River Jams 2940 109th St

Sandwiches & More

Chicken Strip 4 Piece

$12.00

Fish Sliders with fries

$9.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Jammin Burger

$12.00

1/2 pound local beef, bacon jam, marscapone, caramelized onions

Shrimp Po

$12.00

Wings

$16.00

BLT

$8.50

Child Meal

Chicken Strips with fries - Child Meal

$8.00

Small Bites & Boards

Ahi Poke

$13.00

Bruschetta Board

$15.00

French Fries Appetizer

$5.00

Truffle Fries Appetizer

$8.00

Wagyu Sliders

$12.00

Chips Salsa

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato Platter

$6.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Pulled pork sandwich

$9.00

Cup- soup of the day

$3.00

Bowl- soup of the day

$5.00

BLT

$8.50

Sidewinders

$8.00

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Cookies

$2.00

Nuts

$2.00

Packer Specials

Cheese curds

$8.00

Cod sliders with fries

$9.00

Beer Cheese

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Liquor

Well Brandy

$3.50

Couvoisier

$10.00

Hennessey

$15.00

Korbel

$4.50

Leroux Blackberry

$3.50

Phillips Blackberry

$3.50

Well Brandy DBL

$5.00

Couvoisier DBL

$15.00

Hennessey DBL

$22.00

Korbel DBL

$6.00

Leroux Blackberry DBL

$5.00

Phillips Blackberry DBL

$5.00

Well Gin

$3.50

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Chippewa Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Chippewa Gin

$4.00

Well Gin DBL

$5.00

Beefeater DBL

$7.50

Bombay Saphire DBL

$9.00

Chippewa Gin DBL

$10.00

Hendricks DBL

$10.00

Tanqueray DBL

$9.00

Amaretto

$3.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Black Raspberry

$3.50

Blue Curacao

$3.50

Amaretto

Chippewa Cranberry Ginger

$7.00

Chippewa Honey

$7.00

Cointreau

Dark Chocolate Sippin Cream

$6.00

DiSoronno

$10.00

Dr Cherry

$3.50

Dr Menthol

$3.50

Dr Vanilla

$3.50

Drambuie

$10.00

Fireball

$3.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$3.50

Peach

$3.50

Rumchata

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$4.50

Sambuca

$6.00

Sour Apple

$3.50

Tippy Cow

$5.00

Goldschlager

$4.00

Amaretto DBL

$5.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

Bailey's Irish Cream DBL

$9.00

Black Raspberry DBL

$5.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$5.00

Chippewa Cranberry Ginger DBL

$10.00

Chippewa Honey DBL

$10.00

Cointreau DBL

Dark Chocolate Sippin Cream DBL

$6.00

DiSoronno DBL

$15.00

Dr Cherry DBL

$5.00

Dr Menthol DBL

$5.00

Dr Vanilla DBL

$5.00

Drambuie DBL

$15.00

Fireball DBL

$5.00

Frangelico DBL

$10.00

Galliano DBL

$10.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$15.00

Jagermeister DBL

$8.00

Kahlua DBL

$9.00

Licor 43 DBL

$5.00

Peach DBL

$5.00

Rumchata DBL

$6.00

Rumplemintz DBL

$7.00

Sambuca DBL

$6.00

Sour Apple DBL

$5.00

Tippy Cow DBL

$6.00

Goldschlager DBL

$6.00

Well Rum

$3.50

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Malibu

$4.50

Meyers Dark

$6.00

Well Rum DBL

$5.00

Bacardi DBL

$6.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$6.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$6.00

Malibu DBL

$6.50

Meyers Dark DBL

$9.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

McCallen 12

$20.00

J & B DBL

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$12.00

McCallen 12 DBL

$30.00

Well Tequila

$3.50

Dulce Vida

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Jose blu agave

$7.00

Well Tequila DBL

$5.00

Dulce Vida DBL

$10.00

Patron Silver DBL

$14.00

Well Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Grey Goose Citron

$7.00

Deep Eddys

$5.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Kinky Blue

$4.00

Kinky Pink

$4.00

Phillips Lime

$3.50

Prairie Apple

$4.00

Prairie Grapefruit

$4.00

Prairie Watermelon

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Trummies Dill

$4.00

Trummies Garlic

$4.00

Trummies Horseradish

$4.00

Trummies Jalapeno Habanero

$4.00

UV Blue

$4.00

UV Red

$4.00

Deep Eddy

$4.00

Pink lemonade smirnoff

$3.50

Trummies Vodka

$4.00

Well Vodka DBL

$5.00

Absolut DBL

$9.00

Grey Goose DBL

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron DBL

$10.00

Jeremiah Weed DBL

$7.00

Ketel One DBL

$10.00

Kinky Blue DBL

$6.00

Kinky Pink DBL

$6.00

Phillips Lime DBL

$5.00

Prairie Apple DBL

$6.00

Prairie Grapefruit DBL

$6.00

Prairie Watermelon DBL

$6.00

Titos DBL

$6.00

Trummies Dill DBL

$6.00

Trummies Garlic DBL

$6.00

Trummies Horseradish DBL

$6.00

Trummies Jalapeno Habanero DBL

$6.00

UV Blue DBL

$6.00

UV Red DBL

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal Peach

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Four Roses

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Rye

$5.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Makers 46

$6.50

Makers Mark

$6.50

Ol Smokey Mango Habanero

$4.00

Ol Smokey Peanut Butter

$4.00

Ol Smokey Salted Carmel

$4.00

Overholt Rye

$5.00

Proper 12

$8.00

Redemtion Rye

$5.50

Screwball

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Seagrams VO

$4.00

Shankys Whip

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Revel Stoke

$3.00

Old Chippewa Rye

$5.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$5.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$22.00

Bulliet Bourbon DBL

$10.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$10.00

Canadian Club DBL

$6.00

Crown Royal DBL

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple DBL

$9.00

Crown Royal Peach DBL

$9.00

Fireball DBL

$6.00

Four Roses DBL

$9.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire DBL

$7.00

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$7.00

Jameson DBL

$10.00

Jim Beam DBL

$8.00

Jim Beam Rye DBL

$8.00

Knob Creek DBL

$9.00

Makers 46 DBL

Makers Mark DBL

$10.00

Ol Smokey Mango Habanero DBL

$6.00

Ol Smokey Peanut Butter DBL

$6.00

Ol Smokey Salted Carmel DBL

$6.00

Overholt Rye DBL

$8.00

Proper 12 DBL

$12.00

Redemtion Rye DBL

$8.00

Screwball DBL

$8.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$6.00

Seagrams VO DBL

$6.00

Shankys Whip DBL

$6.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$7.00

Tullamore Dew DBL

$15.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$7.00

Wild Turkey Honey DBL

$7.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$13.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$13.00

Old Chippewa Rye

$8.00

Beer

Alaskan Amber

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Guiness

$5.00

Gunpowder IPA

$5.00

Hazy Rabbit IPA

$5.00

Leinies Summer Shandy

$4.00

Leinies Toasted Bock

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Ciderboys

$5.00

Leinies Oktoberfest

$4.00

Coors Lite BTL

$3.50

Bud Lite BTL

$3.50

Bud Select 55 BTL

$3.50

Budwieser BTL

$3.50

Busch Lite BTL

$3.50

Corona BTL

$4.00

Leinenkugal BTL

$3.50

Leinenkugal HoneyWeiss BTL

$3.50

Leinenkugal Lite BTL

$3.50

Leinenkugal Summer Shandy BTL

$3.50

Michelob Golden Draft Lite Bottle BTL

$3.50

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.50

Miller 64 BTL

$3.50

Miller High Life BTL

$3.50

Miller Lite BTL

$3.50

Pabst BTL

$3.50

Carbliss

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Pabst Coffee

$2.00

Pabst Salted Carmel

$6.00

Red Apple Ale

$4.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Wildberry

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Twisted Tea half/half

$4.00

Twisted Tea Peach

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

Coors Light

Wine

Vista Point Cabernet

$4.00

Carmel Road

$11.00

Yulpa Cabernet

$6.00

DeLoach Zinfandel

$9.00

Guenoc Pinot Noir

$7.00

Albertoni Merlot

$4.00

Fit Vine

$6.00

The Velvet Devil Merlot

$9.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$14.00

Vista Point Cabernet BTL

$12.00

Carmel Road BTL

$33.00

Yulpa Cabernet BTL

$18.00

DeLoach Zinfandel BTL

$27.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir BTL

$12.00

Albertoni Merlot BTL

$12.00

Fit Vine BTL

$18.00

Albertoni Moscato

$4.00

Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Guenoc Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Palm Rose

$9.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$9.00

Sutterhome White Zin

$4.00

Vista Point Chardonnay

$4.00

Clifford Bay Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$40.00

Guenoc Pinot Grigio BTL

$18.00

Vista Point Chardonnay BTL

$12.00

Albertoni Moscato BTL

$12.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay BTL

$27.00

Sutterhome White Zin BTL

$12.00

Palm Rose BTL

$27.00

Prosecco BTL

$47.00

Shots & Bombs

Jagermeister

$5.00

Fireball

$3.00

Blackberry Brandy

$3.00

Dr Cherry

$3.50

Dr Menthol

$3.50

Dr Vanilla

$3.50

Goldschlagger

$4.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$3.50

Old Smokey Mango Habanero

$3.50

Old Smokey Peanut Butter

$3.50

Old Smokey Salted Caramel

$3.50

PB&J

$3.50

Salted Nut Roll

$5.00

Sambuca

$4.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$3.00

Rootbeer Barrel

$3.50

Jagerbomb

$5.00

Cherry bomb

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$4.00

Huskie bomb

$3.00

S'moregasm

$3.00

Apple pie

$3.00

Speciality Cocktails

Blue Mills

$9.00

Gin N Juice

$9.00

Grasshopper Martini

$9.00

Halliewood

$9.00

Mochatini

$9.00

River Thyme

$9.00

Spicy Ginger

$9.00

Two Waters

$9.00

Whiskey River Old Fashioned

$9.00

Shanky's Cream Soda

$9.00

Smoke On The Water

$9.00

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$9.00

White Pumpkin

$9.00

Smoretini

$9.00

Sour apple

$6.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Bloody Mary Flight

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Cranberry Ginger Mule

$6.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$5.00

French 75

$6.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Hot Toddy

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$5.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$4.00

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka Energy

$5.00

Packer specials

Bloody mary

$4.00

Mimosa

$4.00

PBR coffee

$2.00

Coors tap

$3.00

Cheese curds

$8.00

NA BEVS

1919 ROOT BEER

$3.00

Busch NA

$3.00

APPLE CIDER

$2.00

CLUB SODA

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.00

COKE

$2.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.00

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

DIET SIERRA MIST

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

ENERGY

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE SODA

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

SOUR

$2.00

SQUIRT

$2.00

TONIC

$2.00

ICE & MERCH

Can Koozie

$2.00

Hat

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$60.00

T Shirts

$20.00

Ice 6 lb

$3.00

Ice 20 lb

$7.00

Bug spray

$7.00

Fish Fry

2 Piece Fish Dinner

$12.00

3 Piece Fish Dinner

$15.00

Perch Fish Dinner

$13.00

Shrimp Dinner 8 pc

$14.00

Kids Chicken Strip with Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2940 109th St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

