RISÜ Cocktails, Wine and Small Plates

VEUVE CLICQUOT YELLOW LABEL

$125.00

Blend of30-45% reserve wines with grapes from as many as 50 to 60 different crus. The Pinot Noir predominance (50-55%) provides the structure that is so typically Veuve Clicquot, while Chardonnay (28-33%) adds the elegance and finesse essential in a perfectly balanced wine, and a touch of Meunier (15-20%) rounds out the blend. The long aging in our Crayères (3 years minimum for Yellow Label) gives silkiness to the Champagne.