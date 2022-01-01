River Pig Saloon PDX Pearl District

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Four buttermilk battered chicken strips, choice of dipping sauce: blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard or bbq

Curly Fries

$7.00

Herbs, house seasoning, parmesan

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Brussel sprouts, bacon, balsamic reduction

Fried Zucchini Chips

$8.00

Hells Canyon Drumsticks

$11.00

Tossed in: 1.) house dry rub 2.) cilantro buffalo 3.) bbq 4.) honey mustard

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette dressing

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Bacon wrapped jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese & cheddar jack, served with ranch

Pickle Basket

$8.00

Buttermilk batter pickle chips, side of ranch

Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle sauce, sour cream on side

River Pig Nachos

$12.00

Cheese sauce, refried beans, black olives, pickled jalapeños, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso fresco

Roasted Cauliflower

$11.00

Cauliflower steak, toasted almonds, romesco sauce

Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Chips salsa guac latenite

$10.00

Dinner

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Vegan beyond burger, onions, arugula, pickles, sriracha mayo, guacamole, gluten free bun

Big Boi Burger

$17.00

Two beef patties, cheddar cheese, pickles, carmalized onions, chile toreado, garlic aioli, brioche bun

Bison Burger

$18.00

Organic local bison, bacon, pepper jack cheese, carmalized onions, lettuce, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun

Mac Lovin

$12.00

Pasta, bacon, kale, parmesan

Oregon's Finest Bowl

$11.00

Quinoa, carrot, edamame, kalamata olives, red onion, feta,

Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Cajun spiced shrimp, basil, arugula, lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, slaw, jalapeño dressing, avocado, sriracha mayo, brioche bun

Steak Salad

$18.00

Sirloin, mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomato, onion, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, avocado, balsamic dressing

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Avocado, poached egg, arugula, feta cheese, red chili flakes, house potatoes

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh baked crosisant, bourbon bacon jam, fried egg, cheddar, avocado, house potatoes

Banana Bread Pudding

$9.00

Rum caramel, toasted almonds

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Local fresh berry compote, honey butter, maple syrup

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar, pepper sofrito

Chicken and Waffle

$14.00

Fried chicken, belgian waffle, habarnero syrup, honey butter, green onion

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

English muffin, canadian bacon, poached egg, sauteed spinach, hollandaise, house potatoes

Farmer's Breakfast

$11.00

2 eggs any style, choice of bacon or chicken sausage, house potatoes

Fat Mac Burger

$16.00

Local bison, egg, bourbon bacon jam, smoked gouda, pickles, spicy aioli, broiche bun, house potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Corn tortillas, 2 sunny-side up eggs, refried beans, salsa ranchera, avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo

Omelette

$12.00

Cheddar, pepper sofrito, smoked maldon salt

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Ranch steak, 2 eggs any style, chorizo hollandaise, house potatoes

Veggie Benedict

$15.00

English muffin, avocado, poached egg, heriloom tomato, sauteed spinach, hollandaise, house potatoes

Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Side 2 Bacon

$2.00

Side 4 Bacon

$4.00

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.00

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Chipotle Hollandaise

$0.50

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Food Specials

Shanghai Wings

$9.00

Wings and Lager

$10.00

Beer

Red Ale

$7.00

Pale Ale

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

Double IPA

$8.00

Lager

$7.00

Pilsner

$7.00

Dry Cider

$7.00

Special Cider

$7.00

Nitro

$7.00

Shot in the Dark

$12.00

Half Beer

$4.00

Black Cherry Claw

$7.00

Busch light

$5.00

Cooper's

$4.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mango Claw

$7.00

Modelo 12 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Modelo 16 oz

$5.00

Montucky

$5.00

Rainer

$5.00

River Pig Lager CAN

$4.00

Tecate 12 oz

$4.00Out of stock

Tecate 16 oz

$5.00

Topo chico straw guava

$7.00

Wyld cbd

$7.00

Black Cherry Claw Bucket

$25.00

Busch light bucket

$20.00

Cooper's Bucket

$15.00

Coors Bucket

$20.00

Mango Claw Bucket

$25.00

Mixed Claw Bucket

$25.00

Modelo Bucket

$25.00

Rainier Bucket

$20.00

River Pig Lager Bucket

$15.00

Tekate Bucket

$20.00

Topo bucket

$25.00

Watermelon Claw Bucket

$25.00

Wine

Red Blend

$8.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Taub Merlot

$14.00

Serial Cab Sauv

$14.00

Menage a Trois Merlot

$14.00

Erath Pinot Gris

$12.00

Diora Chardonnay

$14.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Crawford Rose

$10.00

Champagne Brut

$8.00

Ruffin Prosecco

$10.00

Ruffin Prosecco Rose Mini

$10.00

Rose'

$10.00

Champagne Brut Bottle

$25.00

Prosecco Bottle

$35.00

Erath Pinot Gris Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Diora Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Crawford Rose

$35.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$45.00

Menage a Trois Merlot Bottle

$35.00

Taub Merlot Bottle

$45.00

Serial Cab Sauv Bottle

$65.00

House Cocktails

Whiskey and Pickle Back

$9.00

Angel's Old Fashioned

$17.00

Basil Collins

$13.00

California Widow

$13.00

Cool Hand Luke

$13.00

Fresh Press

$13.00

Goose Widow

$17.00

High Noon Manhattan

$16.00

Irish Mule

$13.00

Lavender 75

$14.00

Lost in Paradise

$14.00

Oh, You Fancy?

$13.00

Open Liquor

Passionfruit Cooler

$13.00

Post Canyon

$13.00

River Pig Old Fashioned

$13.00

Special 5alarm shot teq

$9.00

Special Blueberry lav lemonade Tall

$10.00

Special Blueberry lav lemonade shot

$9.00

Stag Margarita

$14.00

TJ's Special

$13.00

Tropicana

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bees Knees

$12.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Kamikaze Cocktail

$11.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemondrop Cocktail

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Paloma

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Side Car

$13.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Whiskey Sour - Egg

$14.00

White Russian

$11.00

Brunch Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Champagne Glass

$8.00

Coffee

$4.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hail Mary (loaded bloody)

$22.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

John Daly

$10.00

KingMosa

$14.00

Michelada

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa Bucket

$25.00

Spanish Coffee

$14.00

Tijuana Speedball

$15.00

White Claw Bucket

$22.00

N/A Beverages

Redbull

$5.00

Sugarfree Redbull

$5.00

Soda refill

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7up

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Pineapple

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

I Love College

AMF

$15.00

Basil Collins Shot

$10.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$9.00

Cali Widow Shot

$10.00

Fresh Press Shot (TBT)

$10.00

Green tea shot

$12.00

Jager bomb bruh

$11.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$12.00

Lemon Drop shot

$9.00

Long Island

$15.00

Whiskey and Pickle Back

$9.00

Tic Tac Drop Shot

$10.00

Coffee Drinks

Double Espresso Shot

$5.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Spanish Coffee

$14.00

Moroccan Coffee

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Selva Rey Drink Specials

Tropical Getaway

$13.00

Selva Rey Mojito

$13.00

Chocolate Affair

$15.00

Guava Daiquiri

$15.00

Well

Seagrams Vodka

$8.00

El jimador Tequila

$8.00

Miles Gin

$8.00

Bacardi Superior Rum

$8.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Old Taylor

$8.00

Vodka

Dregs

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Monopolowa

$9.00

Reyka

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Whiskey

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Bouron

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Dickel Rye

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$16.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$14.00

Weller Full Proof

$14.00

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

Whicked Pickle

$9.00

Whistle Pig Rye

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00

Yamazaki 12

$25.00Out of stock

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Rare Whiskey

Angel's Envy Rye

$27.00

Angels Envy cask strength

$95.00

Baker's 7

$18.00

Booker's

$30.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$32.00

Elijah Craig toasted barrel

$20.00

Joseph magnus cigar blend

$66.00

Little Book Chapter #4

$40.00

Stagg Jr.

$32.00

Thomas Handy Sazerac

$68.00

Whistle pig 18 year

$132.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Lagavulin 16

$24.00

Macallan 12 double cask

$25.00

Macallan 12 Sherry Cask

$30.00Out of stock

Oban 14

$18.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Acre Largo

$15.00

Banhez mezcal

$15.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$18.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Repo

$11.00

Cincoro Anejo

$40.00

Cincoro Repo

$25.00

Clase Azul Gold

$114.00

Clase Azul Plata

$45.00

Clase Azul Repo

$55.00Out of stock

Class azul mezcal

$110.00

Corralejo 1821

$48.00

Don Julio 1942

$55.00

Don Julio anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Bianco

$15.00

Don Julio Primavera

$40.00

Don julio repo

$18.00

Espolon Repo

$12.00Out of stock

Herradura Anejo

$20.00

Herradura Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Reserva

$75.00

Mezcal Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Mezcal joven Banhez

$11.00Out of stock

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Patron

$15.00

Gin

Aviation

$11.00Out of stock

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Freeland Gin

$10.00

Rum/congac

Appleton Estate Signature

$9.00

Bacardi 8

$9.00

Cruzan Dark

$9.00

Don Q 151

$11.00

Dusse

$18.00

Goslings Dark Rum

$9.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Malibu

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Selvarey Coconut Rum

$10.00

Selvarey White Rum

$10.00

Liqueurs

Absinthe Ordinaire

$9.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Green Chartruese

$12.00

Jagger

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Pama Liqueur

$9.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Merchandise

Beanie

$15.00

Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Sticker

$5.00

Staff Hoodie

$35.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

529 Northwest 13th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

Gallery
River Pig Saloon PDX image
River Pig Saloon PDX image
River Pig Saloon PDX image

Map
