RIVER HOUSE SEAFOOD 125 West River Street

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

N/A Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Pelegrino

$5.00

Aqua Pana

$5.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Btl water

$2.81

F

Liquor

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

GC Orange Vodka

$7.00

GC Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Well Vodka

$5.46

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$14.00

DBL GC Vodka

$14.00

DBL GC Orange Vodka

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Titos

$16.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Bulrush

$8.00Out of stock

Hendrix

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$5.46

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Bulrush

$16.00

DBL Hendrix

$9.00

DBL Tanqueray

$14.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

GC Tiki Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.46

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$14.00

1800 Gold

$10.00

Altos Silver

$8.00

Patron

$12.00

Patron XO

$8.00

DBL 1800 Gold

$18.00

DBL Altos Silver

$16.00

DBL Patron

$20.00

DBL Patron XO

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$15.00Out of stock

Bulliet

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

CC

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Rowan's Creek

$9.00Out of stock

Savannah 88

$12.00Out of stock

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00Out of stock

Slane Irish

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Woodford

$12.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Blantons

$30.00

DBL Bulliet

$20.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$20.00

DBL CC

$16.00

DBL Crown Royal

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$14.00

DBL Jim Beam

$14.00

DBL Knob Creek

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$16.00

DBL Savannah 88

$16.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$16.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$16.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$14.00

DBL Woodford

$20.00

Chivas

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Glenmorangie

$15.00

JW Black

$12.00

JW Blue

$40.00Out of stock

JW Red

$10.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Macallan 18

$40.00Out of stock

DBL Chivas

$16.00

DBL Dewars

$16.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$24.00

DBL Glenlivet

$24.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$24.00

DBL JW Black

$18.00

DBL JW Blue

$76.00

DBL JW Gold

$24.00

DBL JW Red

$16.00

DBL Macallan 12

$24.00

DBL Macallan 18

$70.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Baileys

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Remy VSOP

$11.00Out of stock

Ruby Port

$10.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Tawny Port

$10.00

DBL Amaretto

$14.00

DBL Baileys

$16.00

DBL Chambord

$16.00

DBL Courvoisier VS

$18.00

DBL Drambuie

$18.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$16.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$24.00

DBL Ruby Port

$20.00

DBL Sambuca

$16.00

DBL Tawny Port

$20.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Artillery Punch

$14.00

Artillery Punch 16oz

$10.00

B- 52

$7.00

Baybreeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

GA Peach Marg

$10.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Haint Blue Mojito

$12.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Long Island Top

$14.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita - Lime

$10.00

Martini - Choc Espresso

$10.00

Martini - Choc Raspberry

$10.00

Martini-Pumpkin CzeCake

$10.91Out of stock

Martini - Classic

Martini-Lemon Drop

$13.00

Martini - Orange Blossom

$13.00

Martini - RH Dirty

$13.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moonriver

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

RH Bloody Mary

$14.00

River Tikki

$9.00

Roasted Old Fashioned

$14.00

Sample Punch

Savannah Smash

$10.00

Savannah Swizzler

$10.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Sex on Beach

$8.00

Telfair Tea

$10.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$8.00

The Wormsloe

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Vacation Margarita

$10.00

Cadillac margarita

$13.00

Beer

Allagash

$6.54

Basment IPA

$6.54

Bud light

$4.67

Cobblestone

$5.61

Guinness

$6.54

Juicy IPA

$5.61Out of stock

Rally Point

$6.54

Sam Oktoberfest

$6.54

Ultra

$4.67

Tropcalia

$6.54

Bud

$3.74

Coors Light

$3.74

Miller Lite

$3.74

Corona

$5.61

Corona Light

$5.61

Dogfish Head

$5.61Out of stock

Heineken

$5.61

Left Hand Stout

$5.61

Fat Tire

$5.61

Stella

$5.61

Heineken NA

$5.61

Becks NA

$5.61Out of stock

3 can

$2.82Out of stock

5 can

$4.67Out of stock

Wine

Elouan

$10.00+

Erath PN

$11.00+

Good Measure

$11.00+

J Lohr

$10.00+

Belle Gloss Meiomi

$9.00+Out of stock

Oberon

$10.00+

Penfolds Shiraz

$8.00+

Sand Point

$9.00+

Stellar Shiraz

$10.00+

Terrazas

$10.00+

Party

$5.61

Belle Gloss Meiomi

$36.00Out of stock

Elouan

$38.00

Moillard

$50.00

Willakenzie “Yamhill”

$75.00Out of stock

Patz & Hall

$70.00

Dutton-Goldfield

$75.00

Sand Point

$34.00

Colliano

$40.00

Oberon

$45.00

Folie À Deux

$75.00

J Lohr

$38.00

Oberon

$40.00

Francis Coppola

$45.00

Franciscan

$50.00

Caymus

$160.00

Silver Oak

$170.00

Penfolds Shiraz

$32.00

Stellar Shiraz

$40.00

Oak Ridge “Old Soul” Petit Sirah,

$40.00

Tenet “The Pundit” Syrah

$48.00

E. Guigal Chotes

$50.00

Terrazas

$38.00

Arceno Chianti Classico

$60.00

Saurus Schroeder Malbec,

$40.00

Abstract Orin Swift Red Blend

$70.00

Chateau Suau Bordeaux

$40.00

Groth Cab

$120.00

Banfi Brunello

$130.00

Erath PN

$42.00

Good Measure

$42.00

Banfi

$9.00+

Chateau Ste. Michelle

$8.00+

Frei Brothers

$10.00+

J Vineyards

$10.00+

Joel Gott

$9.00+

Sangria

$7.27

Terra D'oro Moscato

$10.00+

Terrazas

$9.00+

Whitehaven

$11.00+

Party

$5.61Out of stock

Terrazas,

$34.00

Frei Brothers

$38.00

Latour Pouilly Fuisse

$60.00

Oberon

$45.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$50.00

Stags’ Leap

$55.00Out of stock

Patz & Hall

$75.00

Cakebread

$90.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle

$30.00

Peter Mertes

$34.00

Ste. M Riesling

$36.00

Whitehaven

$42.00

Nobilo

$40.00

Michel Vattan Sancerre

$60.00Out of stock

Banfi

$34.00

J Vineyards

$38.00

Luna Nuda

$40.00

Kings Estate

$50.00

Van Duzer

$45.00

Terra D'oro Moscato

$38.00

Ken Forrester Petit Chenin Blanc

$30.00

Piepoul De Pinet

$40.00

Joel Gott

$34.00

Bieler Pere & Fils

$10.00+

Bieler Pere & Fils

$38.00

Sonoma Cutrer Rose

$50.00

Gerard Bertran

$40.00

Mirabello Prosecco

$10.00

House Champagne

$7.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Champagne

$70.00

Iron Horse

$90.00

Corkage fee

$25.00

Hot Drinks

Apple Cider - Walnut

$8.19Out of stock

Coffee - Chocolate Almond

$8.19Out of stock

Coffee - Irish

$9.10

Coffee - Millionaires

$9.10

Coffee - Walnut Toffee

$9.10

Hot Chocolate - Adult

$9.10Out of stock

Hot Chocolate - Butter Rum

$9.10Out of stock

APPETIZERS

COMPLIMENTARY FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$16.00

Native blue crab with sriracha remoulade, and lemon dill aioli

LOCAL BLUE CRAB DIP

$11.00

Parmesan cream sauce with house made flour tortilla chips

CRISPY CALAMARI

$12.00

Tossed in lemon butter sauce and pepperoncini, served with lemon dill aioli

ESCARGOT

$14.00

Served with a shellfish sherry cream sauce and arugula

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$10.00

Local goat cheese, Vidalia onion relish, and sriracha remoulade

HOUSE MADE BLUE CHIPS

$9.00

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, chives and drizzled with sour cream

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

PRETZELS & BEER CHEESE DIP

$8.00

Warm pretzel served with house made beer pimento cheese dip. Garnished with chives

SOUPS & SALADS

APPLE SALAD

$10.00

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes with house made blue cheese dressing

LOBSTER & LUMP CRAB BISQUE

$6.00+

Our signature bisque made with cream and a touch of sherry

BISQUE & REGENCY

$15.00

Bowl of lobster & crab bisque and our famous regency room Caesar

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$8.00

REGENCY CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan, scallions, bacon, and homemade croutons

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$7.00

Topped with sour dough bread, melted cave-aged gruyere

PURPLE CRAB SALAD

$22.00

Our jumbo lump crab cake atop fresh spinach with roasted beets, goat cheese, red onions, yellow peppers and glazed pecans with balsamic vinaigrette

SIDE REGENCY SALAD

$5.00

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

$15.00

WEDGE SALAD

$9.00

SANDWICHES

RIVER HOUSE PRIME BEEF BURGER

$13.00

Half pound burger, served on a flaky roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheddar, blue cheese or swiss.

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$20.00

Native blue crabmeat, sriracha remoulade, lettuce and tomato

LOBSTER & SHRIMP ROLL

$18.00

Lobster meat and shrimp tossed with diced celery, green onion and mayo, served on a toasted roll with potato chips

BLACKENED MAHI SANDWICH

$18.00

Fresh caught local mahi-mahi with sweet slaw and tartar sauce

PO' BOY

$15.00

Lightly fried fresh shrimp OR oysters on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, and spicy sriracha remoulade.

FRIED SEAFOOD

FISH FRY WITH FLOUNDER

$20.00

Hand battered and served with sour cream & chive fries, house-made cole slaw, tartar and cocktail sauces

FRIED OYSTER PLATTER

$23.00

Hand battered and served with sour cream & chive fries, house-made cole slaw, tartar and cocktail sauces

FRIED SHRIMP PLATTER

$23.00

Hand battered and served with sour cream & chive fries, house-made cole slaw, tartar and cocktail sauces

ENTREES

CATCH OF THE DAY

$30.00

A fresh caught local fish prepared with our chef ’s expertise...

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKES

$35.00

Two native blue crab cakes, served with mashed potatoes, lemon dill aioli, sriracha remoulade and asparagus

PECAN BOURBON SALMON

$27.00

Grilled and served with collard greens, and sweet potato mash

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN

$20.00

Springer mountain buttermilk dipped fried boneless chicken breast, mac 'n cheese, and collard greens

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO

$24.00

Sautéed chicken breast and andouille sausage. Simmered with okra, corn, peppers and onions in tomato sauce. Served with steamed rice

BLACKENED MAHI

$28.00

Panko breaded, with creamed spinach, roasted tomatoes, and parmesan grits

GROUPER OSCAR

$29.00

Fresh grouper, native blue crab meat asparagus, mashed potatoes and béarnaise sauce

NY STRIP

$35.00

FILET MIGNON

$34.00

Grilled, topped with Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and haricot verts.

RIVER HOUSE SEAFOOD BOIL

$60.00

Snow crab, shrimp, mussels, oysters, sausage, potatoes, corn on the cob steamed in a lemon, butter and garlic boil.

CHICKEN TENDER PLATE

$18.00

SEAFOOD MAC&CHEESE

$25.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$26.00

A local favorite with country ham and roasted tomatoes in a butter reduction sauce, served over parmesan grits

SHRIMP & SCALLOP PASTA

$26.00

Fresh local shrimp and scallops in a Parmesan, white wine herb sauce over fresh fettuccine

STUFFED CHICKEN BREAST

$26.00

Topped with a honey, blue cheese and thyme sauce, served on grilled zucchini and roasted red potatoes, garnished with broccoli slaw

SIDES

Asparagus

$6.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Collards

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Grits

$4.00

Hericot Verts

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Orzo

$4.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Sweet Mash

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$4.00

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$8.00

CREME BRULEE

$8.00

KEY LIME PIE

$6.50

PEACH COBBLER

$11.00

PECAN PIE

$8.00

PRALINE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Scoop ice cream

$3.00

WHOLE PRALINE CHEESECAKE

$30.00

WHOLE PECAN PIE

$26.95

KIDS MENU

Kid Alfredo

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

SPECIALS

1/2 Raw Oysters

$10.00

1/2 Steamed Oysters

$10.00

Beef Stew

$28.00

Doz Raw Oysters

$20.00

Doz Steamed Oysters

$20.00

Sausage and Cheese dip

$14.00

Sampler

$45.00

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Pear Strudel

$8.00

SIDE PROTEIN

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

SIDE CRABCAKE

$16.00

SIDE MAHI

$12.00

SIDE SALMON

$14.00

SIDE SCALLOPS

SIDE SHRIMP

$7.00

GLASSWARE

Punch Glass

$6.95

Wine Glass

$6.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated since 1982, the waterfront River House Seafood inhabits an 18th century restored cotton warehouse. Poised for fine dining on the Savannah River, our Head Chef Miss Gladys prepares Southern specialties to delight any palette. Taste our locally caught Grouper Florentine and signature Shrimp and Grits with Tasso Gravy all before indulging in seasonal made-from-scratch desserts including chocolate hazelnut bread pudding and praline cheesecake. While you’re here, enjoy a tall glass of liquid history: Chatham Artillery Punch- said to be concocted and enjoyed by esteemed politicians and members of the oldest military organization of record in Georgia, dating back to 1786. Escape into cobblestone time, watch the ships roll by on the water, and enjoy our spacious dining room with stunning views. Slip in off River Street or make your reservation. We pride ourselves as being Savannah’s destination for special events, large and small. We look forward to waiting on you.

Location

125 West River Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

