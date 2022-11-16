- Home
- /
- Charleston
- /
- Daniel Island
- /
- Ristorante LIDI
Ristorante LIDI
430 Reviews
$$
901 Island Park Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Antipasta
Antipasto Della Casa
A selection of Italian meats, cheeses and vegetables
Bocconcini Di Mozzarella
Mozzarella breaded and deep-fried, with house made marinara
Mussels Carrettiera
1 pound PEI mussels tossed with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, white wine and butter
Stuffed Mushrooms
Jumbo mushrooms stuffed with Italian sausage, mascarpone, and Parmesan topped with mozzarella, served over marinara
Polpette
Pork and veal meatballs slow cooked served with marinara
Fried Calamari
baby squid, flour dusted, fried served with marinara
Parmesan Fried Shrimp
Parmesan breaded served with basil aioli
Fried Ravioli
Breaded and fried cheese ravioli
Insalata e Zuppa
Our Specialties
Grilled Ribeye
12 ounce choice ribeye served with mashed red potaoes and a Stilton, mushrroom demi glace'
Braised Veal Short Rib
Slow cooked veal short rib, with red potato, asparagus and shallot
Pesce Del Giorno
Wild Mushroom Gnocchi
Wild mushroom blend and asparagus, in a truffle broth with ricotta gnocchi
Traditional Dishes
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded fried Eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti marinara
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti marinara
Chicken Picatta
Scaloppini sauteed with lemon, butter, capers, white wine and parsley over linguine
Chicken Marsala
Scaloppini sauteed with mushrooms, Marsala wine and butter over linguine
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded fried veal cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti marinara
Veal Picatta
Scaloppini sauteed with lemon, butter, capers, white wine and parsley over linguine
Veal Marsala
Scaloppini sauteed with mushrooms, Marsala wine and butter over linguine
Pasta
Spaghetti
spaghetti and marinara, add your favorites
Cavitelli Bolognese
House made Bolognese sauce over cavatelli pasta
Fettuccine with Pancetta and Peas
Fettucine, pancetta and sweet peas tossed in an Alfredo sauce
Lasagna
Pasta layered with marinara, Italian sausage, meatball, ricotta, mozzarella baked in a cast iron skillet
Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with a blend of four cheeses and topped with marinara
Spinach and Artichoke Ravioli
Spinach Ravioli stuffed with spinach, ricotta and parmesan, tossed with garlic shallots and tomatoes in lemon butter
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed with butter, lemon, garlic, chili flake, and white wine over spaghetti
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta tossed with tomato-cream sauce with a touch of vodka
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with house made Alfredo
Large Specialty Pizza
12" Lidi Signature
8 slices, cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and green peppers
12" Shrimp and Artichoke
8 slices, garlic and olive oil base, cheese, tomato, spinach, shrimp and artichoke hearts
12" Greek
8 slices, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced tomato, feta, kalamata olives and spinach
12" Margherita
8 slices, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil
12" White
8 slices, garlic and olive oil base, cheese, spinach, ricotta, feta, and Italian seasoning
Small Specialty Pizza
10" Lidi Signature
6 slices, cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and green peppers
10" Shrimp and Artichoke
6 slices, garlic and olive oil base, cheese, tomato, spinach, shrimp and artichoke hearts
10" Greek
6 slices, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced tomato, feta, kalamata olives and spinach
10" Margherita
6 slices, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil
10" White
6 slices, garlic and olive oil base, cheese, spinach, ricotta, feta, and Italian seasoning
Build Your Own Pizza
Kids
Kids Caesar
Small portion romaine, croutons, parmesan and dressing
Kids Caprese
slice of mozzarella, tomato and basil
Kids Fried Shrimp
breaded fried shrimp over spaghetti marinara
Kids Lemon Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with lemon and butter over spaghetti
Kids Spag and Butter
Kids Spag and Oil
Kids Spaghetti and Ball
Small portion spaghetti and marinara with house-made meatball
Kids Spaghetti and Marinara
Kids Chicken Parmesan
Small portion spaghetti and marinara with breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella
Kids Ravioli
Cheese ravioli topped with marinara
Kids Alfredo
Fettuccine with house-made Alfredo
Kids Lasagne
Pasta Layered with marinara, Italian sausage, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella
Bomba
Strawberry and Pistachio Gelato in a chocolate shell
Tiramasu
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone dusted with cocoa
Limoncello Cake
Angel food cake, limoncello with a whipped mascarpone topping
Cannoli
Cannoli filled with a blend of ricotta cheese, citrus zest and chocolate chips
Daily Dessert Feature
Contorni
Panini
Chicken Parmigiana Panini
Breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll
Meatball Panini
Meatball topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll
Sausage Panini
Italian sausage topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll
Eggplant Panini
Breaded fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll
Dolci
Bomba
Strawberry and Pistachio Gelato in a chocolate shell
Tiramasu
Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone dusted with cocoa
Cannoli
Cannoli filled with a blend of ricotta cheese, citrus zest and chocolate chips
Cheese Cake
Limoncello Cake
Angel food cake, limoncello with a whipped mascarpone topping
Daily Dessert Feature
Family Style
Family Bolognese
Family Caesar
Family Caprese
Family Chicken Marsala
Family Chicken Parm
Family Chicken Picatta
Family Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
Family Eggplant Parmesan
Family Fettuccini and peas
Family Fried Ravioli
Family Mushroom Gnocchi
Family Penne Alla Vodka
Family Polpette
Family Ravioli
Family Scampi
Family Spag & Meat
Family Stuffed Mushrooms
Family Veal Marsala
Family Veal Parmesan
Family Veal Picatta
Side Sauces
NA Beverages
Beer
Bravazzi Blood Orange
Bravazzi Grapefruit
Bud Light
Budweiser
Corona
Corona Light
DOC 15
Errdinger NA
Hi Wire BON Brown
High Noon
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
MORETTI
Open Beer
White Claw
White Zombie White Ale
WW Lunatic Blonde Ale
Wine
921 Prosecco BTL
Antonutti SB BTL
Chateau Promis Entre deux mers
Cork Fee
Croix d Or CH BTL (Copy)
Croix d' Or Chardonnay btl
Delle Trevenezie Chardonnay
Dolce Amore CH BTL
Dolcea semi sweet
Etoile Bottle
Freccianera Franciacorta
Fuchs Welschreisling BTL
Gosset Excellence
Grati Rose' Btl
Il Nido Rose' BTL
Impero Pinot Grigio BTL
Jermann PG BTL
La Marca Prosecco Rose'
Luna Moscato BTL
Maison No. 9 Rose BTL
Monchiero Carbone Gavi BTL
Open Glass
Pasqua Pinot Grigio BTL
Pieropan Soave
PIPER HEIDSIEK 1785 BTL
Retail wine
Riesling BTL
Rosa Regale Split
Saten BTL
Sensale Chardonnay BTL
Special Sparkling
Taittinger Brut
Villa Marin Sav blanc BTL
921 cabernet BTL
Antonutti Merlot BTL
Benton Lane Pinot Noir BTL
Benziger Reserve Cab
Berdelli & Olivier Syrah
Brancaia Ilatraia BTL
Camparol Amarone BTL
CASALCOLLE PN BTL
Castelio PN BTL
Conundrum Camus
Dreaming Tree CAB BTL
Grati Chianti Riserva
Grati Chianti Riserva BTL
Il Burgiardo Ripasso
IL Nido Cabernet Sauv BTL
IL POGGIONE ST BTL
Impostino Riserva BTL
J pinot Noir Btl
LA Sagrestara SANG BTL
LUIGI RIGHETTI AMARONE BTL
Marca Trevigiana BTL
Mastroleo Negroamaro
Montes Alpha M
Notte di Notte Brunello Di Montapulcinano
NxNW RB BTL
Palermo Cabernet
Passimento BTL
Port
Regret Nebbiolo BTL
Retail wine
Rigoletto Chianti BTL
ROMA SAN MARCO BTL
Sinello Monte BTL
SYLLA BUSSIA Borolo BTL
Taliano Michele Barbaresco BTL
TRAMBUSTI ORIGO ST BTL
Villa Antonori Tuscan Btl
Villa D Adige Merlot Btl
Villa Trecciano Chianti Btl
|Sunday
|3:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Let us cook for you today!
901 Island Park Dr, Charleston, SC 29492