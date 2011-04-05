Rita Cantina imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Rita Cantina 28 Maidstone Park Road

review star

No reviews yet

28 Maidstone Park Road

East Hampton, NY 11937

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Local Fluke Taco
Guacamole
Street Corn

Raw, Chilled, Ceviche, Starter

Fluke Ceviche

$22.00
Tuna Ceviche Tostada

Tuna Ceviche Tostada

$21.00

Montauk tuna. tostada, avocado, pineapple, habanero vinaigrette.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$16.00

Jalapeño, lime, red onion, cilantro, chips.

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$14.00

Our own spicy recipe.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$16.00

Our own spicy recipe.

Small Plates, Quesadillas

Leafy Green Salad

Leafy Green Salad

$16.00

Heirloom tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Heirloom tomatoes, citrus vinaigrette.

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$22.00

Local littlenecks, hand-rolled chorizo, serrano peppers, salsa rojas.

Chorizo & Clams

Chorizo & Clams

$22.00

Local littlenecks, hand-rolled chorizo, serrano peppers, salsa rojas.

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$19.00

Adobe glazed, orange and corn. Berkshire ribs.

Quesadilla

$16.00

Birria Quesadilla

$24.00

Mushroom Quesadilla

$24.00

Duck Quesadilla

$24.00

Lamb Quesadilla

$24.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$24.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$24.00

Tacos

Lamb Barbacoa Taco

Lamb Barbacoa Taco

$12.00

Slow-cooked, citrus spiced.

Local Fluke Taco

Local Fluke Taco

$16.00

Pickled cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, queso fresco.

Mixed Mushroom Taco

Mixed Mushroom Taco

$14.00

Jalapeño, cashew crema, salsa rojas. confit tomatoes.

Short Rib Birria Taco

Short Rib Birria Taco

$24.00

Wagyu, braised, adobe sauce.

Shrimp Al Pastor

Shrimp Al Pastor

$16.00

Heritage pork, charred pineapple salsa.

Lobster Tostada

$38.00

North Atlantic hard-shell, hand shucked, avocado, pickled chilies, crisp tortilla.

Soft Shell Crab Tostada

$32.00Out of stock

Scallop Taco

$20.00Out of stock

Pork Belly Taco

$18.00Out of stock

Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Large Plates

Cauliflower Carnitas

Cauliflower Carnitas

$28.00

North Fork grown, soft tacos, butter lettuce wraps, guacamole and salsas.

Chorizo Burger

Chorizo Burger

$22.00

Chorizo, jalapeño, adobe ketchup, melting jack cheese on a potato bun.

Duck Carnitas

Duck Carnitas

$42.00

Crescent Farms, soft tacos, butter lettuce wraps, guacamole and salsas.

Fluke Vera Cruzano

Fluke Vera Cruzano

$34.00

Olives, capers, almonds, raisins and confit tomato.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$32.00

Adobe & herb crusted, pickled slaw and chipotle crema.

Rita Clambake

$120.00Out of stock
Sirloin Carne Asada

Sirloin Carne Asada

$42.00Out of stock

Chili crusted, ancho glazed, chili spiced fries.

Kids Burger

$16.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$16.00

Sides/Extra

Black Beans

Black Beans

$8.00

Braised achote.

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$8.00

Chili spiced.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$8.00

Vegetables and Mexican spice.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$8.00

Grilled with sprinkled Oaxacan cheese.

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

Side of Salsa

$4.00

Side of Sour Cream

Extra Agua Chili

Xtra Adobe Ketchup

Xtra Caesar Dressing

Xtra Cheese

Xtra Chipotle Mayo

Xtra Chips

Xtra Cocktail Sauce

Xtra Corn Tortilla

Xtra Green Sauce

Xtra Flour Tortilla

Xtra House Dressing

Xtra Ketchup

Xtra Lettuce Cups

Xtra Mignonette

Xtra Pickled Chilis

Xtra Avocado

$4.00

Xtra Baguette

Xtra Agua Chili

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$10.00

Flan

$10.00
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$10.00

Rice Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

BEER

AGAVE WHITE MONSTRUO DE AGUA

$12.00

MONOPOLIO NEGRA

$6.00

IPA SLOOP JUICE BOMB

$8.00

MONOPOLIO CLARA

$6.00

NA ATHLETICA CERVEZA

$7.00

PALE ALE LA BRU X BAJA

$12.00

PILSNER PACIFICO

$7.00Out of stock

MARGARITAS

MARGARITA

$10.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$10.00

MEZCAL MARGARITA

$10.00

SPICY MEZCAL MARGARITA

$10.00

Liter Margarita

$90.00

FLAVORED LITER MARGARITA

$98.00

LITER MARGARITA

$90.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

MEZCAL MARGARITA

$10.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$10.00

CUCUMBER MARGARITA

$15.00

HIBISCUS MARGARITA

$15.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$15.00

PASSIONFRUIT MARGARITA

$15.00

PINEAPPLE MARGARITA

$15.00

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$15.00

WINE

GLS CHARDONNAY

$15.00

GLS GRUNER VELTLINER

$14.00

GLS PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00

GLS ALBARINO

$16.00

GLS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$13.00

GLS BARBERA D'ALBA

$18.00

GLS RIOJA

$13.00

GLS PINOT NOIR

$15.00

GLS PIPENO

$12.00

GLS PROVENCE

$14.00

GLS WOLFFER

$18.00

GLS CAVA

$14.00

Corkage

$30.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

$60.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$48.00

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$52.00

BTL GRUNER VELTLINER

$56.00

BTL ALBARINO

$64.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$56.00

BTL RIOJA

$68.00

BTL BARBERA D'ALBA

$72.00

BTL PIPENO

$48.00

BTL PROVENCE

$56.00

BTL WOLFFER

$72.00

BTL CAVA

$56.00

BTL CHAMPAGNE

$62.00

Takeout Beverages

Coke To Go

$5.00

Diet Coke To Go

$5.00

Fanta To Go

$5.00

Squirt To Go

$5.00

Topo Chico To Go

$5.00

Ginger Ale To Go

$5.00

Agua Fresca To Go

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern coastal Mexican cuisine with an awesome beverage program... the best margaritas in Springs.

Location

28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton, NY 11937

Directions

Gallery
Rita Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Parrot
orange starNo Reviews
33A Main St East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
Rosie's - Amagansett
orange star4.3 • 106
195 Main St Amagansett, NY 11930
View restaurantnext
Sen Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
23 main street Sag Harbor, NY 11963
View restaurantnext
Best Pizza & Dive Bar
orange star4.2 • 114
2095 Montauk Hwy Amagansett, NY 11930
View restaurantnext
Amin and Judy - Bakery + Pizza Takeout
orange star4.3 • 53
1970 Montauk Hwy Bridgehampton, NY 11932
View restaurantnext
Liv's Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
166 Main Street Old Saybrook, CT 06475
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in East Hampton

Moby’s
orange star4.5 • 4,721
341 Pantigo Road East Hampton North, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
Carissa's the Bakery
orange star4.0 • 128
221 Pantigo Road East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
The Springs Tavern - Springs, East Hampton, NY
orange star4.5 • 11
15 Fort Pond Blvd East Hampton, NY 11937
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Hampton
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westhampton Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Riverhead
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston