River City Eatery

357 Reviews

$

344 10th St

Windom, MN 56101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 + 1/2
Chicken Dance
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

SHAREABLES

Basket of Bacon

Basket of Bacon

$8.00

A basket of thick sliced bacon served with maple syrup and BBQ ranch dressing for dipping.

Cheesy Herb French Bread

Cheesy Herb French Bread

$7.00

French bread with our house made pesto spread, melted mozzarella and parmesan. Served with marinara for dipping.

Old Fashion Spinach Dip

Old Fashion Spinach Dip

$8.00

A creamy classic spinach dip served with either tortilla chips (which makes the dish gluten free) or crostinis (small garlic breads).

Bruschetta & Garlic Toast Medallions

Bruschetta & Garlic Toast Medallions

$7.50

Made from scratch tomato bruschetta served with crostinis (little garlic toasts).

Pretzel Breadsticks

Pretzel Breadsticks

$7.00

Warm, soft pretzel bread sticks served with our warm house made aged cheddar sauce.

SANDWICHES

Hearty artisan sandwiches is what we are known for. Always familiar, but always our own fresh twist.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.50

A grilled, lightly seasoned chicken breast, thick bacon, cheese and our house made Smokey Ranch pressed warm on a ciabatta bun.

Chicken Dance

Chicken Dance

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, sliced cheese, dried cranberries, and an honey mustard pressed warm between ciabatta.

French Dip

$12.00

Our slow smoked thin-sliced brisket served on a toasted hoagie with cheese + french fried onions. Served with Au Jus for dunking.

Italian Affair

Italian Affair

$11.00

Salami, pepperoni held together with roasted red peppers, pesto mayo and cheese then pressed warm. Served with marinara for dipping.

Modern Grilled

Modern Grilled

$9.00

Pesto mayo, balsamic marinated tomatoes and cheese served on thick sliced multigrain toast and pressed warm. We suggest adding grilled chicken, bacon or both to enhance this sandwich.

Brisket Commercial

$12.00

Texas toast completely covered with a pile of smoked brisket, house made mashed potatoes, and a rich brown gravy.

Smothered Cow

Smothered Cow

$14.00

Tender smoked brisket on a pretzel bun with a side of house made mashed potatoes and completely covered with aged cheddar gravy-style.

WRAPS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Mixed greens, chicken, tomato bruschetta, parmesan cheese, bacon and bbq ranch.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, our house made tomato bruschetta and caesar dressing rolled in a flour tortilla.

Cobb Wrap

$11.00

Greek Wrap

$10.00

SALADS

We hand cut our veggies daily to make the best and freshest artisan salads.
Timeless Caesar

Timeless Caesar

$9.00+

Mixed greens, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons + house-made Caesar dressing.

River City Signature

$9.50+

Mixed greens, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, baby carrots, croutons and garnished with Parmesan cheese with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00+

Lettuce, bacon, chicken, black olives, red onions, tomatoes, hard boiled egg. We recommend our Avocado Pablano Ranch dressing.

CBR Salad

$5.50+

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, diced bacon, grilled chicken and cheddar cheese. We suggest our BBQ Ranch Dressing on the side.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.50+

Lettuce, black olives, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes and feta cheese. We recommend our Greek Vinaigrette dressing with this salad.

PASTA

Our pasta sauces are all scratch made, which makes them a delightful River City experience.

Midwest Meaty Pasta

$11.00

Our housemade, flavorful meaty red sauce on top of a bed of cavatappi pasta and garnished with parmesan and garlic toast. Get it without meat too!

Cheesy Mac's Fun Aunt

Cheesy Mac's Fun Aunt

$11.00

Bacon cream sauce sauteed with cavatappi pasta and garnished with cherry tomatoes.

Homestyle Mac and Cheese

Homestyle Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Creamy goodness garnished with french fried onions. Served with a pretzel breadstick. *Not Dairy Free

Pesto Party

Pesto Party

$11.00

Our made from scratch basil pesto sauteed with cavatappi, roasted red peppers + feta.

Brisket Mac and Cheese

Brisket Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Our creamy homestyle mac and cheese topped with smoked chopped brisket, grated parmesan cheese and our house made honey BBQ.

1/2 + 1/2

Choose between soup, salad, sandwich or pasta to make your perfect meal. (Wraps not included or Gluten Free Sandwiches.)

1/2 + 1/2

Please only choose 2 items total. If you wish to add additional "sides" or menu items, please use additional menu items instead of continuing to add to the 1/2 + 1/2 order. Additional charges will apply if more than 2 "1/2's" are ordered. Thanks!

KIDDOS

Lots of fun choices for our kiddos!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids PB and Jelly

$6.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Kids Midwest Meaty Pasta

$6.00

Kids Pesto

$6.00

Kids Homestyle Mac

$6.00

Kids Cheesy Fun Aunt

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

EXTRAS

You'll find any of our additions and sides that you can have with or without your entree.

Side of Pretzel Breadstick (2)

$2.00

Side of Garlic Toast

$2.00

Extra Pickle

$0.50

Extra Side of Dressing

$0.50

Side of Chips and Onion Dip

$2.50

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Side of Aged Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Add Side of Pasta

Buttered Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Mashed Pot + Gravy

$2.50

Cheesy Mashed Pots

$2.50

Side of Bacon (2 slices)

$2.50

Fountain Pop

We have Coca Cola products on fountain.

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer (1/2 Tea, 1/2 Lemonade)

$2.50

Mr.Pibb

$2.50

Cans/Bottles

Perfect for a quick grab + go. We also might be in a serious relationship with Peace Tea and Lift Bridge's NEW Black Cherry Soda.

Razzleberry Peace Tea

$2.50

Caddy Shack Peace Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Cream Soda

$2.50

Jarrito Soda

$2.50

Milk

We offer both regular milk and chocolate milk.

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Black Coffee

Choose between our house medium roast or try our MN Winter Cold Brew (cold and strong).

Black Coffee

$2.50+

MN Winter Cold Brew

$3.50+

Hot Tea

Choose between our variety of Steep tea.

Lavender Chamomile + Probiotic

$2.50

Lemon Ginger (Caff Free)

$2.50

Rooibos Hibiscus (Caff Free)

$2.50

Green Decaf

$2.50

Pure Green

$2.50

Chai (classic)

$2.50

Dandelion & Peach (rooibos & green)

$2.50

English Breakfast (Black)

$2.50

Earl Grey Black

$2.50

London Fog

$3.50+

Espresso Drinks

Latte (more milk, less foam)

$4.00+

Cappuccino (more foam, less milk)

$4.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

A perfect start to a brisk morning!

Almond Joy

$4.50+

Vanilla Face

$4.50+

Mocha Monkey

$4.50+

Elephant Ear

$4.50+

Mint Mocha

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Steamer (no espresso, just steamed milk)

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate (no espresso)

$3.00+

Minnesota Winter

Small Minnesota Winter

$3.50

Large Minnesota Winter

$4.00

Desserts

Scotcheroos

$3.00

Cookies (2 Pack)

$2.00

Scones

$3.00
Sin Bar

Sin Bar

$3.50

Our "Sin Pie" is our signature pie that you can only find here at River City Eatery. No other way to describe it other than it's sinful! Similar to cheesecake, but a little fluffier + exciting.

Brownie

$3.00

Rice Krispy Bars

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll (Saturdays Only-Limited Amount)

$3.50

Ice Cream

Waffle Cone

$4.00

Our house-made waffle cones filled with the ice cream of your choice. We have 8 revolving flavors.

Dish Ice Cream

$3.00

2 big scoops of ice cream in a dish. Choose one of our 8 revolving flavors.

Quart of Ice Cream

$10.00

Additional Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Affagato

$4.00

Espresso over a scoop of ice cream of your choice.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Hello. Our lives revolve around food + parties. Our mission: To curate an exciting space and playful taste that inspires wholesome conversations and creates content memories of joy within our community.

Website

Location

344 10th St, Windom, MN 56101

Directions

River City Eatery image
Banner pic
River City Eatery image
River City Eatery image

