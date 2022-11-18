- Home
RISÜ Cocktails, Wine and Small Plates
117 Reviews
207 E Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Salads
Risu Side Salad
Romaine. Onion. Tomatoes. Cucumber. Choice of dressing - Creamy Italian, Bacon Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette, Ranch , Oil & Vinegar
Bacon Lovers Salad
Spinach and Arugala. Bacon vinegrette. Lots of bacon bits. Toasted walnuts. Red onion. Blue cheese crumbles. Add Chicken $7 Shrimp $9
Risu Party Salad
Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, grapes, slivered almonds and cheese with vinaigrette
Blue Cheese Wedge Salad
Appetizer Plates
Bacon Wrapped Dates with Blue Cheese
Dates. Blue cheese sauce. Crispy bacon.
Boujie Brussels
Honey-glazed brussel sprouts. Caramelized onion. Bacon. Truffle ponzu. Toasted sesame seeds.
Chef's Charcuterie Board
Chef's Choice of 3 Meats and Cheeses. Nuts. Honey. Crackers. Goes great with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon!
Crispy Curry Salmon Wrap
Crispy curry batter salmon. Dill-pickle tartar sauce. Pickled fresno chilis. Served with Fries.
Hummus With Veggies
Classic Chickpea Hummus. Olive Oil Drizzle. Fresh Seasonal Vegetable Crudités. Naan.
Not Chorizo Tacos
Three tacos. Soy chorizo. Spices. Radish. Cucumber lime sauce.
Risu Fries
Dusted with parmesan cheese. Salted.
Roasted Cauli Tacos
Three tacos. Roasted cauliflower. Spices. Cucumber. Radish. Cucumber lime sauce.
Short Rib Tacos
Blue corn tortillas. Avocado salsa. Demi-braised short rib. Cilantro.
Spicy Shrimp
Marinated, fried shrimp. House-made sweet and spicy aioli. Watermelon radish. Micro-cilantro.
Spicy Shrimp Tacos
Spicy Tuna Tostadas
Spicy ponzu ahi tuna. Avocado wedges. Sliced radish. Micro cilantro. Togarashi spice.
Truffle Fries
Risu Fries with Truffle Oil. Parmesan dusted. Salted.
Sandwiches and Wraps
Chicken Sliders
Demi-Braised Short Rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.
Pork Sliders
Seared ground pork. Pepper jack cheese. Lettuce. Heirloom tomatoes. Caramelized onion. House-made barbecue sauce.
Banh Mi Sliders
Sesame soy marinated tofu. Seared. Pickled carrot. Daiko. Cilantro. Cucumber. Unami sauce. Hawaiian roll.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Demi-Braised short rib. Three cheeses. Risu Fries.
Flatbreads
Pepperoni & Pepperocini Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella. Pepperoni. House-made marinara. Pepperocini peppers.
Classic Meat Flatbread
Sliced Pepperoni. Sweet Italian Sausage. Creamy Mozzarella Cheese. Rich Marinara.
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Roasted garlic puree. Three cheeses. Parsley oil. House-made basil oil.
Margherita Flatbread
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese. Fresh Tomato. Rich Marinara Sauce. Topped with Micro Basil.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Baked, shredded chicken. Red onion. Cilantro. House-made barbecue sauce.
Shortrib flatbread
Roasted garlic puree. House marinara. Fresh mozzarella. Pickled Fresno. Caramelized onion. Micro-cilantro. Mint chimichurri.
Mushroom Flatbread (Copy)
Mushrooms . House-made marinara. Mozzarella. Caramelized onions. Arugala.
Vegan Veggie Flatbread
No cheese. Olive Oil. Salt. Pepper. Garlic. Lemon viniagrette.
Desserts
Veggie Plates
Honey Glazed Carrots
Slow roasted with honey, brown sugar and black pepper.
Cilantro Lime Asparagus
Seared asparagus. Cilantro-lime dressing. Parmesan.
Orange Cauliflower Mash
Orange cauliflower. Russet potatoes. Heavy cream,. Garlic. Salt and pepper.
White Wine
Chateau Montelena Chard Napa 2018
Bright, finely sculpted, citrus and floral flavors. Blocking malolactic fermentation helps keep the flavors brisk.
Cakebread Cellars Sauvignon Blanc
Pressley Albariño 2019
Edna Valley, CA. Beautiful nose and palate of green apple, grapefruit and lemon zest.
Sycamore Lane Chardonnay
Light bodied wine with a smooth mouth feel. Noted hints of pineapple and various tropical fruits
Joel Gott Chard
Monterey, CA. Nuances of baked pear, stone fruit and a hint of oak.
RUFFINO PINOT GRIGIO
Pale straw in the glass. Aromas of lemon grass and apricot with some white pepper. Mouthfeel is dry, and gives medium body with medium plus acidity. Flavors of apricot, green apple, and a fresh finish of minerality.
Babich Black Label Sauvignon Blanc
Herbaceous, lively acidity, rich tropical fruits. Green pepper and pithy lemon make for a pleasing palate. Juicy with lush fruit.
CHALK HILL CHARDONNAY
Sonoma County, California- This wine is hand-crafted from select Chardonnay vineyards throughout the Russian River Valley growing region. It's balanced and bright with concentrated flavors of creamy lemon custard, poached pear, almond and spice.
Ménage A Trois Pinto Grigio
California - Fresh, fruit-forward and oh-so-drinkable, it's delicious on its own and wonderfully versatile with food. Zesty tropical fruit aromas and vivid fruit flavors balanced by mouth-watering acidity. A wine for all seasons and reasons!
Rodney Strong Chard
Kim Crawford sauv blanc
Red Wine
Cesari Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico
2016 On the nose, the typical notes of raisined-fruit and cherry flavors are dominant. Mild hints of vanilla and spice are present as well. Elegant and warm with a velvety mouthfeel. Incredibly long, persistent finish that lingers on the palate.
BV Tapestry Reserve
Jardesca Red Aperitif (over ice)
Jardesca Red Aperitiva is a botanically infused, all-natural, low alcohol aperitif that marries 10 botanicals including tangerine, ginger and cardamom, with a blend of 3 artisanal California wines, with Zinfandel at the heart. Best enjoyed over ice, Jardesca Red Aperitiva is perfectly balanced, delicious and refreshingly different.
Martin Ray Synthesis Pinot Noir
Hess 2018 Shirtail Ranches Cabernet Sauvignon
Aromas of cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, and wild blackberries. Our fruit forward yet elegant wine, was created to be enjoyed by the glass or to complement a wide range of food pairing possibilities.
The Altruist Red Blend
Napa Valley, California - This ""right bank"" Bordeaux style red blend allows the velvety Merlot flavors to shine. With 15 months of French & American oak aging, the opulent notes of cherry and plum jam are layered with aromas of cola, vanilla, and toast.
Dreaming Tree Pinot Noir
California red wine with toasted oak, vanilla, and caramel aromas. Cherry and wild strawberry flavors. Each bottle purchased supports a partnership with The Nature Conservancy's "Plant a Billion Trees" program.
Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma
Aromas of blackberry, cocoa and currant lead to a rich, layered mouthfeel, replete with black cherry, cedar and cassis. Structured with lush, mature tannins.
14 Hands Cab
Meiomi Pinot noir
Bubbly
VEUVE CLICQUOT YELLOW LABEL
Blend of30-45% reserve wines with grapes from as many as 50 to 60 different crus. The Pinot Noir predominance (50-55%) provides the structure that is so typically Veuve Clicquot, while Chardonnay (28-33%) adds the elegance and finesse essential in a perfectly balanced wine, and a touch of Meunier (15-20%) rounds out the blend. The long aging in our Crayères (3 years minimum for Yellow Label) gives silkiness to the Champagne.
Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut
Delicate aromas of green apple, bright citrus notes with a persistent bubble and balanced acidity.
VILARNAU BRUT RESERVE
Proseccco Split
Single serving of sparkling wine
Le Grand Courtage Grand Cuvee Brut Rose Split
Single Serving of Sparkling Rose
Rose
Pressley Rose
Seaglass Rose
Crafted entirely from free-run juice, with no pressed grapes, this soft, light-bodied, dry wine showcases lovely aromas and a pale pink hue.
Vilarnau Sparkling Rose Reserva
Vilarnau Rosé Delicat Brut Reserva Organic is a pale pink CAVA.Very intense, it offers great aromatic complexity. On the nose, it displays the primary aromas that are typical of a delicate rosé cava: the subtleties of violets ad roses in combination with ripe red berries: strawberries, raspberries and blueberries. On the palate it is smooth, very creamy, fresh and elegant.
Cote De Roses
Mezzzacorona Rose Glass
Moscato
Apertifs
Premium Vodka
Premium Whisky
Almador Double Barrel
Angel's Envy
Ballantine's Scotch
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Crown Royal
Four Roses Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Garrison Brothers Small Batch 94 proof
Harleston Green Scotch
Hatozaki Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Stout Whiskey
Johnnie Black
Johnnie Blue
Johnnie Gold
Macallan 12 year
Maker's Mark Bourbon Whisky
McConnells Irish Whisky
Monkey Shoulder
Old Forrester 100
Pendleton Canadian Whisky
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Teitessa Japanese Whiskey 15 Yr Old
Teitessa Japanese Whiskey 25 Yr Old
Teitessa Japanese Whiskey 30 Yr Old
Templeton 4y Rye
The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Master's Collection
Yellowstone Select Bourbon 93
Gentlemen Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Bonded
Bulleit Rye
Premium Tequila
Casa Dragones Anejo
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
El Sativo Blanco Tequila
Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
Gran coramino cristalino tequila
Herradura Reposado
Lalo Blanco Tequila
Milagro Reposado
Patron Silver
Siete Leguas Blanco
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
1800 Blanco
Flecha azul blanco
Premium Mezcal
Premium Gin
Premium Cognac
Liqueur
Risu Cocktails
Lemon Drop
Negroni
Fords gin, aperol, sweet vermouth $3 for Hendricks, $5 for Empress
Tito's Pink Lemonade
Tito's Vodka. Lemonade. Watermelon Pucker.
Violet Negroni
Classic Old Fashioned
Makers Mark, Bitters and Demerara simple syrup
Aperol Spritz
Moscow Mule
Wheatley Vodka, lime ginger beer +$3 for Titos
Manhattan
rye bourbon, sweet vermouth, bitters
Pomegranate Cosmopolitan
Peanut Butter Old Fashioned
Skrewball PB Whisky. Cocoa Bitters. Simple Syrup. Cocoa powder dusted.
Mexican Candy
El Jimador tequila. Watermelon puckwe. Lime juice. Tabasco.
RISU Bourbon Smash
BD shot- CC OR WT
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Apple Martini
Cadillac Margarita
Cosmo Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Margarita
Mezcal Margarita
Paloma
Sazerac
Sex On The Beach
Sidecar
Skinny Margarita
Washington Apple Martini
Woodford Old Fashioned
Bloody Mary
Mai tai
Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Beach Iced Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:30 pm
RISÜ has a full bar and small plates for all tastes. Order Delivery if you live in the Crest building or Curbside for 207 E. Seaside Way.
207 E Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802