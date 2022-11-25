  • Home
A map showing the location of River Front Wood Fired Pizza 290 Front StView gallery

River Front Wood Fired Pizza 290 Front St

review star

No reviews yet

290 Front St

Thomas, WV 26292

Order Again

Popular Items

Just Pepperoni Pizza
White Pizza
Cheese Pizza

Fresh Salads

Italian Chopped Salad

$12.25

A combination of romaine lettuce, iceburg, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, olives, pepperonchini, red onion, chickpeas with a red wine lemon vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce with shaved pecorino romano cheese, bread rounds and a creamy ceasar dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$11.25

Roasted eggplant, red onion, roasted tomatoes, kalamata olives, and artichokes on a bed of fresh greens topped with feta cheese.

The Thomas Salad

$9.25

Arugula, goat cheese, pistachios, cranberries, and a lemon vinaigrette.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Red sauce with a classic mozzarella cheese blend.

Just Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Red sauce, mozzarella and loads of pepperoni.

Our Signature Margarita

$16.00

Basil pesto sauce, olive oil, fresh plum tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh basil.

Veggin' Out

$16.00

Red sauce, sunflower seed basil pesto, Sundried tomatoes, fresh baby spinach, wood fired mushrooms, roasted artichoke hearts topped with arugula.

The Ballpark

$17.00

Basil pesto, red sauce, mozzarella cheese blend, sweet Italian sausage, and roasted peppers & onions.

Prosciutto & Pineapple

$18.00

Red sauce, thin sliced prosciutto, sweet Hawaiian pineapple, and mozzarella cheese blend.

White Pizza

$12.00

Infused fresh garlic & basil olive oil, country ricotta, mozzarella cheese blend , topped with fresh basil.

The Carnivore

$18.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, meatballs, and mozzarella cheese blend.

BBQ Chicken

$17.00Out of stock

Smokey BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, smokey bacon and cheddar cheese.

The Spaghetti Pizza

$15.00

Fresh house made spaghetti red sauce, meatballs, spaghetti pasta and mozzarella cheese.

The Mountaineer

$16.00Out of stock

Alfredo sauce, sausage crumbles, local scrapple, and mozzarella cheese.

Half Cheese Half Pepperoni

$12.00

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Marinera

$0.50

SPECIALS

Breadsticks with marinara

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Wings (6)

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Fig & Prosciutto

$16.00

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, fig, prosciutto, topped with goat cheese and balsamic glaze.

Desserts

Cannolis (2)

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

La Croix

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Sunkist Orange

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Sparkling water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Fruit Punch

$1.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

290 Front St, Thomas, WV 26292

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

