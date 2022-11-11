Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Ristorante Il Porcino

861 Reviews

$$

3339 Walnut Ave

Fremont, CA 94538

Desserts

Torta Della Nonna (Grandmother Cake)

Torta Della Nonna (Grandmother Cake)

$9.50

(Grandmother Cake ) Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds, and powdered

Lemon Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake

Lemon Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake

$9.50

A creamy lemon cheesecake topped with blueberries & brown sugar crumbs sits on a cookie base

Mango Panna Cotta

Mango Panna Cotta

$12.00

Sweetened cooked cream topped with a refreshing mango sauce.

Triple Chocolate Mousse

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

A decadent dark, milk chocolate mousse, topped with white chocolate shavings

Cannoli

$9.50

A chocolate coated pastry shell filled with a mix of ricotta, candied fruit & chocolate

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks, egg whites, sugar and mascarpone cheese, topped with cocoa powder.

Creme Caramel

Creme Caramel

$9.50

Like Flan, custard dessert with a layer of soft caramel on top

Gelato

$9.50+

Sorbet

$9.50
Ricotta Pistachio Cake

Ricotta Pistachio Cake

$10.00

Ricotta and pistachio creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.

Love Hearts

$12.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

DB Espresso

$4.50

Latte

$4.00

Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

hot chocolate

$4.00

cafe americano

$4.00

Beer

Moretti, Light

$7.50

Moretti, Dark

$7.50

Peroni, Lager

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Sierra Nevada

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.50

Hofbrau Munchen Hefeweizen

$7.50

Clausthaler Premium Non Alcoholic

$7.50

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Mineral Water, Sparkling (Small)

$4.50

Mineral Water, Sparkling (large)

$6.50

Italian Soda

$4.50

Ice Tea

$4.50

Glass Milk

$3.00

arnold palmer drink

$4.50

Plain water

$3.00

Wines

2017 Chalk Hill Estate Red

$85.00

Chalk Hill Estate, red, full-bodied, black currant cordial, blackberry pie, plums and chocolate, Sonoma

2016 Niner Estate Cab

$45.00

2016 Niner w/Estate Cabernet, black cherry and currants with mild dried herbs and well-folded oak spice, Paso Robles

2017 Gravel Bar Cab

$40.00

Gravel Bar Winery, full-bodied, flavors of smoky pepper, black cherry and current, Columbia Valley

2018 Beringer Knight valley

$45.00

Beringer Knight Valley, solid red with iron and dark berries, currants and hot stones, full-bodied, Sonoma

2015 Brady Vineyard

$40.00

2015 Brady vineyard. blackberry, black currant and cassis with roasted vanilla and spice. Paso Robles, ca

2017 J.Lohr Hilltop

$65.00

2016 J. Lohr Hilltop, blackberry, currant aromas are integrated with a bouquet of toasted hazelnut, Paso Robles

2018 Trefethen Cab

$75.00

2018 Trefethen, deep ruby color, this exquisite Cabernet opens with blackberry, bay leaf, coffee, chocolate, Napa

2015 Cass Signature Cab

$65.00

Cass Signature Cabernet, black cherry, dried blackcurrant, plum, cardamom and green tobacco leaf, Paso Robles

2019 Hess Allomi Cab

$60.00

Hess allomi cab, rich & softly layered in blue fruit, chocolate and integrated American oak, Napa, CA

2018 Silver Oak Cab

$140.00

2018 Silver oak Cab, cassis, caramel, juniper, & pomegranate, this wine is fresh on the palate, Alexander, valley

Moet & Chandon imperial

$130.00

Prosecco villa caroti

$36.00

2015 Chalk Hill

$48.00

Chalk Hill is light golden in color. Aromas of yellow apple, lemon curd & a nice minerality. Sonoma, CA

2017 Trfethen Chardonnay

$45.00

Trefethen the nose opens with bursts of green apple, toasted brioche, honeysuckle and lemon cream pie CA

2016 Raymond Reserve

$43.00

Raymond Reserve, opens with delightfully fragrant aromas of pear and guava fruit, Napa valley.CA

2017 J Lohr Estates River Stone

$38.00

J Lohr Estates River stone, Rich aromas of pear, apple and lemon custard, roasted hazelnut, Monterey

2015 Hess Chardonney

$42.00

Hess Collection, flavors of apple, white pear and a slight touch of tropical fruits, Napa valley.CA

2013 Teac Mor Chardonny

$40.00

Teac mor, full-bodied mouthfeel, w/balanced acid, & elegant aromas & flavors of apple, pear,honey, Sonoma

2016 Bargetto Winery

$45.00

2016 Bargetto Winery, full-bodied plum, blueberries, blackberry, sweet oak on the finish, Santa Cruz

2017 Trefethen Merlot

$50.00

Trefenthen, ripe plum, cherry, red currant, layers of fresh herbs, cracked pepper, Ca

2013 Murphy Good Merlot

$38.00

Murphy Goode, smells like spicy oak and tastes like ripe black cherries and blackberries, CA

2015 Swanson Merlot

$40.00

Swanson Vineyard, flavors of red fruits, pomegranate, cedar wood and a touch of dried oregano, Napa

2016 St. Francis Merlot

$45.00

2016 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$45.00

fresh fruit set off by slight sweetness, Italy

2014 Leonessa Pinot Grigio

$36.00

fruit, characteristic, with intense notes of apple and figs, dry, Italy

2019 Muzic Collio Pinot Grigio

$40.00

banana and mineral aromas and flavors. Medium to full body, Italy

2015 Terlato Pinot grigio

$48.00

aromas of green apple and white peach, refreshing white, Italy

2017 Finca El Origen Malbec,

$38.00

Zolo Malbec, aromas of red fruits such as strawberries, plums and cherries. The oak Mendoza

2016 Zinfandel, Robert Hall

$40.00

Zinfandel, Robert Hall, is a medium-bodied wine with a core of fresh raspberry and blackberry, Paso Robles

2013 Bogle Petit Sirah

$36.00

2018 J.Lohr Petit Sirah

$60.00

J Lohr Petit Sirah, plum & bouquet of hazelnut, flavors of olallieberry and a French oak, Paso Robles

2015 Cass Backbone Syrah

$65.00

2015 Cass Backbone Syrah, vanilla root beer and clove tobacco, caramelized plum and dark cherry. Paso Robles

2016 Angels & Cowboys

$38.00

Angels & Cowboys, Zinfandel, Malbec, the peppery spice of Petite Sirah, the earthy meatiness of Syrah, Sonoma

2019 Lula Guntly Red

$38.00

2018 Armeli Reserve Chianti

$45.00

Armeli reserve Chianti, Dry and harmonious with dark chocolate and black cherries, Tuscany Italy

2018 Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre

$55.00

Allegrini palazzo Della Torre, Blend: 70% Covina Veronese, 25% Rondinella, 5% Sangiovese, Veneto Italy

2017 Amarone Valpollcella

$80.00

2017 Amarone Della Valpolicella's full-bodied palate offers blackberry jam, tobacco, and star anise. Italy

2016 Barolo Violetta

$60.00

2016 Barolo Violetta, a powerful bouquet full of cassis, olive, dark chocolate, & pepper. Piemonte, Italy

2014 Gaetano D' Aquino Brunello di Montalcino

$75.00

Gaetano Brunello di Montalcino, Bright, dark red. Spicy red berries, cherry flavors, Tuscany Italy

2019 Santa Magherita Chianti Reserve

$48.00

Santa Margherita Chianti reserve, cherries & plums to gladiolus flowers & earthy, Tuscany

2016 Contaemassi Chianti Riserva

$44.00

Contemassi Chianti Riserva, rich, ripe dark cherry fruit with complexities of plum & black olive, Italy

2016 Allegrini valpolicella

$40.00

Allegrini Valpolicella, cherries, echoed by fresher hints of pepper and aromatic, Veneto, Italy

2019 Argiano Rosso

$42.00

2019 Argiano Rosso de Montalcino, bright red in color w a nose of persistent red fruits. & silky-smooth finish. Tuscany

2017 Terre Del Bruno Chianti Classico

$40.00

2017 Terre Del Bruno Chianti Reserva, red color; vinous aroma w hints of violet, slightly tannic flavor. Italy

2013 Barbera D'Alba

$42.00

Bellagio Chianti

$40.00

2020 Bellagio Chianti, nice! Smooth, a little dry, w/ hints of berries, cherries, & tart raspberries, Italy

2014 Robert Hall

$36.00

Robert Hall, with crisp apple and citris aromas with hints of pear. Paso Robles.Ca

2016 Trecini Vermentina

$38.00Out of stock

Trecini vermentino Di sardegna melon and pineapple/ soft dried herbs, a nice citrus peel & minerality. Italy

2017 Balletto Rose of Pinot Noir

$36.00

Balletto Rose of Pinot Noir, watermelon and lime aromas combines with perfect acidity, Sonoma County

2018 Acacia Pinot Noir

$40.00

2017Bargetto Winery pinot noir

$60.00

, forward aromas, medium-bodied, ripe fruit of black cherry, strawberry, raspberry, sweet oak, Santa Cru

2018 Bouchaie winery pinot noir

$50.00

, Plum, dark cherry, cocoa, brown sugar, lovely spice. great structure and finish. Carneros, Napa

2018 j Lohr fog's reach pinot noir

$60.00

has a bright strawberry & blue sage, red cherry & spice on the palate & finish, Monterey

2019 Lula Pinot Noir

$55.00

Domaine Bousquet Cabernet

$9.50+

Domaine Bousquet Cabernet, dark ruby color, intense red berry mixed with sweet spice, Mendoza

Finca El Origen Malbec

$9.50+

Zolo Malbec, aromas of red fruits such as strawberries, plums and cherries, Mendoza

Fantini Trebbiano D'Abruzzo

$9.00+

Fantini Trebbiano D’Abruzzo, buttery and smooth, with flavors of citrus and tree fruit, Italy

Leonessa Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Leonessa, Pinot Grigio, fruit, characteristic, with intense notes of apple and figs, dry, Italy

Salmon Creek Chardonnay

$8.50+

Salmon Creek, rich, ripe, enjoy with creamy sauces, California

Gl Trefethen,Chardonnay

$12.00+

Trefethen the nose opens with bursts of green apple, toasted brioche, honeysuckle and lemon cream pie CA

William Hill,Chardonnay

$9.00+

William Hill, aromas and flavors of ripe tree fruit, brown spice, citrus and tropical fruit, CA

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Stephen Vincent Chardonnay

$36.00+

Merlot, Salmon Creek

$8.50+

Merlot, Salmon Creek, plum, raspberry, and black cherry comprise the fruit, California

Cabernet Sauvignon, Salmon Creek

$8.50+

Cabernet Sauvignon Salmon Creek, aromas of cherries, blackberries, plums, & wood, CA

Pinot Noir, Salmon Creek

$8.50+

Pinot Noir, Salmon Creek, black cherry, strawberry, & plum flavors of this wine, California

Roserock by Drouhin Pinot Noir

$15.00+

2016 Rose Rock medium ruby-purple in color w/ blueberry, boysenberry jam and warm black cherries, Oregon

Steele Zinfandel

$9.50+

Zinfandel, Steele Winery, the palate is full of ripe wild berries, spice, and cherry cola, CA

Trefethen Merlot

$14.00+

2017 Trefenthen, ripe plum, cherry, red currant, layers of fresh herbs, cracked pepper, Ca

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50+

La Playa, well balanced wine with crisp, bright fruit & refreshing acidity, Chile

Bella Sera Moscato

$8.50+

Bella Sera Moscato, fruity aroma & sweet, refreshing taste pair perfectly w/ desserts, CA

Beringer White Zin

$8.50+

Beringer, White Zinfandel, with berry-like fruit flavors and aromas of citrus, CA

Chateau Ste. Michelle Reisling

$8.50+

Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling, fruit flavors, crisp finish, Washington Columbia Valley

Graham’s Six Grapes

$12.00

Sandeman port

$12.00

Fonseca bin 27

$14.00

Prosecco, villa carloti Sparkling

$9.00+

Prosecco, villa carloti, Sparkling straw yellow & fruity w/ hints of green apples, Italy

Armeli Chianti

$9.00+

Puccini, Chianti, Orange Label, It's a well-structured, smooth wine, Tuscany Italy

Allegrini Valpolicella

$10.00+

Allegrini Valpolicella, cherries, echoed by fresher hints of pepper, aromatic, Veneto, Italy

Rocca Sangiovese

$9.00+

Sangiovese Rocco, red-purple with youthful but soft aromas followed by flavors of cherry, Italy

Quady Essensia orange Muscat

$10.00

2015 J Lohr Chardonnay River stone(half bottle)

$22.00

2015 J Lohr chardonnay River stone, w/ flavors of nectarine, apple, citrus and honey, Monterey

2016 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio,(half bottle)

$26.00

Santa Margherita P. Grigio, Fresh fruit set off by slight sweetness with a long finish full of delicate

2014 J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet,(half bottle)

$22.00

J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet, black cherry, plum and blueberry accented with a barrel

2014 J. Lohr Paso Robles Merlot,(half bottle)

$22.00

J. Lohr Paso Robles Merlot, red color with a raspberry. Fruit aromas of plum and pomegranate

2017 Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir,(half bottle)

$28.00

Steele Pinot Noir, integrated hints of oak, vanilla, & cassis. It has silky tannins & pleasant, Carneros

2015 Zaccagnini Montepulciano,(half bottle)

$26.00

Cantina Zaccagnini, red-cherry aroma, spice cinnamon, clove and anise. Italy

Santa margherita Chianti,(half bottle)

$26.00

Santa Margherita Chianti reserve, cherries & plums to gladiolus flowers & earthy, Tuscany

2017 Hess Cabernet,(half bottle)

$27.00

Hess allomi cab, rich & softly layered in blue fruit, chocolate and integrated American oak, Napa, CA

2018 ST. Francis Cab(half bottle)

$22.00

2019 ST. Francis Chardonnay(Half bottle)

$20.00

Pasta Tray

LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE O COZZE

$225.00+

FETTUCCINE ALLA CARBONARA

$190.00+

Fettuccine with pancetta, egg yolks, peas, cream sauce and shredded parmesan cheese

LINGUINI ALLE CAPESNTE E GAMBERETTI

$225.00+

Linguini with shrimp scallops, fresh tomato, leeks with lemon butter sauce

FETTUCCINE CON GAMBERI

$225.00+

Fettuccine cooked with prawns and fresh tomatoes in a cream sauce

PENNE CON SALSICCIA

$190.00+

Tube pasta with sausage, tomatoes, spinach with marinara sauce

FETTUCCINE CON POLLO

$220.00+

Fettuccine with chicken, broccoli and sundried tomatoes in a cream sauce

LASAGNA BISTECCA

$230.00+

Homemade beef lasagna, served with marinara sauce

CANNELLONI DELLA CASA

$230.00+

Baked cannelloni with chicken in tomato or cream sauce

SPAGHETTI MEATBALL

$190.00+

Homemade beef meatball, in marinara sauce

PENNE AL PESTO

$195.00+

Penne pasta with pesto cream sauce, parmesan cheese

LASAGNA VEGGIE

$230.00+

Homemade vegetable lasagna with marinara sauce

GNOCCHI FIORENTINA

$190.00+

Potato dumplings, with gorgonzola cheese. cream sauce

GNOCCHI SORRENTINA

$190.00+

Potato dumplings topped with melted mozzarella with marinara sauce

CAPELLINI AL POMODORO

$180.00+

Angel hair pasta with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil in a marinara sauce

TRIANGOLI

$190.00+

Homemade pasta stuffed with mushrooms & sundried tomatoes with marinara sauce

RAVIOLI ALLA CREMA DI NOCI

$190.00+

Homemade pasta, stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese in a walnut cream sauce

FETTUCCINE PRIMAVERA

$195.00+

Fettuccine with sautéed fresh seasonal vegetables with tomato cream sauce

TORTELLINI DEL CHEF

$195.00+

Cheese tortellini with peas and parmesan cheese with pink cream sauce

Lunch

Lunch #1

$30.00

Lunch # 2

$34.00

Lunch # 3

$38.00

Lunch # 4

$40.00

Lunch # 5

$45.00

Banquet Dinner

Dinner # 1

$45.00

Dinner # 2

$47.00

Dinner # 3

$50.00

Dinner # 5

$65.00

Dinner # 6

$70.00

Dinner #4

$60.00
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Italian

3339 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA 94538

