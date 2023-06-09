- Home
Ristorante Carmelo
25747 Perdido Beach Blvd. Suite 1
Orange Beach, AL 36561
Main Menu
Beverages
Appetizers
Bruschette
Country bread topped with your choice of tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil, or sautéed wild mushrooms
Carrozza
Lightly breaded, pan-fried ciabatta bread stuffed with mozzarella & prosciutto. Served with marinara sauce
Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, and white wine. Served over crostini
Calamari
Fried calamari served with marinara dipping sauce
Caprese
Beef steak tomato, mozzarella di bufala, fresh basil, aged balsamic vinegar sprinkled with sea salt and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Cozze
Native mussels sautéed with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil and white wine. Served with crostini
Italian Meat and Cheese Platter
Cured meats, gourmet cheese, assorted fruit, and hot crostini bread
Bread
Extra Pasta
5 oz Pasta
Extra Sauce
Soup
Salads
Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesars dressing, topped with croutons & shaved Parmigiano
Insalata Carmelo
Mix of garden fresh greens, radicchio, arugula, romaine, endive, grape tomatoes & pecorino with bits of imported dry salami and our house salad dressing
Insalata Mista
Seasonal greens, tomato, red onion, and Carmelo's famous house salad dressing
Pasta
Scaloppine Abruzzese
Veal and chicken sautéed with butter, white wine, broccoli, and cheese, pan tossed with penne rigate
Brigante Di Penne
Penne rigate in a light cream, vodka, and tomato sauce
Maccheroni Amatriciana
House-made spaghetti chitarra with pancetta, pecorino, red pepper flakes, onion, and crushed tomato sauce
Carbonara
Spaghetti with pancetta, onion, egg yolk, grated grana padano
Maielando
Fusilli in a cream sauce with bel paese and pecorino cheeses and crema di tartufo Nero
Ammazzafame
A specialty of the house! Penne rigate, porcini mushrooms, sausage, broccoli, sun-dried tomato, and capers
Quattro Formaggi
Pappardelle in a rich cheese sauce of Romano, gorgonzola, bel paese and parmigiano
Lasagna Carmelo
Pasta layered with egg, veal, beef, pork, mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce
Gnocchi Abruzzese
Served with tomato sauce, fresh basil, and pecorino
Mare E Monte
Linguine with clams from the sea and mushrooms from the mountains in a rich tomato sauce
Tortellini Pesto
Tortellini, fresh pesto creme sauce with pine nuts, basil, Parmigiano, and extra virgin olive oil
Chitarra Al Tartufo
Abruzzese chitarra-cut pasta with wild mushrooms, and sausage with white truffle oil
Spaghetti E Polpette
Tomato sauce with veal, pork, & beef meatballs
Gnocchi Spezzatino
Gnocchi sautéed with capers, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and veal
Melanzane Parmigiana
Baked eggplant layered with a light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Seafood
Marco Polo
Fresh from the market, shrimp, clams, mussels, filet of sole, calamari, and scallops in a light marinara sauce. Served over pappardelle
Scampi Francavillese
Shrimp sautéed with butter and garlic in a white wine sauce. Served over spaghetti
Salmone
Wild salmon marinated and grilled. Served with Italian white bean salad and grilled asparagus
Sogliola Pescarese
Fresh filet of sole, dipped in egg and fried with fresh lemon and limoncello. Served with grilled asparagus
Guazzetto Di Mare
A specialty of the house! Calamari, imported baby clams, fresh shrimp, and filet of sole in a rich tomato sauce over pappardelle pasta
Calamari Pirata
Calamari sautéed in tomato sauce with capers, olives, and sun-dried tomato served over spaghetti
Veal
Vitello Marsala
Veal, sautéed mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine sauce. Served with linguine
Veal Piccata
Lightly dusted veal sautéed with butter, capers, shallots, white wine, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Served over angel hair pasta
Braciolettine
Prepared alla limone, veal rolled and stuffed with prosciutto and mozzarella, mushrooms, and a citrus white wine sauce. Served with angel hair pasta
Vitello Parmigiana
Breaded veal cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Carrozzella
Veal topped with mozzarella, fried sage in a white wine sauce served with angel hair pasta
Grilled
Lombata Di Manzo
Grilled new York sirloin topped with a dolce gorgonzola sauce served with linguine
Bistecca Alla Arrabbiata
Grilled New York sirloin steak topped with a spicy marinara sauce, mushrooms, capers anchovies & olives served with linguine
Pollo Alla Griglia
Grilled chicken breast, lightly seasoned, served over a salad of mixed greens with house salad dressing
Chicken
Pollo Carmelo
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts and mushrooms in a light lemon sauce
Pollo Marsala
Chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms in a sweet marsala wine sauce. Served with linguine
Saggittario
Boneless chicken, asparagus, olives, artichoke, anchovy, and roasted tomato. Served with a house salad
Pollo Francesco
Boneless chicken breast topped with prosciutto and mozzarella, spicy marinara sauce, fresh mushrooms and black olives
Pollo Focaccia
Boneless chicken breast topped with prosciutto and mozzarella, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, fried artichokes, and white wine sauce
Pollo Parmigiana
Baked chicken cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Dessert
Sweet Goat Cheese Rye Crusted Pie
Cheesecake-like in texture with a gentle sweetness from the honey
Tiramisu
Velvety mélange of savoiardi layered cookies with delicately sweetened whipped eggs and mascarpone cheese. Dipped in an espresso and dusting of cocoa powder
Panna Cotta
"Cooked cream" - made of cream and sugar. Garnished with seasonal macerated berries
Lemon Ricotta Cake
Traditional lemon ricotta cake with limoncello cream cheese frosting and blueberry curd
Dolce Del Giorno
Chef's dessert selection is made fresh daily
Cannoli Siciliana
Crisp hand-rolled pastry shell filled with sweet ricotta cheese, chocolate, and vanilla. Dipped in pistachio nuts. Dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon
Gelato & Sorbetto
Rotating flavors
Special Event Dessert
Kids Menu
Bar Menu
House Cocktails
Cafe Espresso
Martini
Imported/Craft Beer
Cocktails
Armaretto Sour
Baileys Coffee
Bloody Mary
Buttery Nipple
Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
Gin Collins
Gin Sour
Lemon Drop
Long Island
Mai Tai
Margarita
Martini
Melonball
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mud Slide
Orange Crush
Pina Colada
Red Snapper
Rum Runner
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Vegas Bomb
White Russian
Red Wine
Light
Medium
GLS Truffle Dog Rosso - Piedmont
BTL Truffle Dog Rosso - Piedmont
GLS Barbera Del Monferato - Piedmont
BTL Barbera Del Monferato - Piedmont
BTL Sella and Mosca Cannonau - Di Sardegna
BTL Poletti Sangiovese Di Romagna - Emilia Romagna
GLS Nino Negri "Quadrio" Valtellina Superiore - Piedmont
BTL Nino Negri "Quadrio" Valtellina Superiore - Piedmont
BTL Monte Zovo Valpolicella Superiore - Veneto
BTL Bertani Valpolicella Ripasso - Veneto
Full
GLS Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico - Tuscany
GLS Casadei Sogno Mediterraneo
BTL Casadei Sogno Mediterraneo
BTL Rocca Delle Macie Chianti Classico - Tuscany
BTL Fattoria Dei Barbi Rosso Di Montalcino - Tuscany
BTL Travaglini Gattinara - Piedmont
BTL Lastricato Chianti Ruffina Reserva - Tuscany
BTL La Fortezza Aglianico - Campania
BTL Banfi Magna Cum Laude - Tuscany
BTL Marchesi Di Barolo Barbaresco - Piedmont
BTL Santi Amarone della Valpolicella- Veneto
BTL Monte Zovo Calinverno Rosso - Veneto
BTL Marchesi Di Barolo, Barolo Traditional - Piedmont
BTL Mastroberardino Taurasi - Campania
BTL Monte Zovo Amarone della Valpolicella - Veneto
BTL Banfi Aska Bolgheri Rosso - Tuscany
BTL Fattoria Dei Barbi Brunello di Montalcino - Tuscany
BTL Banfi Brunello Di Montalcino - Tuscany
BTL Banfi Excelsus - Tuscany
BTL Bartani Amarone Valpantena
BTL Marchesi Di Barolo Cannubi - Pidmont
White Wine
Light
GLS Banfi- San Angelo Pinot Grigio Tuscany
BTL Banfi- San Angelo Pinot Grigio Tuscany
GLS Bertani Velante Pinot Grigio - Friuli Venezie Guilia
BTL Bertani Velante Pinot Grigio - Friuli Venezie Guilia
BTL Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio Trentino Alto-adige
GLS Banfi Principessa Gavia De Gavi - Piedmont
BTL Banfi Principessa Gavia De Gavi - Piedmont
BTL Simone Capecci Pecorino - Marche
Medium
Bubbles
Liquor
Vodka
Tequila
Bourbon / Whiskey
Cordials
Amaretto Disaronno
Baileys
Campari
CARAVELLA Limoncello
COINTREAU
Creme de Cacao
Dekuyper Black Berry
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
Dekuyper Cream Banana
Dekuyper Melon
Dekuyper Peach Schnapps
Dekuyper Razzmatazz
Dekuyper Sour Apple
Dekuyper Watermelon
Elder Flower
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Grappa Chardonnay
Grappa Di Brunello
Grappa Moscato
Hennessy
Kahlua
Pomegranate Liqueur
Triple Sec
Vermouth Sweet and Dry
Well Amaretto
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
25747 Perdido Beach Blvd. Suite 1, Orange Beach, AL 36561