  River District Golf & Social - 680 Lynn St Suite C
River District Golf & Social 680 Lynn St Suite C

680 Lynn St Suite C

Danville, VA 24541

Starters & Shareables

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.49

Golden fries covered with a mix of cheeses and bacon and served with a side of ranch dressing.

Bangin' Shrimp

Bangin’ Shrimp

$13.29

Large crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy thai chili sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Stuffed with grilled chicken, cheese blend, bacon, tomato, and red onion. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Crispy dill pickle slices served with southwest ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Mild jalapeno halves filled with cream cheese.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Mac and cheese that is battered and fried.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.79

Battered and fried mozzarella cheese that comes out crispy on the outside and deliciously melty when you bite into them. Served with marinara sauce.

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.79

Crispy flour tortillas, chicken, jalapeño jack cheese, black beans, corn, and red peppers. Served with southwest ranch.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.49

Stuffed with seared sirloin steak, cheese blend, sweet caramelized onions, and poblano avocado fire sauce. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Warm Pretzel Bites

$8.29

Soft Bavarian-style pretzel sticks are ready to dip in a spicy mustard sauce or cheese sauce.

Extra Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Southwest Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.49

Hand formed beef patty, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato and mayo on a brioche bun. Add bacon +$2.00.

Smokehouse Burger

$13.79

Hand formed beef patty, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion ring, BBQ sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun.

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$13.99

Hand formed beef patty, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and caramelized onions on a brioche bun.

Bangin' Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.29

Bangin' shrimp on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo and served with fries or onion rings.

Bangin' Shrimp Wrap

$14.99

Bangin' Shrimp, romaine lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Club

$12.29

Fried or grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on a brioche bun.

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.79

Chicken on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo and served with fries or onion rings.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, cracked black pepper, and caesar dressing.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.79

Wings

Boneless Wings 8

$10.99

Hand tossed in choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Boneless Wings 12

$12.99

Hand tossed in choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Traditional Wings 8

Traditional Wings 8

$12.99

Hand tossed in choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Traditional Wings 12

Traditional Wings 12

$15.49

Hand tossed in choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Traditional Wings 25

Traditional Wings 25

$28.79

Hand tossed in choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese and celery.

Flatbreads

Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$9.95

Marinara base with a three-cheese blend.

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.95

Marinara base on flatbread with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce on flatbread with mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onion, and green onion garnish.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$13.49

Ranch base on flatbread with three-cheese blend, chicken breast, bacon and red onions.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.49

Buffalo sauce base on flatbread with mozzarella cheese, chicken breast, red onions, and blue cheese crumbles.

Salads

House Side Salad

$4.99

Crisp iceberg and romaine blend, bacon crumbles, three-cheese blend, tomato, cucumber, red onion and seasoned croutons.

House Salad Entree

House Salad Entree

$8.79

Crisp iceberg and romaine blend lettuce, bacon crumbles, three-cheese blend, tomato, cucumber, red onion and seasoned croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.79

Crisp romaine hearts, caesar dressing, cracked black pepper, and seasoned croutons topped with parmesan.

Sirloin Salad

$14.49

Crisp iceberg and romaine blend, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, and seasoned croutons topped with seared sirloin.

Side Caesar

$4.99

Kids

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Three-cheese blend and marinara sauce on a flatbread served with fries or onion rings and a drink.

Chicken Bites

$7.00

Fried chicken bites served with fries or onion rings and a drink.

Jr Cheeseburger

$7.00

Hand formed beef patty and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun served with fries or onion rings and a drink. Add bacon for $2.00.

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$5.89

Chocolate cake frosted with decadent chocolate icing.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Eat. Drink. Golf.

680 Lynn St Suite C, Danville, VA 24541

Directions

