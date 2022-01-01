Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

River Lights Cafe

720 Reviews

$$

340 NE Front St

Milford, DE 19963

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
(2) Eggs Any Style
Chicken Panini

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Sodas

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.25

Designer Water Bottle

$3.25+

Coffee

$2.25+

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Kids Drinks

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Bottle Ice Tea

$3.25

Bai water

$3.00

Smoothies

$4.99

Agua fresca

$3.50

Homemade IceTea

$2.75+

Light N' Healthy

Light And Healthy Options
Granola Yogurt Parfait

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Granola, Vanilla Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Topic

Old Fashion Oatmeal

Old Fashion Oatmeal

$4.00

Low Burning Old fashion Oatmeal 194 Calories When Added Fruit

Plain Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Fruit Granola Parfait

$5.75

Bowl of fresh fruit

$4.99

Breakfast Entrees

American Breakfast Platter

American Breakfast Platter

$13.45

Our Best Seller! 2 - Eggs Any Style Pick 2 (Ham, Bacon, Sausage Or Scrapple) Include (Pancakes Or French Toast) Choice Of Bread (White Or Wheat) *Serve W/ Home Fries

Colossal Burrito

Colossal Burrito

$12.45

Potatoes, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Tomatoes With Cheddar Cheese Choice Of Meat: Bacon, Ham Sausage Or Chorizo.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

A Fried Egg Your Choice Of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Salami, Or Scrapple Toasted Bread Of your choice

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$11.95

Ham, Cheese , Peppers Onions

Cheese Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$11.95

Choice Of Cheese

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$11.95

Peppers And Onions , Tomato And Cheese

CYO Omelette

CYO Omelette

$11.95

(1) Cheese (2) Meats Ham, Bacon, Scrapple, Sausage Or Chorizo. American, Swiss Or Provolone, Cheddar All Our Omelettes Served W/ Your Choice Of Toast

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.50

Egg & Cheese with our homemade quesadilla sauce.

Signature Huevos Rancheros

Signature Huevos Rancheros

$13.45

Chorizo & Egg, onions and tomatoes with grill jalapeno and beans.

Breakfast A La Carte

Pick And Choice

(2) Eggs Any Style

$3.00

(2) Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.50

Bowl of Grits

$2.50

Biscuit N' Gravy

$4.00

Chicken N' Waffle

$6.50

Home Fries

$3.00

Waffle

$3.75

(2) Pancakes

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Side Meat

Side Of Toast

French Toast

$3.50

Side of tortillas

$2.00

Crepes

Strawberry & Cream Crepes

$8.50

Blueberry & Cream Crepes

$8.50

Mix Fruit & Cream Crepes

$8.50

Paninis

All Serve with our River-Lights House Sauce
Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$11.45

Swiss Cheese- Bacon

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$11.45

Tomato, Provolone & Basil

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$11.45

Ham, pork swiss cheese & mustard

Subs

mayo, lettuce , onion, tomato , cheese provolone
Steak N' Cheese Sub w/ Fries

Steak N' Cheese Sub w/ Fries

$13.45

Mayo And L.T.O. & Peppers N' Onions

Chicken N' Cheese Sub w/ Fries

Chicken N' Cheese Sub w/ Fries

$13.45

Mayo & L.T.O provolone

Buffalo Chicken Sub w/ Fries

Buffalo Chicken Sub w/ Fries

$13.45

mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato

Sandwiches

lettuce, onions, tomato and some with cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Chips

Chicken Salad Sandwich w/ Chips

$10.45

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Egg Salad Sandwich w/ Chips

Egg Salad Sandwich w/ Chips

$10.45

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested salt and pepper, oregano and bacon ($1.50 )

Tuna Salad Sandwich w/ Chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich w/ Chips

$10.45

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Grill Cheese Sandwich w/ Chips

Grill Cheese Sandwich w/ Chips

$10.45

Choice of cheese add tomato $0.50 add Bacon $1.50

B.L.T. Sandwich w/ Chips

B.L.T. Sandwich w/ Chips

$10.45

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Ham Sandwich w/ Chips

Ham Sandwich w/ Chips

$10.45

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Turkey Sandwich w/ Chips

Turkey Sandwich w/ Chips

$10.45

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Club Sandwich w/Chips

Club Sandwich w/Chips

$13.95

lettuce , tomato and onion cheese upon requested

Classics

classics with french fries
Chicken Tenders (6) w/ Fries

Chicken Tenders (6) w/ Fries

$12.25

4 chicken tenders with fries

Mozzarella Sticks (6) w/ Fries

Mozzarella Sticks (6) w/ Fries

$12.25

mozzarella sticks with fries

Hamburger w/ Fries

Hamburger w/ Fries

$12.25

Mayo & L.T.O.

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$12.25

Mayo & L.T.O.

Buffalo Bone In Wings w/Fries

$12.25

Fried chicken fritter

$12.25

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.45

Ham, Turkey Egg & Cheese Lettuce & Tomato, Red Onions & Cucumber

River Chicken Salad

River Chicken Salad

$11.45

Lettuce Tomato Red Onions, Bacon & Eggs Avocado House Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$11.45

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Red Onion Parsley & Cilantro, Olives

Chicken ceased salad

$11.45

Side salad

$5.50

Tacos

cilantro and onions All Taco's comes with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side
Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$3.99

cilantro and onions All Taco's comes with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.99

cilantro and onions All Taco's comes with Sour Cream & Salsa on the side

Chorizo

$3.99

Fish Taco

$5.25

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Gyro

Super Size Lamb Or Chicken Gyro W/L.T.O And Feta Cheese Crumbles With Tzatziki Sauce & Side Cup Of Pasta Salad
Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$13.25

Super Size Lamb Gyro W/L.T.O And Feta Cheese Crumbles With Tzatziki Sauce & Side Cup Of Pasta Salad

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$13.25

Chicken Gyro W/L.T.O And Feta Cheese Crumbles With Tzatziki Sauce & Side Cup Of Pasta Salad

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla W/Fries

$10.25

Cheese Quesadilla W/Fries

$8.25

Soup

Bowl Chicken Soup

$5.95

Bowl Of Soup Of The Day

$5.95

Cup Of Chicken Soup

$3.85

Cup Of Soup Of The Day

$3.85

Cup of Chilli

$3.85

Bowl of Chilli

$5.95

Kids Menu

juice box with a choice of fries or fruit cup
Kids Pancakes w/ Bacon

Kids Pancakes w/ Bacon

$5.99

All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.99

All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box

Kids Grill Cheese

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.99

All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.99

All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box

Kids Fish Sticks

Kids Fish Sticks

$5.99

All Meals Includes: Fries Or Fruit Cup With a Juice Box

Kids Fruit Cup

$1.00

Kids Drinks

$1.00

TO GO CHARGE

TO GO CHARGE

$2.00

Charge condiments

Butter packets

$0.25

Syrup

$0.25

Cream cheese

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to River Lights Cafe, home of the American Breakfast Platter. Come on by and enjoy our delicious food along with the best view in town. In a rush? order online and skip the line.

Website

Location

340 NE Front St, Milford, DE 19963

Directions

Gallery
River Lights Cafe image
River Lights Cafe image

Map
