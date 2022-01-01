River Cafe imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

River Cafe

4 Reviews

361 Sterling Highway

Homer, AK 99603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Brad's Burrito

$12.95

Nordic Burrito

$12.95

Southwest Burrito

$12.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95+

Traditional/egg/meat/hash browns/toast

$15.95

Baker's French Toast

$11.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Bagel Sandwich

$10.95

Monte Cristo

$15.95

Corned Beef Hash

$17.95

Loco Moco

$15.95

AK Reindeer Skillet

$17.95

Kenai Scramble

$17.95

Denver Scramble

$14.95

Skillet Breakfast

$16.95

Long Liner Omellet

$15.95

Sourdough Pancakes

$10.95

River Wrap

$15.95

Meat Quiche

$14.95

Bacon Burrito

$12.95

Lunch

Fox River Sandwich

$13.95

Anchor River 1\2

$8.95

BLT

$13.95

Homer club

$16.95

Reuben

$14.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Iliamna Turkey

$16.95

French Dip

$16.95

Grilled Meatloaf Sand.

$14.95

Aztec taco

$12.95

Lamb Taco

$14.95

BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Smothered Chix Burrito

$15.95

Homer cheese steak

$16.95

Gobbler

$14.95

Texas Tornado Sandwich

$15.95

Greek Sub

$16.95

Baked Mac

$13.95

Sides

$2.75

Chips

$1.50

Salads / Wraps

Asian Salad

$15.95

C.B.R salad

$14.95

Taco Salad

$15.95

Mandarin Salad

$14.95

Small Green Salad

$6.50

Garden Salad

$12.95

Chef Salad

$15.95

Garlic chicken Salad

$13.95

Soup And Salad Combo

$13.95

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll

$6.95

Chocolate Chip

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.00

Peanut Butter

$2.00

Brownie

$3.25

Berry Marscapone Cake

$5.75

Cheesecake

$4.95

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Carrot Cake

$6.45

Baklava

$4.55

Bicsotti

$2.00

Day Old 1

$1.00

Day Old 2

$2.00

Sticky Bun

$4.00

Dozen cookies

$15.00

Muffin

$2.75

Scone

$3.75

Bar 4.95

$4.95

Bar 5.95

$5.95

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Frech Toast Bake

$4.50

Puff Pastry

$4.25

Lemon Cake

$5.45

Box Lunch

Box Lunch

$15.95

Fruit

Banana

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Soup

Hobo

$8.95

Cup Of Soup

$5.95

Bowl Of Soup

$6.95

Chowder Cup

Chowder Bowl

Ex Large Bowl

$8.50

Hobo 16 oz

$10.95

Side Orders

Sausage

$2.00

Bacon/3

$4.75

Hash Browns

$3.50

Cheese

$1.25

Grilled Chicken

$5.75

2 Eggs

$3.95

1 Egg

$2.25

Chips

$1.50

Avacado

$3.00

Toast

$2.50

Lunch Meat

$3.00

Gravy

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Hot Cake

$3.25

Au Jus

$1.25

Slaw

$3.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Jalapeno

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Pico

$3.00

Bread And Butter

$3.50

Side Of Rice

$2.50

Side Reindeer Sausage

$5.00

Sprouts

$1.00

Bagel And Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel

$1.75

English Muffin

$2.50

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Any Vegs

$1.75

Bread

Loaf Of Bread

$7.95

garlic

$7.95

white

$7.95

wheat

$7.95

sourdough round

$5.95

1/2 doz dinner rolls

$6.95

sandwich breed

$2.00

Wholesale

cinnamon 50.00 rolls sheet pan

$50.00

cinnaman roll each

$2.50

cookies doz wholesale

$11.50

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate $30

$30.00

Gift Certificate $10

$10.00

Gift Certificate $20

$20.00

Gift Certificate $40

$40.00

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00

Specials

Rice bowls

$9.95

special 2.95

$2.95

special 395

$3.95

special 4.95

$4.95

special 5.95

$5.95

specila 6.95

$6.95

special 7.95

$7.95

special 8.95

$8.95

special 9.95

$9.95

special 10.95

$10.95

special 11.95

$11.95

Special 12.95

$12.95

Special 13.95

$13.95

Special 14.95

$14.95

Special 15.95

$15.95

Special 16.95

$16.95

special 17.95

$17.95

special 18.95

$18.95

special 19.95

$19.95

special 20.00

$20.00

special 25.00

$25.00

special 50.00

$50.00

Pulled Pork Sand.

$16.95

Build Your Burger

Burger

$16.95

Chicken Burger

$11.95

Bison Burger

$17.95

Elk Burger

$17.95

Ex Patty

$5.95

Ex Bison Or Elk Patty

$7.95

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.25

Avacado

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Fresh Pineapple

$1.25

Bell Peppers

$1.25

Sprouts

$1.25

Bacon

$2.50

Ham

$3.25

Jalapeno Peppers

$1.25

Fried Egg

$2.00

Feta

$1.25

Am Cheese

$1.25

Swiss

$1.25

Cheddar

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Pepperjack

$1.25

Provolone

$1.25

Soup

$3.00

Salad

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Thanksgiving Dinner

Dinner

$24.95

pie pumpkin

$12.95

pie pecan

$12.95

Quiches bacon

$14.00

Quiche sausage

$14.95

dinner rolls 1/2

$8.95

dinner rolls doz

$14.95

cinnamon rolls

$5.95

Christmas Dinner

$26.95

Vegetable Quiche

$14.95

Soda

A&W Rootbeer

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$3.25

Sparkling Water Can

$2.25

Teas/Water

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Semi-Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Water

$2.00

coconut water

$3.50

Glacial water

$3.50

Dasani Water

$2.00

Peak Tea

$3.50

David Teas

$3.50

Juices

Nantucket

$3.00

Snapple

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Body Armor

$3.75

bai

$4.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Minute maid juice

$3.50

Coffee

12 oz

$1.50

16 oz

$2.00

Yups Milk

$4.25

cold brew

$4.00

syrup shot

$0.60

French vanilla bottle

$4.25

Mocha bottle

$4.25

Milk

12 oz

$1.50

16oz

$3.50

Hot Choco

$3.25

Yups Milk

$4.75

Stawberry Milk

$4.75

Ice drinks

Italian soda 16 oz

$3.75

red bull

$5.75

flavored shots

$0.60

Hot drinks

hot coco 12oz

$2.75

hot coco 16oz

$3.50

hot tea

$2.50

flavored shots

Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

361 Sterling Highway, Homer, AK 99603

Directions

Gallery
River Cafe image

Popular restaurants in Homer

Kannery Grill - Homer - 451 Sterling HWY
orange star4.3 • 186
451 Sterling HWY Homer, AK 99603
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Homer
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston