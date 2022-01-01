- Home
River Cafe
4 Reviews
361 Sterling Highway
Homer, AK 99603
Breakfast
Brad's Burrito
$12.95
Nordic Burrito
$12.95
Southwest Burrito
$12.95
Biscuits & Gravy
$8.95+
Traditional/egg/meat/hash browns/toast
$15.95
Baker's French Toast
$11.95
Breakfast Sandwich
$8.95
Bagel Sandwich
$10.95
Monte Cristo
$15.95
Corned Beef Hash
$17.95
Loco Moco
$15.95
AK Reindeer Skillet
$17.95
Kenai Scramble
$17.95
Denver Scramble
$14.95
Skillet Breakfast
$16.95
Long Liner Omellet
$15.95
Sourdough Pancakes
$10.95
River Wrap
$15.95
Meat Quiche
$14.95
Bacon Burrito
$12.95
Lunch
Fox River Sandwich
$13.95
Anchor River 1\2
$8.95
BLT
$13.95
Homer club
$16.95
Reuben
$14.95
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$12.95
Grilled Cheese
$7.95
Iliamna Turkey
$16.95
French Dip
$16.95
Grilled Meatloaf Sand.
$14.95
Aztec taco
$12.95
Lamb Taco
$14.95
BBQ Chicken
$14.95
Smothered Chix Burrito
$15.95
Homer cheese steak
$16.95
Gobbler
$14.95
Texas Tornado Sandwich
$15.95
Greek Sub
$16.95
Baked Mac
$13.95
Sides
$2.75
Chips
$1.50
Salads / Wraps
Desserts
Cinnamon Roll
$6.95
Chocolate Chip
$2.00
Oatmeal Raisin
$2.00
Peanut Butter
$2.00
Brownie
$3.25
Berry Marscapone Cake
$5.75
Cheesecake
$4.95
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
$6.50
Chocolate Cake
$5.95
Carrot Cake
$6.45
Baklava
$4.55
Bicsotti
$2.00
Day Old 1
$1.00
Day Old 2
$2.00
Sticky Bun
$4.00
Dozen cookies
$15.00
Muffin
$2.75
Scone
$3.75
Bar 4.95
$4.95
Bar 5.95
$5.95
Rice Crispy Treat
$3.00
Frech Toast Bake
$4.50
Puff Pastry
$4.25
Lemon Cake
$5.45
Box Lunch
Soup
Side Orders
Sausage
$2.00
Bacon/3
$4.75
Hash Browns
$3.50
Cheese
$1.25
Grilled Chicken
$5.75
2 Eggs
$3.95
1 Egg
$2.25
Chips
$1.50
Avacado
$3.00
Toast
$2.50
Lunch Meat
$3.00
Gravy
$3.50
Cottage Cheese
$1.50
Hot Cake
$3.25
Au Jus
$1.25
Slaw
$3.50
Biscuit
$2.00
Jalapeno
$1.00
Ranch Dressing
$1.00
Pico
$3.00
Bread And Butter
$3.50
Side Of Rice
$2.50
Side Reindeer Sausage
$5.00
Sprouts
$1.00
Bagel And Cream Cheese
$3.50
Bagel
$1.75
English Muffin
$2.50
Peanut Butter
$1.50
Any Vegs
$1.75
Bread
Wholesale
Specials
Rice bowls
$9.95
special 2.95
$2.95
special 395
$3.95
special 4.95
$4.95
special 5.95
$5.95
specila 6.95
$6.95
special 7.95
$7.95
special 8.95
$8.95
special 9.95
$9.95
special 10.95
$10.95
special 11.95
$11.95
Special 12.95
$12.95
Special 13.95
$13.95
Special 14.95
$14.95
Special 15.95
$15.95
Special 16.95
$16.95
special 17.95
$17.95
special 18.95
$18.95
special 19.95
$19.95
special 20.00
$20.00
special 25.00
$25.00
special 50.00
$50.00
Pulled Pork Sand.
$16.95
Build Your Burger
Burger
$16.95
Chicken Burger
$11.95
Bison Burger
$17.95
Elk Burger
$17.95
Ex Patty
$5.95
Ex Bison Or Elk Patty
$7.95
Grilled Mushrooms
$1.25
Avacado
$3.00
Grilled Onions
$1.25
Fresh Pineapple
$1.25
Bell Peppers
$1.25
Sprouts
$1.25
Bacon
$2.50
Ham
$3.25
Jalapeno Peppers
$1.25
Fried Egg
$2.00
Feta
$1.25
Am Cheese
$1.25
Swiss
$1.25
Cheddar
$1.25
Blue Cheese
$1.25
Pepperjack
$1.25
Provolone
$1.25
Soup
$3.00
Salad
$3.00
Slaw
$3.00
Thanksgiving Dinner
Teas/Water
Juices
Coffee
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
361 Sterling Highway, Homer, AK 99603
Gallery
