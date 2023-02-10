Rita’s Catering Jones Rd
201 Jones Road
Waltham, MA 02451
Breakfast
Chobani Non-Fat Pineapple on the Bottom Greek Yogurt
Lowfat Yogurt (Cultured Pasteurized Nonfat Milk, Cream), Pineapple, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavors, Locust Bean Gum, Turmeric (For Color), Lemon Juice Concentrate. Contains Milk
Chobani Non-Fat Raspberry on the Bottom Greek Yogurt
Cultured nonfat milk, water, cane sugar, raspberry puree, raspberries, fruit pectin, natural flavors, vegetable juice (for color), guar gum, locust bean gum, lemon juice concentrate.
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
Cream Cheese Side
English Muffin
Frosted Mini Wheats
Fruit Cup
Cut Fruit
Hard Boiled Eggs
Two Farm Fresh Eggs in a Cup
Kashi Go Crunch
Kellogs Granola Raisin
Kellogs Smart Start
Onion Bagel
Overnight Oats w/ Cinnamon, Apple And Almonds
Oats, Blueberry, Raspberry, Coconut, Milk, Almond, Honey, Cinnamon
Peanut Butter Side
Plain Bagel
Quaker Oatmeal Maple Brown Sugar
Sesame Bagel
Smuckers Jam Side
Special K Fruit & Yogurt
Special K Red Berries
Yogurt Parfait with Mixed Berries
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Homemade Granola and Fresh Berries (contains nuts)
Fruit Cup (new)
Breakfast Pastry
Blueberry Muffin
Flour, Sugar, Egg, Soy, Milk, Blueberry
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Flour, Sugar, Egg, Soy, Milk, Chocolate Chip
Orange Cranberry Scone
Flour, Water, Orange, Cranberry, Margarine, Soy, Salt, Sugar, Egg, Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Milk Powder, Butter,
Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake
Sugar, Flour, Sour Cream, Milk, Sea Salt, Xantham Gum, Tumeric, Walnuts, Cinnamon, Eggs
Chocolate Crossiant
Banana Tea Bread
Orange Cranberry Muffin
Corn Muffin
Lemon Cake
Drinks
Apex
Apple Juice
Black Iced Tea
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Dunkin Iced Coffee Coconut Caramel
Dunkin Iced Coffee French Vanilla
Dunkin Iced Coffee Mocha
Dunkin Iced Coffee Original
Dunkin Iced Coffee Thin Mints
Gold Peak Green Tea
Gold Peak Lemon Tea
Gold Peak Raspberry Tea
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea
Honest Tea Organic Peach Oolong
Organic Peach Oolong
Honest Tea Berry Hibiscus
Honest Tea Half Lemonade
Honey Green Iced Tea
Hood Lowfat Milk
Hood Whole Milk
Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry
Minute Maid Cranberry Grape
Monster Energy
Monster Energy
Monster Tea & Lemonade
Monster Rehab Tea & Lemonade
Monster Zero Ultra
Olivia's Celery
Olivia's Garden Punch
Olivia's Green
Olivia's Green Mango
Olivia's Root Cellar
Orange Juice
Poland Spring Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water
Poland Spring Zesty Lime Sparkling Water
Poland Spring Lemon Sparkling Water
Poland Spring Water
Powerade Blue
Powerade Red
Smart Water
Sprite
Vitamin Water Blueberry Pomegranate
Vitamin Water Dragonfruit
Vitamin Water Essential Orange Flavor
Vitamin Water Focus
Vitamin Water Pomegranate
Vitamin Water Revive
Vitamin Water Zero Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate
Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade Squeezed
Whole Milk
Gold Peak Sweet Tea Zero Sugar
Vitamin Water Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar
Vitamin Water Orange Zero Sugar
Vitamin Water Lemonade Zero Sugar
Powerade Fruit Punch Zero Sugar
Grill Lunch
BLT
Burger, Bean Chipotle
Burger, Turkey
Burger, Angus
Burger, Angus w/ Cheese
Burger, Angus w/ Cheese & Bacon
Burger, Veggie
Burger, Veggie W/cheese
Chicken Breast Sandwich w/ Cheese
Chicken Finger Basket
Chicken Wings and Fry Basket
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Deli Sandwich
ENTREE
Fries
Grilled Albacore Tuna Melt
Grilled Cheese w/ Bacon & Tomato
Grilled Cheese w/1 Topping
Grilled Cheese w/2 Topping
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Grilled Chicken
Mozz Sticks
Onion Rings
Pizza Cheese
Pizza Flatbread
Pizza Flatbread Cheese and Topping
Pizza w/ Toppings
Steak & Cheese
Salads
Asian Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Sweet Chili Chicken, Oranges, Cucumber, Carrots, Wonton Strips, Orange-Sesame Dressing
Asian Noodle Salad w/ Sesame Chicken
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Caesar w/ Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Crisp Romaine, Garlic Herbed Croutons, Shaved Asiago & Grated Parmesan Creamy Caesar Dressing
California Cobb Salad with Chicken & Bacon
Caribbean Shrimp Salad
Chef Salad
Citrus Chicken Berry Salad
Chicken, Greens, Berries, Dried Cranberries, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar,
Cobb Salad w/ Salmon
Salmon, Greens, Olives, egg, cheese, Tomato, Buttermilk Mano, Garlic, Onion, Dijon, Herbs, Bacon Contains: Egg, Dairy
Creamy Caesar Dressing
Fajita Salad W/Grilled Chicken
Chicken, Tortilla, Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Cheese, Tomatoes, Chipotle, red Wine Vinegar, Olive Oil, Honey
Garden Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Greek Salad
Greek w/ Grilled Tenderloin
Sliced Grilled Tenderloin, Crisp Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Crisp Summer Cucumbers, Fresh Stuffed Grape Leaves & Feta Crumbles Kalamata Greek Dressing
Grilled Chicken & White Bean
Chicken, White Beans, Mixed Greens, Champagne Dressing
Grilled Thai Beef & sesame noodle
Beef, Soy, Sesame, Noodles, Scallions, Ginger & Garlic Dressing Contains Soy, Sesame
Light Italian Dressing
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
Quinoa, Garbanzo Beans, Romaine, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Contains: Dairy
Nicoise Salad w/ Salmon
Nicoise Salad w/ Shrimp
Shrimp, Green Beans, Olives, Tomato, Potato, Egg, Citrus, Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Salt Contains : Fish, Egg