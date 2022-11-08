Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ristorante Paradiso 120 Park Ln Ste A

review star

No reviews yet

120 Park Ln Ste A

Kirkland, WA 98033

Popular Items

Salmone Piccata
Insalata Cesare
Pollo al Limone

Antipasti

Antipasto all'Italiana

$21.00

Italian specialty meat with provolone cheese, olives, grilled and marinated vegetables

Bresaola, Rucola e Grana

$19.00

Thinly sliced Italian cured meat, arugula, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

Carpaccio alla Milanese

$18.00

Thinly sliced *raw beef tenderloin topped with mushrooms, parmesan cheese, lemon juice, evoo

Caprese

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes seasoned with evoo, basil and balsamic vinegar glaze

Calamari alla Diavola

$18.00

Slices of squid, sautéed in spicy marinara sauce, olives, capers

Cozze e Vongole al Vino Bianco

$20.00

Mussels, clams sautéed with garlic, white wine

Bruschetta

$16.00

Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, capers, basil, evo. Served with toasted garlic bread

Insalate

Insalata Mista

$10.00+

Mixed greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, Balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Insalata Cesare

$12.00+

Classic Caesar salad

Insalata di Spinaci

$13.00+

Spinach salad, toasted prosciutto, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, house lemon vinaigrette

Insalata di Barbabietole

$13.00+

Beet salad, arugula, goat cheese, wlalnuts, white balsamic vinaigrette

Zuppe

Minestrone di Verdure

$6.00+

Fresh mixed vegetables soup

Crema di Pomodoro

$9.00+

Fresh tomato soup

Pasta e Fagioli

$10.00+

Cannellini beans, pasta in a tomato e vegetable broth

Pasta e Risotto

Penne Paradiso

$21.00

Penne pasta w/artichoke hearts in a delicate pink sauce

Penne Moda

$20.00

Penne pasta, fresh tomatoes, capers, garlic, calamata olives, basil

Gnocchetti di Patate

$22.00

Potato dumplings, sausage, marinara sauce

Lasagna al Forno

$23.00

Meat sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, Italian ham, baked on the over

Cannelloni Gratinati

$23.00

Pasta crepes stuffed with ground veal and pork, mozzarella, tomato and besciamelle sauce

Crespelle Ricotta e Spinaci

$23.00

Green pasta crepes stuffed with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato, besciamelle sauce

Linguine alle Vongole

$23.00

Linguine and baby clams.

Linguine Tutto Mare

$27.00

Linguine with prawns, scallops, clams, mussels

Farfalline al Salmone

$22.00

Bowties pasta, smoked salmon, cream sauce

Linguine alla Norcina

$20.00

Italian sausage, cream, black pepper, parmigiano

Fettuccine al Gorgonzola

$19.00

Fettuccine, creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce

Risotto di Mare

$27.00

Italian Arborio rice, prawns, mussels, clams, scallops, marinara sauce

Capellini al Pomodoro Fresco

$19.00

Angel hair pasta, fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, evoo

Carne e Pesce

Served with sauteed vegetables and roasted potatoes

Saltimbocca alla Romana

$30.00

Veal, sage, prosciutto, demi-glaze sauce Served with sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes

Scaloppine ai Funghi

$30.00

Thinly sliced veal, mushrooms, white wine sauce. Served with sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes

Filetto di Maiale

$27.00

Pork tenderloin medallions sautéed with mushrooms, fresh herbs in a marsala wine sauce. Served with sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes

Bistecca al Pepe

$42.00

NY Prime Pepper steak, cracked black pepper. Served with onion and mushrooms

Pollo al Limone

$28.00

Chicken breast sautéed in a light lemon butter sauce. Served with sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes

Pollo alla Mia Maniera

$30.00

Chicken breast stuffed with spinach, mozzarella, prosciutto, marsala wine sauce, mushrooms. Served with sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes

Vitello Scampi

$30.00

Butterflied jumbo prawns wrapped in thinly sliced veal, fresh sage, sautéed in lemon, garlic e wine sauce. Served with sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes

Cioppino del Capitano

$30.00

A delightful blend of seafood, served with garlic toast, light zesty tomato sauce.

Scampi al Vino Bianco

$28.00

Jumbo prawns with herbs, garlic and white wine sauce. Served with sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes

Salmone Piccata

$28.00

Fresh salmon filet, capers, Italian parsley, wine and lemon sauce. Served with sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes

Pollo alla Boscaiola

$28.00

Chicken breast, artichokes, olives, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes. Served with sauteed fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes

Online Family Style - Pasta

Green pasta crepes stuffed with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, tomato and besciamella sauce Serves -4-6. Homemade bread included

Family Lasagna

$58.00

Meat sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, Italian ham, baked in the oven. Serves 4-6 - Homemade bread included

Family S- Crespelle

$58.00

Green pasta crepes stuffed with spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, oven baked in a pink sauce. Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S- Penne Moda

$58.00

Penne pasta, fresh tomatoes, capers, garlic, calamata olives, basil Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Penne Paradiso

$58.00

Penne pasta w/artichokes hearts in a delicate pink sauce Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S- Linguine alle Vongole

$60.00

Linguine, baby clams. Serves 4-6 Homemade bread included

Family S - Linguine alla Norcina

$52.00

Italian sausage, cream, black pepper, parmigiano Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Fettuccine al Gorgonzola

$50.00

Fettuccine, creamy gorgonzola sauce. Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Fettuccine alla Bolognese

$55.00

Classic Italian meat sauce, parmigiano. Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Fettuccine alla Panna

$50.00

Classic white cream sauce, black pepper, parmigiano Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Farfalline al Salmone

$55.00

Bowties pasta, smoked salmon, cream sauce Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Gnocchetti di Patate

$55.00

Potato dumplings, sausage, marinara sauce Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Linguine Tutto Mare

$75.00

Linguine, prawns, scallops, clams, mussels Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Penne Aglio e Olio

$40.00

Penne pasta tossed in evoo, garlic and red chilly peppers. Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Online Family Style - Secondi

Family S - Cioppino del Capitano

$85.00

A delightful blend of seafood, served with garlic toast, light zesty tomato sauce. Serves 4-6.

Family S- Pollo alla Boscaiola

$78.00

Chicken breast, artichokes, olives, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes. Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Pollo al Limone

$68.00

Chicken breast sauteed in a light lemon butter sauce. Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Salmone Piccata

$95.00

Fresh salmon fillet, capers, Italian parsley, wine and lemon sauce. Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Family S - Scaloppine ai Funghi

$95.00

Thinly sliced veal, mushrooms, white wine sauce. Serves 4-6. Homemade bread included

Dolci

Tiramisu'

$10.00

Ladyfinger biscuits, espresso coffee, mascarpone & whipped cream topped with cocoa powder.

Chocolate Decadence

$10.00

Guittard chocolate, Monarch rum, whipped cream topped with raspberry sauce

Sour cream Cheese Cake

$10.00

Topped with raspberry sauce

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Topped with raspberry sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ristorante Paradiso offers authentic Italian cuisine inspired by the owner's Sardinian roots in the middle of Kirkland. Choose from our extensive wine list, enjoy excellent service, and gourmet cuisine prepared by our top chefs.

Location

120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland, WA 98033

Directions

