Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rita’s Catering 1000 - Bay Colony

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Winter St

Waltham, MA 02451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Chobani Non-Fat Pineapple on the Bottom Greek Yogurt

Chobani Non-Fat Pineapple on the Bottom Greek Yogurt

$2.25

Lowfat Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Nonfat Milk, Cream), Pineapple, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavors, Locust Bean Gum, Turmeric (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate. Contains Milk

Chobani Non-Fat Raspberry on the Bottom Greek Yogurt

Chobani Non-Fat Raspberry on the Bottom Greek Yogurt

$2.25

Cultured nonfat milk, water, cane sugar, raspberry puree, raspberries, fruit pectin, natural flavors, vegetable juice (for color), guar gum, locust bean gum, lemon juice concentrate.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.50
Cream Cheese Side

Cream Cheese Side

$0.50
English Muffin

English Muffin

$1.50
Frosted Mini Wheats

Frosted Mini Wheats

$1.95
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$2.75

Cut Fruit

Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.75

Two Farm Fresh Eggs in a Cup

Kashi Go Crunch

Kashi Go Crunch

$1.95

Kellogs Granola Raisin

$1.95
Kellogs Smart Start

Kellogs Smart Start

$1.95
Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$1.50
Overnight Oats w/ Cinnamon, Apple And Almonds

Overnight Oats w/ Cinnamon, Apple And Almonds

$4.25

Oats, Blueberry, Raspberry, Coconut, Milk, Almond, Honey, Cinnamon

Peanut Butter Side

Peanut Butter Side

$0.50
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.50
Quaker Oatmeal Maple Brown Sugar

Quaker Oatmeal Maple Brown Sugar

$1.95
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$1.50
Smuckers Jam Side

Smuckers Jam Side

$0.25
Special K Fruit & Yogurt

Special K Fruit & Yogurt

$1.95
Special K Red Berries

Special K Red Berries

$1.95
Yogurt Parfait with Mixed Berries

Yogurt Parfait with Mixed Berries

$4.25

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Homemade Granola and Fresh Berries (contains nuts)

Breakfast Pastry

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Flour, Sugar, Egg, Soy, Milk, Blueberry

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.25

Flour, Sugar, Egg, Soy, Milk, Chocolate Chip

Orange Cranberry Scone

Orange Cranberry Scone

$1.95

Flour, Water, Orange, Cranberry, Margarine, Soy, Salt, Sugar, Egg, Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Milk Powder, Butter,

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake

$2.25

Sugar, Flour, Sour Cream, Milk, Sea Salt, Xantham Gum, Tumeric, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Eggs

Chocolate Crossiant

$1.95

Soup, Chili & Chowder

Soup

$3.50

Chili & Chowder

$4.75

Wellness Power Bowls

Tumeric Spiced Chickpea Bowl

Tumeric Spiced Chickpea Bowl

$11.95

Lemon and herb quinoa, baby Kale, multi-color roasted beets, roasted butternut squash, orange segments, chopped and roasted walnuts finished with cumin dusted crispy chickpeas .Citrus vinaigrette

*Muscle Maker (GF)

$11.95

Spinach topped with Brown Rice, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes & Asparagus. Served with Chipotle Dressing

Salads

Asian Crispy Chicken Salad

Asian Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Sweet Chili Chicken, Oranges, Cucumber, Carrots, Wonton Strips, Orange-Sesame Dressing

Asian Noodle Salad w/ Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$11.95
Caesar w/ Grilled Chicken

Caesar w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Shaved Asiago & Grated Parmesan Creamy Caesar Dressing

California Cobb Salad with Chicken & Bacon

$10.95
Caribbean Shrimp Salad

Caribbean Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Chef Salad

$10.95
Cobb Salad w/ Salmon

Cobb Salad w/ Salmon

$11.95

Salmon, Greens, Olives, egg, cheese, Tomato, Buttermilk Mano, Garlic, Onion, Dijon, Herbs, Bacon Contains: Egg, Dairy

Creamy Caesar Dressing

$0.25
Garden Salad w/Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Greek w/ Grilled Tenderloin

$11.95

Sliced Grilled Tenderloin, Crisp Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Crisp Summer Cucumbers, Fresh Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Crumbles Kalamata Greek Dressing

Grilled Chicken & White Bean

Grilled Chicken & White Bean

$9.95

Chicken, White Beans, Mixed Greens, Champagne Dressing

Grilled Thai Beef & sesame noodle

Grilled Thai Beef & sesame noodle

$11.95

Beef, Soy, Sesame, Noodles, Scallions, Ginger & Garlic Dressing Contains Soy, Sesame

Light Italian Dressing

$0.25
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$9.95

Quinoa, Garbanzo Beans, Romaine, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Contains: Dairy

Nicoise Salad w/ Salmon

$11.95
Nicoise Salad w/ Shrimp

Nicoise Salad w/ Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp, Green Beans, Olives, Tomato, Potato, Egg, Citrus, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Salt Contains : Fish, Egg

Olivia's Organic Balsamic Vinaigrette Spring Mix Kit

Olivia's Organic Balsamic Vinaigrette Spring Mix Kit

$6.95
Olivia's Organic Creamy Caesar Baby Butter Lettuce Kit

Olivia's Organic Creamy Caesar Baby Butter Lettuce Kit

$6.95
Olivia's Organic Creamy Miso Baby Spinach Kit

Olivia's Organic Creamy Miso Baby Spinach Kit

$6.95
Orzo Shrimp

Orzo Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp, Orzo, Asparagus, Mixed Greens, Sugar, Snap Peas, Lemon Dressing

Pecan Crusted Chicken

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$10.95

Pecan Crusted Chicken over Mixed Greens with Poached French Pears, Roquefort Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Toasted Almonds Homemade Champagne Dressing

Pesto Pasta Salad w/ feta & tomato

Pesto Pasta Salad w/ feta & tomato

$9.95

Bowtie Pasta, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Baby Spinach, Manone Cheese Contains: Dairy

Rita's Berry Salad (V,GF)

Rita's Berry Salad (V,GF)

$8.95

(V,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Fresh Strawberries, Cape Cod Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans & Chevre Cheese Rita's Raspberry Dressing

Rita's Berry Salad w/ Citrus Chicken

$10.95

Salmon Nicoise Salad

$11.95

Salmon, Green Beans, Olives, Tomato, Potato, Egg, Citrus, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Salt, Contains Eggs, Seafood

Salmon, Shitake, Asparagus

Salmon, Shitake, Asparagus

$11.95

Grilled Salmon with asparagus and Shitake Mushrooms

Tumeric Spiced Chickpea Bowl

$9.95
Tuscan Chicken Salad

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, Green Beans & Carrots Tuscan Dressing

Vegetarian Antipasto Salad

$8.95

Vegetarian Fajita Salad

$9.95

Fajita Salad W/Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Chicken, Tortilla, Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Cheese, Tomatoes, Chipotle, red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Honey

Citrus Chicken Berry Salad

$9.95

Chicken, Greens, Berries, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar,

Side Salads

Side Tuna Salad w/ Pickle & Cracker Snack Pack

Side Tuna Salad w/ Pickle & Cracker Snack Pack

$5.75

White Albacore Tuna Salad, Over a Bed of Lettuce, with Pickle Chips and Crackers

Side Sesame Noodle Salad (V,DF)

Side Sesame Noodle Salad (V,DF)

$3.95

(V,DF) Soba Noodles & Stir Fry Vegetables Served with Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

Side Quinoa w/ Fresh Fruit

Side Quinoa w/ Fresh Fruit

$4.95

Quinoa and Chef's choice of mixed berries.

Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50
Albacore Tuna Wrap

Albacore Tuna Wrap

$8.50

Fresh White Albacore Tuna Mixed With Salt, Pepper, Celery, in a Spinach Wrap With Fresh Lettuce and Tomato

Baked Ham, Turkey & Swiss

Baked Ham, Turkey & Swiss

$8.50

Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce, Bread

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$8.50

Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Carnalized Inions, Cheddar Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Crispy Coated Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles in a Fresh Wrap.

Caprese Wrap

Caprese Wrap

$8.50

Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers

Chicken & cranberry salad

Chicken & cranberry salad

$8.50

Lettuce, Chicken, Cranberry, Mayonnaise, Salt, Pepper, Asiago Bread Contains Dairy, Bread

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.50

Grilled Chicken, Baked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, Bread Contains: Dairy

Chicken Salad w/ Grapes

$8.50

Chicken Breast, Mayonnaise, Dijon, Celery, Lettuce, Grapes Contains eggs

Corn Beef & Swiss on Marble Rye

$8.50

Ingredients: Lettuce, Tomato, Corn Beef, French Dressing

Curried Chicken With Apple Wrap

$8.50

Greek Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Chicken, Lemon ,Oregano, Hummus, Cherry Tomato, Red Inion, Feta Contains: eggs

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50
Grilled Chicken w/ Tarragon Mayo

Grilled Chicken w/ Tarragon Mayo

$8.50

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and Tomato Served with a Taragon Mayo on Freshly Sliced Bread

Grilled Chicken w/Buffalo Mozzarella & Pesto

Grilled Chicken w/Buffalo Mozzarella & Pesto

$8.50

Chicken, Oil, Salt, Pepper, Fine Herbs, Garlic, Buttermilk, Buffalo Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, Spinach, Bread Contains: Dairy

Grilled chicken, bacon & ranch

Grilled chicken, bacon & ranch

$8.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Sesame Bread Contains Sesame, Dairy, Eggs

Hummus Grilled Vegetables Wrap

Hummus Grilled Vegetables Wrap

$8.50

Hummus Grilled Vegetable (Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato and Zucchini

Imported Ham & Swiss

Imported Ham & Swiss

$8.50

Imported Ham, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mustard Served on Fresh Sliced Bread

Italian

Italian

$8.50

Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, and Vinegar Served on a Fresh Baguette

Maple Ham & Swiss

Maple Ham & Swiss

$8.50

Imported Ham, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mustard Served on Fresh Sliced Bread

Oven Roasted Turkey Gluten Free

$8.50

Turkey, Tarragon Mayo, Gluten Free Bread Contains: Dairy, Gluten Free

Roast Beef & Jarlsburg

$8.50

Roast Beef, Jarlsburh cheese, Horseradish Dressing, Bread Contains: Dairy, Gluten

Roast Beef & Swiss Sandwich

Roast Beef & Swiss Sandwich

$8.50

Roast Beef, Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bread Contains: Dairy

Roast Beef Boursin

Roast Beef Boursin

$8.50

Top Round of Beef, Boursin Cheese, Red Onion

Roasted Turkey

$8.50
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken ,Chipotle, Peppers in Adobo, Honey, White Vinegar, Cajun Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, Oil, Sale, Pepper Buttermilk, Lettuce ,Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Dressing, Bread Contains Dairy

Spicy Salmon Wrap

$11.95

The Rachel

$8.95

w/ swiss, cole slaw, 1000 island dressing

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$8.50
Turkey, Apple & Brie

Turkey, Apple & Brie

$8.50

Roast Turkey, Sliced Granny Smith Apple, Brie, Lettuce & Honey Mustard Served on Hearty Sour Dough Bread.

Vegetarian, Mozarella Pesto

$8.50

*Muscle Maker (GF)

$11.95

Spinach topped with Brown Rice, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes & Asparagus. Served with Chipotle Dressing

Snacks

Chocolate caramel cookie
Cedar's Snack Pack w/ Hommus Chips

Cedar's Snack Pack w/ Hommus Chips

$2.95

Ingredients: Roasted Red Pepper Hommus: Steamed Chickpeas (Chickpeas, Water), Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Sesame Tahini (Ground Sesame), Roasted Red Peppers, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Garlic, Paprika, Guar Gum. Hommus Chips: Stoneground Corn, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Hommus (Chickpeas, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Sesame Tahini (Ground Sesame), Water, Roasted Red Peppers, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Garlic, Paprika, Guar Gum), Garbanzo Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Sesame Seeds, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice.

Cedar's Snack Pack w/ Pretzels Spinach Di

Cedar's Snack Pack w/ Pretzels Spinach Di

$2.95
Cedar's Snack Pack w/ Roasted Red Peppers

Cedar's Snack Pack w/ Roasted Red Peppers

$2.95

Roasted Red Pepper Hommus: Steamed Chickpeas (Chickpeas, Water), Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Sesame Tahini (Ground Sesame), Roasted Red Peppers, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Garlic, Paprika, Guar Gum. Hommus Chips: Stoneground Corn, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Hommus (Chickpeas, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Sesame Tahini (Ground Sesame), Water, Roasted Red Peppers, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Garlic, Paprika, Guar Gum), Garbanzo Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Sesame Seeds, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice.

Cheetos

Cheetos

$1.50
Chobani Black Cherry

Chobani Black Cherry

$2.25
Chobani Blueberry

Chobani Blueberry

$2.25
Chobani Greek Yogurt

Chobani Greek Yogurt

$2.25
Chobani Strawberry

Chobani Strawberry

$2.25
Chobani Strawberry Banana

Chobani Strawberry Banana

$2.25
Chobani Vanilla

Chobani Vanilla

$2.25
Doritos Cool Ranch

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.50
Doritos Red

Doritos Red

$1.50
Elite - Gummy Raspberries

Elite - Gummy Raspberries

$2.95

Gummy Raspberries

Fritos

Fritos

$1.50
Fritos 160 calories per pack

Fritos 160 calories per pack

$1.50
Fruit & Nut Trail Mix

Fruit & Nut Trail Mix

$2.50
Healthy Life - California Pistachios

Healthy Life - California Pistachios

$2.95

Dry Roasted California Pistachios - Sea Salted

Healthy Life - Chocolate Espresso Beans

Healthy Life - Chocolate Espresso Beans

$3.25

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Healthy Life - Hunky Dory Mix

Healthy Life - Hunky Dory Mix

$2.95

Dry Roasted Peanuts, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Nuts, Chocolate Chips

Healthy Life - Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds

Healthy Life - Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds

$3.25

Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds

Healthy Life - Roasted Salted Peanuts

Healthy Life - Roasted Salted Peanuts

$2.95

Roasted salted peanuts

Healthy Life Cashews

Healthy Life Cashews

$2.95
Healthy Life Delux Mixed Nuts

Healthy Life Delux Mixed Nuts

$2.95
Healthy Life High Energy Mix

Healthy Life High Energy Mix

$2.25
Healthy Life Nurtition Mix

Healthy Life Nurtition Mix

$2.25
Healthy Life Yogurt Pretzels

Healthy Life Yogurt Pretzels

$2.25
Healthy Life Yogurt Raisins

Healthy Life Yogurt Raisins

$2.25
Hershey Bar with Almonds

Hershey Bar with Almonds

$1.50

Hershey's with Almonds

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Raisin Bran Crunch

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Raisin Bran Crunch

$1.95

Whole Grain Wheat, Sugar, Rice, Raisins, Wheat Bran, Whole Grain Oats, Brown Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, Contains 2% or Less of Corn Syrup, Salt, Natural Flavor, Modified Corn Starch, Molasses, Palm Oil, Cinnamon, Honey, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) for Freshness.

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Smart Start

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Smart Start

$1.95

Rice, whole grain wheat, sugar, whole grain oats, brown sugar syrup, contains 2% or less of rice flour, corn syrup, salt, malt flavor, honey, barley malt extract, cinnamon, natural flavor, mixed tocopherols (vitamin E) for freshness.Vitamins and Minerals: Vitamin C (ascorbic acid), reduced iron, vitamin E acetate, niacinamide, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), vitamin B1 (thiamin hydrochloride), folic acid, vitamin B2 (riboflavin), beta-carotene, vitamin D3, vitamin B12

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Frosted Flakes

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Frosted Flakes

$1.95

Milled Corn, Sugar, Malt Flavor, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Ferric Phosphate), Niacinamide, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12.

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Fruit Loops

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Fruit Loops

$1.95

Corn flour blend (whole grain yellow corn flour, degerminated yellow corn flour), sugar, wheat flour, whole grain oat flour, modified food starch, contains 2% or less of vegetable oil (hydrogenated coconut, soybean and/or cottonseed), oat fiber, maltodextrin, salt, soluble corn fiber, natural flavor, red 40, yellow 5, blue 1, yellow 6.vitamins and minerals: vitamin c (ascorbic acid), reduced iron, niacinamide, vitamin b6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), vitamin b2 (riboflavin), vitamin b1 (thiamin hydrochloride), folic acid, vitamin d3, vitamin b12

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Krave Chocolate

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Krave Chocolate

$1.95

Chocolate Flavored Filling (Sugar, Soybean Oil, Whey, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Chocolate, Soy Lecithin, Palm Oil, Vanilla Extract), Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Contains 2% or Less of Brown Sugar Syrup, Corn Bran, Oat Fiber, Salt, Palm Oil, Natural Flavor, Beta-Carotene for Color, Annatto Extract Color, Vitamins and Minerals: Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Folic Acid, Vitamin D3.

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Rice Krispies

Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Rice Krispies

$1.95

Rice, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Malt Flavor, Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Ferric Phosphate), Niacinamide, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12.

Kind Bar- Caramel Almond Sea Salt

Kind Bar- Caramel Almond Sea Salt

$2.95
Kind Bar- Dark Chocolate, Nuts & Sea Salt

Kind Bar- Dark Chocolate, Nuts & Sea Salt

$2.95
Kind Bar-Cranberry Almond

Kind Bar-Cranberry Almond

$2.95
Kind Bar-Crunchy Peanut Butter

Kind Bar-Crunchy Peanut Butter

$2.95

Ingredients: Oats, cane sugar, peanuts, honey, canola oil, tapioca syrup, peanut oil, sea salt. Allergen Information: Contains peanuts. May contain tree nuts, soy and sesame seeds.

Lays BBQ Chips

Lays BBQ Chips

$1.50
Lays Chips

Lays Chips

$1.50
Lays Sour Cream & Onion

Lays Sour Cream & Onion

$1.50
M & M

M & M

$1.50

M & M

M & M Peanut

M & M Peanut

$1.50

M & M with Peanuts

Miss Vickies BBQ Chips

Miss Vickies BBQ Chips

$1.50
Miss Vickies Japaleno

Miss Vickies Japaleno

$1.50
Miss Vickies Salt Vinegar

Miss Vickies Salt Vinegar

$1.50
Miss Vickies Sea Salt Chips

Miss Vickies Sea Salt Chips

$1.50
Nature Valley Chocolate Chunk

Nature Valley Chocolate Chunk

$1.95
Nature Valley Oatmeal Raisin

Nature Valley Oatmeal Raisin

$1.95
Nature Valley Oats & Honey

Nature Valley Oats & Honey

$2.25
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty

Nature Valley Sweet & Salty

$2.25
Quaker- Instant Oatmeal - Apples & Cinnamon

Quaker- Instant Oatmeal - Apples & Cinnamon

$1.95

Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Dried Apples, Natural Flavor, Salt, Cinnamon.

Reduce Fat Doritos

Reduce Fat Doritos

$1.50

Reduce Fat Dorito 130 calorie pack

Reduced Fat Doritos Cool Ranch

Reduced Fat Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.50

Reduce Fat Cool Ranch Flavor 130 Calorie Pack

Reeses

Reeses

$1.50

Reese's Peanut butter cup

Rold Gold Pretzels

Rold Gold Pretzels

$1.50
Sabra Hummus Classic

Sabra Hummus Classic

$3.75
Sabra Hummus Roasted Red Pepper

Sabra Hummus Roasted Red Pepper

$3.75
Smartfood

Smartfood

$1.50

White Cheddar

Smartfood

Smartfood

$1.50
Stacy's Pita Chips - Parmesan Garlic & Herb

Stacy's Pita Chips - Parmesan Garlic & Herb

$1.50

Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Garlic, Parmesan Cheese (Part-Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Oat Fiber, Yeast, Parsley, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid

Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar

Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar

$1.50

The flavor of real cheddar cheese is layered onto a delicious whole grain chip to create this tasty combination. Whole Corn, Sunflower And/Or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Whey, Natural Flavors, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Buttermilk, Potassium Chloride, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Yeast Extract, Lactose, Paprika Extracts, Sodium Caseinate, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid, And Parmesean Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes). CONTAINS MILK AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS.

Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

$1.50

The taste of red tomatoes and green jalapeno peppers delivered right to your mouth on waves of whole grain goodness. Whole Corn, Sunflower And/Or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Salt, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dextrose, Buttermilk, Onion Powder, Whey, Yeast Extract, Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Corn Oil, Spices (Including Jalapeño Pepper), Citric Acid, Paprika Extracts, and Lactic Acid. CONTAINS MILK AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS.

Sun Chips - Orignal

Sun Chips - Orignal

$1.50

Everyone's favorite whole grain chip. It's slightly savory, slightly sweet and totally 100% original. Whole Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavor, and Maltodextrin (Made From Corn) CONTAINS MILK AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS.

Terra Chips

Terra Chips

$1.50
Twix

Twix

$1.50
Yoplait Greek 100 Protein Peach

Yoplait Greek 100 Protein Peach

$2.25

Yoplait Greek 100 Protein Peach

Sweets

7 Layer Bar

7 Layer Bar

$2.50

Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together

Pecan Bar

Pecan Bar

$2.50

Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans

Brownie

Brownie

$1.95

Homemade Chocolate Brownie With Large Chocolate Chunks

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.25
Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.25
Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.85

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Coke

Coke

$1.85

Coke Zero

$1.85
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.85
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.95
Dunkin Iced Coffee Coconut Caramel

Dunkin Iced Coffee Coconut Caramel

$2.95
Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha

Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha

$2.95
Dunkin Iced Coffee Original

Dunkin Iced Coffee Original

$2.95
Dunkin Iced Coffee Thin Mints

Dunkin Iced Coffee Thin Mints

$2.95
Honest Tea Organic Peach Oolong

Honest Tea Organic Peach Oolong

$2.25

Organic Peach Oolong

Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus

Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus

$2.25
Honest Tea Half Lemonade

Honest Tea Half Lemonade

$2.25
Honey Green Iced Tea

Honey Green Iced Tea

$2.25

Hood Lowfat Milk

$1.75

Hood Whole Milk

$1.75
Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

$2.25

Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape

$2.25
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.95

Monster Energy

Monster Tea & Lemonade

Monster Tea & Lemonade

$3.95

Monster Rehab Tea & Lemonade

Olivia's Celery

Olivia's Celery

$2.95
Olivia's Garden Punch

Olivia's Garden Punch

$2.95
Olivia's Green

Olivia's Green

$2.95
Olivia's Green Mango

Olivia's Green Mango

$2.95
Olivia's Root Cellar

Olivia's Root Cellar

$2.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25
Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

$1.95
Poland Spring Zesty Lime Sparkling Water

Poland Spring Zesty Lime Sparkling Water

$1.95
Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water

Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water

$1.95
Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.50
Powerade Blue

Powerade Blue

$2.25
Powerade Red

Powerade Red

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.85
Vitamin Water Essential Orange Flavor

Vitamin Water Essential Orange Flavor

$2.25

Vitamin Water Essential Orange Flavor

Vitamin Water Zero Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate

Vitamin Water Zero Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate

$2.25

Vitamin Water Zero Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade Squeezed

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade Squeezed

$2.25

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade Squeezed

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$1.75

Grill Lunch

Angus Burger

$7.25

Angus Burger w/ Cheese

$7.75

Angus burger w/ Cheese & Bacon

$8.25

BLT

$6.75

Chicken Breast Sandwich w/ Cheese

$7.25

Deli Sandwich

$8.50

Fries

$2.75

Gourmet Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato

$6.75

Grilled Albacore Tuna Melt

$7.95

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$4.95

Onion Rings

$3.50

Pizza Cheese

$5.95

Pizza Flatbread

$5.95

Pizza w/ Toppings

$5.95

Veggie Burger

$7.25

Veggie burger W/cheese

$7.75

Weekly Sandwich Specials

Grill Special

$8.95

Steak & Cheese

$8.95

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Breast

$8.95

Chicken Cutlet Parmesan

$8.95

Rita’s Classic Meatball

$8.95

Grilled Sweet Italian Sausage

$8.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451

Directions

Gallery