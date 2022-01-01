Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Ristorante Lucia Lucia Winchester

review star

No reviews yet

13 Mt. Vernon St.

Winchester, MA 01890

Popular Items

Pollo Parmigiana
Cesare Salad
Pizza Cheese

Pizza

Pizza Lucia's Favorite

Pizza Lucia's Favorite

$14.00

Wild mushrooms, Fontina and Romano Cheeses, topped with Arugula

Pizza Cheese

$12.50

Tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella

Pizza Margherita

Pizza Margherita

$13.50

Tomato sauce, slices of fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

Pizza in Piazza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham, pepperoni, fresh peppers and onions

Pizza 4 Stagioni

$14.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms, olives and marinated artichokes

Pizza Con Funghi e Pepperoni

$13.50

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms and pepperoni

Pizza Quattro Formaggi

$13.50

White pizza with mozzarella, Auricchio provolone, Fontina and mild Gorgonzola cheeses

Pizza Del Buongustaio

$13.50

White pizza with mozzarella, potatoes, pancetta, Gongonzola cheese and fresh rosemary

Pizza Di Scampi

$16.00

Shrimp scampi over a cheese pizza with diced tomato and oregano

Pizza Vegetariana

$12.50

White pizza with mozzarella, topped with grilled zucchini, eggplant and red peppers

Pizza Con Broccoli E Salsicce

$13.50

White pizza with mozzarella, sautéed broccoli and sweet Italian sausage

Pizza Con Prosciutto E Salsa Di Fichi

$14.00

White pizza with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, fig spread and Prosciutto di Parma

Pizza with Meatballs

$13.50

Pizza Kit - Pepperoni

$16.00

2 small pizza dough balls, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Pizza Kit - Cheese

$16.00

2 small pizza dough balls, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$11.00

Rustic bread topped with tomato and mozzarella

Antipasto Nostrano

Antipasto Nostrano

$22.00

Prosciutto, Sopressata, Provolone, seasonal marinated vegetables

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fried calamari served with marinara dipping sauce

Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with butter, garlic and white wine. Served over crostini

Caprese

$16.00

Ripe tomato, Mozzarella di Bufula, fresh basil, aged Balsamic vinegar sprinkled with sea salt and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Carrozza

Carrozza

$15.00

Lightly breaded, pan fried Mozzarella stuffed with Prosciutto. Served with marinara sauce

Salad

Insalata Mista

$9.00

Seasonal greens, tomato, red onion and Lucia's famous house salad dressing

Insalata Lucia

$16.00

Mix of garden fresh greens, radicchio, arugula, romaine, endive, grape tomatoes and pecorino with bits of imported dry salami and our Lucia house salad dressing

Cesare Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with croutons & shaved Parmigiano cheese

Soups

Minestra di Fagioli

Minestra di Fagioli

$9.00

Rustic country soup made from the stock of Prosciutto, beans & pasta

Pasta

Scaloppine Abruzzese

$24.00

Veal and chicken sautéed with butter, white wine, broccoli and cheese, pan tossed with penne rigate

Pasta Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Pappardelle in a rich cheese sauce of Romano, Mozzarella, Bel Paese and Parmigiano

Brigante di Penne

$19.00

Penne rigate in a light cream vodka and tomato sauce

Cabonara

$25.00

Spaghetti with bacon, onion, egg yolk, grated Grano Padano

Mare e Monte

$23.00

Linguine with clams from the sea and mushrooms from the mountains in a rich tomato sauce

Ammazzafame

$23.00

A specialty of the house! Penne rigate, Porcini mushrooms, sausage, broccoli, sun-dried tomato and capers

Maccheroni Amatriciana

$25.00

House made spagheti chitarra with pancetta, pecorino, red pepper flakes, onion and crushed tomato sauce

Lasagna Lucia

Lasagna Lucia

$22.00

Nonna Lucia’s recipe, fresh pasta layered with egg, ground veal, Mozzarella & tomato sauce

Tortellini Pesto

$21.00

Tortellini, fresh pesto with pine nuts, basil, Parmigiano & extra virgin olive oil

Chitarra al Tartufo

Chitarra al Tartufo

$28.00

Abruzzese Chitarra-cut pasta with wild mushrooms, sausage with white truffle oil

Pappardelle Bolognese

$23.00

Pappardelle in San Marzano tomato sauce with ground meat

Gnocchi Spezzatino

Gnocchi Spezzatino

$25.00

Gnocchi sautéed with capers, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and veal

Chitarra Amatriciana

Chitarra Amatriciana

$25.00

House made spaghetti chitarra with pancetta, pecorino, red pepper flakes, onion and crushed tomato sauce

Chicken

Pollo Lucia

Pollo Lucia

$26.00

Boneless chicken breast sautéed with artichoke hearts and mushrooms in a light lemon sauce

Pollo Marsala

$25.00

Chicken breast, sautéed mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce. Served with linguine

Melanzane Parmigiana

$19.00

Baked eggplant layered with a light tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Pollo Francesco

$25.00

Boneless chicken breast topped with Prosciutto and Mozzarella, spicy marinara sauce, fresh mushrooms and black olives

Pollo Focaccia

$25.00

Boneless chicken breast topped with Prosciutto and Mozzarella, olives, sundried tomatoes, fried artichokes, white wine sauce

Pollo Parmigiana

Pollo Parmigiana

$22.00

Baked chicken cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Grill

Bistecca alla Arrabiata

$38.00

Grilled New York Sirloin steak topped with a spicy marinara sauce, mushrooms, capers, anchovies & olives

Pollo alla Griglia Grand

Pollo alla Griglia Grand

$25.00

Grilled chicken breast, lightly seasoned, served over a salad of mixed greens

Seafood

Marco Polo

$44.00

Fresh from the market, shrimp, clams, mussels, filet of sole, calamari and scallops in a light marinara sauce. Served over pappardelle

Scampi Francavillese

$27.00

Shrimp sautéed with butter and garlic in a white wine sauce. Served over linguine

Salmone

$31.00

Fresh salmon marinated and grilled. Served with Italian white bean salad and asparagus

Sogliola Pescarese

$28.00

Fresh filet of sole, dipped in egg and fried with fresh lemon and limoncello. Served with asparagus

Guazzetto di Mare

Guazzetto di Mare

$34.00

A specialty of the house! Calamari, imported baby clams, fresh shrimp and filet of sole in a rich tomato sauce over pappardelle pasta

Cozze e Gamberi Cacciatore

$26.00

Fresh mussels and& shrimp with mushrooms, peppers & sweet white onions

Calamari Pirata

$26.00

Calamari sautéed in tomato sauce with capers, olives, sun-dried tomato served over linguine

Veal

Saltimbocca

$27.00

Veal layered with Prosciutto, Mozzarella and mushrooms sautéed in a light white sauce

Braciolettine

Braciolettine

$29.00

Prepared either alla Limone, veal rolled and stuffed with Prosciutto and Mozzarella, mushrooms and citrus white wine –or- alla Calabrese, veal rolled and stuffed with Prosciutto and Mozzarella, peppers, mushrooms, onions in a spicy pomodoro sauce

Vitello Marsala

$28.00

Veal, sautéed mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce. Served with linguine

Vitello Parmigiana

$26.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with a light tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Sides

Side Spaghetti

$8.00

Side Penne

$8.00
Side Meatballs

Side Meatballs

$7.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Quarter Of Bolognese Sauce

$12.00

Desserts

Tiramisù

Tiramisù

$12.00

Homemade zabaglione custard over lady fingers dipped in espresso

Torta Nocciola

Torta Nocciola

$12.00

A sumptuous hazelnut and ameretto cake served over crème anglaise

Cannoli

Cannoli

$10.00

A North End favorite! Crisp pastry shell filled with ricotta cheese

Coffee Ice Cream

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Ristorante Lucia image
Ristorante Lucia image
Ristorante Lucia image
Ristorante Lucia image

