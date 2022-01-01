Restaurant header imageView gallery

GD Ritzys Clintonville

review star

No reviews yet

4615 N High Street

Columbus, OH 43214

Order Again

Popular Items

Shoestring French Fries
"The Ritz" Double
"Itzy Ritzy" Single

Food

"Itzy Ritzy" Single

$5.50

Our signature 3.3 oz crispy edged angus hamburger, you will select all the toppings you like to complete your masterpiece.

"The Ritz" Double

"The Ritz" Double

$7.50

*MOST POPULAR* Double the fun with 2 of our savory 3.3 oz patties and then customized just the way you want. Creating your masterpiece.

"Grand Ritz" Triple

"Grand Ritz" Triple

$9.50

If your feeling adventurous try 3 of our delicious patties and top them just they way you like

All Beef Hot Dog

All Beef Hot Dog

$3.99

All Beef Hot Dog that still has that signature snap when you bite it topped with your choice of toppings, to create hot dog bliss.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.80

Fresh Strawberries, Crushed nuts, Strawberry Jelly and peanut butter on two delicious pieces of Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.80

Both American and Cheddar Cheese grilled to perfection between to pieces of thick Texas Toast

BLT

BLT

$6.49

Two toasted pieces of texas toast with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and 8 strips of delicious bacon.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

It's BACK! Ritzy's famous Grilled Chicken Sandwich. A tender chicken breast filet on a buttery toasted bun...topped how you like it!

Chili

Chili

$3.99+

Our traditional chili comes with beans, green peppers, and a little bit of a kick!

Coney Sauce

$3.99+

Our Famous coney sauce full of sweet tomato flavor perfect on our coney style dogs or shoestring french fries.

Beyond Burger
$8.99

Beyond Burger

$8.99

Sides

Shoestring French Fries
$2.75+

Shoestring French Fries

$2.75+
Side of Cheese Sauce
$0.75

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Drinks

Regular Drink - 16oz
$2.80

Regular Drink - 16oz

$2.80
Large Drink - 24oz
$3.20

Large Drink - 24oz

$3.20
Bottle Drink - 20oz
$3.20

Bottle Drink - 20oz

$3.20
Water Bottle - 20 oz
$1.99

Water Bottle - 20 oz

$1.99
Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea
$3.20

Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$3.20
Pure Leaf - Unsweet Black Tea
$3.20

Pure Leaf - Unsweet Black Tea

$3.20
Milk

Milk

$0.99

Shirts

Long Sleeve T-Shirt
$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Ice Cream

“Itzy” - Single Scoop

$3.25

“Ritz” - Double Scoop

$4.50

“Grand Ritz” - Triple Scoop

$6.50

Pints - 16oz

$8.99

Classic Flavor Milkshake - 16oz

$6.00

Elite Flavor Milkshake - 16oz

$7.00

Sundaes

$5.00

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

Pup Cup

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
First opened in the 1980's Ritzy's has now made its comeback to Columbus. We still serve our signature crispy edge hamburgers, shoestring french fries, natural casing hot dogs that "pop", and of course our award winning house made ice creams!

4615 N High Street, Columbus, OH 43214

