Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Italian

Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell

review star

No reviews yet

36 west Skippack pike

Ambler, PA 19002

Popular Items

Pollo Parmigiana
Caesar
Calamari Fritti

Holiday Catering

Fried Calamari for 6

$55.00

Fried Calamari for 12

$100.00

Eggplant Parmigiana for 6

$45.00

Eggplant Parmigiana for 12

$80.00

Mussels Clams and Sausage for 6

$55.00

Choice of Red Or White Wine Sauce

Mussels Clams and Sausage for 12

$100.00

Choice of Red or White Wine Sauce

Arancini Risotto Balls for 6

$50.00

Arancini Risotto Balls for 12

$90.00

Di Casa Beet Salad for 10

$60.00

Caesar for 10

$50.00

Arugula for 10

$50.00

Vegetarian Antipasto for 12

$50.00

Grilled Mixed Vegetables, Roasted Peppers, Olives and Imported Cheeses

Italian Antipasto for 12

$65.00

Imported Cheeses, Proscuitto, Sopresatta, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Tomato

Farfale Salmon for 6

$50.00

Farfale Salmon for 12

$90.00

Gnocchi Sorrento for 6

$50.00

Choice of Red, Pink or Gorgonzola Sauce

Gnocchi Sorrento for 12

$90.00

Choice of Red, Pink or Gorgonzola Sauce

Penne Primavera for 6

$55.00

Penne Primavera for 12

$100.00

Linguini, Shrimp, Crab and Fra Diablo for 6

$60.00

Linguini, Shrimp, Crab and Fra Diablo for 12

$120.00

Sacchetti Formagi E Peri for 6

$55.00

With Scallops and Hazelnut Cream Sauce

Sacchetti Formagi E Peri for 12

$110.00

With Scallops and Hazelnut Cream Sauce

Risotto Pescatore for 6

$65.00

Risotto Pescatore for 12

$130.00

Rigatoni Bolognese for 6

$60.00

Rigatoni Bolognese for 12

$120.00

Chicken Parmigiana for 6

$60.00

Chicken Parmigiana for 12

$110.00

Chicken Saltimbocca for 6

$60.00

Chicken Saltimbocca for 12

$110.00

Chicken Caprese for 6

$60.00

Chicken Caprese for 12

$110.00

Chicken, Crab, Asparagus, Melted Cheese for 6

$70.00

Chicken, Crab, Asparagus, Melted Cheese for 12

$130.00

Veal Parmigiana for 6

$70.00

Veal Parmigiana for 12

$130.00

Veal Saltimbocca for 6

$70.00

Veal Saltimbocca for 12

$130.00

Veal Caprese for 6

$70.00

Veal Caprese for 12

$130.00

Veal, Crab, Asparagus, Melted Cheese for 6

$80.00

Veal, Crab, Asparagus, Melted Cheese for 12

$150.00

Salmon over Lobster Risotto for 6

$70.00

Salmon Over Lobster Risotto for 12

$120.00

Grilled Shrimp and Scallops for 6

$70.00

Over Roasted Vegetables

Grilled Shrimp and Scallops for 12

$120.00

Over Roasted Vegetables

Orange Roughy for 6

$75.00

Over Linguini with Crabmeat and Mushrooms

Orange Roughy for 12

$140.00

Over Linguini with Crabmeat and Mushroom

Insalate

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, homemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese

Di Casa

$10.00

Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Roasted Pistachio, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Shallots and Light Raspberry Dressing

Verde

$9.00

Baby Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Lemon Vinagrette

Caprese

$10.00

Vine Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Glazed Balsamic Vinegar and Basil Pesto

Cobbino Salad

$12.95

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$7.00

Crostini, Marinated Fresh Tomatoes, and Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Melanzane Parmigiano

$11.00

Layers of Creamy Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, and Grande Mozzarella Cheese

Melanzane Entree

$19.95

Arancini

$11.00

Italian Rice Balls, Mozzarella Cheese, Proscuitto di Parma and Marinara Sauce

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Fried Calamari, Jalapenos, and a side of Marinara and Sweet Chilli

Cozze e Vongole

$16.00

Sauteed PEI Mussels, Littleneck Clams, Pork Sausage, with a choice of Marinara Sauce or White Wine Sauce

Oysters Crudo

$15.00

Blue Point Oysters on the Half Shell, Cocktail and Mignonette Sauce

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.00

Baked Oysters, Pinenuts, Pancetta, Citrus Sauce and Shaved Parmesan

Timbolo di Granchio e Avocado

$19.00

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cevice, over a Nest of Avocado and Fresh Tomato, Finished with a Scallion Lemon Vinaigrette

Polpette di Agnello

$15.00

Homemade Lamb Meatballs, Mint Pesto, and Shaved Parmesan Cheese

Calamari Grigliati

$15.00

Fresh Calamari, Grilled and Served over Spring Mix with Extra Virgin Olive OIl

Appetizer Specials

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$17.00

With Garlic Aioli

Burratta Salad

$17.00

Burratta Cheese, Arugula, Figs, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Glaze

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Langostino App

$25.00

Softshell Appetizer

$20.00Out of stock

Artichokes For Four (4)

$22.00

Calari Crameat Appetizer

$20.00

Grilled Octupus

$19.00Out of stock

Pasta Freshe

Farfale Salmone

$20.00

Bowtie Pasta, Peas and Salmon Tips, in a Pink Vodka Sauce

Garganelli Pesto

$23.00

Penne in Basil Pesto Cream Sauce with Shrimp

Paccheri Amatriciana

$20.00

Large Rigatoni, with Pancetta and Onions in a Hearty Tomato Sauce

Fettuccini e Funghi

$20.00

Fresh Homemade Fettuccini and Porcini Mushrooms in a Truffle Cream Sauce

Gnocchi Sorrento

$20.00

Potato Dumpling in your Choice of Tomato, Pink, or Gorgonzola Sauce with Melted Mozzarella

Tagliolini Primavera

$21.00

Thin Fettuccini with a Medley of Vegetables in a Cherry Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti alla Chitarra Bolognese

$21.00

Homemade Spaghetti in a Hearty Meat Sauce

Pappardelle Coda di Bue

$23.00

Homemade Wide Pasta with Slow Cooked Oxtail Ragu

Risotto Pescatore

$28.00

Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, and Crabmeat over Creamy Risotto, in a White Wine or Marinara Sauce

Tortelloni Aragosta e Granchio

$28.00

Large Tortelloni filled with Lobster and Crabmeat, in Lobster Gran Marnier Cream Sauce

Sacchetti Formagi e Pere

$27.00

Pasta Parcels filled with Pear, Ricotta, and Parmesan Cheese, topped with Seared Scallops in a Hazelnut Cream Sauce

Pasta Entree

$18.50

Pesce

Pesce Specchio

$28.00Out of stock

Filet of Orange Roughy Crusted with Mushrooms and Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Finished with Citrus Beurre Blanc

Spidini di Capasante e Gamberette

$27.00

Grilled Shrimp and Scallops on Skewers, Finished with Lemon Citrus Beurre Blanc

Salmone

$28.00

Grilled Scottish Salmon with Fresh Herbs Over Lobster Risotto and Gran Marnier Sauce

Pollo

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.00

Pan Fried Chicken Breast, Homemade Tomato Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella

Pollo Saltimboca

$22.00

Chicken Medallions, Proscuitto di Parma and Fontina Cheese in a Sage Demiglace

Pollo Venezia

$27.00

Chicken Medallions, Baby Spinach, Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Cherry Tomatoes, Melted Mozzarella Cheese and Madeira Wine Sauce

Pollo Capresi

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Slices of Tomato, and Fresh Mozzarella Baked in the Oven, Fresh Herbs and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chicken Milanese

$24.95

Chicken Piccatta

$23.00

Pollo A La Rosie

Chicken Funghi

$25.00

Pollo Marsala

$22.00

Vitello & Carne

Vitello Milanese

$27.00

Pan Fried Veal Medallions topped with Fresh Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, and Fresh Tomato

Vitello Imperatore

$29.00

Veal Medallions Sauteed with Asparagus, Crabmeat, Fresh Herbs, White Wine Sauce, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese

Vitello con Fungi e Rosemary

$27.00

Veal Medallions sauteed with a Mushroom Rosemary Marsala Cream Sauce

Filetto

$38.00

Grilled Center Cut Filet to your Liking

Veal Parmgiano

$24.95

Veal Piccatta

$24.95

Veal Saltambuca

$24.95

Veal Puttanesca

$29.00

Grilled Veal Paillards With Lemon And Olive Oil

$27.00

Meat Specials

Ossobucco

$35.00Out of stock

Roasted in the Oven, served with Balsamic Demiglace

Veal Chop

$48.00

16oz Center Cut Bone-In Veal Chop with Homemade Pappardelle And Bolognese Sauce

Rack Of Lamb

$49.00

Cowboy Steak

$47.00

Filet special

$40.00

Fish Specials

Dover Sole

$48.00

Pan Seared Whole Dover Sole, Fileted off the Bone, Served with Lemon, Capers, and Olive Oil

Barramundi

$36.00

Grilled with Crabmeat, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic White Wine Sauce

Branzino

$45.00

Roasted Whole Branzino, Fileted off the Bone, Served with Balsamic Vinegar and Olive Oil

Mahi Mahi

$34.95

Black Bass

$36.00Out of stock

Soft Shell Entree

$40.00Out of stock

Sword Fish

$32.00

Snapper

$36.00

Grouper

$36.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$45.00

Crab and Potato Crusted

Kingfish

$32.00

Langostino Entree

$50.00

Dessert

Chocolate Soufflé

$10.00

Limoncello Marscarpone Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Affergatto

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Dessert

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Add Gelato Scoop

$3.00

Creme Bruleé Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Delizia Almond Cake

$10.00

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Caramel Crunch Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Sides

Pasta Contorno

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Lobster Rissotto

$12.00

Veggies and Potatoes

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Vegtables

$5.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers and French Fries

$12.00

Cheese Tortilinni

$15.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Beverages

Pellegrino

$6.00

Panna

$6.00

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Beverage

$2.50

Family Style

All Family Style Items come with Bread and Caesar Salad. Chicken, Veal and Seafood Options are served over Pasta

Chicken Marsala Family Style

$65.00

Chicken Parmigiana Family Style

$65.00

Chicken Caprese Family Style

$65.00

Chicken Saltimbocca Family Style

$65.00

Veal Marsala Family Style

$75.00

Veal Parmigiana Family Style

$75.00

Veal Saltimbocca Family Style

$75.00

Grilled Salmon Family Style

$75.00

Orange Roughy Family Style

$75.00

Shrimp Scampi Family Style

$75.00

Penne Bolognese Family Style

$65.00

Sacchetti with Scallops Family Style

$65.00

Pappardelle with Oxtail Ragu Family Style

$65.00

Farfalle with Salmon Family Style

$65.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

36 west Skippack pike, Ambler, PA 19002

Directions

Gallery
Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell image

