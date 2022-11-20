Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Food Trucks

Ritchie's General Store and Eatery 4117 Main Street

No reviews yet

4117 Main Street

Loris, SC 29569

Low Country Potatoes
Meat and 2 Sides
Meat and 3 Sides

Delivery? ONLY 11-1

Yes - Deliver to…

$2.00

We only Deliver to Local Businesses from 11-1 - if your business is not listed and you would like to have it added, please give us a call!

Appetizers

Low Country Potatoes

$6.00

Fried Potatoes, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon & Scallions

Blackened Beef Tips

$9.00

6 oz Blackened Beef Tips topped with a Mustard Cream Sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour Tortilla, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Chicken

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour Tortilla, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, and Steak

Shrimp and Grits - 1/2 Size

$11.00

Parmesan Cream Grits topped with a mixture of Peppers, Onions, Corn, Sausage, and Shrimp in a White Wine Sauce. * 1/2 the size of the entrée!

Chicken Bog Balls

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Cabbage

$2.50Out of stock

Black beans, Corn, Avocado, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Seasoning served with Chips

Low Country Extreme

$15.00

Nacho Special

$6.00Out of stock

Special Quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$4.00+

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Red Onions, Cheese, Bacon

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chef Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheese, & Bacon

Soup & Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Brisket Chili (Cup)

$4.00

Brisket Chili (Bowl)

$8.00

Brisket Mushroom (Cup)

$4.00Out of stock

Brisket Mushroom(bowl)

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Open Face Pot Roast

$12.00

Grilled Sourdough Bread, Pot Roast, Monterey Jack Cheese

Smokey Mountain Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Honey Ham, Jack Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Fried Onion Rings, Brioche bun

Ritchie's Cheeseburger

$8.00

1/4 lb Burger, American Cheese, Mustard, Ketchup, Onions on a Brioche Bun

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Breast, Spring Mix, Cranberry Relish on jalapeño cornbread loaf

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese, Pineapple Cream Cheese on Grilled Sourdough

Pepperjack Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese on Grilled Sourdough

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Big Ugly

$12.00

Bison Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Philly

$8.00

Country Vittles

Meat Only

$5.00

Meat and 1 Side

$8.00

Meat and 2 Sides

$10.00

Meat and 3 Sides

$12.00

Veggie Plate

$7.00

Entrees

Ribeye

$25.00

12 oz. Ribeye, Grilled to your liking, served with one side

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Parmesan Cream Grits topped with a mixture of Peppers, Onions, Corn, Sausage, and Shrimp in a White Wine Sauce.

Cajun Pasta

$19.00

Delicious Mixture of Peppers, Onions, Sausage, Garlic, Chicken, Shrimp tossed with Penne Pasta in a Spicy Cream Sauce

Crazy Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Jack Cheese served with Mashed Potatoes

Chicken Stirfry

$16.00

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$9.00Out of stock

Sides

Mashed Potatoes -NO gravy

$2.50

Mashed potatoes & gravy

$2.50

Collards

$2.50

Cabbage

$2.50

Creamed Corn

$2.50

Rice & Gravy

$2.50

Rice -NO gravy

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Fried Okra

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Vinegarette

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$5.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Key Lime

$8.00

Lemon Italian

$6.00Out of stock

NY Style Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Explosion

$8.00

Lemon Blue Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Raspberry Donut

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Overload

$8.00

Raspberry White Choc

$6.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Small Glass bottle

$1.00

Glass Bottle

$2.00

Cans

$1.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Yummy Tummy

$1.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.00

UnSweet Tea

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Monster

$3.00Out of stock

Fountain

$2.25
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4117 Main Street, Loris, SC 29569

Directions

