Rita’s Catering 800 District Avenue

Sun Chips - Garden Salsa

$1.50

The taste of red tomatoes and green jalapeno peppers delivered right to your mouth on waves of whole grain goodness. Whole Corn, Sunflower And/Or Canola Oil, Whole Wheat, Brown Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Salt, Natural Flavors, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Dextrose, Buttermilk, Onion Powder, Whey, Yeast Extract, Romano Cheese (Part-Skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Corn Oil, Spices (Including Jalapeño Pepper), Citric Acid, Paprika Extracts, and Lactic Acid. CONTAINS MILK AND WHEAT INGREDIENTS.