Rita’s Catering imageView gallery
Caterers

Rita’s Catering Jones Rd

review star

No reviews yet

201 Jones Road

Waltham, MA 02451

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Chobani Non-Fat Pineapple on the Bottom Greek Yogurt

Chobani Non-Fat Pineapple on the Bottom Greek Yogurt

$2.25

Lowfat Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Nonfat Milk, Cream), Pineapple, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavors, Locust Bean Gum, Turmeric (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate. Contains Milk

Chobani Non-Fat Raspberry on the Bottom Greek Yogurt

Chobani Non-Fat Raspberry on the Bottom Greek Yogurt

$2.25

Cultured nonfat milk, water, cane sugar, raspberry puree, raspberries, fruit pectin, natural flavors, vegetable juice (for color), guar gum, locust bean gum, lemon juice concentrate.

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.50
Cream Cheese Side

Cream Cheese Side

$0.50
English Muffin

English Muffin

$1.50
Frosted Mini Wheats

Frosted Mini Wheats

$1.95
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$2.75

Cut Fruit

Hard Boiled Eggs

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.75

Two Farm Fresh Eggs in a Cup

Kashi Go Crunch

Kashi Go Crunch

$1.95

Kellogs Granola Raisin

$1.95
Kellogs Smart Start

Kellogs Smart Start

$1.95
Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$1.50
Overnight Oats w/ Cinnamon, Apple And Almonds

Overnight Oats w/ Cinnamon, Apple And Almonds

$4.25

Oats, Blueberry, Raspberry, Coconut, Milk, Almond, Honey, Cinnamon

Peanut Butter Side

Peanut Butter Side

$0.50
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.50
Quaker Oatmeal Maple Brown Sugar

Quaker Oatmeal Maple Brown Sugar

$1.95
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$1.50
Smuckers Jam Side

Smuckers Jam Side

$0.25
Special K Fruit & Yogurt

Special K Fruit & Yogurt

$1.95
Special K Red Berries

Special K Red Berries

$1.95
Yogurt Parfait with Mixed Berries

Yogurt Parfait with Mixed Berries

$4.25

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Homemade Granola and Fresh Berries (contains nuts)

Fruit Cup (new)

$2.75

Breakfast Pastry

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.25

Flour, Sugar, Egg, Soy, Milk, Blueberry

Chocolate Chip Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.25

Flour, Sugar, Egg, Soy, Milk, Chocolate Chip

Orange Cranberry Scone

Orange Cranberry Scone

$1.95

Flour, Water, Orange, Cranberry, Margarine, Soy, Salt, Sugar, Egg, Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Milk Powder, Butter,

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake

$2.25

Sugar, Flour, Sour Cream, Milk, Sea Salt, Xantham Gum, Tumeric, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Eggs

Chocolate Crossiant

$1.95

Banana Tea Bread

$2.25

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$2.25

Corn Muffin

$2.25

Lemon Cake

$2.25

Drinks

Apex

$3.95
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.25
Black Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$2.25
Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.85

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Coke

Coke

$1.85

Coke Zero

$1.85
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.85
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.95
Dunkin Iced Coffee Coconut Caramel

Dunkin Iced Coffee Coconut Caramel

$2.95

Dunkin Iced Coffee French Vanilla

$2.95
Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha

Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha

$2.95
Dunkin Iced Coffee Original

Dunkin Iced Coffee Original

$2.95
Dunkin Iced Coffee Thin Mints

Dunkin Iced Coffee Thin Mints

$2.95

Gold Peak Green Tea

$2.75

Gold Peak Lemon Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.25

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.25
Honest Tea Organic Peach Oolong

Honest Tea Organic Peach Oolong

$2.25

Organic Peach Oolong

Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus

Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus

$2.25
Honest Tea Half Lemonade

Honest Tea Half Lemonade

$2.25
Honey Green Iced Tea

Honey Green Iced Tea

$2.25

Hood Lowfat Milk

$1.75

Hood Whole Milk

$1.75
Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

$2.25

Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape

$2.25
Monster Energy

Monster Energy

$3.95

Monster Energy

Monster Energy 16oz

$3.95
Monster Tea & Lemonade

Monster Tea & Lemonade

$3.95

Monster Rehab Tea & Lemonade

Monster Zero Ultra

$3.95
Olivia's Celery

Olivia's Celery

$2.95
Olivia's Garden Punch

Olivia's Garden Punch

$2.95
Olivia's Green

Olivia's Green

$2.95
Olivia's Green Mango

Olivia's Green Mango

$2.95
Olivia's Root Cellar

Olivia's Root Cellar

$2.95
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25
Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

$1.95
Poland Spring Zesty Lime Sparkling Water

Poland Spring Zesty Lime Sparkling Water

$1.95
Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water

Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water

$1.95
Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$1.50
Powerade Blue

Powerade Blue

$2.25
Powerade Red

Powerade Red

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.85

Vitamin Water Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.25

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit

$2.25
Vitamin Water Essential Orange Flavor

Vitamin Water Essential Orange Flavor

$2.25

Vitamin Water Essential Orange Flavor

Vitamin Water Focus

$2.25

Vitamin Water Pomegranate

$2.25

Vitamin Water Revive

$2.25
Vitamin Water Zero Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate

Vitamin Water Zero Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate

$2.25

Vitamin Water Zero Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade Squeezed

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade Squeezed

$2.25

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade Squeezed

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$1.75

Gold Peak Sweet Tea Zero Sugar

$2.25

Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar

$2.25

Vitamin Water Orange Zero Sugar

$2.25

Vitamin Water Lemonade Zero Sugar

$2.25

Powerade Fruit Punch Zero Sugar

$2.25

Grill Lunch

BLT

$7.05

Burger, Bean Chipotle

$7.25

Burger, Turkey

$7.25

Burger, Angus

$7.25

Burger, Angus w/ Cheese

$7.75

Burger, Angus w/ Cheese & Bacon

$8.25

Burger, Veggie

$7.25

Burger, Veggie W/cheese

$7.75

Chicken Breast Sandwich w/ Cheese

$7.25

Chicken Finger Basket

$7.95

Chicken Wings and Fry Basket

$7.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Deli Sandwich

$8.50

ENTREE

$10.95

Fries

$2.75

Grilled Albacore Tuna Melt

$8.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato

$6.75

Grilled Cheese w/1 Topping

$6.95

Grilled Cheese w/2 Topping

$7.95

Grilled Cheese with Tomato

$5.50

Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Mozz Sticks

$6.95

Onion Rings

$2.75

Pizza Cheese

$5.95

Pizza Flatbread

$4.50

Pizza Flatbread Cheese and Topping

$4.95

Pizza w/ Toppings

$4.95

Steak & Cheese

$8.95

Salads

Asian Crispy Chicken Salad

Asian Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Sweet Chili Chicken, Oranges, Cucumber, Carrots, Wonton Strips, Orange-Sesame Dressing

Asian Noodle Salad w/ Sesame Chicken

$10.95

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$11.95
Caesar w/ Grilled Chicken

Caesar w/ Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Shaved Asiago & Grated Parmesan Creamy Caesar Dressing

California Cobb Salad with Chicken & Bacon

$10.95
Caribbean Shrimp Salad

Caribbean Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Chef Salad

$10.95

Citrus Chicken Berry Salad

$9.95

Chicken, Greens, Berries, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar,

Cobb Salad w/ Salmon

Cobb Salad w/ Salmon

$11.95

Salmon, Greens, Olives, egg, cheese, Tomato, Buttermilk Mano, Garlic, Onion, Dijon, Herbs, Bacon Contains: Egg, Dairy

Creamy Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Fajita Salad W/Grilled Chicken

$9.95

Chicken, Tortilla, Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Cheese, Tomatoes, Chipotle, red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Honey

Garden Salad w/Grilled Chicken

Garden Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Greek w/ Grilled Tenderloin

$11.95

Sliced Grilled Tenderloin, Crisp Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Crisp Summer Cucumbers, Fresh Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Crumbles Kalamata Greek Dressing

Grilled Chicken & White Bean

Grilled Chicken & White Bean

$9.95

Chicken, White Beans, Mixed Greens, Champagne Dressing

Grilled Thai Beef & sesame noodle

Grilled Thai Beef & sesame noodle

$11.95

Beef, Soy, Sesame, Noodles, Scallions, Ginger & Garlic Dressing Contains Soy, Sesame

Light Italian Dressing

$0.25
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

$9.95

Quinoa, Garbanzo Beans, Romaine, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Contains: Dairy

Nicoise Salad w/ Salmon

$11.95
Nicoise Salad w/ Shrimp

Nicoise Salad w/ Shrimp

$11.95

Shrimp, Green Beans, Olives, Tomato, Potato, Egg, Citrus, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Salt Contains : Fish, Egg

Olivia's Organic Balsamic Vinaigrette Spring Mix Kit

Olivia's Organic Balsamic Vinaigrette Spring Mix Kit

$6.95