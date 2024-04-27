Ristorante Lucia | Bedford, NY
454 Old Post Rd
Bedford, NY 10506
Specials of the Week
Chef Specials
- Appetizer Special$20.00
Oven Roasted Tomato, Burrata, Avocado, Prosciutto, Roasted Pepper, Balsamic Reduction Drizzle
- Salad Special$18.00
Baby Arugula, Strawberries and Poached Pear, Asparagus, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Moscatto Wine Vinaigrette
- Ravioli Special$24.00
Braised Beef Filled, Pancetta, Spinach, Tomato, Shitake, Parmigiano, Brandy-Cream Sauce
- Risotto Special$28.00
Puffed Arborio Rice, Grilled Shrimp, Julienned Vegetables, Parmigiano
- Chicken Special$28.00
Chicken Breast, Grilled Shrimp, Capers, Tomato, Artichoke, Garlic, Lemon, White Wine Served with Grilled Asparagus and Mashed Potato
- Osso Buco Special$45.00
Slow Braised Pork Shank, Au Jus, Served over Vegetable Risotto
Menu
Appetizers
- Arancini$12.00
Saffron infused rice, meat, mozzarella, roasted tomato sauce (2 per order)
- Bruschettaccio$9.00
Toasted bread, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, red onion, and basil, (3 pieces)
- Calamari$16.00
Seasoned fried squid, lemon and spicy marinara sauce
- Cozze$20.00
Steamed Prince Edward island mussels, garlic, and white wine Available Marinara or Fra Diavolo
- Mozzarella Caprese$18.00
Tomato, mozzarella, avocado, roasted peppers, and basil (3 pieces)
- Pastuccia$12.00
Polenta cake; sausage, raisin, pancetta, and red wine reduction (2 pieces)
- Polpette$10.00
Lucia's homemade meatballs, dollop of ricotta, and marinara (2 pieces)
- IV Cheese Mushroom Polenta$12.00
Polenta Cake, IV cheese mushroom and gorgonzola sauce, was on our "old takeout menu" (2 pieces)
- Fried Zucchini$16.00
Served with Side of Tomato sauce
- Cold Antipasto$20.00
Assorted Meats and Cheeses Meats: Hot and Sweet Sopresata, Ham, Prosciutto Roasted Peppers, Olives Cheeses: Pecorino, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella
- Shrimp Cocktail$20.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce
- Clams Oreganata$18.00
Whole baked clams, seasoned bread crumbs, garlic, white wine (6 pieces)
- Eggplant Rollatini$18.00
Eggplant rolled with ricotta and mozzarella, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella (4 pieces)
Salad and Soup (For takeout all salad dressings come on the side)
- Barbietole$16.00
Roasted beets, endive, arugula, pistachio crusted goat cheese, and moscato wine vinaigrette **moscato is a dessert wine that they use when making the dressing, the dressing is sweet**
- Caesar$14.00
Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, and shaved Parmigiano ** there is raw egg in the caesar dressing**
- Carciofini$15.00
Baby artichoke, arugula, basil, tomatoes, Parmigiano, and lemon oil
- Diana$15.00
Tomato, pepper, red onion, olive, cucumber, and ricotta salata, house dressing House Dressing= Red Wine Vinaigrette Ricotta Salata is similar to Feta Cheese The diana salad is the closest to a greek salad
- Mista$13.00
Field greens, olives, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, and house dressing
- Tre Colori$16.00
Arugula, radicchio, belgian endive, Parmigiano, and House Dressing
- Avocado Salad$20.00
This is the Avocado Salad that normally comes on top of the pizza. Baby Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, House Dressing
- Minestrone$10.00+
Vegetable soup, tomato base
- Tortellini in Brodo$10.00+
Cheese filled pasta rings, chicken broth
- Pasta Fagioli$10.00+
Pasta and Beans, chicken broth
- Stracciatella Fiorentina$10.00+
Egg Drop and Spinach, Chicken Broth
Vegetables
- Grilled Asparagus$10.00
Grilled asparagus and lemon
- Sauteed Broccoli Rabe$12.00
Broccoli rabe, garlic, and extra virgin olive oil
- Sauteed Broccoli$12.00
Broccoli, garlic and oil **available steamed
- Sauteed Spinach$12.00
Spinach, garlic and oil **available steamed
- Sauteed Mixed Vegetables$12.00
Broccoli, carrots and zucchini, garlic and oil **available steamed
- Grilled Vegetables$16.00
Assorted grilled vegetables and mixed field greens **portobello, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper, green pepper, asparagus, squash
- Farrotto$10.00
Puffed Italian barley, saffron, onions, and Parmigiano
- Patate$8.00
Rosemary roasted potatoes
- Mashed Potato$10.00
Side order of our house-made mashed potato
Pasta
- BYO Pasta$17.00
Don't see a pasta on the menu? Not a problem, make your own pasta here.
- Gnocchi Bolognese$23.00
Potato dumplings, beef and pork bolognese, and creamy tomato
- Fettuccine Integrale$22.00
Whole wheat pasta, shiitake, spinach, dried tomato, and ricotta salata, garlic, white wine sauce
- Lasagna$22.00
Meat sauce, besciamella, mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, tomato sauce 1 size only
- Linguine White Clam$26.00
Little neck clams, garlic, white wine, parsley, and white clam sauce
- Orecchiette Rabe$22.00
Ear shaped pasta, broccoli rabe, garlic and olive oil
- Orecchiette Rabe with Sausage$24.00
Broccoli rabe, garlic, and olive oil, with sausage added
- Orecchiette Rabe with Chicken$24.00
Broccoli rabe, garlic, and olive oil, with added chicken
- Orecchiette Rabe with Shrimp$28.00
Broccoli rabe, garlic, and olive oil, with added shrimp
- Pappardelle$25.00
Ribbon wide pasta, Braised beef, tomatoes, porcini mushroom, and truffle oil, brown sauce
- Penne Vodka$21.00
Creamy tomato sauce, vodka, and pancetta **can be made without meat ** when a customer requests no meat it means no pancetta
- Ravioli Pomodoro$18.00
Mozzarella and ricotta filled, plum tomato sauce, and fresh basil **6 per order
- Spaghetti and Meatball$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, and Lucia's homemade meatballs **2 meatballs in an order
- Pappardelle Primavera$25.00
Ribbon-wide pasta, julienned vegetables, creamy tomato Julienned vegetables: zucchini, squash, carrots, tomato, peas, mushroom
- Baked Ziti$22.00
Penne, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Pappardelle Limon$22.00
Ribbon wide pasta, arugula, parmigian, lemon sauce Option to add shrimp or chicken
Entrees
- Parmigian Entree
Traditional Parmigiano Entree, Tomato Sauce, Parmigian, Melted Mozzarella, Served with Spaghetti. Available as Eggplant, Chicken, Veal or Shrimp
- Pescatore$36.00
Clams, calamari, mussels, shrimp, basil, tomato, served over linguine **another name for this dish is Zuppa di Pesce **can be made fra diavolo style or garlic white wine
- Branzino$34.00
Wild Mediterranean sea bass, herbs, capers, lemon, and white wine Served with Grilled Asparagus and Roasted Potato
- Salmone Limoncello$30.00
Limoncello flamed salmon, mango, and pistachio Served with Grilled Asparagus and Mashed Potato
- Sogliola$28.00
Filet of sole, egg-batter, white wine, lemon, and Francese, Served over Angel Hair Pasta
- Francese Entree
Available as Chicken, Veal or Shrimp, Egg-Batter, Squeezed Lemon, White Wine Served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato
- Balsamico$24.00
Chicken breast cut into tenders, artichoke, rosemary, balsamic reduction sauce Served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato
- Palermitana$24.00
Parmigiano crusted chicken, lemon, and white wine Another name for this dish is Chicken Martini Served with Grilled Asparagus and Roasted Potato
- Scarpariello$24.00
Chicken, sweet peppers, balsamic onions, sausage, and rosemary, garlic, white wine Served with roasted potato cooked into the dish For takeout this dish is served with mixed vegetables and roasted potato
- Marsala
Veal Scalloppine, Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato. Can be substituted for Chicken.
- Piccata
Veal Scalloppine, Capers, Squeezed Lemon, White Wine, Served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato Can also be ordered as Chicken
- Saltimbocca
Veal scalloppine, spinach, prosciutto, mozzarella, and demi-glace, served with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes **Also available as chicken
- Capricciosa
Breaded veal chop served with an arugula, mozzarella, tomatoes, and red onion salad, lemon-oil dressing **can also be made as chicken
- Costine$29.00
Braised boneless short ribs served over saffron Parmigiano farrotto **farroto is a barley
- Chicken Sorentina$24.00
Chicken breast, prosciutto, tomato, eggplant, melted mozzarella, demi-glace Served with Mixed vegetables and roasted potato
- Salmon$30.00
Our Different Salmon Preparations Choose from: Plain Grilled Salmon or Herb Crusted Salmon with Capers, Squeezed Lemon, White Wine Served with Grilled Asparagus and Roasted Potato
- Grilled Chicken$24.00
Grilled Chicken Dinner served with Mixed Vegetables and Roasted Potato
- Shrimp Marecchiara$28.00
Shrimp, chopped tomato, tomato sauce, basil, served over linguine *available fra diavolo, garlic and oil
Kids Menu
- Chicken Fingers$12.00
5 piece chicken fingers served with french fries
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks served with French Fries and Side Tomato Sauce
- Mac and Cheese$12.00
Not your store bought boxed kraft mac and cheese, our mac and cheese is homemade and delicious!
- 1/2 order cheese ravioli$12.00
4 piece cheese ravioli, choice of sauce
- 1/2 order pasta with meatballs$14.00
choice of pasta, tomato sauce, 1 meatball
- 1/2 order pasta
half order of pasta **choose the noodle **choose the sauce
Pizza
Traditional
Margherita
- Margherita 12"$16.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Fresh tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto drizzle
- Margherita 14"$20.00
Medium 6 slices. Fresh tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto drizzle
- Margherita 16"$22.00
Large 8 slices. Fresh tomato sauce, sliced fresh mozzarella, and basil pesto drizzle
Melanzane
- Melanzane 12"$18.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Plum tomato, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, grilled eggplant, and basil
- Melanzane 14"$22.00
Medium 6 slices. Plum tomato, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, grilled eggplant, and basil
- Melanzane 16"$25.00
Large 8 slices. Plum tomato, mozzarella, Gorgonzola, grilled eggplant, and basil
Wild Mushroom
- Wild Mushroom 12"$18.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Basil pesto, shiitake mushroom, and mozzarella without a sauce
- Wild Mushroom 14"$22.00
Medium 6 slices. Basil pesto, shiitake mushroom, and mozzarella without a sauce
- Wild Mushroom 16"$25.00
Large 8 slices. Basil pesto, shiitake mushroom, and mozzarella without a sauce
Avocado
- Avocado 12"$22.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Arugula, avocado, tomatoes, olives, and chopped fresh mozzarella this is our delicious salad pizza, toppings are cold
- Avocado 14"$25.00
Medium 6 slices. Arugula, avocado, tomatoes, olives, and chopped fresh mozzarella this is our delicious salad pizza, toppings are cold
- Avocado 16"$28.00
Large 8 slices. Arugula, avocado, tomatoes, olives, and chopped fresh mozzarella. This is our delicious salad pizza, toppings are cold
La Calabrese
- La Calabrese 12"$22.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Broccoli rabe, sausage, mozzarella, and garlic served without a sauce
- La Calabrese 14"$25.00
Medium 6 slices. Broccoli rabe, sausage, mozzarella, and garlic served without a sauce
- La Calabrese 16"$28.00
Large 8 slices. Broccoli rabe, sausage, mozzarella, and garlic served without a sauce
Caprese
Lucia
Portobello
- Portobello 12"$21.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Portobello, smoked mozzarella, red onions, and glazed balsamic without a sauce
- Portobello 14"$24.00
Medium 6 slices. Portobello, smoked mozzarella, red onions, and glazed balsamic without a sauce
- Portobello 16"$27.00
Large 8 slices. Portobello, smoked mozzarella, red onions, and glazed balsamic without a sauce
Grilled Vegetable
- Grilled Vegetable 12"$18.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Grilled vegetables, peppers, eggplant, asparagus, zucchini, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Grilled Vegetable 14"$22.00
Medium 6 slices. Grilled vegetables, peppers, eggplant, asparagus, zucchini, tomato sauce & mozzarella
- Grilled Vegetable 16"$25.00
Large 8 slices. Grilled vegetables; peppers, eggplant, asparagus, zucchini, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Bianca Al Parma
- Bianca Al Parma 12"$18.00
Pizzetta 4 slices. Mozzarella, old fashioned ricotta, and prosciutto di Parma
- Bianca Al Parma 14"$22.00
Medium 6 slices. Mozzarella, old fashioned ricotta, and prosciutto di Parma
- Bianca Al Parma 16"$25.00
Large 8 slices. Mozzarella, old fashioned ricotta, and prosciutto di Parma
Sides
Misc. Sides
- Spinach Pesto$3.00
Side Cup of our house-made Spinach pesto (What is served normally with your bread basket when dining with us) **there are no nuts in our pesto **Made with spinach, garlic, parmigiano, salt, pepper, extra virgin olive oil ** Made in house daily
- Parmigiano Cheese$3.00
- French Fries$6.00
Side order of French fries, ketchup on the side
- Cup of Sauce$2.00
Side Cup of our Tomato Sauce
Sauces
Grandma Pizza, Sicilian, Pizza Rolls
Pan Pizza
Pizza Rolls and Calzone
- Calzone$10.00
Traditional Italian turn-over with mozzarella & ricotta, served with a side of sauce
- Chicken Parm Pizza Roll$12.00
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce Served with a side cup of tomato sauce
- Pepperoni Pizza Roll$12.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato sauce Served with a side cup of tomato sauce
- Grilled Vegetable Pizza Roll$12.00
Assorted Vegetables, , mozzarella (Eggplant, zucchini, squash, red and green peppers and asparagus) Served with a side of sauce
- Sausage and Pepper Pizza Roll$12.00
Sausage, red and green peppers, mozzarella, tomato sauce Served with a side of sauce
- Broccoli Rabe Pizza Roll$15.00
Broccoli Rabe and Mozzarella Served with a side of sauce
- Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza Roll$15.00
Broccoli Rabe, Sausage and Mozzarella Served with a side of sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza Roll$12.00
Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Served with a side of sauce
Garlic Knots, Foccacia, Pizza Dough
Garlic knots
Foccacia
Pizza Dough
Loaf of Bread, Garlic Bread, Foccacia
Bread by the Loaf
Wedges, Wraps and Panini
Wedges/Panini/Wraps
- Chicken Parmigian Wedge$15.00
Chicken Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Eggplant Parmigian Wedge$13.00
Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Meatball Parmigian Wedge$13.00
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Veal Parmigian Wedge$16.00
Breaded Veal Cutlet, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Shrimp Parmigian Wedge$18.00
Shrimp, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries
- Sausage and Pepper Wedge$13.00
Sauteed sausage and peppers, Tomato Sauce, Parmigiano, Melted Mozzarella on homemade wedge bread Served with French Fries ** ask customer if they would like cheese or no cheese
- Fresco Panini$12.00
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, served on our house-made foccacia bread Served with french fries
- Parma Panini$14.00
Prosciutto di parma, tomato, mozzarella, basil, served on our housemade foccacia Served with french fries
- Lucia Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, tomato, mozzarella, arugula, served on our housemade foccacia bread Served with french fries
- Scamorza Panini$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, scamorza (smoked mozzarella), arugula, tomato balsamic reduction, served on our house-made foccacia bread Served with french fries
- Manhattan Panini$15.00
Fried eggplant, roasted pepper, fontina, arugula, tomato, balsamic glaze, served on our housemade foccacia Served with french fries
- Parmigian Wrap$15.00
Chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, parmigiano, mozzarella choice of: white wrap, spinach wrap or gluten free wrap served with side of french fries
- Caprese Wrap$15.00
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, avocado, roasted pepper Choice of Wrap: White, Gluten free or Spinach Served with side of french fries
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, onion, ranch, buffalo sauce Choice of Wrap: white, gluten free or spinach Served with side of fries
Catering Trays
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$45.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Toasted Bread, Chopped Tomato, Red Onion, Chopped Mozzarella, Everything comes separate
- Fried Calamari$60.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Seasoned Fried Squid, Comes with tomato sauce on the side
- Mozzarella Caprese$50.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Sliced tomato, sliced fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, salt and pepper
- Clams Oreganata$80.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Whole baked clams, garlic, white whine
- Grilled Vegetables$35.00+
Half Tray Feeds 10-12/ Full Tray Feeds 15-20 Assorted grilled vegetables portobello, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper, green pepper, asparagus, squash
- Grilled Polenta (IV cheese mushroom)$50.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Grilled polenta, IV cheese and mushroom sauce
- Pastuccia$50.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Grilled polenta, sauasage, raisin, pancetta, red wine reduction
- Arancini
$3 per piece Rice balls filled with saffron rice, ground beef and mozzarella, roasted tomato sauce is on the side
Salad
- Mista$45.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Mixed greens, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, olives red wine vinaigrette
- Caesar$55.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 romaine, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing
- Tricolor$55.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Baby arugula, radicchio, endive, parmigiano red wine vinaigrette
- Roasted Beet$60.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Baby arugula, endive, roasted beets, pistachio crusted goat-cheese Moscato wine vinaigrette
- Baby Artichoke$60.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Baby arugula, marinated artichoke, parmigiano, lemon-oil vinaigrette
Pasta
- Lasagna$70.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Pasta Bolognese$60.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Pasta Vodka$55.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Orecchiette Broccoli Rabe$60.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Orecc/Rabe/Sausage$70.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Orecc/Rabe/Chicken$70.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Orecc/Rabe/Shrimp$70.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Ravioli Pomodoro$55.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Linguine alla Vongole$55.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
- Pasta Primavera$55.00+
- Pappardelle Braised Beef$70.00+
- Pescatore$115.00+
Half tray: feeds 10 to 12/ Full tray: feeds 15-20
Eggplant
Chicken
- Chicken Parmigian$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken cutlet, parmigiano, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
- Chicken Marsala$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, wild mushrooms, marsala wine
- Chicken Balsamico$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, artichoke, rosemary, balsamic reduction
- Chicken Saltimbocca$90.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, spinach, prosciutto, melted mozzarella, demi-glace
- Chicken Francese$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Egg-battered chicken, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Chicken Scarpariello$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, sausage, sweet peppers, balsamic onion, rosemary, garlic, white wine
- Chicken Palermitana$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Parmigiano crusted chicken, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Chicken Sorrentina$90.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, eggplant, tomato, prosciutto, melted mozzarella, demi-glace
- Chicken Piccata$65.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Chicken breast, capers, squeezed lemon, white wine
Veal
- Veal Parmigian$75.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Breaded veal cutlet, parmigiano, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella
- Veal Piccata$75.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Veal scalloppine (thinly pounded veal) capers, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Veal Marsala$75.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Veal scalloppine (thinly pounded veal) wild mushrooms, marsala wine
- Veal Saltimbocca$80.00+
Half Tray feeds 10-12/Full Tray feeds 15-20 Veal scalloppine (thinly pounded veal) spinach, prosciutto, mozzarella, demi-glace
Fish
- Shrimp Marecchiara$80.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Jumbo shrimp, chopped tomato, basil, tomato sauce, over linguini
- Sole Francese$80.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Egg-battered filet of sole, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Salmon Limoncello$90.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Oven roasted limoncello flamed salmon, mango pistachio
- Salmon Herb$90.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Herb crusted salmon, capers, squeezed lemon, white wine
- Pescatore$115.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 clams, calamari, mussels, shrimp, basil, tomato sauce, served over linguine ** this dish can also be referred to as zuppa di pesche **available as fra diavolo or garlic white wine
- Sole Oreganata$90.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20 Filet of sole, seasoned bread crumbs, garlic, white wine
Vegetables
- Broccoli$45.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Broccoli Rabe$55.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Spinach$55.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Asparagus$55.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Roasted Potato$45.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
- Mashed Potato$45.00+
Half tray feeds 10-12/Full tray feeds 15-20
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ristorante Lucia was founded in 2006 by Peter and Lucia Diana, the second of their two restaurants in Westchester County. Peter and Lucia traveled frequently to their small hometown of Ripi, Frosinone; their love for Italian food mixed with family, inspired them to bring a piece of Italy back home. Their idea was simple: everyone should feel like they are eating at Nonna's House. Lucia's is our expression of how Italian food should be shared. We strive to showcase the excellence of our native region of Frosinone, also known as "the Ciociaria," as well as the rest of the beautiful country of Italy. We hope to host your next meal!
454 Old Post Rd, Bedford, NY 10506