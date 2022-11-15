River City Eatery
357 Reviews
$
344 10th St
Windom, MN 56101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SHAREABLES
Basket of Bacon
A basket of thick sliced bacon served with maple syrup and BBQ ranch dressing for dipping.
Cheesy Herb French Bread
French bread with our house made pesto spread, melted mozzarella and parmesan. Served with marinara for dipping.
Old Fashion Spinach Dip
A creamy classic spinach dip served with either tortilla chips (which makes the dish gluten free) or crostinis (small garlic breads).
Bruschetta & Garlic Toast Medallions
Made from scratch tomato bruschetta served with crostinis (little garlic toasts).
Pretzel Breadsticks
Warm, soft pretzel bread sticks served with our warm house made aged cheddar sauce.
SANDWICHES
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
A grilled, lightly seasoned chicken breast, thick bacon, cheese and our house made Smokey Ranch pressed warm on a ciabatta bun.
Chicken Dance
Grilled chicken breast, sliced cheese, dried cranberries, and an honey mustard pressed warm between ciabatta.
French Dip
Our slow smoked thin-sliced brisket served on a toasted hoagie with cheese + french fried onions. Served with Au Jus for dunking.
Italian Affair
Salami, pepperoni held together with roasted red peppers, pesto mayo and cheese then pressed warm. Served with marinara for dipping.
Modern Grilled
Pesto mayo, balsamic marinated tomatoes and cheese served on thick sliced multigrain toast and pressed warm. We suggest adding grilled chicken, bacon or both to enhance this sandwich.
Brisket Commercial
Texas toast completely covered with a pile of smoked brisket, house made mashed potatoes, and a rich brown gravy.
Smothered Cow
Tender smoked brisket on a pretzel bun with a side of house made mashed potatoes and completely covered with aged cheddar gravy-style.
WRAPS
SALADS
Timeless Caesar
Mixed greens, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons + house-made Caesar dressing.
River City Signature
Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, baby carrots, croutons and garnished with Parmesan cheese with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, bacon, chicken, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg. We recommend our Avocado Pablano Ranch dressing.
CBR Salad
Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, diced bacon, grilled chicken and cheddar cheese. We suggest our BBQ Ranch Dressing on the side.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta cheese. We recommend our Greek Vinaigrette dressing with this salad.
PASTA
Midwest Meaty Pasta
Our housemade, flavorful meaty red sauce on top of a bed of cavatappi pasta and garnished with parmesan and garlic toast. Get it without meat too!
Cheesy Mac's Fun Aunt
Bacon cream sauce sauteed with cavatappi pasta and garnished with cherry tomatoes.
Homestyle Mac and Cheese
Creamy goodness garnished with french fried onions. Served with a pretzel breadstick. *Not Dairy Free
Pesto Party
Our made from scratch basil pesto sauteed with cavatappi, roasted red peppers + feta.
Brisket Mac and Cheese
Our creamy homestyle mac and cheese topped with smoked chopped brisket, grated parmesan cheese and our house made honey BBQ.
1/2 + 1/2
KIDDOS
EXTRAS
Side of Pretzel Breadstick (2)
Side of Garlic Toast
Extra Pickle
Extra Side of Dressing
Side of Chips and Onion Dip
Side of Gravy
Side of Aged Cheddar Cheese
Add Side of Pasta
Buttered Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Pot + Gravy
Cheesy Mashed Pots
Side of Bacon (2 slices)
Fountain Pop
Cans/Bottles
Milk
Juice
Black Coffee
Hot Tea
Espresso Drinks
Latte (more milk, less foam)
Cappuccino (more foam, less milk)
Americano
Pumpkin Spice Latte
A perfect start to a brisk morning!
Almond Joy
Vanilla Face
Mocha Monkey
Elephant Ear
Mint Mocha
Mocha
Chai Tea Latte
Steamer (no espresso, just steamed milk)
Hot Chocolate (no espresso)
Minnesota Winter
Desserts
Scotcheroos
Cookies (2 Pack)
Scones
Sin Bar
Our "Sin Pie" is our signature pie that you can only find here at River City Eatery. No other way to describe it other than it's sinful! Similar to cheesecake, but a little fluffier + exciting.
Brownie
Rice Krispy Bars
Cinnamon Roll (Saturdays Only-Limited Amount)
Ice Cream
Waffle Cone
Our house-made waffle cones filled with the ice cream of your choice. We have 8 revolving flavors.
Dish Ice Cream
2 big scoops of ice cream in a dish. Choose one of our 8 revolving flavors.
Quart of Ice Cream
Additional Scoop of Ice Cream
Root Beer Float
Affagato
Espresso over a scoop of ice cream of your choice.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hello. Our lives revolve around food + parties. Our mission: To curate an exciting space and playful taste that inspires wholesome conversations and creates content memories of joy within our community.
344 10th St, Windom, MN 56101