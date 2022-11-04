A map showing the location of Rita & Maria 558 HalseyView gallery

Rita & Maria 558 Halsey

review star

No reviews yet

558 Halsey

Brooklyn, NY 11233

Order Again

Breakfast

HBE Plate

$5.00

Egg

$2.00

Granola

$7.00

Scone

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Parsley Roll

$4.50

HAM & CHEESE ROLL

$6.00

Poundcake

$3.00

Frittata

$6.00

Mini Quiche

$6.00

Rye Cookie

$3.00

Apple

$1.00

Clementine

$0.50

Pommegranate

$5.50

Lunch

Sandwich H &C

$10.00

Cucumber/Yog Sandwich

$9.00

Special Sandwich

$9.00

Salad

$8.00

Soup

$7.00

Side Feta

$2.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Nighttime

Chips

$4.00

Olives

$5.00

Nuts

$4.00

Herb Dip

$6.00

Dates & citrus

$4.00

coffee/tea

Latte

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cortado

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50+

Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tumeric Honeybush

$3.00+

Mystic Mint

$3.00+

Jasmine

$3.00+

Breakfast Tea (black)

$3.00+

Vanilla Steamer

$2.00

Xtra Shot

$0.75

wine/beer

Beer

$8.00

Wine By The Glass

$13.00

Wine By The Bottle

$46.00

Spritz

$8.00

Al's

$5.00

Manifest Longdrink

$10.00

Dirty Martini Special

$12.00

Bevs

Spindrift

$2.50

Yesfolk Kombucha

$5.00

Retail

Wallabout (current espresso)

$16.00

Prospect

$18.00

Guatemala Pulcal

$17.00

LancasterFarmacy Chaga Chai

$20.00

Loose Candy

$0.50

House Of Waris Immunity One

$20.00

Anniversary Blend

$20.00

staff bevs

Kombucha

$2.75

Spindrift

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

558 Halsey, Brooklyn, NY 11233

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant

View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
View restaurant
