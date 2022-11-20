Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Ritchie's General Store and Eatery 4117 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4117 Main Street, Loris, SC 29569
Gallery