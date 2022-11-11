Restaurant header imageView gallery

River Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

1260 Brown Street STE A

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Order Again

Popular Items

Salted Caramel
Americano
Vanilla Bean

Bakery Case

Coffee Cake GF

$4.25

Grandma's Recipe Sour Cream Coffee Cake-gluten free. This item contains nuts.

Banana Bread GF, DF

$3.25

Banana Bread, with dairy free chocolate chips, gluten free, dairy free

Pumpkin Bread GF

$3.25

Classic Pumpkin bread, no nuts,raisins , gluten free

Seasonal

$4.50

Protein Bite 1

$1.75

Protein bites, GF oats, coconut, raisins, flax meal, peanut butter, vegan protein

Protein Bites 3

$4.50

Protein bites, GF oats, coconut, raisins, flax meal, peanut butter, vegan protein

Protein Bites 12

$15.00

Protein bites, GF oats, coconut, raisins, flax meal, peanut butter, vegan protein

Yogurt/Granola

$5.00

Whole Fat yogurt, house made granola

Smoothie Bowl

$6.50

Fresh fruit Smoothie, made with real fruit, and granola

Fresh Berries

$1.50

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.50

Grab/Go Case (Copy)

String Cheese

$1.00

Applesqueeze

$1.50

Traditional Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.75

Cortado

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.25

Latte

$4.00+

Breve

$5.00+

Trademark Lattes

Salted Caramel

$4.75+

Lavender Mocha

$4.50+

Lavender Honey

$4.50+

Vanilla Bean

$4.50+

Honey Cinnamon

$4.50+

Custom Latte

$4.50+

Matcha

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Coffee/Tea

House Brew

$2.50+

Decaf

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Chai

$3.00+

Redeye

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Dine-in refill

$1.00

Hot Choc

$4.00+

London Fog

$4.00+

Steamer

$4.00+

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

Spiced Cider Chai

$3.50+

Creamy Pumpkin Cold Brew

$4.75+

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$4.75+

Seasonal

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.75+

Blended

Caramel BLND

$6.75+

Mocha BLND

$6.75+

Chai BLND

$6.75+

Matcha BLND

$6.75+

Mint BLND

$6.75+

Custom BLND

$6.75+

Seasonal BLND

$6.75+

Lavender BLND

$6.75+

Orange BLND

$6.75+

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grab/Go Case

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Choc

$2.00

Eternal Life-Juiced!

$5.00

Trim/Tasty-Juiced!

$5.00

Lean/Clean-Juiced!

$5.00

Lemon GInger-Forage Kombucha

$3.50

Jasmine Rose-Forage Kombucha

$3.50

Boxed water

$2.00

San -Pelligrino Sparkling grapefruit

$2.50

Smoothie

Banana Berry

$7.00

Tropical Berry

$7.00

Seasonal

$7.00

Seasonal

Hot Spiced Cider

$3.00+

Iced Carmel Apple Cider

$4.25+

Cups

mug red

$32.00

mug green

$32.00

mug orange

$32.00

mug tan

$32.00

Shirts

Small

$18.00

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XL

$18.00

Bella Goose Coffee

Liberator BLend

$16.00

Ugly GOsling Blend

$16.00

Bella Goose Syrup

Caramel

$10.00

Chai

$10.00

Lavender

$10.00

Mint

$10.00

Mocha

$10.00

Vanilla

$10.00

Pumpkin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy Traditional Espresso Drinks, Yummy treats, and Great People!

