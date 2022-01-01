River House Bar & Grill
1,114 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2495 e Harrisburg pike, Middletown, PA 17057
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
TJ Rockwells American Grill & Tavern - Elizabethtown
No Reviews
800 Mount Gretna Rd Elizabethtown, PA 17022
View restaurant
Franklin House Tavern - 101 north market st
No Reviews
101 north market st Schaefferstown, PA 17022
View restaurant
More near Middletown