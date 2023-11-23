- Home
River Falls Restaurant
74-76 S Main st
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Thai Chili Cauliflower$12.50
Tempura battered cauliflower tossed in sweet thai chili sauce and drizzled with ranch dressing
- Prince Edward Island Mussels$16.00
Sauteed mussels served in a garlic butter sauce with caramelized onions and tomatoes paired with garlic bread
- Loaded Tater Tots$13.00
Crispy tater tots topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, and chipotle aioli
- Chourico Calamari$16.50
Battered and fried calamari rings tossed with chourico, banana peppers, spinach, and drizzled with garlic aioli
- Chicken Tenders$12.00
- Chicken Wings$14.00
- Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips, ground beef chili, shredded cheddar jack cheese, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, pepper rings, lime crema and avocados
- 1/2 Nacho$8.00
Half sized order of tortilla chips, ground beef chili, shredded cheddar jack cheese, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, pepper rings, lime crema and avocados
- Mozzarella Half Moons$12.00
Breaded and fried mozzarella half moons served with pink sauce
- 1/2 Dozen Clam Cakes$9.00
House made dough with fresh clams and seasoning fried to golden brown
- Dozen Clam Cakes$13.00
House made dough with fresh clams and seasoning fried to golden brown
- Chowder & Cake Combo$12.00
Three clam cakes with bacon clam chowder
- The Sharing Plate$18.00
Chicken Wings, Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella half moons, Onion Strings Served with Pink sauce, Buffalo sauce and Ranch
Soup & Salad
- Bacon Topped Chowder$8.50
- White Chowder$7.50
- Chefs Soup$7.00
- Garden Salad - Side$5.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion
- Garden Salad - Full$9.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion
- Caesar Salad - Side$5.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad - Full$9.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in caesar dressing
- Calamari Salad$17.00
Fried calamari, mixed greens, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese, and cucumbers topped with balsamic glaze and served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Steak Tip Salad$19.00
Grilled Steak tips, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers red onions, and gorgonzola served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Beet & Apple Salad$15.00
Roasted beets, mixed greens, apple slices, walnuts, golden raisins, feta cheese served with a poppy seed dressing
Handhelds
- Meatloaf Sandwich$14.50
Homemade meatloaf grilled to perfection,topped with onion strings, bacon, and bbq, served on grilled telera roll
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, and blue cheese served in a white wrap
- Corned Beef Reuben$14.50
House made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled sourdough
- Fish Reuben$14.00
Corona beer battered fish with homemade, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on sourdough bread and served with French fries
- Turkey Cheddar Melt$14.50
Grilled sourdough, cheddar cheese, turkey, avocado, bacon
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken, garlic butter grilled telera roll, pepper jack cheese, bacon, spicy slaw chipotle buffalo sauce
Burgers
- Garden Burger$14.00
Grilled veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocados and garlic aioli served on a grilled brioche bun
- South Main Burger$15.00
½ lb. Certified Angus Beef burger topped with bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese served on a grilled brioche bun
- Blackstone Burger$15.00
½ lb. Certified Angus Beef burger topped with american cheese, fried onions, bbq, bacon, ranch drizzle served on a grilled brioche bun
- Smothered Burger$15.00
½ lb. Certified Angus Beef burger topped with mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, A1 sauce served on a grilled brioche bun
- Plain Burger$12.00
½ lb. Certified Angus Beef burger served on a grilled brioche bun
Entrees
- Fish & Chips$15.00
Corona beer battered fish served with French fries, coleslaw, and house made tartar sauce
- Chourico Cod$19.00
Fresh cod fish seasoned to order topped with a sauteed chourico mixed with breadcrumb served with rice and seasonal vegetables.
- Steak Tips$22.00
Open flamed grilled steak tips served with mashed potato and seasonal vegetables topped with a herb compound butter
- Chicken Marsala$17.00
Fresh seasoned chicken in a mushroom marsala wine sauce served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
- Hot Honey Chicken$18.00
Parmesan panko-crusted chicken topped with hot honey, served over mashed potatoes, topped with spicy avocado power slaw, and finished with pickled onions
- Meatloaf Dinner$19.00
Homemade meatloaf grilled to perfection served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, topped with a brown sugar ketchup piled high with onion strings
Pasta
- Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Hand breaded chicken with mozzarella cheese topped with pink sauce served with rigatoni pasta
- Spicy Sausage Bolognese$15.50
Seasoned ground hot Italian sausage, rigatoni pasta, peppers, onions, and housemade pink sauce
- Chicken Bacon Buffalo Mac$19.00
Cheese sauce with rigatoni pasta tossed with buffalo chicken and bacon finished with crushed crackers baked golden brown
Bowls
- Salmon Bowl$21.00
Chili lime spice, Norwegian salmon, rice, cotija cheese, corn salsa, avocados drizzled with lime crema
- Fiesta Beef Bowl$17.00
Seasoned ground beef, white rice, cheese sauce, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes topped with tortilla strips and cotija cheese
- Veggie Bowl$14.00
Sauteed poblano pepper, red peppers and onions over rice topped with cotija cheese, corn salsa, black beans, avocados, tortilla strips finished with drizzled with lime crema
Sides
Dessert
Kid's Menu
Bar Menu
Common Cocktails
House Cocktails
Red Wine
- Smoking Loon Cabernet$8.00
- J Lohr Cabernet$8.00
- Bread & Butter Pinot Noir$8.00
- Gooseneck Red Blend$8.00
- Da Vinci Chianti$8.00
- Alamos Malbec$8.00
- Bottle Smoking Loon Cabernet$32.00
- Bottle J Lohr Cabernet$32.00
- Bottle Bread & Butter Pinot Noir$32.00
- Bottle Gooseneck Red Blend$32.00
- Bottle Da Vinci Chianti$32.00
- Bottle Alamos Malbec$32.00
White Wine
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$8.00
- Smoking Loon Chardonnay$8.00
- Gooseneck Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Smoking Loon Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Starling Castle Riesling$8.00
- Gooseneck Prosecco$8.00
- Bottle Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc$32.00
- Bottle Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$32.00
- Bottle Smoking Loon Chardonnay$32.00
- Bottle Gooseneck Pinot Grigio$32.00
- Bottle Smoking Loon Pinot Grigio$32.00
- Bottle Starling Castle Riesling$32.00
- Bottle Gooseneck Prosecco$32.00
Beer
- Narragansett Lager$7.00
- Narragansett Rotating$7.00
- Whalers Rise APA$7.00
- Rhode Trip IPA$7.00
- Dogfish Head IPA$7.00
- Captains Daughter DIPA$7.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Corona Light$5.00
- Newcastle Brown Ale$5.00
- Guinness$5.00
- Downeast Cider$5.00
- Truly Wild Berry$5.00
- Wild Little Things$5.00
- Harpoon IPA$5.00
- Athletic Wild Run NA$5.00
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
