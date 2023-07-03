Restaurant header imageView gallery

River Hills Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

6027 Farm to Market 3538

Sealy, TX 77474

Lunch Menu

Seafoods

Alligator

$12.99

Calamari

$11.99

Crawfish Tails

$10.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

6 Shrimps

$9.99

9 Shrimps

$11.99

8 Oysters

$10.99

10 Oysters

$12.99

2 Fried Fish

$8.99

3 Fried Fish

$10.99

Fish Strips

$11.99

1F 5 Shrimps

$11.99

1 Fish, 4Shrimp, 4 Oysters

$14.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Jalapeño Hamburger

$8.50

Jalapeño Cheeseburger

$9.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Jalapeño Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Grilled Specials

Grilled Chicken (L)

$10.99

Sweet & Spicy Chicken (L)

$11.99

Grilled Catfish (L)

$10.99

Grilled Tilapia (L)

$12.99

Salmon ( L)

$15.99

8 Grilled Shrimps (L)

$12.99

Tilapia-With 3 Shrimps (L)

$15.99

Grilled Catfish & 5 Shrimp (L)

$15.99

Blcknd Catfish & Craw Etouffee ( L)

$15.99

Blkd Tilapia & Craw Etouffee ( L)

$16.99

Chef Salads

Chef Salad (Plain)

$6.99

Chef- With Ham

$9.99

Chef-Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Chef-with CFChicken

$11.99

Chef-with 6 Shrimp

$10.99

Caesar-Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Caesar 6 Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

Caesar (Plain)

$6.99

Gumbos @ Etouffee

Cup Gumbo

$4.99

Bowl Gumbo

$7.99

Cup Shrimp Etouffee

$5.99

Bowl Shrimp Etouffee

$8.99

Cup Crawfish Etouffee

$5.99

Bowl Crawfish Etouffee

$8.99

CFS & CFChicken

12oz Hamburger Steak

$12.99

8oz CFSteak

$11.99

8oz CFChicken

$10.99

Lunch Steak

Flat Iron

$14.99

Flat Iron with 3Sh

$16.99

Ribeye 16oz

$23.99

Ribeye 16oz & 3 Shrimp

$25.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Side Items

Garlic Bread

$1.50

TX Toast

$0.99

FF

$3.50

Sweet Fries

$4.99

15 Pcs Tatertots

$4.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Dinner Salad

$3.50

Broccolli

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

MP

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

White Rice

$1.50

Dirty Rice

$3.99

Full Menu

Appetizers

8Pcs American Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

15Pcs American Shrimp Cocktail

$18.99

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

Alligator

$12.99

Calamari

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

6 Cheese Sticks

$6.99

6 Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

$5.99

10 Hush Puppies

$6.99

12 Corn Nuggets

$5.99

10 Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Clam Strips

$8.99

2 Egg Rolls

$4.99

5 Pcs Crab Rangoons

$5.99

Combo (3CS, 3Jal, 3CN)

$7.99

3 cheese sticks, 3 jalapeño peppers, and 3 corn nuggets

6 Crab Rangoons

$6.99

Chef Salads

Caesar Salad (Plain)

$8.99

Chef Salad (Plain)

$8.99

Caesar with Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Caesar with Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Chef with Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Chef with 6 Grilled Shrimp

$13.99

Chef Salad with Ham

$10.99

Chef with Fried Chicken

$13.99

Chef with 1/2 Chicken 3Shrimps

$13.99

Chef Salad w Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

Gumbo & Etouffee

Cup Gumbo

$5.99

Bowl Gumbo

$8.99

Cup Crawfish Etouffee

$7.99

Bowl Crawfish Etouffee

$11.99

Cup Shrimp Etouffee

$7.99

Bowl Shrimp Etouffee

$11.99

Raw Oysters/Boiled Shrimps

Half Doz Raw Oysters

$12.99

1/2 and 1 oz

1/2 Lb Boiled Shrimp Hot & Spicy

$10.99

1 Lb Boiled Shrimp Hot & Spicy

$18.99

1 Doz Raw Oysters

$21.99

1/2 Doz OysterRockefellers

$14.99

1Doz OysterRockefellers

$25.99

Asian Classics

4 Vegetable Eggrolls

$3.99

3 Egg Rolls

$6.99

Includes pork, chicken, & vegetables

5 Crab Rangoons

$5.99

Crispy fried wontons with cream cheese and imitation crab

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.99

Includes egg & broccoli

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Crawfish Fried Rice

$10.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.99

Combination Fried Rice

$12.99

Includes chicken, shrimp, eggs, & vegetables

Sesame Chicken

$10.99

With white rice

Orange Chicken

$10.99

With white rice

S&Sour Chicken (Asian)

$10.99

With white rice

2 Eggrolls

$4.99

1 Egg Roll

$2.75

Side of Fried Rice

$4.99

6 Crab Rangoons

$6.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

6 Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

3 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid Pop. Shrimp

$7.99

Kid 1F 3SH

$9.99

Kids Fish Strips

$8.99

Side Items

Garlic Bread

$1.50

TX Toast

$0.99

FF

$3.50

Sweet Fries

$4.99

15 Pcs Tatertots

$4.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Dinner Salad

$3.50

Broccolli

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

MP

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

White Rice

$1.50

Dirty Rice

$3.99

Side of Fried Rice

$4.99

1 Grilled Catfish

$7.99

1 Fried Catfish

$4.99

1 Lobster Tail

$19.99

3 Fried Shrimps

$4.99

3 Grilled Shrimps

$4.99

1 Stuffed Crab

$4.00

3 JalBW Shrimps

$8.00

3 Slice Avacado

$0.85

River Hills Chef Selection

6 JalBWShrimps

$17.99

Blknd Catfish with Crawfish Et.

$18.99

BlndTilapia with Crawfish Et.

$18.99

8oz Pork Ribeye with 3 Shrimp

$18.99

Mahi Mahi & 3 Shrimp with Dill Butter

$19.99

Seared Tuna

$19.99

Blkn Redfish with Etou.

$20.99

Salmon and 5 Shrimp with Dill Butter

$22.99

Pan-Fried Flounder with Char. cream S

$21.99

10 Scallops with Cajun Dill Butter

$22.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.99

Shrimp Fettuccine

$15.99

Chicken Fettuccine

$15.99

2 Lobster Tails

$38.99

Grilled Specials

Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$14.99

Grilled 2Catfish

$14.99

Grilled Tilapia

$15.99

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

6 Grilled Shrimp

$12.99

10 Grilled Shrimps

$16.99

Grilled Catfish & 5 Shrimp

$18.99

GrilledTilapia 5 Shrimps

$19.99

Stuffed Salmon

$21.99

Sea Bass with 3 Shrimp

$21.99

Steaks

Flat Iron Steak 8 Oz

$17.99

T-Bone 16 Oz

$29.99

Rib Eye 16 Oz

$27.99

Filet Mignon 8 Oz

$26.99

Cowboy Steak 16 Oz

$35.99

Bone-in ribeye

T-Bone 12oz

$24.99

Fried Steak and Chicken

12 Oz Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Topped with grilled onions

8oz CFSteak

$10.99

16oz CFSteak

$16.99

8oz CFChicken

$10.99

16oz CFChicken

$16.99

8oz CFSteak & 3 Shrimps

$14.99

8oz CFChicken & 3 Shrimps

$14.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Jal- Hamburger

$9.50

Jal- Cheeseburger

$10.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Jal-Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sanwich

$12.99

Bacon Hamburger

$10.00

Jal-Bacon Hamburger

$10.50

Fried Seafood Platters

1F 6Shrimp

$15.99

1F 6Oysters

$16.99

6Shrimp 12Tails

$15.99

6Shrimp 6Oyster

$17.99

2F 6Oysters

$19.99

2F 6Shrimp

$18.99

3 Stuffed Crabs

$17.99

2F 6Shrimps 6Tails

$21.99

2F 6Shrimp 1Crab

$22.99

2F 6Shrimp 6Oyster

$23.99

9Shrimp 9Oyster

$24.99

Ultimate Fried Platter

$26.99

2 catfish fillets, 5 shrimp, 5 oysters, and 1 stuffed crab

Fried Catfish

2 F

$10.99

3 F

$13.99

4 F

$16.99

5 F

$19.99

Fish Strips

$11.99

Catfish Bone-In & 3 Shrimps

$16.99

Fried Oysters

8 Oysters

$12.99

10 Pieces Oysters

$14.99

12 Pieces Oysters

$16.99

Fried Shrimps

Crawfish Tails

$12.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.99

6 Large Shrimp

$11.99

9 Large Shrimp

$14.99

12 Large Shrimp

$17.99

15 Large Shrimp

$20.99

Frog Leg (5Pcs)

$10.99

Boiled Crab

1 Lb Snow Crab

$27.99

1 Lb Alaskan King Crab with Baked Potato

Butterflied Shrimp

6 Butterflied SH

$12.99

9 Butterflied SH

$15.99

12 Butterflied SH

$18.99

15 Butterflied SH

$21.99

30 Large Shrimps for 2

$35.99

30 Butterflied Shrimps for 2

$37.99

Po-Boys

Fish Po-Boy

$11.99

Crawfish Po-Boy

$11.99

Shrimp Po-Boy

$11.99

Oysters Po-Boy

$12.99

Shrimp and Oysters Po-Boy

$13.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99

Pecan Pie

$4.99

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Beverages

Water

Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Bubble Tea

Large

Large Banana

$4.99

Large Strawberry

$4.99

Large Pineapple

$4.99

Large Honey Dew

$4.99

Large Mango

$4.99

Large Coconut

$4.99

Large Taro

$4.99

Large Thai Tea

$4.99

Large Green Tea

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6027 Farm to Market 3538, Sealy, TX 77474

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

