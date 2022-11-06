A map showing the location of Ristorante Imperatore 511 Stump RoadView gallery

Ristorante Imperatore 511 Stump Road

review star

No reviews yet

511 Stump Road

North whales, PA 19454

Order Again

Popular Items

Margaritta
Pollo Venezia
Salmone

Insalate

Caesar

$10.00

Di Casa

$10.00

Verde

$9.00

Caprese

$10.00

Humus and Pita

$9.95Out of stock

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$7.00

Melanzane Parmigiano

$11.00

Arancini

$11.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Cozze e Vongole

$16.00

Oysters Crudo

$15.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.00

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$15.00

Timbolo di Granchio e Avocado

$17.00

Polpette di Agnello

$15.00

Calamari Grigliati

$15.00

Soup Of The Day

$10.00

Pizza

Margaritta

$14.00

Melanzane

$15.00

Boscaiola

$15.00

Bisteca

$17.00

Buratta Pizza

$16.00

Genovese

$18.00

Mediterraneo

$16.00

Calabrese

$16.00

Quatro Imperatore

$17.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pizza special

$15.00

HP hour pizza

$7.99

Pasta Freshe

Farfale Salmone

$20.00

Garganelli Pesto

$23.00

Paccheri Amatriciana

$20.00

Fettuccini e Funghi

$20.00

Gnocchi Sorrento

$20.00

Tagliolini Primavera

$21.00

Spaghetti alla Chitarra Bolognese

$21.00

Pappardelle Coda di Bue

$23.00

Risotto Pescatore

$28.00

Tortelloni Aragosta e Granchio

$28.00

Sacchetti Formagi e Pere

$27.00

Pasta Entree

$16.95

Eggplant parm entree

$19.50

Pasta special

$31.95

Pollo

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.00

Pollo Saltimboca

$22.00

Pollo Venezia

$26.00

Pollo Capresi

$22.00

Vitello & Carne

Vitello Milanese

$27.00

Vitello Imperatore

$29.00

Vitello con Fungi e Rosemary

$27.00

Filetto

$38.00

Veal Parm

$27.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$27.00

Pesce

Pesce Specchio

$28.00Out of stock

Spidini di Capasante e Gamberette

$27.00

Salmone

$28.00

Sides

Pasta Contorno

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Lobster Rissotto

$12.00

Veggies and Potatoes

$5.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Breakfast sausage

$5.00

Chicken sausage

$5.00

Canadian bacon

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Pasta Appetizer

Farfale Salmone App

$11.95

Garganelli Pesto App

$13.00

Pacheri Amatriciana App

$10.95

Fettuccini e Funghi App

$11.95

Gnocchi Sorrento App

$11.95

Tagliolini Primavera App

$11.95

Spaghetti alla Chitarra Bolognese App

$10.95

Pappardelle Coda di Bue App

$11.95

Risotto Pescatore App

$16.50

Tortelloni Aragosta e Granchio App

$13.95

Sacchetti Formagi e Pere App

$12.95

Appetizer Specials

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$15.00

Burratta Salad

$15.00

Cockles Clams

$19.00

Soft shell app

$18.00

Langostini Apptizer

$25.00

Stunted calamari

$19.00

Grild octopus

$19.00

Tuna Seasame

$19.00

Portabello mushroom stuffed

$17.00

Fish Specials

Grooper

$36.00

Branzino

$38.00

Barramundi

$34.95

Mahi Mahi

$35.00

Chillian Seabass

$44.00

Soft Shell Crab

$37.95

Red snapper

$34.95

Tuna Sp

$36.00

Ravioli Sp

$29.95Out of stock

Langostini Entree

$50.00

Meat Specials

Rack of Lamb

$46.00

Veal Chop

$47.95

Cowboy Steak

$47.00

Duck Sp

$29.95

Filet +lobster

$50.95

Osso Bucco

$47.00

Beverages

Pellegrino

$6.00

Panna

$6.00

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Beverage

$2.50

Dessert

Limoncello Marscarpone Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Pistachio Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla Gelato

$9.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Pistachio Gelato

$9.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Gelato

$9.00Out of stock

Crème brulee cheesecake

$10.00

Dessert

$10.00

Chic trilogy

$8.00

Happy hour menu

Hp Burger

$11.00

Hp Lamb Skewer

$6.00

Hp Eggplant Parm

$6.00

Hp Arancini

$6.00

Hp Shrimp Tempura

$6.00

Hp Cauliflower

$6.00

Hp Pasta Du Jour

$6.00

Hp Margarita Pizza

$10.00

H Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Take out double

Chicken marsala dbl

$29.00

Chicken saltimbucco dbl

$29.00

Chicken capresi dbl

$29.00

Chicken parmesan dbl

$29.00

Veal marsala dbl

$36.00

Veal saltimbucco dbl

$36.00

Grilled salmon dbl

$36.00

Orange roughy dbl

$36.00

Shrimp scampi dbl

$36.00

Penn's bolognese dbl

$32.00

Farfalle salmon dbl

$32.00

Parpardelle oxtail dbl

$32.00

Cheese burger dbl

$20.00

Cajuan chicken wrap dbl

$20.00

Chicken quesadilla dbl

$20.00

Easter brunch

French toast

$14.00

Crepes

$14.00

Waffles

$14.00

Frittata italiano

$16.00

Fritatta greek

$15.00

Imperatore frittata

$18.00

3 eggs

$14.00

Grilled chicken sandwiche

$12.00

Ham & cheese

$11.00

Cajuan chicken sandwiche

$12.00

Cheese burger

$12.00

The bar menu

Buffalo wings

$15.00

Bang bang shrimp

$15.00

Fish tacco

$15.00

Shrimp tacco

$15.00

The burger

$14.00

Mezza

$16.00

Meatball sandwish

$14.00

Eggplant sandwish

$12.00

Wrap sandwish

$13.00

lunch salads

cesar con polo

$14.00

seafood wedge

$18.00

nicoise salad

$14.00

calamari salad

$15.00

dicasa lunch

$14.00

imperatore salad

$15.00

insalata cobb

$14.00

lunch entrees

pollo parm

$18.00

veal parm

$21.00

polo saltimbucco

$18.00

pollo capresi

$18.00

polo venezia

$21.00

pesci specchio

$23.00

salmon lunch

$22.00

farfale salmon

$19.50

gnocchi

$17.00

fettuccini funghi

$17.00

spaghetti bolo

$17.00

sacchetti formagi lunch

$20.00

tortoloni aragosta lunch

$20.00

risotto pescatore lunch

$21.00

Fish lunch special

$22.00

Pasta lunch special

$21.00

antipasto

melanzana parm lunch

$9.95

arancini lunch

$9.95

calamari fritti

$13.00

cozze vongole lunch

$15.00

carpaccio lunch

$14.00

timbalo di granchio lunch

$13.50

polpetti lunch

$13.00

calamari grigiliati lunch

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

511 Stump Road, North whales, PA 19454

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

