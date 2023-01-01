Rivalry Sports Lounge & Kitchen - Salem 221 Washington St

  • Home
Food

Appetizer

BLOOMIN ONION

$15.00

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUT

$14.00

COOL RANCH CHICKEN FINGERS

$13.00

CRISPY CHICKEN WING 24PC

$38.00

CRISPY CHICKEN WINGS 12PC

$20.00

CRISPY CHICKEN WINGS 6PC

$12.00

PORK BELLY BITES

$12.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.00

FRIED PICKLES

$10.00

FENWAY FRANK SLIDERS

$12.00

LOADED BACON TATER TOTS

$14.00

PU PU PLATTER

$45.00

GARLIC KNOTS

$11.00

XXL PRETZEL

$15.00

Soups/Salads

COBB SALAD

$14.00

BEET SALAD

$15.00

Rivalry Home Team Salad

$12.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Entree

STEAK TIPS

$25.00

FISH AND CHIPS

$23.00

CHICKEN N WAFFLES

$24.00

GRILLED SALMON

$26.00

PASTA BOLOGNESE

$25.00

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$24.00

MUSHROOM FETTUCINI

$23.00

BRICK CHICKEN

$25.00

Sandwiches

WITCH CITY CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

G.O.A.T. FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00

CLASSIC RUEBEN

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN PARM

$15.00Out of stock

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS SUB

$16.00Out of stock

LOBSTER ROLL

$25.00

Pizza

CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

OLD SCHOOL PEPPERONI PIZZA

$15.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$15.00

NORTHSHORE 3WAY

$16.00

SHRIMP SCAMP PIZZA

$16.00

VEGGIE PIZZA

$14.00

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, N ONIONS PIZZA

$16.00

Sides

SIDE RANCH CRISPY FRIES

$5.50

TATER TOTS

$6.50

SAUTEED SPINACH

$7.00

MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

CORN BREAD

$7.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$7.00

SIDE MESQUITE CRISPY FRIES

$5.50

SIDE PLAIN CRISPY FRIES

$5.50

SIDE RANCH TATER TOTS

$6.50

SIDE MESQUITE TATER TOTS

$6.50

Build Your Own

Mac N Cheese Add Bacon

$11.00

Mac N Cheese Add Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Mac N Cheese Add Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Mac N Cheese Add Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Mac N Cheese Add Steak

$15.00

Mac n' Cheese

$8.00

Nachos

$11.00

Nachos Add Crispy Chicken

$17.00

Nachos Add Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Nachos Add Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Nachos Add Steak

$18.00

Quesadilla add Crispy Chicken

$13.00

Quesadilla add Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Quesadilla add Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Quesadilla add Steak

$14.00

Quesadilla- No Protein Add

$7.00

Tacos Add Bacon

$9.00

Tacos Add Crispy Chicken

$12.00

Tacos Add Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Tacos Add Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

Tacos Add Steak

$13.00

Tacos No Add On

$6.00

Event Food

$200.00

KIDS

KIDS MENU

Kids Burger & Fries

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese & Fries

$7.00

Kids Chicken Finger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Desserts

Baseball Helmet Sundae

$7.00

Cinnamon Butter Fried Dough

$8.00

Nutella & Strawberry Fried Dough

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
