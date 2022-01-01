Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Rita's Catering - Incentivo Lab Incentivo /950 Bay Colony

review star

No reviews yet

950 Winter St

Waltham, MA 02451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ALLERGEN NOTICE

Allergen Notice

Food Prepared On Site May Contain Milk, Eggs, Wheat, Soybean, Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Fish & Shellfish

Dietary Guide

(V)- Vegetarian | (VG)-Vegan | (GF)- Gluten Free | (DF)- Dairy Free

Rita's Classics

Pasta & Meatballs

Pasta & Meatballs

$12.95

Rita's Classic Home-Made Meatballs over Penne Pasta

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Breaded Chicken Breast, Smothered in our Signature Marinara Sauce, Topped with Melted Cheese, Served over Penne Pasta

Chicken Broccoli & Ziti

Chicken Broccoli & Ziti

$12.95

Fresh Chicken Breast, Broccoli and Penne Pasta Tossed in Alfredo Sauce

Classic Lasagna

Classic Lasagna

$12.95

Decadent layers of thin pasta filled with ricotta and parmesan cheeses, Italian seasonings and our homemade sauce.

Hot

Veggie Crepes w/ Bechemel Sauce

Veggie Crepes w/ Bechemel Sauce

$10.95

Homemade crepes with seasoned vegetables and cheese filling, topped with fresh avocado and tomato.

Pesto Pasta w/ Grilled Chicken

Pesto Pasta w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Bowtie Pasta tossed in Rita's Homemade Pesto and Cheese Blend, Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Crispy Chicken & Buffalo Sauce Tossed With Pasta & Cheese Sauce.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Warm melted cheese between freshly baked bread. Add on your choice of bacon, tomato or BBQ chicken.

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$10.95

White Rice, Fajita Vegetables, Marinated Chicken, Cheese, Onions and Peppers. Served with Sides of Sour Cream, Salsa and Black Bean spread,

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$12.95

White Rice, Fajita Vegetables, Marinated Beef, Cheese, Onions and Peppers. Served with Sides of Sour Cream, Salsa and Black Bean spread,

Wellness Power Bowls

Aegeon Chicken Bowl

Aegeon Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Oregano and lemon marinated chicken breast, fluffy bulgar wheat, cured red tomato, roasted vegetables, feta cheese, mint and creamy tahini sauce

Korean BBQ Bowl

Korean BBQ Bowl

$11.95

Korean BBQ marinated beef, Farro, purple cabbage, sliced green onions, steamed edamame, kimchi, toasted sesame seeds Sriracha lime Aioli

Tumeric Spiced Chickpea Bowl

Tumeric Spiced Chickpea Bowl

$11.95

Lemon and herb quinoa, baby Kale, multi-color roasted beets, roasted butternut squash, orange segments, chopped and roasted walnuts finished with cumin dusted crispy chickpeas .Citrus vinaigrette

Moroccan Chicken Bowl

Moroccan Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Chermoula marinated Chicken, Golden raisin and Almond Cous Cous , Green beans, Roasted red peppers marinated olives , Hard cooked egg, carrots and parsley slaw, Harissa Aioli

Chimichurri Chicken Bowl

Chimichurri Chicken Bowl

$11.95

Chimichurri marinated chicken, Yellow Spanish rice, Baby Watercress, pickled red onions, roasted asparagus, heirloom cherry tomato, Avocado , chimichurri dressing

Grilled Salmon & Freekah Bowl

Grilled Salmon & Freekah Bowl

$13.95

Cucumber ,Pomegranate and herb Freekeh, Asparagus, Labneh Olive oil and Lemon

Classic Salads

Caesar Salad (V)

Caesar Salad (V)

$9.95

(V) Romaine lettuce with Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Caesar Dressing (no anchovies)

Garden Salad (VG,GF)

Garden Salad (VG,GF)

$9.95

(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.95

(V,GF) Crisp Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Crisp Summer Cucumbers, Fresh Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Crumbles Kalamata Greek Dressing

Rita's Berry Salad (V,GF)

Rita's Berry Salad (V,GF)

$9.95

(V,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Fresh Strawberries, Cape Cod Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans & Chevre Cheese Rita's Raspberry Dressing

Specialty Salads

California Chicken Cobb (GF)

California Chicken Cobb (GF)

$12.95

(GF) Mixed Greens, with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes & Boars Head Bacon Bits. Served with Creamy Ranch Dressing

BBQ Pulled Chicken Chop Salad (GF)

BBQ Pulled Chicken Chop Salad (GF)

$11.95

(GF) Crisp Romaine, Pulled BBQ Chicken, Charred Corn, Diced Tomato & Black Beans.

Pecan Crusted Chicken

Pecan Crusted Chicken

$10.95

Pecan Crusted Chicken over Mixed Greens with Poached French Pears, Roquefort Cheese, Dried Cranberries & Toasted Almonds Homemade Champagne Dressing

Tuscan Chicken Salad

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Spinach, Tomatoes, Green Beans & Carrots Tuscan Dressing

Caribbean Shrimp Salad

Caribbean Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Grilled Shrimp, Seasoned with Garlic, Olive Oil, Lime Juice, Paprika & Cumin with Mixed Greens, Shredded Carrots, Red & Yellow Peppers and Coconut

Beef Fajita

Beef Fajita

$12.95

Mixed Greens with Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Tortilla Strips, Jack Cheese & Tomato Chipotle Dressing

Nicoise Salad

Nicoise Salad

$9.95

Green Beans, Tomatoes, Capers, Olives and Potatoes dressed with Lemon & Olive Oil

Salmon, Portobello Asparagus

Salmon, Portobello Asparagus

$13.95

Side Salads

Side Mediterranean Quinoa Salad (V,GF)

Side Mediterranean Quinoa Salad (V,GF)

$4.50

(V,GF) Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Chickpeas , Quinoa and Feta Cheese

Side Sesame Noodle Salad (V,DF)

Side Sesame Noodle Salad (V,DF)

$3.95

(V,DF) Soba Noodles & Stir Fry Vegetables Served with Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

Side Pesto Pasta Salad (V)

Side Pesto Pasta Salad (V)

$3.95

(V) Bowtie Pasta tossed in Rita's Homemade Pesto and Cheese Blend. (Nut Free)

Tuna Salad w/ Pickle & Cracker Snack Pack

Tuna Salad w/ Pickle & Cracker Snack Pack

$5.75

White Albacore Tuna Salad, Over a Bed of Lettuce, with Pickle Chips and Crackers

Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Salad

Classic Chicken Salad

$8.95

Diced Chicken, Mayo & Celery seasoned with Salt & Pepper, Served with Lettuce and Tomato on Freshly Sliced Whole Wheat Bread.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.95

Crispy Coated Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles in a Fresh Wrap.

Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)

Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)

$8.95

(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.

Avocado, Tomato, Havarti & Sprouts (V)

Avocado, Tomato, Havarti & Sprouts (V)

$8.95

(V) Fresh Avocado, Plum Tomatoes, Harvarti Cheese and Alfalfa Sprouts & Lettuce on Fresh 7 Grain Bread.

Albacore Tuna Wrap

Albacore Tuna Wrap

$8.95

Fresh White Albacore Tuna Mixed With Salt, Pepper, Celery, in a Spinach Wrap With Fresh Lettuce and Tomato

Imported Ham & Swiss

Imported Ham & Swiss

$8.95

Imported Ham, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mustard Served on Fresh Sliced Bread

Premium Sandwiches

Turkey, Apple & Brie

Turkey, Apple & Brie

$9.95

Roast Turkey, Sliced Granny Smith Apple, Brie, Lettuce & Honey Mustard Served on Hearty Sour Dough Bread.

Maple Glazed Ham & Jarlsberg

Maple Glazed Ham & Jarlsberg

$9.95

Boar's Head Maple Glazed Ham, Jarlsberg Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato Served on Fresh Country White Bread.

Caprese Wrap

Caprese Wrap

$9.95

Classic Caprese, Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Glaze with Roasted Red Peppers

Grilled Chicken w/ Tarragon Mayo

Grilled Chicken w/ Tarragon Mayo

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce and Tomato Served with a Taragon Mayo on Freshly Sliced Bread

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion w/ Red Pepper Relish

Roast Beef, Cheddar, Caramelized Onion w/ Red Pepper Relish

$9.95

House Roasted Beef, Coastal Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, & Red Pepper Relish, Served on Fresh Ciabatta

California Club Wrap

California Club Wrap

$9.95

Sliced Roasted Turkey Breast with Fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Served in a Fresh Wrap

Snacks

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Homemade Granola and Fresh Berries (contains nuts)

Greek Yogurt Vanilla

Greek Yogurt Vanilla

$2.25
Greek Yogurt Blueberry

Greek Yogurt Blueberry

$2.25
Kind Bar- Dark Chocolate, Nuts & Sea Salt

Kind Bar- Dark Chocolate, Nuts & Sea Salt

$2.95
Kind Bar-Cranberry Almond

Kind Bar-Cranberry Almond

$2.95
Miss Vickies Sea Salt Chips

Miss Vickies Sea Salt Chips

$1.50
Miss Vickies BBQ Chips

Miss Vickies BBQ Chips

$1.50
Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$0.99

Two Farm Fresh Eggs in a Cup

Sweets

7 Layer Bar

7 Layer Bar

$2.50

Homemade Assortment of Fruit, Nuts and White Chocolate Chunks, Perfectly Layered Together

Pecan Bar

Pecan Bar

$2.50

Homemade, Decadent Pecan Filling Topped with Crunchy Candied Pecans

Cookie

Cookie

$1.95

Decadent Chocolate Chip, Baked Fresh Daily.

Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Homemade Chocolate Cakes, Filled with Decadent Cream, Dipped in Chocolate

Brownie

Brownie

$1.95

Homemade Chocolate Brownie With Large Chocolate Chunks

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$3.50

Fresh Strawberries Coated in Decadent, Rich Chocolate

Mini Cannoli

Mini Cannoli

$3.50

Home-made fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy filling and chocolate chips.

Drinks

Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.50
Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water

Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water

$1.95
Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

$1.95
Atomic Coffee Roasters Cold Brew

Atomic Coffee Roasters Cold Brew

$4.00

Atomic's Classic Flagship Coffee

Lemonade Iced Tea

Lemonade Iced Tea

$2.25
Honey Green Iced Tea

Honey Green Iced Tea

$2.25
Berry Hibiscus Tea

Berry Hibiscus Tea

$2.25
Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.25
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.25
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.25
Monster

Monster

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For more than 50 years, Rita’s has been serving delicious food made from scratch to social clients, businesses, organizations, and flight professionals in the Greater Boston area. We are proud to offer updated menus with a variety of individually packaged, healthy meals and snacks to address the ever changing needs of our clients

Website

Location

950 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451

Directions

Gallery
Rita's Catering image
Rita's Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rita’s Catering - Reservoir Place
orange starNo Reviews
1601 Trapelo Rd Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - 500 Totten
orange starNo Reviews
500 Totten Pond Road Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - CBRE
orange starNo Reviews
460 Totten Pond Road Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - 77 CityPoint
orange starNo Reviews
77 Third Ave Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - 230 CityPoint
orange starNo Reviews
230 Third Ave Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita's Catering - Milestones-410 Totten Pond Road - NO NUTS
orange starNo Reviews
410 Totten Pond Road Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waltham

Tempo - Waltham
orange star4.2 • 1,326
474 Moody St Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurantnext
In A Pickle Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,084
265 Moody Street Waltham, MA 02453
View restaurantnext
Leo's Place Diner
orange star4.4 • 786
655 Main Street Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Shopper's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 617
731 Moody st Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
The Federal
orange star4.4 • 496
74 Tower Road Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1095 - Waltham
orange star4.2 • 381
1018 Lexington Street Waltham, MA 02452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waltham
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston