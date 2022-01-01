- Home
- /
- Chippewa Falls
- /
- River Jams - 2940 109th St
River Jams 2940 109th St
No reviews yet
2940 109th St
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches & More
Small Bites & Boards
Packer Specials
Beer Cheese
Liquor
Well Brandy
$3.50
Couvoisier
$10.00
Hennessey
$15.00
Korbel
$4.50
Leroux Blackberry
$3.50
Phillips Blackberry
$3.50
Well Brandy DBL
$5.00
Couvoisier DBL
$15.00
Hennessey DBL
$22.00
Korbel DBL
$6.00
Leroux Blackberry DBL
$5.00
Phillips Blackberry DBL
$5.00
Well Gin
$3.50
Beefeater
$5.00
Bombay Saphire
$6.00
Chippewa Gin
$7.00
Hendricks
$7.00
Tanqueray
$6.00
Chippewa Gin
$4.00
Well Gin DBL
$5.00
Beefeater DBL
$7.50
Bombay Saphire DBL
$9.00
Chippewa Gin DBL
$10.00
Hendricks DBL
$10.00
Tanqueray DBL
$9.00
Amaretto
$3.50
Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$8.00
Black Raspberry
$3.50
Blue Curacao
$3.50
Amaretto
Chippewa Cranberry Ginger
$7.00
Chippewa Honey
$7.00
Cointreau
Dark Chocolate Sippin Cream
$6.00
DiSoronno
$10.00
Dr Cherry
$3.50
Dr Menthol
$3.50
Dr Vanilla
$3.50
Drambuie
$10.00
Fireball
$3.00
Frangelico
$8.00
Galliano
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Jagermeister
$5.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Licor 43
$3.50
Peach
$3.50
Rumchata
$4.00
Rumplemintz
$4.50
Sambuca
$6.00
Sour Apple
$3.50
Tippy Cow
$5.00
Goldschlager
$4.00
Amaretto DBL
$5.00
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Bailey's Irish Cream DBL
$9.00
Black Raspberry DBL
$5.00
Blue Curacao DBL
$5.00
Chippewa Cranberry Ginger DBL
$10.00
Chippewa Honey DBL
$10.00
Cointreau DBL
Dark Chocolate Sippin Cream DBL
$6.00
DiSoronno DBL
$15.00
Dr Cherry DBL
$5.00
Dr Menthol DBL
$5.00
Dr Vanilla DBL
$5.00
Drambuie DBL
$15.00
Fireball DBL
$5.00
Frangelico DBL
$10.00
Galliano DBL
$10.00
Grand Marnier DBL
$15.00
Jagermeister DBL
$8.00
Kahlua DBL
$9.00
Licor 43 DBL
$5.00
Peach DBL
$5.00
Rumchata DBL
$6.00
Rumplemintz DBL
$7.00
Sambuca DBL
$6.00
Sour Apple DBL
$5.00
Tippy Cow DBL
$6.00
Goldschlager DBL
$6.00
Well Rum
$3.50
Bacardi
$4.00
Bacardi Limon
$4.00
Captain Morgan
$4.00
Malibu
$4.50
Meyers Dark
$6.00
Well Rum DBL
$5.00
Bacardi DBL
$6.00
Bacardi Limon DBL
$6.00
Captain Morgan DBL
$6.00
Malibu DBL
$6.50
Meyers Dark DBL
$9.00
J & B
$8.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$8.00
McCallen 12
$20.00
J & B DBL
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
$20.00
Johnnie Walker Red DBL
$12.00
McCallen 12 DBL
$30.00
Well Tequila
$3.50
Dulce Vida
$7.00
Patron Silver
$9.00
Jose blu agave
$7.00
Well Tequila DBL
$5.00
Dulce Vida DBL
$10.00
Patron Silver DBL
$14.00
Well Vodka
$3.50
Absolut
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Grey Goose Citron
$7.00
Deep Eddys
$5.00
Ketel One
$7.00
Kinky Blue
$4.00
Kinky Pink
$4.00
Phillips Lime
$3.50
Prairie Apple
$4.00
Prairie Grapefruit
$4.00
Prairie Watermelon
$4.00
Titos
$4.00
Trummies Dill
$4.00
Trummies Garlic
$4.00
Trummies Horseradish
$4.00
Trummies Jalapeno Habanero
$4.00
UV Blue
$4.00
UV Red
$4.00
Deep Eddy
$4.00
Pink lemonade smirnoff
$3.50
Trummies Vodka
$4.00
Well Vodka DBL
$5.00
Absolut DBL
$9.00
Grey Goose DBL
$10.00
Grey Goose Citron DBL
$10.00
Jeremiah Weed DBL
$7.00
Ketel One DBL
$10.00
Kinky Blue DBL
$6.00
Kinky Pink DBL
$6.00
Phillips Lime DBL
$5.00
Prairie Apple DBL
$6.00
Prairie Grapefruit DBL
$6.00
Prairie Watermelon DBL
$6.00
Titos DBL
$6.00
Trummies Dill DBL
$6.00
Trummies Garlic DBL
$6.00
Trummies Horseradish DBL
$6.00
Trummies Jalapeno Habanero DBL
$6.00
UV Blue DBL
$6.00
UV Red DBL
$6.00
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Bulliet Bourbon
$7.00
Bulliet Rye
$7.00
Canadian Club
$4.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Crown Royal Apple
$6.00
Crown Royal Peach
$6.00
Fireball
$4.00
Four Roses
$6.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$5.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$5.00
Jameson
$6.50
Jim Beam
$5.00
Jim Beam Rye
$5.00
Knob Creek
$6.00
Makers 46
$6.50
Makers Mark
$6.50
Ol Smokey Mango Habanero
$4.00
Ol Smokey Peanut Butter
$4.00
Ol Smokey Salted Carmel
$4.00
Overholt Rye
$5.00
Proper 12
$8.00
Redemtion Rye
$5.50
Screwball
$5.50
Seagrams 7
$4.00
Seagrams VO
$4.00
Shankys Whip
$4.00
Southern Comfort
$4.50
Tullamore Dew
$10.00
Well Whiskey
$3.50
Wild Turkey
$5.00
Wild Turkey Honey
$5.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Revel Stoke
$3.00
Old Chippewa Rye
$5.00
Well Whiskey DBL
$5.00
Basil Hayden DBL
$22.00
Bulliet Bourbon DBL
$10.00
Bulliet Rye DBL
$10.00
Canadian Club DBL
$6.00
Crown Royal DBL
$9.00
Crown Royal Apple DBL
$9.00
Crown Royal Peach DBL
$9.00
Fireball DBL
$6.00
Four Roses DBL
$9.00
Jack Daniels DBL
$7.00
Jack Daniels Fire DBL
$7.00
Jack Daniels Honey DBL
$7.00
Jameson DBL
$10.00
Jim Beam DBL
$8.00
Jim Beam Rye DBL
$8.00
Knob Creek DBL
$9.00
Makers 46 DBL
Makers Mark DBL
$10.00
Ol Smokey Mango Habanero DBL
$6.00
Ol Smokey Peanut Butter DBL
$6.00
Ol Smokey Salted Carmel DBL
$6.00
Overholt Rye DBL
$8.00
Proper 12 DBL
$12.00
Redemtion Rye DBL
$8.00
Screwball DBL
$8.00
Seagrams 7 DBL
$6.00
Seagrams VO DBL
$6.00
Shankys Whip DBL
$6.00
Southern Comfort DBL
$7.00
Tullamore Dew DBL
$15.00
Wild Turkey DBL
$7.00
Wild Turkey Honey DBL
$7.00
Woodford Reserve DBL
$13.00
Buffalo Trace DBL
$13.00
Old Chippewa Rye
$8.00
Beer
Alaskan Amber
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Guiness
$5.00
Gunpowder IPA
$5.00
Hazy Rabbit IPA
$5.00
Leinies Summer Shandy
$4.00
Leinies Toasted Bock
$4.00
Shiner Bock
$4.00
Spotted Cow
$4.00
Ciderboys
$5.00
Leinies Oktoberfest
$4.00
Coors Lite BTL
$3.50
Bud Lite BTL
$3.50
Bud Select 55 BTL
$3.50
Budwieser BTL
$3.50
Busch Lite BTL
$3.50
Corona BTL
$4.00
Leinenkugal BTL
$3.50
Leinenkugal HoneyWeiss BTL
$3.50
Leinenkugal Lite BTL
$3.50
Leinenkugal Summer Shandy BTL
$3.50
Michelob Golden Draft Lite Bottle BTL
$3.50
Michelob Ultra BTL
$3.50
Miller 64 BTL
$3.50
Miller High Life BTL
$3.50
Miller Lite BTL
$3.50
Pabst BTL
$3.50
Carbliss
$6.00
High Noon
$6.00
Mikes Hard Lemonade
$4.00
Pabst Coffee
$2.00
Pabst Salted Carmel
$6.00
Red Apple Ale
$4.00
Truly Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00
Truly Wildberry
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$4.00
Twisted Tea half/half
$4.00
Twisted Tea Peach
$4.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$4.00
White Claw Mango
$4.00
White Claw Natural Lime
$4.00
White Claw Raspberry
$4.00
Coors Light
Wine
Vista Point Cabernet
$4.00
Carmel Road
$11.00
Yulpa Cabernet
$6.00
DeLoach Zinfandel
$9.00
Guenoc Pinot Noir
$7.00
Albertoni Merlot
$4.00
Fit Vine
$6.00
The Velvet Devil Merlot
$9.00
Louis Martini Cabernet
$14.00
Vista Point Cabernet BTL
$12.00
Carmel Road BTL
$33.00
Yulpa Cabernet BTL
$18.00
DeLoach Zinfandel BTL
$27.00
Woodbridge Pinot Noir BTL
$12.00
Albertoni Merlot BTL
$12.00
Fit Vine BTL
$18.00
Albertoni Moscato
$4.00
Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00
Guenoc Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Palm Rose
$9.00
Prosecco
$7.00
Rodney Strong Chardonnay
$9.00
Sutterhome White Zin
$4.00
Vista Point Chardonnay
$4.00
Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$40.00
Guenoc Pinot Grigio BTL
$18.00
Vista Point Chardonnay BTL
$12.00
Albertoni Moscato BTL
$12.00
Rodney Strong Chardonnay BTL
$27.00
Sutterhome White Zin BTL
$12.00
Palm Rose BTL
$27.00
Prosecco BTL
$47.00
Shots & Bombs
Jagermeister
$5.00
Fireball
$3.00
Blackberry Brandy
$3.00
Dr Cherry
$3.50
Dr Menthol
$3.50
Dr Vanilla
$3.50
Goldschlagger
$4.00
Jack Fire
$5.00
Lemon Drop
$3.50
Old Smokey Mango Habanero
$3.50
Old Smokey Peanut Butter
$3.50
Old Smokey Salted Caramel
$3.50
PB&J
$3.50
Salted Nut Roll
$5.00
Sambuca
$4.00
Rootbeer Schnapps
$3.00
Rootbeer Barrel
$3.50
Jagerbomb
$5.00
Cherry bomb
$4.00
Chocolate Cake
$4.00
Huskie bomb
$3.00
S'moregasm
$3.00
Apple pie
$3.00
Speciality Cocktails
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$5.00
Bloody Mary Flight
$10.00
Colorado Bulldog
$7.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Cranberry Ginger Mule
$6.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$5.00
French 75
$6.00
Gimlet
$5.00
Hot Toddy
$5.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$7.00
Manhattan
$7.00
Margarita
$5.00
Martini
$9.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$6.00
Mudslide
$6.00
Old Fashioned
$5.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
Tom Collins
$4.00
White Russian
$8.00
Vodka Energy
$5.00
NA BEVS
1919 ROOT BEER
$3.00
Busch NA
$3.00
APPLE CIDER
$2.00
CLUB SODA
$2.00
COFFEE
$2.00
COKE
$2.00
CRANBERRY
$3.00
DECAF COFFEE
$2.00
DIET COKE
$2.00
DIET DR PEPPER
$2.00
DIET MOUNTAIN DEW
$2.00
DIET PEPSI
$2.00
DIET SIERRA MIST
$2.00
DR PEPPER
$2.00
ENERGY
$2.00
GINGER ALE
$2.00
GINGER BEER
$2.00
LEMONADE
$2.00
Milk
$2.00
MOUNTAIN DEW
$2.00
ORANGE JUICE
$3.00
ORANGE SODA
$2.00
PEPSI
$2.00
SIERRA MIST
$2.00
SOUR
$2.00
SQUIRT
$2.00
TONIC
$2.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2940 109th St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Olsons Ice Cream - Chippewa - 611 N Bridge St
4.5 • 207
611 N Bridge St CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI 54729
View restaurant
Pizza Del Re - NEW - 911 N Hasting Way
No Reviews
911 N Hasting Way Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurant
Wissota Chophouse- Chippewa Falls
No Reviews
100 North Bridge Street Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
View restaurant
The Livery Restaurant and Saloon - 316 Wisconsin Street
No Reviews
316 Wisconsin Street Eau Claire, WI 54703
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chippewa Falls
More near Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
No reviews yet
La Crosse
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.