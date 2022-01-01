Restaurant header imageView gallery

River House Bar & Grill

2495 e Harrisburg pike

Middletown, PA 17057

Order Again

Between the Buns & Sliders

House Fried Chicken Sliders

$16.00

Pit BBQ Bleu

$16.00

River Monster

$17.00

Salmon BLT Slider

$23.00

Smoked Gouda Sliders

$14.00

Cowboy Roper

$16.00

Great American

$14.00

Green Meany

$17.00

Chef Specials

Crabby Wings

$19.00

Chicken Chili Flatbread

$15.00

Sweet & Sticky Tempura Shrimp

$18.00

Indian Summer Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Mini Sliders

$16.00

Latin Harvest Salad

$22.00

Encrusted London Broil

$32.00

Honey Bourbon Chicken

$27.00

Tuscan Salmon & Shrimp

$31.00

Chicken & Wings

Wings

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.75

Cookie Bar

$6.59

Milky Way Mousse Cake

$6.59Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.75

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

PB Snicker Pie

$6.59

Creme Brulee

$7.49Out of stock

Apple Blossum

$6.49

Birthday Day Dessert

Blueberry Flapjack Cake

$7.49

Entrees

House Crab Cakes

$28.00+

Chicken Ricotta

$22.00

Petite Peppercorn Filet

$35.00

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken

$20.00

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

Braised Beef Short Ribs

$27.00

King Salmon

$26.00

New York Strip

$28.00

B.Y.O River rock

$10.00

Kids Menu

Mini Cheeseburgers

$7.50

Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Pasta

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Off The Board

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Sausage and Peppers

$14.00

The Godfather

$16.00

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Pastas

Seafood Creole

$36.00

Clams Linguinni

$19.00

Penne Alfredo

$18.00

Shareables

Lobster Cornbread

$18.00

Mozzarella Curds

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$16.00

Loaded Seafood Nachos

$19.00

Goat Cheese

$14.00

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Sailors Plate

$18.00

Crab Brulee

$18.00

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Sides & Sauces

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Sweet Maui Chips

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Battered Pickle Spears

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Butter

$0.50

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Alfredo

$1.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Verde

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Cheddar Jack

$0.50

Side Tomatoes

$0.50

Side Clam Bread

$1.50

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Carrots

$0.50

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Apple Sauce

$0.50

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Crab Cake

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

$6.00+

Lobster Bisque Soup

$9.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Blue Wedge Salad

$16.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Golden Burrata Salad

$16.00

Pittsburgh Salad

$19.00

River House Salad

$14.00

Pizza

Sm B.Y.O. Pizza

$13.00

Lg B.Y.O. Pizza

$15.00

Sm Crab & Shrimp

$18.00

Lg Crab & Shrimp

$24.00

Sm Specialty Pizza

$16.00

Lg Specialty Pizza

$22.00

Small Carnivore

$18.00

Large Carnivore Pizza

$24.00

Small Garlic White

$15.00

Large Garlic White

$21.00

Strombolis

Sm Italian Stromboli

$16.00

Sm Philly Stromboli

$16.00

Sm BYO Stromboli

$16.00

Lg Italian Stromboli

$22.00

Lg Philly Stromboli

$22.00

Lg BYO Stromboli

$22.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
2495 e Harrisburg pike, Middletown, PA 17057

