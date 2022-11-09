Restaurant header imageView gallery

River Birch Lodge 3324 Robinhood Rd,

No reviews yet

3324 Robinhood Rd,

Winston Salem, NC 27106

Order Again

Popular Items

Lodge Burger
Mama's Lasagna
Chevre Salad

Appetizer

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

with parmesan cheese, aged balsamic, and bacon jam.

Lodge Chips LARGE

$10.00

Idaho and sweet potatoes sliced thin, seasoned and served with our cilantro-lime ranch and goat cheese peppercorn dressings for dipping

Lodge Chips PETITE

$8.00

Idaho and sweet potatoes sliced thin, seasoned and served with our cilantro-lime ranch and goat cheese peppercorn dressings for dipping

Chorizo Queso

$9.00

Served with hand-cut white corn tortilla chips

Spinach, Brie and Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Topped with candied tomatoes. Served with grilled, buttered ciabatta bread

Lodge Wings

$18.00

10 wings with your choice of Texas Pete spicy, or mild with cilantro lime ranch for dipping. You may also try them BBQ or Thai style.

Wildberry Brie Platter

$16.00

Layers of warm, creamy brie and blackberry jam, wrapped in flaky phyllo pastry. Served with berries and crostinis.

Bison and Sausage Cream Cheese Dip

$11.00

Served with our house flat bread

RBL Meatballs

$11.00

Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

Vegetarian. Topped with fresh chopped basil.

White Bean Chicken Chili

Topped with sour cream, and smoked cheddar cheese

Soup of the Day

Please call the restaurant at 336 768 1111 for today's featured soup.

Chicken & Veggie

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Crisp romaine with roasted red pepper croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Chef Salad

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey, pit cooked ham, boiled egg, mozzerella and cheddar cheese, cucumber, carrots, and tomato over romaine and baby greens

Fried Oyster Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, with shaved red onions, corn, and andouille sausage. Recommended with our Carolina Vinaigrette

Very Berry Salad PETITE

$8.00

Romaine and baby greens with grilled salmon, fresh berries, bleu cheese crumbles and spiced pecans. Recommended with our Wildberry Vinaigrette

Thai Salad PETITE

$8.00

Chevre Salad

$14.00+

Romaine and baby greens, topped with lightly breaded goat cheese medallions, laced with dried cherries, cranberries, and spiced pecans. Recommended with wildberry vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Baby arugula, red onion, asparagus, capers, tomato, and reggiano parmaesan cheese. Recommended with Lemon Vinaigrette

Lodge Garden Salad

$8.00+

Romaine and baby greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and spiced pecans.

Very Berry Salad LARGE

$11.00

Romaine and baby greens with grilled salmon, fresh berries, bleu cheese crumbles and spiced pecans. Recommended with our Wildberry Vinaigrette

Thai Salad LARGE

$10.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Pizzas

Cheesy One Pizza

$12.00

Rustic tomato sauce or your choice of sauce with our house shredded 5 cheese blend

Roasted Veggie Pizza

$15.00

With rustic tomato or pesto sauce, assorted veggies, and our house shredded 5 cheese blend.

Lodge Feast Pizza

$17.00

Rustic Tomato or BBQ Sauce, 5 cheese blend, ground beef, applewood smoked bacon, pepperoni and sausage, topped with Italian seasoning.

Bianco Pizza

$15.00

Olive oil base, fresh garlic, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, and grilled chicken, topped with Caesar greens

Thai Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Our spicy garlic-ginger Thai sauce topped with six-cheese blend, sliced chicken, roasted red peppers, scallions, cilantro and fried wontons.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Robinhood Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, sauteed spinach, spiced pecans, cranberries and feta cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

River Birch Club

$15.00

Oven roasted turkey, pit cooked ham, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on whole wheat toast

Grilled Ham & Swiss

$13.00

Virginia ham and swiss on rye with grain mustard and shaved red onions.

Grilled Veggie Panini Wrap

$12.00

Zucchini, squash, portabellas, red peppers, cheddar, provolone and arugula with herb mayo, and balsamic glaze.

Black Bean Wrap

$13.00

Grilled black bean burger in a tomato-basil wrap with caramelized onions, arugula, toamto and chipotle-lime mayo.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Oven roasted chicken salad with pesto, lettuce and tomato

Salmon Cake Sandwich

$14.00

With housemade kimchi, arugula, and yum yum sauce

French Dip Panini

$17.00

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, shaved prime rib and brie cheese on a hoagie roll. Served with au jus for dipping.

Turkey & Brie

$14.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, brie cheese, sliced apples, cranberry sauce and arugula. Try as a panini!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

On a brioche roll with our Lodge chipotle-apple BBQ sauce and carolina coleslaw

Blackened Salmon

$17.00

Served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a Kaiser roll with chipotle lime mayo.

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Burgers

Lodge Burger

$14.00

Hickory grilled burger with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

RBL Burger

$17.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and blackberry jam on a brioche roll

Bison Burger

$19.00

Hickory grilled bison patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion

RBL Bison Burger

$20.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions and blackberry jam on a brioche roll

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$30.00+

Basted with our signature chipotle-apple BBQ sauce. Recommended with coleslaw and fries.

Ribeye

$39.00

14 oz. hickory grilled, marbled ribeye. Recommended with a potato cheddar gratin and broccolini.

Center Cut BBQ Pork Chop

$25.00

Served over gouda cheese grits, collard greens and a pork reduction sauce.

Appalachia Trout

$26.00

Boneless whole trout filet, pan seared with sliced almonds. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Sea Scallops & Creamy Pearl Pasta

$27.00

Roasted red pepper, reggiano risotto and crispy spinach.

Filet Mignon

$30.00+

Prime Rib

$35.00+

Blackened N.C. Catfish

$20.00

Over red beans and rice and topped with mango pepper relish.

Salmon Entree

$25.00+

Roasted on a cedar plank in the Pacific Northwest style, OR hickory grilled with BBQ, Thai sauce, or Bourbon-Honey glaze. Choice of 2 sides.

Goat Cheese Ravioli

$26.00

Roasted butternut squash bechamel, hickory grilled chicken, and wilted spinach.

River Birch Lodge Pasta

$14.00+

Penne tossed with roasted veggies in a light white wine garlic cream sauce.

Duck 2 Ways

$34.00

Seared duck breast over gnocchi with duck confit, oyster mushrooms, and smoked sausage in a light cream sauce. Drizzled with an aged balsamic glaze.

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp in a spicy tasso ham gravy with spinach and andouille sausage, served on top of Guilford Mills white stone ground grits.

Shrimp Skewer (2) Platter

$23.00

Mama's Lasagna

$15.00+

Hearty Portion of lasagna made with a mozzerella-parmesan sauce, served with a ground beef and sausage tomato sauce.

New World Chicken Pasta

$24.00

Fresh mozzarella, warm heirloom tomato salad and toasted penne pasta.

Vegan Pasta

$17.00

Hickory Grilled Chicken

$15.00+

Adult GF Tenders

$16.00

Lodge Vegetable Platter

$12.00

Kids

Twisted Puppy

$8.00

For a healthier "twist" on the old corn dog. We wrap an all-beef frank with our homemade dough and bake it in the oven.

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$9.00

a 4 oz. portion, lightly seasoned or BBQ'd

Kid's Grilled Steak

$10.00

5 oz. hickory grilled with a choice of a side

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Penne pasta served with butter, red sauce, meat sauce, or a light parmesan cream sauce.

Kraft Mac N'Cheese

$8.00

It's the real deal, only as Kraft does it.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Two slices of American Cheese melted between two slices of grilled white bread.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

All white meat chicken breast in a traditional Southern-style breading.

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

$11.00

All white meat chicken breast in a gluten free, southern style breading.

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Hickory grilled burger served with or without cheese, lettuce and toamto on a plain hamburger bun.

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Hickory grilled burger served with or without cheese, lettuce and toamto on a plain hamburger bun.

Kids Pizza

$10.00

10 inch pie with choice of just cheese or pepperoni

Kid's Grilled Salmon

$11.00

Kid's Pulled Pork Slider

$10.00

Desserts

Butter Rum Cake

$9.00

"Poke" cake soaked and topped with house-made rum sauce, candied pecans and whipped cream. GF

Cheesecake

$9.00

Choice of fresh berries, berry coulis, or chocolate sauce

Warm Banana Pudding

$8.00

Vanilla custard with fresh bananas, Nilla wafers and topped with meringue, the baked.

Five Flavor Pound Cake

$7.00

Classic pound cake with cream cheese icing and toffee sauce

House Creme Brulee

$8.00

Rotating flavor, call 336 768 1111 to check the current feature flavor!

Featured Cobbler

$8.00

Rotating flavor, call 336 768 1111 to check the current feature flavor!

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Chocolate Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Sides

side Chips

$4.00

side Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Baked Sweet

$3.00

Smashed Sweets

$3.00

Grits

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Collards

$4.00

Broccolini

$4.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Side Brussels

$4.00

side Gouda Mac

$5.00

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00

Exotic Mushrooms

$6.00

Rice

$3.00

Lodge Vegetable Platter

$12.00

To Go Drinks

To Go Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.50

To Go Water

To Go Pepsi

$2.50

To Go Diet Pepsi

$2.50

To Go Mt. Dew

$2.50

To Go Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.50

To Go Dr. Pepper

$2.50

To Go Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

To Go Sierra Mist

$2.50

To Go Pink Lemonade

$2.50

To Go 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

To Go Cheerwine

$2.50

To Go Club Soda

$1.00

To Go Arnold Palmer

$2.50

To Go IBC Rootbeer

$5.00

To Go Coffee (Reg)

$4.00

To Go San Pelligrino

$5.00

To Go Ginger Ale

$2.50

To Go Tonic Water

$1.00

To Go Ginger Beer

$4.00

To Go Decaf

$4.00

To Go Shirley Temple

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mountain casual dining in the heart of Winston-Salem.

Location

3324 Robinhood Rd,, Winston Salem, NC 27106

Directions

