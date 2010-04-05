Ritz Klub Tavern imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Ritz Klub Tavern Michigan City's Oldest Tavern

125 Reviews

$

124 W. 4th St.

Michigan City, IN 46360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bavarian Hot Pretzel

$8.50

Large Hot Pretzel with Beer Cheese

Fresh Veggie Plate w/ dip or hummus

$7.00

Cucumbers, Carrots, Green Pepper, Tomatoes, Celery w/ choice of dip

Hand Cut Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Add choice of melted cheese or multiple cheeses, bacon, sour cream & beer cheese dip.

Onion Rings

$6.50

Pa’s Tavern Chips

$5.50

Fresh round sliced fries cooked to a golden brown.

Traditional Hand Cut French Fries

$4.50

Spicy Fries

$5.00

Fresh hand-cut fries tossed in our Cajun seasoning.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Citrus Shrimp (8)

$10.50

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$6.50

Burgers / Patty Melt w/Fries

1/4 lb Cheeseburger

$10.50

1/4 lb Hamburger

$10.00

1/4 lb Cajun Burger

$11.00

Burger with Cajun Spice and Giardiniera

1/4 lb Garlic Blue Burger

$11.50

Burger with Blue Cheese Crumble and Minced Garlic

3/4 lb Hamburger (Traditional)

$15.00

3/4 lb Cheeseburger (Traditional)

$15.50

Our Traditional 3/4 Cheeseburger cooked to order.

3/4 lb Cajun Burger (Traditional)

$15.50

Burger with Cajun Spice and Giardiniera

3/4 lb Garlic Blue Burger (Traditional)

$16.00

Burger with Blue Cheese Crumble and Minced Garlic

Patty Melt

$14.50

Traditional Patty Melt with grilled onions and melted swiss on choice of bread

Black Bean Burger

$9.50

Vegan / Vegetarian Black Bean Burger

Ruben/Brat/ Philly/Chicken/Fish Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast on brioche bun with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Heidelberg Brat

$12.50

German brat boiled in beer and onions then grilled, comes on toasted pretzel bun topped with kraut, gilled onions and brown mustard optional

Ritz Klub Ruben

$13.50

Our FAMOUS Rueben on toasted marble rye or choice of bread, Boars Head corned beef, swiss cheese and kraut

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, choice of melted cheese on brioche bun

The Porker

$13.50

Boars Head corned beef, ham, bacon & swiss on choice of bread w/ mustard aioli sauce

Turkey Ruben

$13.00

Boars Head Smoked Turkey Rueben with swiss cheese, kraut on toasted rye or choice of bread

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Beer battered fried Pollock filet on toasted brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & tarter sauce

Chicken Wrap

$13.25

Zesty Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.25

Shrimp Dinners

8 Piece Butterfly Fried Shrimp Dinner

$13.00

12 Piece Butterfly Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.50

12 Piece Cajun Butterfly Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

POLLACK DINNER & COMBO BASKET

Pollock Fish & Chips Dinner

$15.50

1 Pollock Filet & 6 Butterfly Shrimp Combo Basket

$16.50

Boar's Head Sandwiches

Artisan Grilled Cheese

$8.50

BLT

$8.00

Boar's Head Smoked Turkey Sadwich

$9.00

Boar's Head Tavern Ham Sandwich

$9.50

Adult Mac N Cheese

Beer Mac N Cheese

$8.50

Chicken Tenders

6pc Chicken Tender

$10.50

6pc Chicken Tender w/ Fries

$12.50

Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$17.00

24 Wings

$28.00

Kids

4pc Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Salads

Small House Salad

$5.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Small Cobb Salad

$8.50

Large Cobb Salad

$13.50

Dressing and Sauces

2oz 1000 Island

$0.50

2oz Balsamic

$0.50

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

2oz Ranch

$0.50

Hot Wing Sauce

$0.50

Med Wing Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2oz Horseradish

$0.50

Sides / Add-On's

Bacon

$4.00

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Extra pickle spear

$0.25

Hummus

$1.00

Kraut

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Pickles Chips

$0.50

Slaw

$1.25

Sour Cream

$1.00

Potato Salad

$1.25

SUBS

SMOKED TURKEY

$9.99

TAVERN HAM

$9.99

ROAST BEEF

$11.99

CORNED BEEF

$11.99

2 MEAT COMBO

$12.99

3 MEAT COMBO

$13.99

Dessert

Belgian Waffle

$3.75

Arrachera Mexican Plate (Fri & Sat)

Arrachera Mexican Plate

$16.99

Soup / Chili

Cup of Chili

$3.50

Bowl of Chili

$5.25

Cup of Soup

$3.75

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

THURSDAY FOOD SPECIAL

ROAST BEEF MANHATTAN

$12.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

THE RITZ KLUB IS A COZY, HISTORIC TURN OF THE CENTURY TAVERN WITH TONS OF CHARACTER, OUTSTANDING BURGERS, FRESH MODERN PUB FARE, CRAFT BEER & COCKTAILS. ​WE ARE A FREQUENTLY VISITED TAVERN BY LOCALS & TOURISTS!! COME VISIT US AND MAKE US YOUR HOME AWAY FROM HOME!

Location

124 W. 4th St., Michigan City, IN 46360

Directions

Gallery
Ritz Klub Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Casey's New Buffalo
orange star4.1 • 1,442
136 N WHITTAKER ST New Buffalo, MI 49117
View restaurantnext
Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
orange starNo Reviews
333 US-20 Porter, IN 46304
View restaurantnext
219 Taproom
orange star4.7 • 126
109 S 3rd St Chesterton, IN 46304
View restaurantnext
Abbiocco
orange starNo Reviews
600 Gateway Blvd Chesterton, IN 46304
View restaurantnext
Luna
orange starNo Reviews
600 Gateway Blvd Chesterton, IN 46304
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Michigan City

Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Tavern and Grill
orange star4.3 • 389
3103 E US Highway 12 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Creekside Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 301
3015 E Michigan Blvd Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Michigan City
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Valparaiso
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston