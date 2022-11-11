Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ritual 2028 Warwick Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2028 Warwick Avenue

Warwick, RI 02889

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Italian Sub
Cold Brew

Breakfast Sandwich

The Classic

$5.50

Cracked egg on english muffin with choice of meat and cheese

Bacon Egg and Gouda

$6.50

Cracked egg, bacon and smoked gouda on ciabatta

Avo Toast

$6.00

Smashed avocado, everything bagel seasoning, pickled red onion and roasted tomatoes on sourdough

The Ritual Signature

$10.00

Cracked egg, bacon and fried chicken cutlet on a kaiser roll

Blueberry and Brie Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Brie cheese and fresh blueberries on sourdough. Grilled and then finished in the oven. Please allow 10-15 mins to prepare.

Ham Egg and Swiss

$6.50

Cracked egg, with canadian bacon and swiss cheese on a croissant

Nutella Toast

$4.50

Nutella spread on toasted brioche

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.50

Scrambled egg with choice of meat and cheese on flour tortilla

Custom Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

Choice of bread, meat, cheese and toppings

Bakery

Doughnuts

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Muffins

$3.50

Bagel

$2.50

Babka

$5.00

Challah Pretzel

$5.00Out of stock

Croissant

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate chip cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$5.50

Sides

Hash Browns

$2.50

Fries

$3.50

Truffle Fries

$4.50

Fried Pickles

$4.50

Chips

$1.50

Lunch Sandwiches

The Thanksgiving Sandwich

$13.50

Boar's Head turkey with stuffing, gravy, and house-made cranberry mayo on toasted sourdough.

Deli Sandwich

$9.50

Choice of bread, cheeses, deli meats, toppings and spreads

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pesto and balsamic glaze on sourdough

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun

BLT

$7.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on sourdough

Reuben

$11.00

Hot pastrami, saurkraut, swiss cheese and russian dressing on rye

Italian Sub

$10.00

Capicola, pepperoni, salami, and ham with shredded lettuce, red onion, provolone, oil and vinegar on a sub roll

Grilled PB&J

$6.00

Peanut butter, fig jam and banana on brioche grilled in panini press

Create Your Own

$10.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, red sauce and ritual pizza seasoning on a flatbread

Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce and ritual pizza seasoning on a flatbread

Margherita Pizza

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil on a flatbread

Italian Sausage Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, italian sausage, red sauce and ritual pizza seasoning on a flatbread

Hawaiian Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, ham, pineapple, and red sauce on a flatbread

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brewed Hot Coffee

$3.50+Out of stock

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Chai

$4.00+

Specialty Drinks

PB Nippy

$9.00Out of stock

Cold brew with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, nutella and autocrat

Ritual Nippy

$8.00Out of stock

Cold brew with vanilla ice cream and autocrat

Standard Latte

$4.75+

Seasonal Latte

$5.50+

Thin Mint Latte

$5.50+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Maple and Brown Sugar Latte

$5.00+

Misc Drinks

Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Coffee Milk

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Whole Milk

$2.50

Yacht Club Soda

$2.50

Granny Squib Iced Tea

$3.50

Del's Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2028 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tommy's Clam Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2247A Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5090 - Warwick, Warwick Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1565 Warwick Ave. Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
Ronzio - West Shore Road
orange starNo Reviews
2424 West Shore Rd Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery - Warwick, RI
orange starNo Reviews
1705 W Shore Road Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road
orange star4.3 • 524
2339 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Providence Provisions
orange star1.0 • 1
2000 Post Road Suite 29 Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warwick

Top of The Bay Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 2,089
898 Oakland Beach Ave Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
Apponaug Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 591
334 Knight Street Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Dave's Bar & Grill - 2339 Post Road
orange star4.3 • 524
2339 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warwick
West Warwick
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
East Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston