Restaurant info

Spirited food and drink in an atmosphere designed for the senses. Ritual House was inspired by the world travels of friends who also have a passion for Pittsburgh. Inspired art, devilish details, and comfortable, luxurious surroundings, are just the start of the experience. Located in the iconic Union Trust Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, Ritual House features innovative modern American food with global flavors and artfully crafted cocktails imagined by Lisa & Herky Pollock. Open daily for lunch and dinner. Saturday and Sunday brunch.