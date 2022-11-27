Rita’s Catering 104 - Lowderbrook-Meditech

Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar

$1.50

The flavor of real cheddar cheese is layered onto a delicious whole grain chip to create this tasty combination. Whole Corn, Sunflower And/Or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Whey, Natural Flavors, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Buttermilk, Potassium Chloride, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Yeast Extract, Lactose, Paprika Extracts, Sodium Caseinate, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid, And Parmesean Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes). CONTAINS MILK AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS.