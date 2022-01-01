Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rita's Cantina

348 Reviews

$$

401 SE 5th Street

Des Moines, IA 50309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesabirria Tacos
Chips n' Guac
Grande Rice Bowl

Appetizers

Chips n' Guac

Chips n' Guac

$7.00

Corn tortilla chips served with handmade guacamole.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Corn chips with choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with refried beans, chihuahua cheese, house queso, jalapenos, pico, corn salsa, and green onions. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted and tossed with achiote sauce and marinated onions and peppers.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo, salsa and guacamole. Topped with achiote sauce and lime crema.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$12.00

Six shredded beef rolled in corn tortillas then fried. Topped with achiote and avocado sauce.

TO GO Chips/Salsa

$3.00
Queso Flight

Queso Flight

$13.00

Our four specialty queso varieties served with chips. Includes: loaded queso, corn queso, birria queso and spicy queso.

Birria Queso

Birria Queso

$5.00

White queso topped with our slow-cooked, shredded beef.

Corn Queso

Corn Queso

$5.00

White queso mixed with corn salsa and taco sauce.

Loaded Queso

Loaded Queso

$5.00

White cheese, chorizo, guacamole, and pico.

Spicy Queso

Spicy Queso

$5.00

White queso blended with our spicy salsa.

House Queso

$4.00

Tacos

Quesabirria Tacos

$13.00

Grilled tortillas, shredded beef and melted cheese. Served with birria broth.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi, avocado-lime coleslaw, and corn salsa. Finished with sriracha aioli.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado sauce and queso fresco.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, avocado-lime coleslaw, and corn salsa. Finished with sriracha aioli.

Crunchy Beef Tacos

$13.00

Three crunchy shells with cheesy beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

Grilled marinated steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and achiote sauce.

Chorizo Tacos

$13.00

Entrees

Chile Rellenos

$13.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with chorizo, potatoes, and cheese, then roasted in the oven. Served over enchilada sauce with achiote rice and black beans.

Pork Tinga Tamales

Pork Tinga Tamales

$13.00

Two tamales filled with our corn tomalito and house made pork tinga. Served with sweet corn rice and charro beans.

Grande Rice Bowl

Grande Rice Bowl

$13.00

Sweet corn rice tossed with avocado, black beans, corn salsa, avocado-lime coleslaw, shredded cheese, topped with grilled chicken, sriracha aioli, and avocado sauce.

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, marinated onions and peppers, avocado, asparagus, black beans, sweet corn, pico de gallo, and queso fresco tossed in a creamy arbol dressing.

Spinach Enchilada

$14.00

Cheesy spinach and artichoke mix rolled in corn tortillas topped with salsa verde, shredded lettuce, and marinated onions and peppers. Served with achiote rice and black beans.

Beef Enchilada

Beef Enchilada

$14.00

Carne asada rolled in corn tortillas with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, and marinated onions and peppers. Served with sweet corn rice and charro beans.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Choice of steak, chicken or shrimp with grilled peppers and onions, sour cream, lettuce and rice. Smothered in house queso, with guacamole, and salsa verde. Served with rice and refried black beans.

Steak Potato Burrito

$14.00
Chicken Chimi

Chicken Chimi

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with chicken verde, rice, chihuahua cheese, and pico. Fried and finished with house queso, chili verde, and guacamole. Served with rice and refried black beans.

Birria Ramen

$13.00

Ramen in our birria broth with cabbage, shredded beef, cilantro, lime and poached egg yolk.

Kids

KIDS Quesadilla

$7.00

Comes with a side of crispy potato rounds.

KIDS Taquitos

$7.00

Comes with side of crispy potato rounds.

KIDS Flour Beef Taco

$7.00

Comes with side of crispy potato rounds.

KIDS Chicken Taco

$7.00

Comes with side of crispy potato rounds.

Side Potato Rounds

$4.00

KIDS Crunchy Beef Taco

$7.00

Sides & Add Ons

One Beef Enchilada

$6.00

One Chile Relleno

$7.00

One Pork Tinga Tamale

$5.50

One Spinach Enchilada

$6.00

Side Achiote Rice

$3.00
Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Brussels Spouts

$3.00

Side Charro Beans

$3.00
Side Corn Tomalito

Side Corn Tomalito

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Sweet Corn Rice

$3.00

Side Potato Rounds

$4.00

Appetizers (Copy)

Chips n' Guac

Chips n' Guac

$7.00

Corn tortilla chips served with handmade guacamole.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Corn chips with choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped with refried beans, chihuahua cheese, house queso, jalapenos, pico, corn salsa, and green onions. Served with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Roasted and tossed with achiote sauce and marinated onions and peppers.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo, salsa and guacamole. Topped with achiote sauce and lime crema.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$12.00

Six shredded beef rolled in corn tortillas then fried. Topped with achiote and avocado sauce.

TO GO Chips/Salsa

$3.00
Queso Flight

Queso Flight

$13.00

Our four specialty queso varieties served with chips. Includes: loaded queso, corn queso, birria queso and spicy queso.

Birria Queso

Birria Queso

$5.00

White queso topped with our slow-cooked, shredded beef.

Corn Queso

Corn Queso

$5.00

White queso mixed with corn salsa and taco sauce.

Loaded Queso

Loaded Queso

$5.00

White cheese, chorizo, guacamole, and pico.

Spicy Queso

Spicy Queso

$5.00

White queso blended with our spicy salsa.

House Queso

$4.00

Queso (Copy)

Our white cheese house queso.
Queso Flight

Queso Flight

$13.00

Our four specialty queso varieties served with chips. Includes: loaded queso, corn queso, birria queso and spicy queso.

Birria Queso

Birria Queso

$5.00

White queso topped with our slow-cooked, shredded beef.

Corn Queso

Corn Queso

$5.00

White queso mixed with corn salsa and taco sauce.

Loaded Queso

Loaded Queso

$5.00

White cheese, chorizo, guacamole, and pico.

Spicy Queso

Spicy Queso

$5.00

White queso blended with our spicy salsa.

House Queso

$4.00

Entrees (Copy)

Chile Rellenos

$13.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with chorizo, potatoes, and cheese, then roasted in the oven. Served over enchilada sauce with achiote rice and black beans.

Pork Tinga Tamales

Pork Tinga Tamales

$13.00

Two tamales filled with our corn tomalito and house made pork tinga. Served with sweet corn rice and charro beans.

Grande Rice Bowl

Grande Rice Bowl

$13.00

Sweet corn rice tossed with avocado, black beans, corn salsa, avocado-lime coleslaw, shredded cheese, topped with grilled chicken, sriracha aioli, and avocado sauce.

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, marinated onions and peppers, avocado, asparagus, black beans, sweet corn, pico de gallo, and queso fresco tossed in a creamy arbol dressing.

Spinach Enchilada

$14.00

Cheesy spinach and artichoke mix rolled in corn tortillas topped with salsa verde, shredded lettuce, and marinated onions and peppers. Served with achiote rice and black beans.

Beef Enchilada

Beef Enchilada

$14.00

Carne asada rolled in corn tortillas with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce, shredded lettuce, and marinated onions and peppers. Served with sweet corn rice and charro beans.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Choice of steak, chicken or shrimp with grilled peppers and onions, sour cream, lettuce and rice. Smothered in house queso, with guacamole, and salsa verde. Served with rice and refried black beans.

Chicken Chimi

Chicken Chimi

$14.00

Flour tortilla filled with chicken verde, rice, chihuahua cheese, and pico. Fried and finished with house queso, chili verde, and guacamole. Served with rice and refried black beans.

Sides & Add Ons (Copy)

One Beef Enchilada

$6.00

One Chile Relleno

$7.00

One Pork Tinga Tamale

$5.50

One Spinach Enchilada

$6.00

Side Achiote Rice

$3.00
Side Black Beans

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Brussels Spouts

$3.00

Side Charro Beans

$3.00
Side Corn Tomalito

Side Corn Tomalito

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$1.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Sweet Corn Rice

$3.00

Side Potato Rounds

$4.00

Kids (Copy)

KIDS Quesadilla

$7.00

Comes with a side of crispy potato rounds.

KIDS Taquitos

$7.00

Comes with side of crispy potato rounds.

KIDS Flour Beef Taco

$7.00

Comes with side of crispy potato rounds.

KIDS Chicken Taco

$7.00

Comes with side of crispy potato rounds.

Side Potato Rounds

$4.00

KIDS Crunchy Beef Taco

$7.00

Lunch Menu (Copy)

Lunch Taquitos

$11.00

Five shredded beef rolled in corn tortillas then fried. Topped with achiote, avocado sauce, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo.

Lunch Fiesta Salad

$8.00

Grilled achiote chicken, romaine, marinated onions and pepper, avocado, asparagus, black beans, sweet corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco tossed in poblano ranch.

Lunch Birria Tacos

$11.00

Two corn tacos with shredded beef and cheese. Served with birria broth. Served with choice of one side.

Lunch Mahi Mahi Tacos

$12.00

Two corn tacos with seasoned and grilled Mahi Mahi, avocado-lime coleslaw, and corn salsa. Finished with sriracha aioli. Served with choice of one side.

Lunch Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Two corn tacos with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado sauce and queso fresco. Served with choice of one side.

Lunch Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Two corn tacos with grilled shrimp, avocado-lime coleslaw, and corn salsa. Finished with sriracha aioli. Served with choice of one side.

Lunch Chorizo Tacos

$11.00

Two corn tacos with chorizo, Yukon potatoes, avocado-lime sauce and pico de gallo. Served with choice of one side.

Lunch Carne Asada Tacos

$12.00

Two corn tacos with grilled marinated steak, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and achiote sauce. Served with choice of one side.

Lunch Crunchy Beef Tacos

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our margarita flights, queso flights, homemade salsa, and 16 flavors of margaritas on our sizable outdoor patio! Located in the East Village River Market District. Our Guac-o-clock Happy Hour goes from 3 - 6 pm Monday through Friday (dine-in only).

Website

Location

401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309

Directions

Gallery
Rita's Cantina image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Royal Mile
orange starNo Reviews
210 4th St. Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
RoCA - 208 Court Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
208 Court Avenue Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Court Avenue Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
309 Court Ave Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Dough Mama’s - 214 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
214 4th St Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Lambo's Sno - 405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50309, US
orange starNo Reviews
Des Moines, IA 50309 US Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Up Down Des Moines
orange starNo Reviews
500 E Locust Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1930 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Des Moines
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston