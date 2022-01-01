A map showing the location of River Mill Coffee Co 407 W 11thView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

River Mill Coffee Co 407 W 11th

No reviews yet

407 West 11th Street

Neligh, NE 68756

Coffee

Americano

$3.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Drip (House)

$2.00+

Espresso

$2.25

French Press

$3.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Misto

$3.50+

Specialty (SP9)

$2.75+

Ice Cream/Blended

Frappe

$5.50+

Smoothie

$5.00+

Root Beer Float 16oz

$4.50

Purple Cow 16oz

$4.50

Affogato 16oz

$3.75

Cone/Dish

$2.00

Tea/Specialty

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Iced Hibiscus Berry

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.15+

Arnold Palmer

$2.25+

Apple Cider

$2.60+

London Fog 16oz

$4.00

Chai Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Steamer/Creamer

$2.85+

Italian Soda 16oz

$3.00

Lotus Energy

$4.25+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$3.75+

Soft Drinks

Pepsi Products

$0.95

Olipop

$3.00

Cawston

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Breakfast/Pastry

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Bagel

$2.50

Guacamole Bagel

$3.50

Scrumptious Bagel

$5.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00+

Scones

$3.75

Granola

$2.00

Housemade

Mylk Oatmeal

$4.00

Gift Card

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

Retail-shirts

T-shirts

$20.00

Sweatshirts

$40.00

Tanktops

$25.00

Hats

$20.00

Retail coffee/tea

Brazilian Sweet Blue

$15.00

Kenyan AA

$16.00

Guatemalan Antigua

$13.00

Costa Rican Tarrazu

$14.00

Guatamalan Decaf

$15.00

Ethiopian

$14.00

Cowboy blend

$14.00

Satchet-hugo grey

$15.00

Satchet-Tisane Rainier

$15.00

Satchet-oolong Champagne

$22.00

Satchet-Bouquet

$15.00

Loose green jasmine

$20.00

Loose-Oolong Champagne

$22.00

Loose-Grey

$15.00

Loose-Rainer

$15.00

Loose-Bouquet

$15.00

Boli Tea Pot

$22.00

Bulk catering/ordering

Cinnamon rolls 1 doz

$36.00

Caramel rolls 1 doz

$36.00

Cinnamon rolls 2 doz

$65.00

Caramel rolls 2 doz

$65.00

Cookies 1 doz

$20.00

Cookies 2 doz

$48.00

Cookies 3 doz

$55.00

Coffee Urn

$15.00

1.25 Gals Cold Brew

$20.00

Apple Cider urn with Autumn Spice

$30.00

Syrups, cream, sweatner basket

$20.00

Half dozen cookis

$11.00

Half Bozen rolls

$22.00

6 cookies, 1 roll, 1 granola, special packaging

$17.00

Room rental/hour

$25.00

Small flavor bottle

$3.50

25 cups\lids\sleeves

$5.00

Lg. Cream

$5.50

Sandwiches

Roast Beef & Swiss

$8.75

Chicken Pesto on Ciabatta

$8.75

PB + J ONLY

$2.79

PB + J w/ lemonade

$4.69

PB + J w/ tea

$4.69

PB + J w/ smoothie

$7.04

Salads

SALAD- Chicken

$7.75

SALAD- Roast Beef

$7.75

Snacks

Cookies

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

BIG SPOON

$2.75

SUN & SWELL COOKIES

$4.00

Macarons (4 pk)

$5.50

Chips

$1.50

Dill Pickle

$0.50

Retail-Merch

French Press

$32.00

Latte Mugs

$15.00

Travel Tumbler

$26.00

Travel Tumbler w/ customization

$30.00

Cedar Coaster- each

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern urban coffee experience in a rural area. We home to be a place of community and inspiration.

Location

407 West 11th Street, Neligh, NE 68756

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

