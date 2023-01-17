Restaurant header imageView gallery

River City Espresso

review star

No reviews yet

1441 G St

Lewiston, ID 83501

Order Again

12oz Drinks

12 House Brew

$2.00

12 Americano

$2.25

12 Latte

$3.25

12 Mocha/White Mocha

$3.75

12 Chai

$3.50

12 London Fog

$3.50

12 Cold Brew

$2.50

12 Tea

$2.25

12 Smoothie

$3.95

12 Cocoa

$2.35

12 Italian Soda

$2.60

12 Big Train

$3.50

12 Spiked Lemonade

$2.60

12 Arnold Palmer

$2.60

16oz Drinks

16 House Brew

$2.50

16 Americano

$2.50

16 Latte

$3.75

16 Mocha/White Mocha

$4.25

16 Chai

$3.75

16 London Fog

$3.75

16 Cold Brew

$3.00

16 Tea

$2.25

16 Smoothie

$4.45

16 Cocoa

$3.25

16 Italian Soda

$3.25

16 Big Train

$4.25

16 Spiked Lemonade

$3.25

16 Arnold Palmer

$3.25

20oz Drinks

20 House Brew

$2.75

20 Americano

$3.75

20 Latte

$4.50

20 Mocha/White Mocha

$5.25

20 Chai

$5.00

20 London Fog

$4.25

20 Lotus

$5.00

20 Red Bull

$5.00

20 Cold Brew

$3.50

20 Tea

$3.00

20 Cocoa

$4.00

20 Big Train

$5.25

20 Smoothie

$5.00

20 Italian Soda

$3.75

20 Spiked Lemonade

$3.75

20 Arnold Palmer

$3.75

24oz Drinks

24 House Brew

$3.00

24 Americano

$3.75

24 Latte

$4.75

24 Mocha/White Mocha

$5.75

24 Chai

$5.50

24 London Fog

$4.50

24 Lotus

$5.50

24 Red Bull

$5.50

24 Cold Brew

$4.00

24 Tea

$3.00

24 Cocoa

$4.50

24 Big Train

$5.50

24 Smoothie

$5.50

24 Italian Soda

$4.50

24 Spiked Lemonade

$4.50

24 Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Shakes

Espresso Shake

$6.50

Chai Shake

$6.50

Traditional Shake

$6.50

Cowpie

$7.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Italian Soda

$1.95

Kids Hot Cocoa

$1.95

Kids Lemonade

$1.95

Extras

Heavy Cream

$0.55

Flavor

$0.75

Breve/Half&Half

$0.85

Extra Shots

$0.75

Soy Milk

$0.85

Almond Milk

$0.85

Oat Milk

$0.85

Coconut Milk

$0.85

Egg Nog

$0.85

Water

$0.30

Can/Btl Drinks

Red Bull Can

$2.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sammie

$6.99

Breakfast Scramble

$6.99

Bagel

$2.69

Oatmeal

$3.25

Breakfast Meat

$2.50

Lunch

Garden Salad

$6.49

Spinach

$6.99

Cobb

$10.95

Chef

$10.95

Turkey Club

$10.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$10.99

Turkey Gouda

$10.99

BLT

$10.95

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$7.49

Chicken Salad

$9.49

Ham & Cheddar

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Egg salad

$9.95

PB&J

$5.29

1/2 Sammie and Soup

$9.99

Turkey Pesto

$10.99

Turkey Cuban

$10.99

Roast Beef and Swiss

$10.99

Veggie

$10.99

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

1/2 Turkey Club

$5.99

1/2 Tuna Melt

$4.99

1/2 Roast Beef & Cheddar

$5.99

1/2 Turkey Gouda

$5.99

1/2 BLT

$5.99

1/2 Tuna Salad

$4.99

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$2.85

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$3.75

1/2 Chicken Salad

$4.75

1/2 Ham & Cheddar

$4.99

1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.99

1/2 Egg Salad

$4.99

1/2 PB&J

$2.65

Baked Goods

Muffins

$1.79

Scones

$2.49

Delivery Fee

Lewiston

$3.00

Clarkston

$5.00

Mugs

Mugs

$28.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1441 G St, Lewiston, ID 83501

