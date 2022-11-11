Ristorante Il Porcino
3339 Walnut Ave
Fremont, CA 94538
Desserts
Torta Della Nonna (Grandmother Cake)
(Grandmother Cake ) Pastry cream with a hint of lemon on a base of short pastry, covered with pine nuts, almonds, and powdered
Lemon Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake
A creamy lemon cheesecake topped with blueberries & brown sugar crumbs sits on a cookie base
Mango Panna Cotta
Sweetened cooked cream topped with a refreshing mango sauce.
Triple Chocolate Mousse
A decadent dark, milk chocolate mousse, topped with white chocolate shavings
Cannoli
A chocolate coated pastry shell filled with a mix of ricotta, candied fruit & chocolate
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks, egg whites, sugar and mascarpone cheese, topped with cocoa powder.
Creme Caramel
Like Flan, custard dessert with a layer of soft caramel on top
Gelato
Sorbet
Ricotta Pistachio Cake
Ricotta and pistachio creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.
Love Hearts
Coffee
Beer
Soda
Wines
2017 Chalk Hill Estate Red
Chalk Hill Estate, red, full-bodied, black currant cordial, blackberry pie, plums and chocolate, Sonoma
2016 Niner Estate Cab
2016 Niner w/Estate Cabernet, black cherry and currants with mild dried herbs and well-folded oak spice, Paso Robles
2017 Gravel Bar Cab
Gravel Bar Winery, full-bodied, flavors of smoky pepper, black cherry and current, Columbia Valley
2018 Beringer Knight valley
Beringer Knight Valley, solid red with iron and dark berries, currants and hot stones, full-bodied, Sonoma
2015 Brady Vineyard
2015 Brady vineyard. blackberry, black currant and cassis with roasted vanilla and spice. Paso Robles, ca
2017 J.Lohr Hilltop
2016 J. Lohr Hilltop, blackberry, currant aromas are integrated with a bouquet of toasted hazelnut, Paso Robles
2018 Trefethen Cab
2018 Trefethen, deep ruby color, this exquisite Cabernet opens with blackberry, bay leaf, coffee, chocolate, Napa
2015 Cass Signature Cab
Cass Signature Cabernet, black cherry, dried blackcurrant, plum, cardamom and green tobacco leaf, Paso Robles
2019 Hess Allomi Cab
Hess allomi cab, rich & softly layered in blue fruit, chocolate and integrated American oak, Napa, CA
2018 Silver Oak Cab
2018 Silver oak Cab, cassis, caramel, juniper, & pomegranate, this wine is fresh on the palate, Alexander, valley
Moet & Chandon imperial
Prosecco villa caroti
2015 Chalk Hill
Chalk Hill is light golden in color. Aromas of yellow apple, lemon curd & a nice minerality. Sonoma, CA
2017 Trfethen Chardonnay
Trefethen the nose opens with bursts of green apple, toasted brioche, honeysuckle and lemon cream pie CA
2016 Raymond Reserve
Raymond Reserve, opens with delightfully fragrant aromas of pear and guava fruit, Napa valley.CA
2017 J Lohr Estates River Stone
J Lohr Estates River stone, Rich aromas of pear, apple and lemon custard, roasted hazelnut, Monterey
2015 Hess Chardonney
Hess Collection, flavors of apple, white pear and a slight touch of tropical fruits, Napa valley.CA
2013 Teac Mor Chardonny
Teac mor, full-bodied mouthfeel, w/balanced acid, & elegant aromas & flavors of apple, pear,honey, Sonoma
2016 Bargetto Winery
2016 Bargetto Winery, full-bodied plum, blueberries, blackberry, sweet oak on the finish, Santa Cruz
2017 Trefethen Merlot
Trefenthen, ripe plum, cherry, red currant, layers of fresh herbs, cracked pepper, Ca
2013 Murphy Good Merlot
Murphy Goode, smells like spicy oak and tastes like ripe black cherries and blackberries, CA
2015 Swanson Merlot
Swanson Vineyard, flavors of red fruits, pomegranate, cedar wood and a touch of dried oregano, Napa
2016 St. Francis Merlot
2016 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
fresh fruit set off by slight sweetness, Italy
2014 Leonessa Pinot Grigio
fruit, characteristic, with intense notes of apple and figs, dry, Italy
2019 Muzic Collio Pinot Grigio
banana and mineral aromas and flavors. Medium to full body, Italy
2015 Terlato Pinot grigio
aromas of green apple and white peach, refreshing white, Italy
2017 Finca El Origen Malbec,
Zolo Malbec, aromas of red fruits such as strawberries, plums and cherries. The oak Mendoza
2016 Zinfandel, Robert Hall
Zinfandel, Robert Hall, is a medium-bodied wine with a core of fresh raspberry and blackberry, Paso Robles
2013 Bogle Petit Sirah
2018 J.Lohr Petit Sirah
J Lohr Petit Sirah, plum & bouquet of hazelnut, flavors of olallieberry and a French oak, Paso Robles
2015 Cass Backbone Syrah
2015 Cass Backbone Syrah, vanilla root beer and clove tobacco, caramelized plum and dark cherry. Paso Robles
2016 Angels & Cowboys
Angels & Cowboys, Zinfandel, Malbec, the peppery spice of Petite Sirah, the earthy meatiness of Syrah, Sonoma
2019 Lula Guntly Red
2018 Armeli Reserve Chianti
Armeli reserve Chianti, Dry and harmonious with dark chocolate and black cherries, Tuscany Italy
2018 Allegrini Palazzo Della Torre
Allegrini palazzo Della Torre, Blend: 70% Covina Veronese, 25% Rondinella, 5% Sangiovese, Veneto Italy
2017 Amarone Valpollcella
2017 Amarone Della Valpolicella's full-bodied palate offers blackberry jam, tobacco, and star anise. Italy
2016 Barolo Violetta
2016 Barolo Violetta, a powerful bouquet full of cassis, olive, dark chocolate, & pepper. Piemonte, Italy
2014 Gaetano D' Aquino Brunello di Montalcino
Gaetano Brunello di Montalcino, Bright, dark red. Spicy red berries, cherry flavors, Tuscany Italy
2019 Santa Magherita Chianti Reserve
Santa Margherita Chianti reserve, cherries & plums to gladiolus flowers & earthy, Tuscany
2016 Contaemassi Chianti Riserva
Contemassi Chianti Riserva, rich, ripe dark cherry fruit with complexities of plum & black olive, Italy
2016 Allegrini valpolicella
Allegrini Valpolicella, cherries, echoed by fresher hints of pepper and aromatic, Veneto, Italy
2019 Argiano Rosso
2019 Argiano Rosso de Montalcino, bright red in color w a nose of persistent red fruits. & silky-smooth finish. Tuscany
2017 Terre Del Bruno Chianti Classico
2017 Terre Del Bruno Chianti Reserva, red color; vinous aroma w hints of violet, slightly tannic flavor. Italy
2013 Barbera D'Alba
Bellagio Chianti
2020 Bellagio Chianti, nice! Smooth, a little dry, w/ hints of berries, cherries, & tart raspberries, Italy
2014 Robert Hall
Robert Hall, with crisp apple and citris aromas with hints of pear. Paso Robles.Ca
2016 Trecini Vermentina
Trecini vermentino Di sardegna melon and pineapple/ soft dried herbs, a nice citrus peel & minerality. Italy
2017 Balletto Rose of Pinot Noir
Balletto Rose of Pinot Noir, watermelon and lime aromas combines with perfect acidity, Sonoma County
2018 Acacia Pinot Noir
2017Bargetto Winery pinot noir
, forward aromas, medium-bodied, ripe fruit of black cherry, strawberry, raspberry, sweet oak, Santa Cru
2018 Bouchaie winery pinot noir
, Plum, dark cherry, cocoa, brown sugar, lovely spice. great structure and finish. Carneros, Napa
2018 j Lohr fog's reach pinot noir
has a bright strawberry & blue sage, red cherry & spice on the palate & finish, Monterey
2019 Lula Pinot Noir
Domaine Bousquet Cabernet
Domaine Bousquet Cabernet, dark ruby color, intense red berry mixed with sweet spice, Mendoza
Finca El Origen Malbec
Zolo Malbec, aromas of red fruits such as strawberries, plums and cherries, Mendoza
Fantini Trebbiano D'Abruzzo
Fantini Trebbiano D’Abruzzo, buttery and smooth, with flavors of citrus and tree fruit, Italy
Leonessa Pinot Grigio
Leonessa, Pinot Grigio, fruit, characteristic, with intense notes of apple and figs, dry, Italy
Salmon Creek Chardonnay
Salmon Creek, rich, ripe, enjoy with creamy sauces, California
Gl Trefethen,Chardonnay
Trefethen the nose opens with bursts of green apple, toasted brioche, honeysuckle and lemon cream pie CA
William Hill,Chardonnay
William Hill, aromas and flavors of ripe tree fruit, brown spice, citrus and tropical fruit, CA
Corkage Fee
Stephen Vincent Chardonnay
Merlot, Salmon Creek
Merlot, Salmon Creek, plum, raspberry, and black cherry comprise the fruit, California
Cabernet Sauvignon, Salmon Creek
Cabernet Sauvignon Salmon Creek, aromas of cherries, blackberries, plums, & wood, CA
Pinot Noir, Salmon Creek
Pinot Noir, Salmon Creek, black cherry, strawberry, & plum flavors of this wine, California
Roserock by Drouhin Pinot Noir
2016 Rose Rock medium ruby-purple in color w/ blueberry, boysenberry jam and warm black cherries, Oregon
Corkage Fee
Steele Zinfandel
Zinfandel, Steele Winery, the palate is full of ripe wild berries, spice, and cherry cola, CA
Trefethen Merlot
2017 Trefenthen, ripe plum, cherry, red currant, layers of fresh herbs, cracked pepper, Ca
La Playa Sauvignon Blanc
La Playa, well balanced wine with crisp, bright fruit & refreshing acidity, Chile
Bella Sera Moscato
Bella Sera Moscato, fruity aroma & sweet, refreshing taste pair perfectly w/ desserts, CA
Beringer White Zin
Beringer, White Zinfandel, with berry-like fruit flavors and aromas of citrus, CA
Chateau Ste. Michelle Reisling
Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling, fruit flavors, crisp finish, Washington Columbia Valley
Graham’s Six Grapes
Sandeman port
Fonseca bin 27
Prosecco, villa carloti Sparkling
Prosecco, villa carloti, Sparkling straw yellow & fruity w/ hints of green apples, Italy
Armeli Chianti
Puccini, Chianti, Orange Label, It's a well-structured, smooth wine, Tuscany Italy
Allegrini Valpolicella
Allegrini Valpolicella, cherries, echoed by fresher hints of pepper, aromatic, Veneto, Italy
Rocca Sangiovese
Sangiovese Rocco, red-purple with youthful but soft aromas followed by flavors of cherry, Italy
Graham's Six Grapes
Fonseca Bin 27
Quady Essensia orange Muscat
2015 J Lohr Chardonnay River stone(half bottle)
2015 J Lohr chardonnay River stone, w/ flavors of nectarine, apple, citrus and honey, Monterey
2016 Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio,(half bottle)
Santa Margherita P. Grigio, Fresh fruit set off by slight sweetness with a long finish full of delicate
2014 J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet,(half bottle)
J. Lohr Estates Seven Oaks Cabernet, black cherry, plum and blueberry accented with a barrel
2014 J. Lohr Paso Robles Merlot,(half bottle)
J. Lohr Paso Robles Merlot, red color with a raspberry. Fruit aromas of plum and pomegranate
2017 Sonoma Cutrer Pinot Noir,(half bottle)
Steele Pinot Noir, integrated hints of oak, vanilla, & cassis. It has silky tannins & pleasant, Carneros
2015 Zaccagnini Montepulciano,(half bottle)
Cantina Zaccagnini, red-cherry aroma, spice cinnamon, clove and anise. Italy
Santa margherita Chianti,(half bottle)
Santa Margherita Chianti reserve, cherries & plums to gladiolus flowers & earthy, Tuscany
2017 Hess Cabernet,(half bottle)
Hess allomi cab, rich & softly layered in blue fruit, chocolate and integrated American oak, Napa, CA
2018 ST. Francis Cab(half bottle)
2019 ST. Francis Chardonnay(Half bottle)
Pasta Tray
LINGUINE ALLE VONGOLE O COZZE
FETTUCCINE ALLA CARBONARA
Fettuccine with pancetta, egg yolks, peas, cream sauce and shredded parmesan cheese
LINGUINI ALLE CAPESNTE E GAMBERETTI
Linguini with shrimp scallops, fresh tomato, leeks with lemon butter sauce
FETTUCCINE CON GAMBERI
Fettuccine cooked with prawns and fresh tomatoes in a cream sauce
PENNE CON SALSICCIA
Tube pasta with sausage, tomatoes, spinach with marinara sauce
FETTUCCINE CON POLLO
Fettuccine with chicken, broccoli and sundried tomatoes in a cream sauce
LASAGNA BISTECCA
Homemade beef lasagna, served with marinara sauce
CANNELLONI DELLA CASA
Baked cannelloni with chicken in tomato or cream sauce
SPAGHETTI MEATBALL
Homemade beef meatball, in marinara sauce
PENNE AL PESTO
Penne pasta with pesto cream sauce, parmesan cheese
LASAGNA VEGGIE
Homemade vegetable lasagna with marinara sauce
GNOCCHI FIORENTINA
Potato dumplings, with gorgonzola cheese. cream sauce
GNOCCHI SORRENTINA
Potato dumplings topped with melted mozzarella with marinara sauce
CAPELLINI AL POMODORO
Angel hair pasta with fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil in a marinara sauce
TRIANGOLI
Homemade pasta stuffed with mushrooms & sundried tomatoes with marinara sauce
RAVIOLI ALLA CREMA DI NOCI
Homemade pasta, stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese in a walnut cream sauce
FETTUCCINE PRIMAVERA
Fettuccine with sautéed fresh seasonal vegetables with tomato cream sauce
TORTELLINI DEL CHEF
Cheese tortellini with peas and parmesan cheese with pink cream sauce
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Italian
