.00

Kids Shrimp Scampi

$12.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$12.00

Bar Menu

House Cocktails

Premium Italian Margarita

$10.00

Carmelo Old Fasion

$9.00

Bellini

$10.00

Strawberry Basil Limonata

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Capri Mule

$10.00

Italian Rum Punch

$9.00

Cafe Espresso

Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Martini

Wedding Cake

$12.00

Italian Apple

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Carmelo Martini

$11.00

Sangria Martini

$12.00

Imported/Craft Beer

Perroni

$7.00

Moretti

$7.00

Weihenstephan Hefe Weiss

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Pilsner Urquell

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Sierra Navada

$7.00

Domestic Beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Cocktails

Armaretto Sour

$7.50

Baileys Coffee

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Daiquiri

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gin Collins

$6.00

Gin Sour

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Long Island

$7.50

Mai Tai

$7.50

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Melonball

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mud Slide

$8.00

Orange Crush

$6.50

Pina Colada

$8.00

Red Snapper

$10.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

White Russian

$7.50

Red Wine

Light

GLS Sartori Love Story Pinot Noir - Veneto

$10.00

BTL Sartori Love Story Pinot Noir - Veneto

$40.00

BTL Bottega Vinaia Pinot Noir - Trentino 

$56.00

Medium

GLS Truffle Dog Rosso - Piedmont

$10.00

BTL Truffle Dog Rosso - Piedmont

$40.00

GLS Barbera Del Monferato - Piedmont

$12.00

BTL Barbera Del Monferato - Piedmont

$48.00

BTL Sella and Mosca Cannonau - Di Sardegna 

$60.00

BTL Poletti Sangiovese Di Romagna - Emilia Romagna 

$50.00

GLS Nino Negri "Quadrio" Valtellina Superiore - Piedmont

$14.00

BTL Nino Negri "Quadrio" Valtellina Superiore - Piedmont

$56.00

BTL Monte Zovo Valpolicella Superiore - Veneto 

$80.00

BTL Bertani Valpolicella Ripasso - Veneto 

$70.00

Full

GLS Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico - Tuscany

$13.00

GLS Casadei Sogno Mediterraneo

$15.00

BTL Casadei Sogno Mediterraneo

$60.00

BTL Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico - Tuscany

$52.00

BTL Fattoria Dei Barbi Rosso Di Montalcino - Tuscany 

$80.00

BTL Travaglini Gattinara - Piedmont 

$110.00

BTL Lastricato Chianti Ruffina Reserva - Tuscany 

$100.00

BTL La Fortezza Aglianico - Campania 

$80.00

BTL Banfi Magna Cum Laude - Tuscany 

$100.00

BTL Marchesi Di Barolo Barbaresco - Piedmont

$100.00

BTL Santi Amarone della Valpolicella- Veneto 

$100.00

BTL Monte Zovo Calinverno Rosso - Veneto 

$110.00

BTL Marchesi Di Barolo, Barolo Traditional - Piedmont 

$110.00

BTL Mastroberardino Taurasi - Campania 

$110.00

BTL Monte Zovo Amarone della Valpolicella - Veneto 

$120.00

BTL Banfi Aska Bolgheri Rosso - Tuscany

$92.00

BTL Fattoria Dei Barbi Brunello di Montalcino - Tuscany

$140.00

BTL Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino - Tuscany 

$150.00

BTL Banfi Excelsus - Tuscany 

$195.00

BTL Bartani Amarone Valpantena

$160.00

BTL Marchesi Di Barolo Cannubi - Pidmont

$240.00

White Wine

Light

GLS Banfi- San Angelo Pinot Grigio Tuscany

$10.00

BTL Banfi- San Angelo Pinot Grigio Tuscany

$40.00

GLS Bertani Velante Pinot Grigio - Friuli Venezie Guilia

$12.00

BTL Bertani Velante Pinot Grigio - Friuli Venezie Guilia

$48.00

BTL Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio Trentino Alto-adige

$50.00

GLS Banfi Principessa Gavia De Gavi - Piedmont

$11.00Out of stock

BTL Banfi Principessa Gavia De Gavi - Piedmont

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Simone Capecci Pecorino - Marche

$60.00

Medium

GLS Banfi La Pettegola Vermentino - Tuscany

$12.00

BTL Banfi La Pettegola Vermentino - Tuscany

$48.00

BTL Monte Zovo Soave - Veneto

$60.00

BTL La Fortezza Falanghina - Campania

$60.00

BTL Banfi Fontanelle Chardonnay - Tuscany

$75.00

Bubbles

BTL Umberto Fiore Moscato D'asti - Piedmont 

$42.00

GLS Lamberti Prosecco Extra Dry - Veneto

$11.00

BTL Lamberti Prosecco Extra Dry - Veneto

$44.00

BTL Maschio Dei Cavalieri Prosecco Brut - Veneto 

$50.00

BTL Ferrari Metodo Classico Brut - Trentino Alto Adige 

$88.00

Rose

BTL Planeta - Sicily

$52.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.50

Absolut Mandarin

$7.50

Absolut Ruby Red

$7.50

Absolut Vanilla

$7.50

Effen Blood Orange

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Kettle One

$8.50

Titos

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Titos

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.60

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.50

Casamigos Representa

$8.50

Don Julio Blanco

$7.50

Don Julio Reposado

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Patron

$9.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Scotch

Balvenie 12

$17.00

Dewars

$7.50

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Cordials

Amaretto Disaronno

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

CARAVELLA Limoncello

$8.50

COINTREAU

$8.00

Creme de Cacao

$6.00

Dekuyper Black Berry

$6.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$6.00

Dekuyper Cream Banana

$6.00

Dekuyper Melon

$6.00

Dekuyper Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Dekuyper Razzmatazz

$6.00

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$6.00

Dekuyper Watermelon

$6.00

Elder Flower

$7.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grappa Chardonnay

$15.00

Grappa Di Brunello

$12.00

Grappa Moscato

$12.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Pomegranate Liqueur

$7.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Vermouth Sweet and Dry

$6.00

Well Amaretto

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25747 Perdido Beach Blvd. Suite 1, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stephi - 25241 Perdido Beach Blvd #101
orange starNo Reviews
25241 Perdido Beach Blvd #101 Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
Live Bait Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
24281 Perdido Beach Blvd. Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Orange Beach
orange star4.4 • 813
24151 Perdido Beach Blvd Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
Bad Ass Coffee - Orange Beach, AL
orange starNo Reviews
24824 Canal Rd Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
Fresh Off the Boat
orange starNo Reviews
27267 Perdido Beach Blvd. Unit D-1 Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
The Original Doc's Seafood Shack
orange star4.6 • 3,784
26029 Canal Rd Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orange Beach

The Original Doc's Seafood Shack
orange star4.6 • 3,784
26029 Canal Rd Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
Brick & Spoon - Orange Beach
orange star4.5 • 899
24705 Canal Rd Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Orange Beach
orange star4.4 • 813
24151 Perdido Beach Blvd Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
BOLO - Canal Road
orange star4.5 • 106
27370 Canal Rd Orange Beach, AL 36561
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orange Beach
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fairhope
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
review star
No reviews yet
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston