River City Grille

review star

No reviews yet

6 South Broadway

Irvington, NY 10533

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Goat Cheese Salad
Chicken Parmigiana
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Mixed Baby Greens

$10.00

Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Wine Vinaigrette served on the side.

Crispy Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Walnuts, Roasted Beets, Crispy Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette Served On The Side

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Croutons, Dressing Served On The Side

Italian Salad

$15.00

Escarole, Roasted Peppers, Olives, Celery, Artichokes, Red Onion, Pecorino, Red Wine Vinaigrette. Dressing Served On The Side

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

Arugula, Pecorino, Truffle Oil

Spiedini ala Romana

$14.00

Anchovy-Caper Sauce

Chick Pea Bites

$14.00

Smoked Paprika Aioli

Fried Calamari

$20.00

Chili Aioli, Marinara

Meatballs

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Ricotta

Family Style Mixed Greens

$15.00

Family Style Goat Salad

$25.00

Family Style Caesar Salad

$20.00

Family Style Italian Salad

$25.00

Family Style Chick Pea Bites

$20.00

Family Style Meatballs

$26.00

Pizzette

Margherita Pizzette

$15.00

Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Cauliflower Pizzette

$17.00

Bacon, Robiola, Pecorino, Fresh Mozzarella, Truffle Oil

Meatball Pizzette

$17.00

Marinara, Ricotta, Pecorino, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Sausage Pizzette

$17.00

Marinara, Candied Onions, Cherry Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella

Chicken Parm Pizzette

$17.00

Marinara, Ricotta, Pecorino, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Risotto

Seafood Risotto

$32.00

Shrimp, Clams, Calamari, Salmon, Roasted Peppers, Peas, Saffron

Chicken Risotto

$26.00

Chicken Breast, Peas, Porcini, Pecorino

Family Style Seafood Risotto

$50.00

Family Style Chicken Risotto

$44.00

Pasta

Orecchiette

$24.00

Chicken Apple Sausage, Cauliflower, Raisins, Pine Nuts, Garlic, Parsley, Olive Oil, Pecorino

Penne Ala Vodka

$24.00

Pancetta, Shallots, Vodka, Tomato, Cream

Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

Shallots, Sherry Wine, Cream, Truffle Cream

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$24.00

Pancetta, Onions, Plum Tomatoes, Basil

Linguine Shrimp & Clams

$28.00

Garlic, Olive Oil, Touch Of Marinara

Linguine White Clam Sauce

$26.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$26.00

Beef And Veal, White Wine, Cream, Touch Of Tomato

Spinach Tagliatelle Primavera

$26.00

Artichokes, Mushrooms, Carrots, Roasted Peppers, Red Onion, Garlic, Olive Oil, Pecorino

Sunday Gravy

$26.00

Rigatoni, Meatball, Braised Pork, Pecorino, Ricotta

Penne Carbonara

$26.00

Pancetta, Onion, Cream, Pecorino, Egg

Linguine Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Spicy Marinara Sauce

Family Style Orecchiette

$42.00

Family Style Penne Ala Vodka

$38.00

Family Style Ravioli

$42.00

Family Style Rigatoni Amatriciana

$42.00

Family Style Linguine Shrimp & Clams

$50.00

Family Style Linguine White Clam Sauce

$46.00

Family Style Rigatoni Bolognese

$46.00

Family Style Spinach Tagliatelle Primavera

$46.00

Family Style Sunday Gravy

$46.00

Family Style Penne Carbonara

$46.00

Family Style Linguine Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$50.00

Seafood

Salmon Piccata

$30.00

Lemon, Capers, White Wine, Butter, String Beans, Artichoke & Pecorino Risotto

Shrimp Francese

$28.00

Lemon, White Wine, Butter, Sautéed Spinach, Jasmine Rice

Family Style Shrimp Francese

$50.00

Chicken, Beef & Veal

Porcini Dusted Filet Mignon

$45.00

Truffle Fries, Sautéed Spinach, Natural Sauce

Veal Chop Campagnola

$42.00

Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Rigatoni, Marinara

Lemon Chicken

$28.00

Bone In Chicken, Fresh Herbs, Lemon & White Wine Sauce, String Beans, Potatoes & Onions

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Mushroom, Marsala Wine Sauce, Haricot Vert, Baby Carrots, Potato Croquettes

Chicken With Artichokes

$28.00

Lemon, White Wine, Butter, Sautéed Spinach, Jasmine Rice

Chicken Piccata

$28.00

Lemon, Capers, White Wine, Butter, Served Over Linguine

Boneless Chicken Scarpariello

$28.00

Mushrooms, Vinegar Peppers, Potatoes, Lemon, Garlic, White Wine

Family Style Chicken Parmigiana

$45.00

Family Style Lemon Chicken

$48.00

Family Style Chicken Artichokes

$46.00

Family Style Chicken Piccata

$46.00

Family Style Chicken Scarpariello

$46.00

Family Style Chicken Marsala

$46.00

Simply Grilled

Simple Salmon

$30.00

Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper & Market Vegetables

Simple Chicken

$26.00

Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper & Market Vegetables

Simple Filet Mignon

$45.00

Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper & Market Vegetables

Mixed Grille

$36.00

Olive Oil, Salt & Pepper & Market Vegetables

Salads & Sandwiches

Thai Beef Salad

$24.00

Arugula, Peanuts, Endive, Red Peppers, Crispy Wontons, Peanut Dressing Served On The Side

Salmon Salad

$22.00

Mixed Greens, Artichokes, Radish, Tomato, Robiola Cheese, Pistachios, Mustard Vinaigrette Served On The Side

Tuscan Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Calamata Olives, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, House Made Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette Served On The Side

River City Burger

$20.00

White Cheddar, Bacon, Shoe String Fries, Toasted Roll Or Sandwich Size English Muffin, Lettuce, Tomato, House Made Pickle

MOS Burger

$20.00

Mushroom, Onion, Swiss, Chili Aioli, Toasted Roll, Thick Cut Fries, House Made Pickle

Accompaniments

Peas & Onions

$8.00

Escarole & Beans

$8.00

Garlic & Olive Oil

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

String Beans

$10.00

Garlic & Oil Or Marinara

Thick Cut Fries

$8.00

Shoe String Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Truffle Shoe String Fries

$9.00

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes/Onions

$8.00

Family Style Peas & Onions

$12.00

Family Style Escarole & Beans

$14.00

Family Style Sautéed Spinach

$14.00

Family Style Roasted Cauliflower

$18.00

Family Style String Beans Marinara

$15.00

F/S String Beans Garlic & Olive Oil

$15.00

Family Style Roasted Potatoes & Onions

$14.00

Specials

Branzino Special

$36.00

Local Swiss Chard, roasted Potatoes, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Veal Chop Milanese

$42.00

Arugula, Endive, red Onion, Lemon, Olive Oil, Pecorino

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$42.00

Sautéed Spinach

Crispy Eggplant Salad

$15.00

Roast Pork Shoulder

$28.00

Crispy Skin, Caramelized Onion & Dijon Whipped Potatoes, Broccoli Rabe, Natural Sauce

Dessert

Almond Cake

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Brownie Sundae

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

Sundae

$8.00

Coke Float

$8.00

Ginger Beer Float

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Vanilla Shake

$9.00

Chocolate Shake

$9.00

Black & White Shake

$9.00

Kids Food

Kids Caesar

$5.00

Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Kid Chicken Caesar

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Kids Mixed Greens

$5.00

Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Shoe String Fries

Kids Salmon

$15.00

Whipped Potatoes, Peas & Carrots

Kids Filet Mgnon

$18.00

Whipped Potatoes, Peas & Carrots

Kid Pizza

$10.00

Marinara, Mozzarella

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Fries

$5.00

Kids Mashed Potates

$4.00

Kids Peas & Carrots

$5.00

Kid Meatball

$5.00

Side Two Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Dessert

Kids Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Sundae

$7.00

Kids Brownie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic Italian American cuisine, knowledgeable service, and a warm inviting atmosphere are what you can expect when you dine with us. A good wine by the glass program and creative cocktails round out the experience.

Website

Location

6 South Broadway, Irvington, NY 10533

Directions

