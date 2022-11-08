Ristorante Paradiso 120 Park Ln Ste A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ristorante Paradiso offers authentic Italian cuisine inspired by the owner's Sardinian roots in the middle of Kirkland. Choose from our extensive wine list, enjoy excellent service, and gourmet cuisine prepared by our top chefs.
Location
120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland, WA 98033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House - 104 Kirkland Ave
No Reviews
104 Kirkland Ave Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant