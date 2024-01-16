River Bar 37 Main Street
To Start
- Cucumber Salad
Preserved lemon vinaigrette, crunchy salt, fresh herbs.$8.00
- Tuna Tostada
fried corn tortilla, toreado mayo, pickled onion, cilantro, lime$14.00
- Spicy Jerked Smoked Fish Dip
Smoked local blue fish, cream cheese, lemon, herbs, chilis, Caribbean spices, saltines.$12.00
- Clam Chowder
chopped local clams, potato, wild harmaony farm salt pork$12.00
- Whit's Cornbread
with Honey butter$6.00
- Nana's Sourdough Plate
Roasted garlic butter or charred chili blue cheese butter.$6.00
- Fried Calamari
whit's corn meal fried squid, peppers, garlic, white wine, lemon butter, marinara.$14.00
- RI Clam Cakes
Preserved lemon & sourdough RI clam cakes$9.00
- Lobster Lettuce Wraps
kewpie, lemon, crunchy cabbage slaw, fresh herbs$17.00
- Side of Fries$6.00
- Tomato Salad
First of the season tomato salad from Hillandale Farm.$6.00
Something Green
- Green Goddess Caesar Salad
Crusty bread, Pamresan, crispy garlic.$13.00
- Market Salad
Balsamic-mustard vinaigrette, local vegetables$9.00
- Chef's Salad
marinated farm egg, garlic sourdough croutons, roasted chicken breast, gorgonzola, preserved lemon vinaigrette, seasonal vegetables, mashantucket farm romaine$18.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Burger Deluxe
8oz. Chianina beef patty, gorgonzola dolce, chianti mushroom jam, arugula, pickles on ciabatta.$21.00
- Grass Fed Burger
Grass fed beef, grilled onions, American cheese, pickles.$16.00
- Miso Portabello Sandwich
Seacoast Mushroom Portabello, miso-balsamic marinade, romaine, Melinda Mae Cheese, farm greens, grilled onion on ciabatta. v$14.00
- Hot Lobster Roll
Old Bay butter, fried shallots, kewpie mayo$29.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Free range chicken breast, preserved lemon vinaigrette, butter greens, Mystic Cheese Melinda Mae, pickled onion on Nana's focaccia.$16.00
- Fried Fish Burrito
Local whitefish, lime crema, cilantro, crunchy lettuce, arroz verde.$18.00
If You're Hungry
- Fish & Chips
Local beer-battered haddock, fries, cole slaw, remoulade.$21.00
- Miso Oven Baked Haddock
Jasmine rice, ginger sauteed greens, scallion oil, sweet soy, miso aioli.$26.00
- Steak
JW Beef grass-fed ribeye: Choose roasted white sweet potato or Fries. Served with charred chili-blue cheese butter or Seacoast mushroom conserva$29.00
- Sweet Potato Red Curry
Jasmine rice, roasted sweet potato, fried shallots, koji roasted carrots, cilantro, lime. Choice of seared scallops or tuna.$20.00
- Baked Stonington Scallops
Stonington Scallops, sourdough crumbs, wine, lemon butter.$30.00
- Roasted Chicken Breast
Moromi stewed tomato, Mystic Cheese Melinda Mae, olives, oregano, Mashantucket Farm butter greens with preserved lemon vinaigrette.$23.00
- Moromi Poke Bowl
shoyu dressed seacoast mushrooms or yellowfin tuna, lime, scallion, sesame, chili, jasmine rice$18.00
- Classic Linguini & Clams
Housemade pasta, lemon butter, fresh herbs, garlic, white wine.$24.00
- Ribeye Special
10 oz Chianina tenderloin filet with choice of sweet potato or fries, and choice of charred chili blue cheese butter or red wine mushroom jam$50.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Fish and Chips
battered local dogfish, cabbage slaw, ketchup, fries$12.00
- Kids Baked Fish
Rhode Island haddock, jasmine rice, local vegetables$15.00
- Kids Burger
5 oz patty, ketchup, honey mustard, pickles, fries$15.00
- Kids Chicken
local vegetables, creamy honey mustard$13.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese
melted American cheese butter grilled bun, roasted local carrots$10.00
- Kids Hotdog
brioche grilled roll, ketchup, honey mustard, pickles, roasted local carrots$9.00
- Kids Salad
crunch carrots, cucumbers, local greens, lemon dressing or green caesar$5.00
- Kids Linguini$11.00
Rum (Copy)
- Real Mccoy 3 yr$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Real Mccoy 5 yr$12.00
- El Dorado 3 yr$10.00
- Mt Gay$12.00
- Rum Fire$12.00
- Planters Cut$14.00
- Charanda Uruapan$10.00
- Plantation OFTD$10.00
- Plantation Pineapple$14.00
- Probitas$13.00
- Wray + Nephew$12.00
- Smith & Cross$12.00
- Plantation Original Dark$10.00
- Plantation 3 star$9.00
- Bacardi Gold$9.00
- Angostura Amaro$12.00
- Baileys$12.00
- Cherry Heering$12.00
- Cointreau$14.00
- Drambuie$14.00
- Kahlua$12.00
- Lairds Applejack$9.00
- Lairds Bottled in Bond$12.00
- Lillet Blanc$9.00
- Meletti$9.00
- Nonino$16.00
- Pernod$14.00
- Pimms No 1$12.00
- Ramazzotti$12.00
- Rumple Minz$10.00
- Salerno Blood Orange$14.00
- Averna$11.00
- Fernet$12.00
- Brancamenta$13.00
- Cynar$9.00
- Cynar 70$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Midori$9.00
- B&B Benedictine$12.00
- Pisco$11.00
- Green Chartreuse$20.00
- Yellow Chartreuse$20.00
|Sunday
|12:15 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:15 pm - 9:45 pm
River Bar brings a fresh take on the oyster bar experience to Westerly, Rhode Island. Located on the scenic Pawcatuck River, the restaurant offers a globally inspired menu alongside local raw bar selections. Patrons can also enjoy a vibrant bar program featuring craft beers, natural wines, and a unique focus on mezcal and rum.
37 Main Street, Westerly, RI 02891