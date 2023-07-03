River Hills Seafood
No reviews yet
6027 Farm to Market 3538
Sealy, TX 77474
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch Menu
Seafoods
Burgers
Grilled Specials
Chef Salads
Gumbos @ Etouffee
Desserts
Side Items
Full Menu
Appetizers
8Pcs American Shrimp Cocktail
$10.99
15Pcs American Shrimp Cocktail
$18.99
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
$8.99
Alligator
$12.99
Calamari
$11.99
Fried Pickles
$6.99
6 Cheese Sticks
$6.99
6 Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers
$5.99
10 Hush Puppies
$6.99
12 Corn Nuggets
$5.99
10 Fried Mushrooms
$7.99
Fried Clam Strips
$8.99
2 Egg Rolls
$4.99
5 Pcs Crab Rangoons
$5.99
Combo (3CS, 3Jal, 3CN)
$7.99
3 cheese sticks, 3 jalapeño peppers, and 3 corn nuggets
6 Crab Rangoons
$6.99
Chef Salads
Gumbo & Etouffee
Raw Oysters/Boiled Shrimps
Asian Classics
4 Vegetable Eggrolls
$3.99
3 Egg Rolls
$6.99
Includes pork, chicken, & vegetables
5 Crab Rangoons
$5.99
Crispy fried wontons with cream cheese and imitation crab
Vegetable Fried Rice
$10.99
Includes egg & broccoli
Chicken Fried Rice
$10.99
Crawfish Fried Rice
$10.99
Shrimp Fried Rice
$10.99
Combination Fried Rice
$12.99
Includes chicken, shrimp, eggs, & vegetables
Sesame Chicken
$10.99
With white rice
Orange Chicken
$10.99
With white rice
S&Sour Chicken (Asian)
$10.99
With white rice
2 Eggrolls
$4.99
1 Egg Roll
$2.75
Side of Fried Rice
$4.99
6 Crab Rangoons
$6.99
Kids Menu
Side Items
Garlic Bread
$1.50
TX Toast
$0.99
FF
$3.50
Sweet Fries
$4.99
15 Pcs Tatertots
$4.99
Onion Rings
$3.99
Fried Okra
$4.99
Dinner Salad
$3.50
Broccolli
$3.99
Green Beans
$2.99
Coleslaw
$2.99
MP
$2.99
Baked Potato
$3.99
White Rice
$1.50
Dirty Rice
$3.99
Side of Fried Rice
$4.99
1 Grilled Catfish
$7.99
1 Fried Catfish
$4.99
1 Lobster Tail
$19.99
3 Fried Shrimps
$4.99
3 Grilled Shrimps
$4.99
1 Stuffed Crab
$4.00
3 JalBW Shrimps
$8.00
3 Slice Avacado
$0.85
River Hills Chef Selection
6 JalBWShrimps
$17.99
Blknd Catfish with Crawfish Et.
$18.99
BlndTilapia with Crawfish Et.
$18.99
8oz Pork Ribeye with 3 Shrimp
$18.99
Mahi Mahi & 3 Shrimp with Dill Butter
$19.99
Seared Tuna
$19.99
Blkn Redfish with Etou.
$20.99
Salmon and 5 Shrimp with Dill Butter
$22.99
Pan-Fried Flounder with Char. cream S
$21.99
10 Scallops with Cajun Dill Butter
$22.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$12.99
Shrimp Fettuccine
$15.99
Chicken Fettuccine
$15.99
2 Lobster Tails
$38.99
Grilled Specials
Steaks
Fried Steak and Chicken
Burgers
Fried Seafood Platters
1F 6Shrimp
$15.99
1F 6Oysters
$16.99
6Shrimp 12Tails
$15.99
6Shrimp 6Oyster
$17.99
2F 6Oysters
$19.99
2F 6Shrimp
$18.99
3 Stuffed Crabs
$17.99
2F 6Shrimps 6Tails
$21.99
2F 6Shrimp 1Crab
$22.99
2F 6Shrimp 6Oyster
$23.99
9Shrimp 9Oyster
$24.99
Ultimate Fried Platter
$26.99
2 catfish fillets, 5 shrimp, 5 oysters, and 1 stuffed crab
Fried Shrimps
Butterflied Shrimp
Po-Boys
Desserts
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6027 Farm to Market 3538, Sealy, TX 77474
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wingology - Cross Creek
No Reviews
6631 West Cross Creek Bend Lane suite 100 Fulshear, TX 77441
View restaurant
© 2023 Toast, Inc.