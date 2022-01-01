GD Ritzys Clintonville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
First opened in the 1980's Ritzy's has now made its comeback to Columbus. We still serve our signature crispy edge hamburgers, shoestring french fries, natural casing hot dogs that "pop", and of course our award winning house made ice creams!
Location
4615 N High Street, Columbus, OH 43214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern - 138 Graceland Blvd
No Reviews
138 Graceland Blvd Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurant
Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street
No Reviews
4519 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Combustion Brewery & Taproom - REBUILDING - Clintonville
4.5 • 214
2971 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurant