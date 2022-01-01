A map showing the location of River & Henley 704 River RoadView gallery

River & Henley 704 River Road

review star

No reviews yet

704 River Road

New Milford, NJ 07646

Order Again

Small Plates

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.95

Pan seared tiger shrimp, tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with carrots and celery, bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Garlic Shrimp

$12.95

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.95

Served with lagered beer cheese & honey mustard

Short Rib Poutine

$16.95

Crostini

$14.95

Mozz en Carrozza

$10.95

Fresh Mozzarella slices, breaded & deep fried. Topped with chef's housemade red sauce, parmesan cheese

Crispy Calamari

$16.95

Pierogi

$11.95

Bruschetta

$9.95

Maple Bourbon Scallops

$18.95

Flambeed Knob Creek smoked maple, bacon, onions

Mama's Empanadas

$9.95

Two of Bergen County's famous beef & cheese empanadas. Served with chipotle mayo

Wings

$13.95

BBQ I Buffalo I Thai Chili I Callao I Garlic Parm. Served with carrots and celery, blue cheese or ranch dressing

Homemade Meatballs

$13.95

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Pico de gallo, 4 cheese blend, topped with cilantro. *Make it a bowl over rice (+$1.95)

Veggie Tacos

$11.95

Pico de gallo, 4 cheese blend, topped with cilantro. *Make it a bowl over rice (+$1.95)

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Pico de gallo, 4 cheese blend, topped with cilantro. *Make it a bowl over rice (+$1.95)

Filet Mignon Tacos

$14.95

Pico de gallo, 4 cheese blend, sauteed onions, topped with cilantro, chipotle mayo, and ranch

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$14.95

Pico de gallo, 4 cheese blend, topped with cilantro. *Make it a bowl over rice (+$1.95)

Brussel Sprout Tacos

$12.95

Peppers, onions, parmesan cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo drizzle

Filet & Arugula Tacos

$14.35

Pico de gallo, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Short Rib Tacos

$15.95

Sandwiches & Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sliders

$14.95

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, arugula, balsamic glaze

Joanne's Classic Burger

$16.95

Angus beef, yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onions, ketchup, and mayo drizzle

Texas Burger

$16.95

Angus beef, bacon, sauteed onions, Swiss cheese, honey BBQ sauce

Filet Mignon Cheesesteak

$20.95

Onions, peppers, shredded mozzarella cheese

Impossible Burger

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.95

Filet Mignon Sliders

$16.95

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Salads

The Riv

$12.95

Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, diced mozzarella, tossed in a housemade vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Arugula & Burrata Salad

$15.95

Baby arugula, roasted red pepper and red onion, tossed in olive oil and red wine vinaigrette, topped with burrata and balsamic glaze

Farm Fresh Salad

$14.95

Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$13.95

Shredded mozzarella cheese, chef's housemade red sauce

Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Fresh mozzarella, chef's housemade red sauce, fresh basil

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.95

Italian sausage, meatball, bacon, pepperoni

Sara's Salad Pizza

$18.95

Shredded mozzarella, housemade red sauce, topped with dressed arugula, sliced burrata, Romano cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Shredded mozzarella, grilled and chopped buffalo chicken, bacon, ranch, parsley

Penne Vodka Margherita Pizza

$17.95

Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.95

White Pizza

$17.95

Crispy Chicken Flatbread

$17.95

Big Plates

Pasta Primavera

$16.95

Chef's choice of mixed vegetables over fresh linguini, tossed in olive oil, fresh garlic, Romano cheese

Chicken Parmesean

$21.95

Breaded chicken, housemade red sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese. Served over penne

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.95

Sauteed spinach, white rice, in a garlic-lemon white wine sauce

Surf & Turf

$34.95

8oz pan seared filet mignon, garlic shrimp, potatoes, chef's choice vegetables, in a parmesan truffle sauce

Penne Vodka

$15.95

Shrimp & Asparagus Risotto

$29.95

Blackened Salmon

$17.95

Sides

Fries

$3.95

Sweet Fries

$5.95

Truffle Fries

$9.95

Mixed Veggies

$9.95

Brussel Stir Fry

$8.95

Brown Buttered Spinach

$5.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

White Rice

$4.95

Dirty Chips

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Side Of Parmesan Risotto

$5.95

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.95

Italian style, coffee flavored

Tartufo

$7.95

Ice cream ball in a hard chocolate shell with a cherry center, topped with a chocolate glaze

Cheesecake

$7.95

Raspberry glaze, milt and cherry decor

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Zeppoles

$7.95

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders & Fries

$11.95

Chicken Cutlet & Fries

$10.95

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Specials

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$16.95

Roasted Vegetable Autumn Bowl

$18.95

Penne Arrabbiata

$15.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.95

Hoodies

White Hoodie

$45.00

Black Hoodie

$45.00

Crew Necks

White Crew Neck

$40.00

Black Crew Neck

$40.00

T shirts

T shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve T shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve V neck T shirt

$22.00

Hats

White Hat

$20.00

Black Hat

$20.00

Tote Bags

White Tote Bag

$10.00

Black Tote Bag

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

704 River Road, New Milford, NJ 07646

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
