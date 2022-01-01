Rita's Cantina
348 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come enjoy our margarita flights, queso flights, homemade salsa, and 16 flavors of margaritas on our sizable outdoor patio! Located in the East Village River Market District. Our Guac-o-clock Happy Hour goes from 3 - 6 pm Monday through Friday (dine-in only).
Location
401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines, IA 50309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lambo's Sno - 405 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA, 50309, US
No Reviews
Des Moines, IA 50309 US Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurant