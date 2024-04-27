Restaurant info

Ristorante Lucia was founded in 2006 by Peter and Lucia Diana, the second of their two restaurants in Westchester County. Peter and Lucia traveled frequently to their small hometown of Ripi, Frosinone; their love for Italian food mixed with family, inspired them to bring a piece of Italy back home. Their idea was simple: everyone should feel like they are eating at Nonna's House. Lucia's is our expression of how Italian food should be shared. We strive to showcase the excellence of our native region of Frosinone, also known as "the Ciociaria," as well as the rest of the beautiful country of Italy. We hope to host your next meal!