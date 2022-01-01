Restaurant header imageView gallery

River City Lanes

930 Reviews

$$

965 W Seltice Way

Post Falls, ID 83854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

12x Boneless Wings

$18.00

12x Chicken Wings

$20.00

12 Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

16 Mini Corn Dogs

$10.50

2 Pretzel Sticks

$6.50

5 Pretzel Sticks

$12.50

6x Boneless Wings

$11.00

6x Chicken Wings

$12.00

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

8 Mini Corn Dogs

$5.50

Basket of Fries

$5.50

Basket of Tater Tots

$5.50

Cajun Tots

$6.00

Cheese Bread

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Egg Rolls

$10.50

Fowl Line

$13.00

Fried Green Bean Basket

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.50

Garlic Parmesan Tots

$7.00

Haystack Loaded Fries

$10.50

House Nachos

$12.00

Meat Quesadilla

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.50

Popcorn

$3.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Queso & Salsa Dips

$9.50

Sampler Platter

$19.00

Single Chicken Strip

$3.30

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Plain Quesadilla

$8.00

Salads

Brooklyn House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Dinner Salad

$5.50

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Small Caesar

$6.00

Italian Salad

$14.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

Burgers

Brooklyn Burger

$13.00

Southwest Bacon Burger

$14.00

Hawaiian Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$13.50

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

The Club

$14.00

West Coast Cuban

$14.00

BLT

$10.50

Grilled Chicken

$13.50

Four Cheese Grilled

$9.00

Wraps

Grilled Veggie

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

BLATT Wrap

$14.00

Pizza

Cheese Please

$9.00+

Brooklyn's Favorite

$13.50+

Idaho Bacon Ranch

$13.00+

BBQ Chicken

$13.00+

Hawaiian

$11.00+

Big Four

$13.00+

Vegetarian

$13.00+

Greek

$13.00+

One Topping

$10.00+

Two Topping

$11.00+

Three Topping

$12.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00+

Taco Pizza

$13.00+

Add On's

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.50

Add Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$4.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Add Fried Egg

$1.50

Add Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Add Grilled Ham

$2.50

Add Groud Beef

$4.00

Add Jalepenos

$1.00

Add Patty

$4.00

Add Pineapple

$1.00

Add Pulled Pork

$4.00

Add Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Add Tomato

$1.00

Add Turkey

$4.00

Cheezy Fries

$7.00

Extra Sauce

$0.94

Side Gorgy

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Sub Caesar Salad

$1.00

Sub Garlic Parmesan Fries

$2.00

Sub House Salad

$1.00

Sub Onion Rings

$2.00

Sub Side Salad

Sub Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Sub Tater Tots

$1.00

TO-GO Charge

$0.47

Cup of Cream of Mushroom w/ garlic toast

$6.00

Cup of Chili w/ cornbread

$6.00

Specials

Buffalo Lemon Pepper Dry Rub Wings

$12.00+

Mike's Almost Famous Clam Chowder

$13.00

Hot Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Cranberry Turkey Wrap

$16.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip Flatbread

$10.50

Zeppole w/ Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$9.00

Garlic Zeppole Bites

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Corndog

$6.00

Kids Chicken Chunks

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

N/A Bev

Soda Pitcher

$6.60

Bar Juice

$0.47

RedBull Blaster

$4.24

Coffee

$1.88

Add RedBull

$1.41

Apple Cider

$1.88

Arnold Palmer

$2.83

Bottled Water

$2.36

Can Soda

$2.83

Clamato Juice

$1.41

Cup of Water

$0.23

Espresso

$2.83

Glass Of Milk (12oz)

$1.88

Hot Chocolate

$1.88

Hot Tea

$1.88

Ice Cream

$4.71

Juice Box

$0.94

Large Grapefruit Juice

$3.77

Large Orange Juice

$3.77

Large Pineapple Juice

$3.77

Large Tomato Juice

$3.30

Red Bull

$3.30

Roy Rodgers

$3.30

Shirley Temple

$3.30

Sm. Soda

$1.41

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.83

Small Orange Juice

$2.83

Small Pineapple Juice

$2.83

Small Tomato Juice

$2.35

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.24

Virgin Daiquiri

$3.77

GT Rootbeer

$3.77

Breakfast

The Perfect Strike

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.00

Build-an-Omelet

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

French Toast

$9.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Breakfast Meat

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Kid Bumpers

$9.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt (colored)

$18.87

T-Shirt (black)

$18.87

Sweatshirt

$28.30

Snapback Hat

$18.87

Ladie's Hat

$28.30

Employee Sweatshirt

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Eat. Play. Bowl!

Website

Location

965 W Seltice Way, Post Falls, ID 83854

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Up North Distillery - 846 North Boulder Court
orange starNo Reviews
846 North Boulder Court Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls
orange star4.5 • 207
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery - CDA
orange star4.2 • 2,014
1710 W Riverstone Dr Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
Azteca - Coeur d'Alene - 2462 North Old Mill Loop
orange starNo Reviews
2462 North Old Mill Loop Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
View restaurantnext
The Otis Grill - Otis Orchards
orange star4.3 • 954
21902 E Wellesley Ave Otis Orchards, WA 99027
View restaurantnext
Young Shin's Famous Korean
orange starNo Reviews
7777 Heartland Coeur D Alene, ID 83815
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Post Falls

Big Bear Deli and Brews
orange star4.8 • 732
700 E 8th Ave Post Fallls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Sawmill Grille & Spirits
orange star4.2 • 338
302 N Spokane St Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls
orange star4.5 • 207
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Post Falls
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston