RiverEdge Park 360 N Broadway

360 N Broadway

Aurora, IL 60505

CRAFT BEER - EMPLOYEE

WORKFORCE BREWING

Ol' Pile - EMPLOYEE

$5.00

Apricot Vultures - EMPLOYEE

$5.00

Thank You - EMPLOYEE

$5.00

Blues of Mexicali - EMPLOYEE

$5.00

Foggy Rhetoric - EMPLOYEE

$5.00

OSWEGO BREWING COMPANY

Fence Line - EMPLOYEE

$5.00

Cart Path - EMPLOYEE

$5.00

Hay'z for Horses - EMPLOYEE

$5.00

River's Edge - EMPLOYEE

$5.00

CHRISTKINDLMARKET

BEER

HEFEWEISSBIER W/STEIN

$15.00

HEFEWEISSBIER (NO STEIN)

$12.00

HEFEWEISSBIER REFILL

$12.00

FESTBIER W/STEIN

$15.00Out of stock

FESTBIER (NO STEIN)

$12.00Out of stock

FESTBIER REFILL

$12.00Out of stock

ORIGINAL LAGER W/STEIN

$15.00

ORIGINAL LAGER (NO STEIN)

$12.00

ORIGINAL LAGER REFILL

$12.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER

$6.00

STEIN ONLY

$8.00

WINE

GLUHWEIN W/MUG (HOT)

$10.00

GLUHWEIN REFILL (HOT)

$9.00

GERMAN RIESLING (COLD)

$9.00

GERMAN RIESLING W/MUG (COLD)

$10.00

GERMAN RIESLING REFILL

$9.00

MUG ONLY

$8.00

SODA & WATER

PEPSI

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

MIST TWIST

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

AQUAFINA (BOTTLED)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Outdoor Concert Venue

Location

360 N Broadway, Aurora, IL 60505

Directions

