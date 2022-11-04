River City Grille
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Classic Italian American cuisine, knowledgeable service, and a warm inviting atmosphere are what you can expect when you dine with us. A good wine by the glass program and creative cocktails round out the experience.
Location
6 South Broadway, Irvington, NY 10533
Gallery
