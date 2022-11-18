Restaurant header imageView gallery

RISÜ Cocktails, Wine and Small Plates

117 Reviews

207 E Seaside Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Flatbread
Chicken Sliders
Classic Meat Flatbread

Salads

Risu Side Salad

$11.00

Romaine. Onion. Tomatoes. Cucumber. Choice of dressing - Creamy Italian, Bacon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette, Ranch , Oil & Vinegar

Bacon Lovers Salad

$14.00

Spinach and Arugala. Bacon vinegrette. Lots of bacon bits. Toasted walnuts. Red onion. Blue cheese crumbles. Add Chicken $7 Shrimp $9

Risu Party Salad

$15.00

Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, grapes, slivered almonds and cheese with vinaigrette

Blue Cheese Wedge Salad

$12.00

Appetizer Plates

Bacon Wrapped Dates with Blue Cheese

$16.00

Dates. Blue cheese sauce. Crispy bacon.

Boujie Brussels

$13.00

Honey-glazed brussel sprouts. Caramelized onion. Bacon. Truffle ponzu. Toasted sesame seeds.

Chef's Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Chef's Choice of 3 Meats and Cheeses. Nuts. Honey. Crackers. Goes great with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon!

Crispy Curry Salmon Wrap

$17.00

Crispy curry batter salmon. Dill-pickle tartar sauce. Pickled fresno chilis. Served with Fries.

Hummus With Veggies

$15.00

Classic Chickpea Hummus. Olive Oil Drizzle. Fresh Seasonal Vegetable Crudités. Naan.

Not Chorizo Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Three tacos. Soy chorizo. Spices. Radish. Cucumber lime sauce.

Risu Fries

$10.00

Dusted with parmesan cheese. Salted.

Roasted Cauli Tacos

$12.00

Three tacos. Roasted cauliflower. Spices. Cucumber. Radish. Cucumber lime sauce.

Short Rib Tacos

$15.00

Blue corn tortillas. Avocado salsa. Demi-braised short rib. Cilantro.

Spicy Shrimp

$16.00

Marinated, fried shrimp. House-made sweet and spicy aioli. Watermelon radish. Micro-cilantro.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Tostadas

$18.00

Spicy ponzu ahi tuna. Avocado wedges. Sliced radish. Micro cilantro. Togarashi spice.

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Risu Fries with Truffle Oil. Parmesan dusted. Salted.

Sandwiches and Wraps

Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Demi-Braised Short Rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.

Pork Sliders

$17.00

Seared ground pork. Pepper jack cheese. Lettuce. Heirloom tomatoes. Caramelized onion. House-made barbecue sauce.

Crispy Curry Salmon Wrap

$17.00

Crispy curry batter salmon. Dill-pickle tartar sauce. Pickled fresno chilis. Served with Fries.

Banh Mi Sliders

$17.00

Sesame soy marinated tofu. Seared. Pickled carrot. Daiko. Cilantro. Cucumber. Unami sauce. Hawaiian roll.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Demi-Braised short rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.

Flatbreads

Pepperoni & Pepperocini Flatbread

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella. Pepperoni. House-made marinara. Pepperocini peppers.

Classic Meat Flatbread

$16.00

Sliced Pepperoni. Sweet Italian Sausage. Creamy Mozzarella Cheese. Rich Marinara.

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$17.00

Roasted garlic puree. Three cheeses. Parsley oil. House-made basil oil.

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Creamy Mozzarella Cheese. Fresh Tomato. Rich Marinara Sauce. Topped with Micro Basil.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Baked, shredded chicken. Red onion. Cilantro. House-made barbecue sauce.

Shortrib flatbread

$20.00

Roasted garlic puree. House marinara. Fresh mozzarella. Pickled Fresno. Caramelized onion. Micro-cilantro. Mint chimichurri.

Mushroom Flatbread (Copy)

$17.00

Mushrooms . House-made marinara. Mozzarella. Caramelized onions. Arugala.

Vegan Veggie Flatbread

$14.00

No cheese. Olive Oil. Salt. Pepper. Garlic. Lemon viniagrette.

Desserts

Brownie

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Vanilla pound cake with ice cream

$9.00

Vanilla Pound cake. Vanilla ice cream. Chocolate sauce.

Veggie Plates

Honey Glazed Carrots

$13.00

Slow roasted with honey, brown sugar and black pepper.

Risu Side Salad

$11.00

Romaine. Onion. Tomatoes. Cucumber. Choice of dressing - Creamy Italian, Bacon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette, Ranch , Oil & Vinegar

Risu Fries

$10.00

Dusted with parmesan cheese. Salted.

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Risu Fries with Truffle Oil. Parmesan dusted. Salted.

Cilantro Lime Asparagus

$13.00

Seared asparagus. Cilantro-lime dressing. Parmesan.

Orange Cauliflower Mash

$13.00

Orange cauliflower. Russet potatoes. Heavy cream,. Garlic. Salt and pepper.

White Wine

Chateau Montelena Chard Napa 2018

$27.00+Out of stock

Bright, finely sculpted, citrus and floral flavors. Blocking malolactic fermentation helps keep the flavors brisk.

Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00+

Pressley Albariño 2019

$16.00+

Edna Valley, CA. Beautiful nose and palate of green apple, grapefruit and lemon zest. 

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$9.00+

Light bodied wine with a smooth mouth feel. Noted hints of pineapple and various tropical fruits

Joel Gott Chard

$12.00+

Monterey, CA. Nuances of baked pear, stone fruit and a hint of oak.

RUFFINO PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00+

Pale straw in the glass. Aromas of lemon grass and apricot with some white pepper. Mouthfeel is dry, and gives medium body with medium plus acidity. Flavors of apricot, green apple, and a fresh finish of minerality.

Babich Black Label Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Herbaceous, lively acidity, rich tropical fruits. Green pepper and pithy lemon make for a pleasing palate. Juicy with lush fruit.

CHALK HILL CHARDONNAY

$23.00+

Sonoma County, California- This wine is hand-crafted from select Chardonnay vineyards throughout the Russian River Valley growing region. It's balanced and bright with concentrated flavors of creamy lemon custard, poached pear, almond and spice.

Ménage A Trois Pinto Grigio

$6.00

California - Fresh, fruit-forward and oh-so-drinkable, it's delicious on its own and wonderfully versatile with food. Zesty tropical fruit aromas and vivid fruit flavors balanced by mouth-watering acidity. A wine for all seasons and reasons!

Rodney Strong Chard

$9.00+

Kim Crawford sauv blanc

$11.00+

Red Wine

Cesari Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico

$25.00+

2016 On the nose, the typical notes of raisined-fruit and cherry flavors are dominant. Mild hints of vanilla and spice are present as well. Elegant and warm with a velvety mouthfeel. Incredibly long, persistent finish that lingers on the palate.

BV Tapestry Reserve

$16.00+Out of stock

Jardesca Red Aperitif (over ice)

$10.00

Jardesca Red Aperitiva is a botanically infused, all-natural, low alcohol aperitif that marries 10 botanicals including tangerine, ginger and cardamom, with a blend of 3 artisanal California wines, with Zinfandel at the heart. Best enjoyed over ice, Jardesca Red Aperitiva is perfectly balanced, delicious and refreshingly different.

Martin Ray Synthesis Pinot Noir

$118.00Out of stock

Hess 2018 Shirtail Ranches Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

Aromas of cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, and wild blackberries. Our fruit forward yet elegant wine, was created to be enjoyed by the glass or to complement a wide range of food pairing possibilities.

The Altruist Red Blend

$18.00+

Napa Valley, California - This ""right bank"" Bordeaux style red blend allows the velvety Merlot flavors to shine. With 15 months of French & American oak aging, the opulent notes of cherry and plum jam are layered with aromas of cola, vanilla, and toast.

Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir

$9.00+

California red wine with toasted oak, vanilla, and caramel aromas. Cherry and wild strawberry flavors. Each bottle purchased supports a partnership with The Nature Conservancy's "Plant a Billion Trees" program.

Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma

$13.00+

Aromas of blackberry, cocoa and currant lead to a rich, layered mouthfeel, replete with black cherry, cedar and cassis. Structured with lush, mature tannins.

The Altruist Red Blend

$18.00+

Napa Valley, California - This ""right bank"" Bordeaux style red blend allows the velvety Merlot flavors to shine. With 15 months of French & American oak aging, the opulent notes of cherry and plum jam are layered with aromas of cola, vanilla, and toast.

14 Hands Cab

$9.00+

Meiomi Pinot noir

$13.00+

Bubbly

VEUVE CLICQUOT YELLOW LABEL

$125.00

Blend of30-45% reserve wines with grapes from as many as 50 to 60 different crus. The Pinot Noir predominance (50-55%) provides the structure that is so typically Veuve Clicquot, while Chardonnay (28-33%) adds the elegance and finesse essential in a perfectly balanced wine, and a touch of Meunier (15-20%) rounds out the blend. The long aging in our Crayères (3 years minimum for Yellow Label) gives silkiness to the Champagne.

Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut

$8.00+

Delicate aromas of green apple, bright citrus notes with a persistent bubble and balanced acidity.

VILARNAU BRUT RESERVE

$10.00+

Proseccco Split

$9.00

Single serving of sparkling wine

Le Grand Courtage Grand Cuvee Brut Rose Split

$11.00

Single Serving of Sparkling Rose

Rose

Pressley Rose

$14.00+

Seaglass Rose

$9.00+

Crafted entirely from free-run juice, with no pressed grapes, this soft, light-bodied, dry wine showcases lovely aromas and a pale pink hue.

Vilarnau Sparkling Rose Reserva

$10.00+

Vilarnau Rosé Delicat Brut Reserva Organic is a pale pink CAVA.Very intense, it offers great aromatic complexity. On the nose, it displays the primary aromas that are typical of a delicate rosé cava: the subtleties of violets ad roses in combination with ripe red berries: strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. On the palate it is smooth, very creamy, fresh and elegant.

Cote De Roses

$12.00+

Mezzzacorona Rose Glass

$8.00+

Moscato

Menage a Trois Moscato

$8.00+

Decadent flavors of ripe peaches and bright pineapple drenched in honey and orange blossoms. Sourced from grapes grown in the warm California sun. On the palate, the richness is lifted with the delicate carbonation and a lively finish

Apertifs

Jardesca Red Aperitif (over ice)

$10.00

Jardesca Red Aperitiva is a botanically infused, all-natural, low alcohol aperitif that marries 10 botanicals including tangerine, ginger and cardamom, with a blend of 3 artisanal California wines, with Zinfandel at the heart. Best enjoyed over ice, Jardesca Red Aperitiva is perfectly balanced, delicious and refreshingly different.

Beer

Amstel Light

$8.00

805

$8.00

Sculpin IPA

$8.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Heineken 0% ABV

$7.00

White Claw

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Premium Vodka

ABSOLUT Peppar

$12.50

Belvedere Vodka

$14.00

Chopin Vodka

$14.00

Elit 18 Vodka

$28.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.50

Titos

$12.50

Stoli Blue

$12.00

Premium Whisky

Almador Double Barrel

$18.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Ballantine's Scotch

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$13.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Four Roses Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$18.00

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$20.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$22.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch 94 proof

$14.00

Harleston Green Scotch

$12.50

Hatozaki Whiskey

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$18.00

Jameson Stout Whiskey

$14.00

Johnnie Black

$22.00

Johnnie Blue

$40.00

Johnnie Gold

$25.00

Macallan 12 year

$14.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon Whisky

$14.00

McConnells Irish Whisky

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

Old Forrester 100

$12.50

Pendleton Canadian Whisky

$14.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$14.00

Teitessa Japanese Whiskey 15 Yr Old

$30.00

Teitessa Japanese Whiskey 25 Yr Old

$35.00

Teitessa Japanese Whiskey 30 Yr Old

$45.00

Templeton 4y Rye

$15.00

The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Master's Collection

$30.00

Yellowstone Select Bourbon 93

$20.00

Gentlemen Jack Daniels

$14.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.50

Premium Tequila

Casa Dragones Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

El Sativo Blanco Tequila

$14.00

Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila

$14.00

Gran coramino cristalino tequila

$18.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Lalo Blanco Tequila

$18.00

Milagro Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$14.00

1800 Blanco

$13.00

Flecha azul blanco

$12.50

Premium Mezcal

Espadin Mezcal

$14.00

Premium Gin

Cutwater Barrel Rested Gin

$14.00

Gunpowder Irish Gin

$14.00

Hendricks

$12.50

Indoggo Strawberry Gin

$12.50

Saint George Rye Gin Reposado

$14.00

The Botanist Gin

$14.00

Premium Cognac

De Luze Cognac

$18.00

Liqueur

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Source Ginger Beer (Glass)

$5.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$5.00

Water

Source Still

$7.00

Source Sparkly

$3.50

Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Virgin Mocktails

Mocktail

$6.00

Risu Cocktails

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Fords gin, aperol, sweet vermouth $3 for Hendricks, $5 for Empress

Tito's Pink Lemonade

$15.00

Tito's Vodka. Lemonade. Watermelon Pucker.

Violet Negroni

$15.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$16.00

Makers Mark, Bitters and Demerara simple syrup

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Wheatley Vodka, lime ginger beer +$3 for Titos

Manhattan

$14.00

rye bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters

Pomegranate Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Peanut Butter Old Fashioned

$15.00

Skrewball PB Whisky. Cocoa Bitters. Simple Syrup. Cocoa powder dusted.

Mexican Candy

$10.00+

El Jimador tequila. Watermelon puckwe. Lime juice. Tabasco.

RISU Bourbon Smash

$15.00

BD shot- CC OR WT

$0.01

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Apple Martini

$15.00

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Cosmo Martini

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

rye bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters

Margarita

$14.00

Mezcal Margarita

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Wheatley Vodka, lime ginger beer +$3 for Titos

Paloma

$14.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Washington Apple Martini

$14.00

Woodford Old Fashioned

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mai tai

$15.00

Martini

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

RISÜ has a full bar and small plates for all tastes. Order Delivery if you live in the Crest building or Curbside for 207 E. Seaside Way.

Location

207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

