Rita’s Catering 200 West Street
200 West Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Breakfast
Chobani Non-Fat Pineapple on the Bottom Greek Yogurt
Lowfat Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Nonfat Milk, Cream), Pineapple, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavors, Locust Bean Gum, Turmeric (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate. Contains Milk
Chobani Non-Fat Raspberry on the Bottom Greek Yogurt
Cultured nonfat milk, water, cane sugar, raspberry puree, raspberries, fruit pectin, natural flavors, vegetable juice (for color), guar gum, locust bean gum, lemon juice concentrate.
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Cream Cheese Side
English Muffin
Frosted Mini Wheats
Fruit Cup
Cut Fruit
Hard Boiled Eggs
Two Farm Fresh Eggs in a Cup
Kashi Go Crunch
Kellogs Granola Raisin
Kellogs Smart Start
Onion Bagel
Overnight Oats w/ Cinnamon, Apple And Almonds
Oats, Blueberry, Raspberry, Coconut, Milk, Almond, Honey, Cinnamon
Peanut Butter Side
Plain Bagel
Quaker Oatmeal Maple Brown Sugar
Sesame Bagel
Smuckers Jam Side
Special K Fruit & Yogurt
Special K Red Berries
Yogurt Parfait with Mixed Berries
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Homemade Granola and Fresh Berries (contains nuts)
Breakfast Pastry
Blueberry Muffin
Flour, Sugar, Egg, Soy, Milk, Blueberry
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Flour, Sugar, Egg, Soy, Milk, Chocolate Chip
Orange Cranberry Scone
Flour, Water, Orange, Cranberry, Margarine, Soy, Salt, Sugar, Egg, Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Milk Powder, Butter,
Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake
Sugar, Flour, Sour Cream, Milk, Sea Salt, Xantham Gum, Tumeric, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Eggs
Chocolate Crossiant
Soup, Chili & Chowder
Wellness Power Bowls
Tumeric Spiced Chickpea Bowl
Lemon and herb quinoa, baby Kale, multi-color roasted beets, roasted butternut squash, orange segments, chopped and roasted walnuts finished with cumin dusted crispy chickpeas .Citrus vinaigrette
*Muscle Maker (GF)
Spinach topped with Brown Rice, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes & Asparagus. Served with Chipotle Dressing
Salads
Asian Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Sweet Chili Chicken, Oranges, Cucumber, Carrots, Wonton Strips, Orange-Sesame Dressing
Asian Noodle Salad w/ Sesame Chicken
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Caesar w/ Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Shaved Asiago & Grated Parmesan Creamy Caesar Dressing
California Cobb Salad with Chicken & Bacon
Caribbean Shrimp Salad
Chef Salad
Cobb Salad w/ Salmon
Salmon, Greens, Olives, egg, cheese, Tomato, Buttermilk Mano, Garlic, Onion, Dijon, Herbs, Bacon Contains: Egg, Dairy
Creamy Caesar Dressing
Garden Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Greek Salad
Greek w/ Grilled Tenderloin
Sliced Grilled Tenderloin, Crisp Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Crisp Summer Cucumbers, Fresh Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Crumbles Kalamata Greek Dressing
Grilled Chicken & White Bean
Chicken, White Beans, Mixed Greens, Champagne Dressing
Grilled Thai Beef & sesame noodle
Beef, Soy, Sesame, Noodles, Scallions, Ginger & Garlic Dressing Contains Soy, Sesame
Light Italian Dressing
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, Garbanzo Beans, Romaine, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Contains: Dairy
Nicoise Salad w/ Salmon
Nicoise Salad w/ Shrimp
Shrimp, Green Beans, Olives, Tomato, Potato, Egg, Citrus, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Salt Contains : Fish, Egg
Olivia's Organic Balsamic Vinaigrette Spring Mix Kit
Olivia's Organic Creamy Caesar Baby Butter Lettuce Kit
Olivia's Organic Creamy Miso Baby Spinach Kit
Orzo Shrimp
Shrimp, Orzo, Asparagus, Mixed Greens, Sugar, Snap Peas, Lemon Dressing
Pecan Crusted Chicken
Pecan Crusted Chicken over Mixed Greens with Poached French Pears, Roquefort Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Toasted Almonds Homemade Champagne Dressing
Pesto Pasta Salad w/ feta & tomato
Bowtie Pasta, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil, Baby Spinach, Manone Cheese Contains: Dairy
Rita's Berry Salad (V,GF)
(V,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Fresh Strawberries, Cape Cod Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans & Chevre Cheese Rita's Raspberry Dressing
Rita's Berry Salad w/ Citrus Chicken
Salmon Nicoise Salad
Salmon, Green Beans, Olives, Tomato, Potato, Egg, Citrus, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Salt, Contains Eggs, Seafood
Salmon, Shitake, Asparagus
Grilled Salmon with asparagus and Shitake Mushrooms
Tuscan Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, Green Beans & Carrots Tuscan Dressing
Vegetarian Antipasto Salad
Vegetarian Fajita Salad
Fajita Salad W/Grilled Chicken
Chicken, Tortilla, Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Cheese, Tomatoes, Chipotle, red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Honey
Citrus Chicken Berry Salad
Chicken, Greens, Berries, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar,
Side Salads
Side Tuna Salad w/ Pickle & Cracker Snack Pack
White Albacore Tuna Salad, Over a Bed of Lettuce, with Pickle Chips and Crackers
Side Sesame Noodle Salad (V,DF)
(V,DF) Soba Noodles & Stir Fry Vegetables Served with Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette
Side Quinoa w/ Fresh Fruit
Quinoa and Chef's choice of mixed berries.
Sandwiches
Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
Albacore Tuna Wrap
Fresh White Albacore Tuna Mixed With Salt, Pepper, Celery, in a Spinach Wrap With Fresh Lettuce and Tomato
Baked Ham, Turkey & Swiss
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce, Bread
BBQ Chicken
Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Carnalized Inions, Cheddar Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Coated Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles in a Fresh Wrap.
Caprese Wrap
Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers
Chicken & cranberry salad
Lettuce, Chicken, Cranberry, Mayonnaise, Salt, Pepper, Asiago Bread Contains Dairy, Bread
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Grilled Chicken, Baked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, Bread Contains: Dairy
Chicken Salad w/ Grapes
Chicken Breast, Mayonnaise, Dijon, Celery, Lettuce, Grapes Contains eggs
Corn Beef & Swiss on Marble Rye
Ingredients: Lettuce, Tomato, Corn Beef, French Dressing
Curried Chicken With Apple Wrap
Greek Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Lemon ,Oregano, Hummus, Cherry Tomato, Red Inion, Feta Contains: eggs
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken w/ Tarragon Mayo
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and Tomato Served with a Taragon Mayo on Freshly Sliced Bread
Grilled Chicken w/Buffalo Mozzarella & Pesto
Chicken, Oil, Salt, Pepper, Fine Herbs, Garlic, Buttermilk, Buffalo Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Basil, Spinach, Bread Contains: Dairy
Grilled chicken, bacon & ranch
Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Sesame Bread Contains Sesame, Dairy, Eggs
Hummus Grilled Vegetables Wrap
Hummus Grilled Vegetable (Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato and Zucchini
Imported Ham & Swiss
Imported Ham, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mustard Served on Fresh Sliced Bread
Italian
Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Salt, Pepper, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, and Vinegar Served on a Fresh Baguette
Maple Ham & Swiss
Imported Ham, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mustard Served on Fresh Sliced Bread
Oven Roasted Turkey Gluten Free
Turkey, Tarragon Mayo, Gluten Free Bread Contains: Dairy, Gluten Free
Roast Beef & Jarlsburg
Roast Beef, Jarlsburh cheese, Horseradish Dressing, Bread Contains: Dairy, Gluten
Roast Beef & Swiss Sandwich
Roast Beef, Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bread Contains: Dairy
Roast Beef Boursin
Top Round of Beef, Boursin Cheese, Red Onion
Roasted Turkey
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken ,Chipotle, Peppers in Adobo, Honey, White Vinegar, Cajun Pepper, Crushed Red Pepper, Oil, Sale, Pepper Buttermilk, Lettuce ,Tomato, Avocado, Chipotle Dressing, Bread Contains Dairy
Spicy Salmon Wrap
The Rachel
w/ swiss, cole slaw, 1000 island dressing
Turkey Club
Turkey, Apple & Brie
Roast Turkey, Sliced Granny Smith Apple, Brie, Lettuce & Honey Mustard Served on Hearty Sour Dough Bread.
Vegetarian, Mozarella Pesto
Spinach topped with Brown Rice, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Cherry Tomatoes & Asparagus. Served with Chipotle Dressing
Snacks
Cedar's Snack Pack w/ Hommus Chips
Ingredients: Roasted Red Pepper Hommus: Steamed Chickpeas (Chickpeas, Water), Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Sesame Tahini (Ground Sesame), Roasted Red Peppers, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Garlic, Paprika, Guar Gum. Hommus Chips: Stoneground Corn, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Hommus (Chickpeas, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Sesame Tahini (Ground Sesame), Water, Roasted Red Peppers, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Garlic, Paprika, Guar Gum), Garbanzo Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Sesame Seeds, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice.
Cedar's Snack Pack w/ Pretzels Spinach Di
Cedar's Snack Pack w/ Roasted Red Peppers
Roasted Red Pepper Hommus: Steamed Chickpeas (Chickpeas, Water), Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Sesame Tahini (Ground Sesame), Roasted Red Peppers, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Garlic, Paprika, Guar Gum. Hommus Chips: Stoneground Corn, Sunflower Oil and/or Safflower Oil, Hommus (Chickpeas, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Sesame Tahini (Ground Sesame), Water, Roasted Red Peppers, Sea Salt, Citric Acid, Garlic, Paprika, Guar Gum), Garbanzo Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Sesame Seeds, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt, Guar Gum, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice.
Cheetos
Chobani Black Cherry
Chobani Blueberry
Chobani Greek Yogurt
Chobani Strawberry
Chobani Strawberry Banana
Chobani Vanilla
Doritos Cool Ranch
Doritos Red
Elite - Gummy Raspberries
Gummy Raspberries
Fritos
Fritos 160 calories per pack
Fruit & Nut Trail Mix
Healthy Life - California Pistachios
Dry Roasted California Pistachios - Sea Salted
Healthy Life - Chocolate Espresso Beans
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Healthy Life - Hunky Dory Mix
Dry Roasted Peanuts, Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds, Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Cashew Nuts, Chocolate Chips
Healthy Life - Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds
Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds
Healthy Life - Roasted Salted Peanuts
Roasted salted peanuts
Healthy Life Cashews
Healthy Life Delux Mixed Nuts
Healthy Life High Energy Mix
Healthy Life Nurtition Mix
Healthy Life Yogurt Pretzels
Healthy Life Yogurt Raisins
Hershey Bar with Almonds
Hershey's with Almonds
Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Raisin Bran Crunch
Whole Grain Wheat, Sugar, Rice, Raisins, Wheat Bran, Whole Grain Oats, Brown Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Glycerin, Contains 2% or Less of Corn Syrup, Salt, Natural Flavor, Modified Corn Starch, Molasses, Palm Oil, Cinnamon, Honey, Mixed Tocopherols (Vitamin E) for Freshness.
Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Smart Start
Rice, whole grain wheat, sugar, whole grain oats, brown sugar syrup, contains 2% or less of rice flour, corn syrup, salt, malt flavor, honey, barley malt extract, cinnamon, natural flavor, mixed tocopherols (vitamin E) for freshness.Vitamins and Minerals: Vitamin C (ascorbic acid), reduced iron, vitamin E acetate, niacinamide, vitamin B6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), vitamin B1 (thiamin hydrochloride), folic acid, vitamin B2 (riboflavin), beta-carotene, vitamin D3, vitamin B12
Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Frosted Flakes
Milled Corn, Sugar, Malt Flavor, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Ferric Phosphate), Niacinamide, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12.
Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Fruit Loops
Corn flour blend (whole grain yellow corn flour, degerminated yellow corn flour), sugar, wheat flour, whole grain oat flour, modified food starch, contains 2% or less of vegetable oil (hydrogenated coconut, soybean and/or cottonseed), oat fiber, maltodextrin, salt, soluble corn fiber, natural flavor, red 40, yellow 5, blue 1, yellow 6.vitamins and minerals: vitamin c (ascorbic acid), reduced iron, niacinamide, vitamin b6 (pyridoxine hydrochloride), vitamin b2 (riboflavin), vitamin b1 (thiamin hydrochloride), folic acid, vitamin d3, vitamin b12
Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Krave Chocolate
Chocolate Flavored Filling (Sugar, Soybean Oil, Whey, Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Chocolate, Soy Lecithin, Palm Oil, Vanilla Extract), Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Whole Grain Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Contains 2% or Less of Brown Sugar Syrup, Corn Bran, Oat Fiber, Salt, Palm Oil, Natural Flavor, Beta-Carotene for Color, Annatto Extract Color, Vitamins and Minerals: Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Folic Acid, Vitamin D3.
Kellogg's Cereal Cup - Rice Krispies
Rice, Sugar, Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Malt Flavor, Vitamins and Minerals: Iron (Ferric Phosphate), Niacinamide, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Hydrochloride), Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12.
Kind Bar- Caramel Almond Sea Salt
Kind Bar- Dark Chocolate, Nuts & Sea Salt
Kind Bar-Cranberry Almond
Kind Bar-Crunchy Peanut Butter
Ingredients: Oats, cane sugar, peanuts, honey, canola oil, tapioca syrup, peanut oil, sea salt. Allergen Information: Contains peanuts. May contain tree nuts, soy and sesame seeds.
Lays BBQ Chips
Lays Chips
Lays Sour Cream & Onion
M & M
M & M
M & M Peanut
M & M with Peanuts
Miss Vickies BBQ Chips
Miss Vickies Japaleno
Miss Vickies Salt Vinegar
Miss Vickies Sea Salt Chips
Nature Valley Chocolate Chunk
Nature Valley Oatmeal Raisin
Nature Valley Oats & Honey
Nature Valley Sweet & Salty
Quaker- Instant Oatmeal - Apples & Cinnamon
Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Dried Apples, Natural Flavor, Salt, Cinnamon.
Reduce Fat Doritos
Reduce Fat Dorito 130 calorie pack
Reduced Fat Doritos Cool Ranch
Reduce Fat Cool Ranch Flavor 130 Calorie Pack
Reeses
Reese's Peanut butter cup
Rold Gold Pretzels
Sabra Hummus Classic
Sabra Hummus Roasted Red Pepper
Smartfood
White Cheddar
Smartfood
Stacy's Pita Chips - Parmesan Garlic & Herb
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sunflower Oil and/or Canola Oil, Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sea Salt, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Dried Garlic, Parmesan Cheese (Part-Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Oat Fiber, Yeast, Parsley, Malted Barley Flour, Rosemary Extract (Antioxidant), and Ascorbic Acid
Sun Chips - Harvest Cheddar
The flavor of real cheddar cheese is layered onto a delicious whole grain chip to create this tasty combination. Whole Corn, Sunflower And/Or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Whey, Natural Flavors, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Onion Powder, Buttermilk, Potassium Chloride, Romano Cheese (Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Yeast Extract, Lactose, Paprika Extracts, Sodium Caseinate, Citric Acid, Skim Milk, Garlic Powder, Lactic Acid, And Parmesean Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes). CONTAINS MILK AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS.
Sun Chips - Garden Salsa
The taste of red tomatoes and green jalapeno peppers delivered right to your mouth on waves of whole grain goodness. Whole Corn, Sunflower And/Or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Salt, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dextrose, Buttermilk, Onion Powder, Whey, Yeast Extract, Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Corn Oil, Spices (Including Jalapeño Pepper), Citric Acid, Paprika Extracts, and Lactic Acid. CONTAINS MILK AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS.
Sun Chips - Orignal
Everyone's favorite whole grain chip. It's slightly savory, slightly sweet and totally 100% original. Whole Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavor, and Maltodextrin (Made From Corn) CONTAINS MILK AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS.
Terra Chips
Twix
Yoplait Greek 100 Protein Peach
Yoplait Greek 100 Protein Peach
Sweets
Drinks
Apple Juice
Black Iced Tea
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Dunkin Iced Coffee Coconut Caramel
Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha
Dunkin Iced Coffee Original
Dunkin Iced Coffee Thin Mints
Honest Tea Organic Peach Oolong
Organic Peach Oolong
Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus
Honest Tea Half Lemonade
Honey Green Iced Tea
Hood Lowfat Milk
Hood Whole Milk
Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry
Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry
Minute Maid Cranberry Grape
Monster Energy
Monster Energy
Monster Tea & Lemonade
Monster Rehab Tea & Lemonade
Olivia's Celery
Olivia's Garden Punch
Olivia's Green
Olivia's Green Mango
Olivia's Root Cellar
Orange Juice
Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water
Poland Spring Zesty Lime Sparkling Water
Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water
Poland Spring Water
Powerade Blue
Powerade Red
Smart Water
Sprite
Vitamin Water Essential Orange Flavor
Vitamin Water Essential Orange Flavor
Vitamin Water Zero Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate
Vitamin Water Zero Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate
Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade Squeezed
Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade Squeezed