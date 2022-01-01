Restaurant header imageView gallery

-- Ristorante Rumari --

1,479 Reviews

$$

1826 S. Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Order Again

Popular Items

Tiramisu
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Chicken Parmigiano

White Wine

Bartenura Moscato GLS

$11.00

Unshackled Chardonay GLS

$15.00

Bartenura Moscato BTL

$42.00

Unshackled Chardonay BTL

$56.00

123 Sav Blanc, Cakebread Napa

$52.00

131 Chard, Cakebread

$84.00

202 Gavi D' Gavi, Michele Chiarlo

$49.00

BTL Chard, unshackled

$56.00

BTL Moscato D'Asti, Umberto Fiore

$42.00

BTL Rose, Calafuria

$42.00

BTL Colosi,Grillo Sicilia

$42.00

BTL PG Mezzacorona

$42.00

BTL Coppola Chard

$50.00

BTL Patz& Hall Chard

$90.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sav Blanc

$42.00

Red Wine

Chalk Hill Pinot Noir

$15.00

Simi Cab

$18.00

Pertinace Barbera

$13.00

Chalk Hill Pinot BTL

$58.00

Simi Cab BTL

$70.00

Pertinace Barbera BTL

$50.00

Fablist Cab

$14.00

Unshackled red blend

$18.00

Chento malbec

$15.00

Saldo

$18.00

Rufino chianti

$15.00

Santa Christina toscana

$15.00

Ruffino reserve chianti BTL

$63.00

Super Tuscan I'll brucato btl

$70.00

San giovese BTL

$46.00

105 BTL The Calling, Alexander Valley

$54.00

106 BTL Austin Hope, Paso Robles

$86.00

108 BTL Chimney Rock, Napa

$125.00

109 BTL Cakebread, Napa

$135.00

200 BTL Stag's Leap, Artemis

$115.00Out of stock

107 BTL Joseph Phelps, Napa

$125.00

103 BTL Zinfandel, Saldo

$54.00

102 BTL PN Maison, L'envoye

$58.00

106 BTL Austin Hope, Cab Sav

$78.00

300 BTL barbera pertinance

$50.00

302 BTL Chianti Classico

$46.00

BTL Maison L'Envoye, Pinot Noir

$58.00

101 BTL PN, Meiomi

$46.00

BTL Prisoner

$70.00

BTL Sangiovese

$46.00

105 BTL The Calling, Cab Sav

$54.00

318 BTL IL Bruciato

$70.00

BTL Malbec Cuarto Domino

$42.00

BTL Malbec

$42.00

BTL Chalk Hill Pinot

$46.00

Btl fableist cab

$56.00

Btl similar cab

$70.00

Champagne

Vueve BTL

$125.00

103 Tattinger Brut 'La Francaise

$90.00Out of stock

106 Moet & Chandon Brut Dom Perignon

$325.00Out of stock

107 Louis Roederer Cristal

$395.00

BTL Prosecco

$38.00

Half Btl, Brut Piper Heidsieck

$42.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon

$325.00Out of stock

Private Cellar

300 BTL Barbera, Briccotondo,

$48.00

301 BTL Barberesco, Ceretto

$79.00Out of stock

303 BTL Chianti Riserva, Croce

$63.00

304 BTL Amarone, Masi

$99.00

305 BTL Amarone Classico

$129.00

311 BTL Brunello Di Montalcino, Gaja

$195.00Out of stock

312 BTL Brunello Di Montalcino, Silvio Nardi

$110.00Out of stock

307 BTL Brunello di Montalcino

$95.00

309 BTL Barolo, Fontanafredda

$85.00Out of stock

313 BTL Tenuta Di Arceno Arcanum

$115.00

314 BTL Tignanello, Antinori

$210.00

315 BTL Gaja, Ca'marcanda, Promis

$135.00

316 BTL Ornellaia, Toscana

$400.00Out of stock

317 BTL Macetto, Tenuta Ornellaia

$1,095.00Out of stock

201 BTL Robert Mondavi Reserve Cab, Napa

$195.00Out of stock

203 BTL Nickel & Nickel

$175.00

205 BTL Kenwood Artist Series Cab, Sonoma 1997

$195.00

206 BTL Beringer Private Reserve Cab, Napa 1997

$295.00Out of stock

207 BTL Caymus Cab, Napa

$195.00

208 BTL Caymus Special Selection Cab, Napa 2014

$350.00

209 BTL Heitz Cellars Martha's Vineyard, Napa 1998

$245.00Out of stock

210 BTL ZD Abacus XVIII

$1,450.00Out of stock

211 BTL Hundred Acre Kayli Morgan Cab

$845.00

212 BTL Insignia Joseph Phelps Napa

$380.00

213 BTL Petit Village, Pomerol France 2000

$125.00Out of stock

214 BTL Ferrari Carano, Tresor

$90.00Out of stock

Beringer Private Reserve Merlot, Napa 1997

$195.00Out of stock

Clos Du Bois, Marlstone, Alexander Valley 1997

$95.00Out of stock

Heitz Cellars Martha's Vineyard, Napa 1997

$495.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Italian Wine

304 BTL Amarone, Masi

$99.00

305 BTL Amarone Classico

$129.00

311 BTL Brunello Di Montalcino, Gaja

$195.00Out of stock

307 BTL Brunello di Montalcino

$95.00

309 BTL Barolo, Fontanafredda

$85.00Out of stock

313 BTL Tenuta Di Arceno Arcanum

$115.00

314 BTL Tignanello, Antinori

$210.00

315 BTL Gaja, Ca'marcanda, Promis

$135.00

316 BTL Ornellaia, Toscana

$400.00Out of stock

317 BTL Macetto, Tenuta Ornellaia

$1,095.00Out of stock

308 BTL Barolo Prunoto

$95.00Out of stock

BTL Barbaresco Prunotto

$90.00

BTL Tenuta Di Arceno Chianti

$63.00Out of stock

Btl ruffino chianti reserva

$63.00

Btl barolo pio

$140.00

Btl brunello di montalcino antinori piano cells vigne

$149.00

Red WIne Cellar

107 BTL Joseph Phelps, Napa

$125.00

108 BTL Chimney Rock, Napa

$125.00

109 BTL Cakebread, Napa

$135.00

200 BTL Stag's Leap, Artemis

$115.00Out of stock

203 BTL Nickel & Nickel

$175.00

205 BTL Kenwood Artist Series Cab, Sonoma 1997

$195.00

206 BTL Beringer Private Reserve Cab, Napa 1997

$295.00Out of stock

207 BTL Caymus Cab, Napa

$195.00

208 BTL Caymus Special Selection Cab, Napa 2014

$350.00

209 BTL Heitz Cellars Martha's Vineyard, Napa 1998

$245.00Out of stock

211 BTL Hundred Acre Kayli Morgan Cab

$845.00

212 BTL Insignia Joseph Phelps Napa

$380.00

Apps

Meatballs

$16.00

Bread Basket

$8.00

Calabrian Hummus Mezze

$14.00

Bruschetta

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Rumari House Salad

$14.00

Burrata Heirloom Salad

$17.00

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Charred Octopus

$20.00

Shrimp Spiedino

$18.00Out of stock

Chick Parm Meatball Special

$12.00

Sausage peppers onions

$12.00Out of stock

Hot Station

Meatballs

$16.00

Charred Octopus

$20.00

Linguini Pescatore

$35.00

Pappardelle with Short Rib Ragu

$29.00

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$27.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$22.00

Penne Arrabbiata

$23.00

Lasagna Verde

$24.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$25.00

Spaghetti Limone

$22.00

Chicken Parmigiano

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Wild Salmon

$34.00

Spaghetti Siracusana

$24.00

Ciopino

$36.00

KIDS Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

KIDS Spaghetti Pomodoro

$12.00

KIDS Chicken Cutlet with Broccoli

$12.00

KIDS Butter & Cheese Noddles

$12.00

Lamb Special

$25.00

Rissoto special

$30.00Out of stock

Swordfish special

$38.00Out of stock

Eggplant parm

$22.00Out of stock

Gnocci Special

$28.00Out of stock

Ribeye special

$48.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cannoli Dip

$11.00

Tiramisu

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1826 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

Gallery
Ristorante Rumari image
Ristorante Rumari image

