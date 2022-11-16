Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ristorante LIDI

430 Reviews

$$

901 Island Park Dr

Charleston, SC 29492

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Lidi House Salad
Fettuccine with Pancetta and Peas

Antipasta

Antipasto Della Casa

$18.00

A selection of Italian meats, cheeses and vegetables

Bocconcini Di Mozzarella

$9.00

Mozzarella breaded and deep-fried, with house made marinara

Mussels Carrettiera

$18.00

1 pound PEI mussels tossed with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic, white wine and butter

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Jumbo mushrooms stuffed with Italian sausage, mascarpone, and Parmesan topped with mozzarella, served over marinara

Polpette

$13.00

Pork and veal meatballs slow cooked served with marinara

Fried Calamari

$9.00

baby squid, flour dusted, fried served with marinara

Parmesan Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Parmesan breaded served with basil aioli

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Breaded and fried cheese ravioli

Insalata e Zuppa

Lidi House Salad

$8.00

Bibb lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, pancetta crisp and parmesan-peppercorn dressing

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Slices of Tomato, Fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with olive oil

Caesar Salad

$7.00

chopped hearts of romaine, croutons and house made dressing

Zuppa

$10.00

Daily Soup Inspiration

Our Specialties

Grilled Ribeye

$48.00

12 ounce choice ribeye served with mashed red potaoes and a Stilton, mushrroom demi glace'

Braised Veal Short Rib

$29.00

Slow cooked veal short rib, with red potato, asparagus and shallot

Pesce Del Giorno

$30.00

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi

$21.00

Wild mushroom blend and asparagus, in a truffle broth with ricotta gnocchi

Traditional Dishes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Breaded fried Eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti marinara

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Breaded fried chicken cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti marinara

Chicken Picatta

$21.00

Scaloppini sauteed with lemon, butter, capers, white wine and parsley over linguine

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Scaloppini sauteed with mushrooms, Marsala wine and butter over linguine

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded fried veal cutlet topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti marinara

Veal Picatta

$26.00

Scaloppini sauteed with lemon, butter, capers, white wine and parsley over linguine

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Scaloppini sauteed with mushrooms, Marsala wine and butter over linguine

Pasta

Spaghetti

$8.00

spaghetti and marinara, add your favorites

Cavitelli Bolognese

$18.00

House made Bolognese sauce over cavatelli pasta

Fettuccine with Pancetta and Peas

$17.00

Fettucine, pancetta and sweet peas tossed in an Alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$20.00

Pasta layered with marinara, Italian sausage, meatball, ricotta, mozzarella baked in a cast iron skillet

Ravioli

$15.00Out of stock

Ravioli stuffed with a blend of four cheeses and topped with marinara

Spinach and Artichoke Ravioli

$18.00

Spinach Ravioli stuffed with spinach, ricotta and parmesan, tossed with garlic shallots and tomatoes in lemon butter

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed with butter, lemon, garlic, chili flake, and white wine over spaghetti

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.00

Penne pasta tossed with tomato-cream sauce with a touch of vodka

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine tossed with house made Alfredo

Large Specialty Pizza

12" Lidi Signature

$15.00

8 slices, cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and green peppers

12" Shrimp and Artichoke

$16.00

8 slices, garlic and olive oil base, cheese, tomato, spinach, shrimp and artichoke hearts

12" Greek

$13.00

8 slices, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced tomato, feta, kalamata olives and spinach

12" Margherita

$14.00

8 slices, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil

12" White

$13.00

8 slices, garlic and olive oil base, cheese, spinach, ricotta, feta, and Italian seasoning

Small Specialty Pizza

10" Lidi Signature

$13.00

6 slices, cheese, pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion and green peppers

10" Shrimp and Artichoke

$14.00

6 slices, garlic and olive oil base, cheese, tomato, spinach, shrimp and artichoke hearts

10" Greek

$11.00

6 slices, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced tomato, feta, kalamata olives and spinach

10" Margherita

$12.00

6 slices, pizza sauce, cheese, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil

10" White

$11.00

6 slices, garlic and olive oil base, cheese, spinach, ricotta, feta, and Italian seasoning

Build Your Own Pizza

10 Inch Cheese

$8.00

6 slices of cheese pizza add your favorite toppings

12 Inch Cheese

$10.00

8 slices cheese pizza add your favorite toppings

Kids

Kids Caesar

$4.50

Small portion romaine, croutons, parmesan and dressing

Kids Caprese

$4.50

slice of mozzarella, tomato and basil

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00

breaded fried shrimp over spaghetti marinara

Kids Lemon Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp sauteed with lemon and butter over spaghetti

Kids Spag and Butter

$6.00

Kids Spag and Oil

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti and Ball

$8.00

Small portion spaghetti and marinara with house-made meatball

Kids Spaghetti and Marinara

$6.00

Kids Chicken Parmesan

$9.00

Small portion spaghetti and marinara with breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Cheese ravioli topped with marinara

Kids Alfredo

$8.00

Fettuccine with house-made Alfredo

Kids Lasagne

$11.00

Pasta Layered with marinara, Italian sausage, meatball, ricotta and mozzarella

Bomba

$7.00

Strawberry and Pistachio Gelato in a chocolate shell

Tiramasu

$6.00

Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone dusted with cocoa

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Angel food cake, limoncello with a whipped mascarpone topping

Cannoli

$6.00

Cannoli filled with a blend of ricotta cheese, citrus zest and chocolate chips

Daily Dessert Feature

$8.00

Contorni

Rosemary Shoestring Fries

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Grilled Half Sausage

$5.00

Grilled Whole Sausage

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.00

Meatball

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Panini

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

$9.00

Breaded chicken topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll

Meatball Panini

$9.00

Meatball topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll

Sausage Panini

$9.00

Italian sausage topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll

Eggplant Panini

$9.00

Breaded fried eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella served on a warm sub roll

Dolci

Bomba

$7.00

Strawberry and Pistachio Gelato in a chocolate shell

Tiramasu

$6.00

Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with mascarpone dusted with cocoa

Cannoli

$6.00

Cannoli filled with a blend of ricotta cheese, citrus zest and chocolate chips

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Angel food cake, limoncello with a whipped mascarpone topping

Daily Dessert Feature

$8.00

Family Style

Family Bolognese

$42.00

Family Caesar

$24.00

Family Caprese

$28.00

Family Chicken Marsala

$50.00

Family Chicken Parm

$50.00

Family Chicken Picatta

$50.00

Family Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

$42.00

Family Eggplant Parmesan

$40.00

Family Fettuccini and peas

$45.00

Family Fried Ravioli

$22.00

Family Mushroom Gnocchi

$55.00

Family Penne Alla Vodka

$37.50

Family Polpette

$33.00Out of stock

Family Ravioli

$36.00

Family Scampi

$49.00

Family Spag & Meat

$42.50Out of stock

Family Stuffed Mushrooms

$27.50

Family Veal Marsala

$60.00

Family Veal Parmesan

$60.00

Family Veal Picatta

$60.00

Side Sauces

Side Small Marinara

Side Large Marinara

$1.00

Side Wine Butter Sauce

$2.00

Side Cream Sauce

$5.00

Side Bolognese

$4.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna Still Water

$6.50

Red Bull

$1.75

San Pelligrino

$6.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper Cans

$2.50

Brisk Lemon Iced Tea Cans

$2.50

Beer

Bravazzi Blood Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Bravazzi Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

DOC 15

$5.50Out of stock

Errdinger NA

$3.00

Hi Wire BON Brown

$6.00

High Noon

$9.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.50

MORETTI

$5.50

Open Beer

White Claw

$5.50

White Zombie White Ale

$5.00Out of stock

WW Lunatic Blonde Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

921 Prosecco BTL

$31.00

Antonutti SB BTL

$32.00

Chateau Promis Entre deux mers

$36.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

Croix d Or CH BTL (Copy)

$58.00

Croix d' Or Chardonnay btl

$36.00

Delle Trevenezie Chardonnay

$27.00

Dolce Amore CH BTL

$58.00

Dolcea semi sweet

$26.00

Etoile Bottle

$62.00

Freccianera Franciacorta

$78.00

Fuchs Welschreisling BTL

$42.00

Gosset Excellence

$65.00

Grati Rose' Btl

$31.00

Il Nido Rose' BTL

$27.00

Impero Pinot Grigio BTL

$22.00

Jermann PG BTL

$51.00

La Marca Prosecco Rose'

$37.00

Luna Moscato BTL

$32.00

Maison No. 9 Rose BTL

$54.00

Monchiero Carbone Gavi BTL

$33.00

Open Glass

Pasqua Pinot Grigio BTL

$24.00

Pieropan Soave

$45.00

PIPER HEIDSIEK 1785 BTL

$75.00

Retail wine

Riesling BTL

$29.00

Rosa Regale Split

$7.00

Saten BTL

$87.00

Sensale Chardonnay BTL

$27.00

Special Sparkling

$30.00

Taittinger Brut

$78.00

Villa Marin Sav blanc BTL

$24.00

921 cabernet BTL

$29.00

Antonutti Merlot BTL

$36.00

Benton Lane Pinot Noir BTL

$54.00

Benziger Reserve Cab

$85.00

Berdelli & Olivier Syrah

$47.00

Brancaia Ilatraia BTL

$115.00

Camparol Amarone BTL

$138.00

CASALCOLLE PN BTL

$45.00

Castelio PN BTL

$32.00

Conundrum Camus

$51.00

Dreaming Tree CAB BTL

$25.00

Grati Chianti Riserva

$61.00

Grati Chianti Riserva BTL

$61.00

Il Burgiardo Ripasso

$56.00

IL Nido Cabernet Sauv BTL

$39.00

IL POGGIONE ST BTL

$57.00

Impostino Riserva BTL

$51.00

J pinot Noir Btl

$45.00

LA Sagrestara SANG BTL

$32.00

LUIGI RIGHETTI AMARONE BTL

$117.00

Marca Trevigiana BTL

$39.00

Mastroleo Negroamaro

$37.00

Montes Alpha M

$210.00

Notte di Notte Brunello Di Montapulcinano

$115.00

NxNW RB BTL

$36.00

Palermo Cabernet

$150.00

Passimento BTL

$35.00

Port

$48.00

Regret Nebbiolo BTL

$54.00

Retail wine

Rigoletto Chianti BTL

$24.00

ROMA SAN MARCO BTL

$30.00

Sinello Monte BTL

$24.00

SYLLA BUSSIA Borolo BTL

$102.00

Taliano Michele Barbaresco BTL

$45.00

TRAMBUSTI ORIGO ST BTL

$32.00

Villa Antonori Tuscan Btl

$48.00Out of stock

Villa D Adige Merlot Btl

$25.00

Villa Trecciano Chianti Btl

$32.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:01 pm - 2:00 am
Let us cook for you today!

901 Island Park Dr, Charleston, SC 29492

