River Pig Saloon PDX Pearl District
No reviews yet
529 Northwest 13th Avenue
Portland, OR 97209
Starters
Chicken Strips
Four buttermilk battered chicken strips, choice of dipping sauce: blue cheese, ranch, honey mustard or bbq
Curly Fries
Herbs, house seasoning, parmesan
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Brussel sprouts, bacon, balsamic reduction
Fried Zucchini Chips
Hells Canyon Drumsticks
Tossed in: 1.) house dry rub 2.) cilantro buffalo 3.) bbq 4.) honey mustard
House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lemon vinaigrette dressing
Jalapeno Poppers
Bacon wrapped jalapeños, stuffed with cream cheese & cheddar jack, served with ranch
Pickle Basket
Buttermilk batter pickle chips, side of ranch
Quesadilla
Cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle sauce, sour cream on side
River Pig Nachos
Cheese sauce, refried beans, black olives, pickled jalapeños, green onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, queso fresco
Roasted Cauliflower
Cauliflower steak, toasted almonds, romesco sauce
Sliders
Chips salsa guac latenite
Dinner
Beyond Burger
Vegan beyond burger, onions, arugula, pickles, sriracha mayo, guacamole, gluten free bun
Big Boi Burger
Two beef patties, cheddar cheese, pickles, carmalized onions, chile toreado, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Bison Burger
Organic local bison, bacon, pepper jack cheese, carmalized onions, lettuce, pickles, garlic mayo, brioche bun
Mac Lovin
Pasta, bacon, kale, parmesan
Oregon's Finest Bowl
Quinoa, carrot, edamame, kalamata olives, red onion, feta,
Shrimp Tacos
Cajun spiced shrimp, basil, arugula, lemon oregano vinaigrette dressing
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, slaw, jalapeño dressing, avocado, sriracha mayo, brioche bun
Steak Salad
Sirloin, mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomato, onion, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers, avocado, balsamic dressing
Brunch
Avocado Toast
Avocado, poached egg, arugula, feta cheese, red chili flakes, house potatoes
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh baked crosisant, bourbon bacon jam, fried egg, cheddar, avocado, house potatoes
Banana Bread Pudding
Rum caramel, toasted almonds
Belgian Waffle
Local fresh berry compote, honey butter, maple syrup
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar, pepper sofrito
Chicken and Waffle
Fried chicken, belgian waffle, habarnero syrup, honey butter, green onion
Eggs Benedict
English muffin, canadian bacon, poached egg, sauteed spinach, hollandaise, house potatoes
Farmer's Breakfast
2 eggs any style, choice of bacon or chicken sausage, house potatoes
Fat Mac Burger
Local bison, egg, bourbon bacon jam, smoked gouda, pickles, spicy aioli, broiche bun, house potatoes
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas, 2 sunny-side up eggs, refried beans, salsa ranchera, avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Omelette
Cheddar, pepper sofrito, smoked maldon salt
Steak and Eggs
Ranch steak, 2 eggs any style, chorizo hollandaise, house potatoes
Veggie Benedict
English muffin, avocado, poached egg, heriloom tomato, sauteed spinach, hollandaise, house potatoes
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Side 2 Bacon
Side 4 Bacon
Side Chicken Sausage
Side Chorizo
Side Two Eggs
Side Toast
Side Chipotle Hollandaise
Side Potatoes
Food Specials
Beer
Red Ale
Pale Ale
IPA
Hazy IPA
Double IPA
Lager
Pilsner
Dry Cider
Special Cider
Nitro
Shot in the Dark
Half Beer
Black Cherry Claw
Busch light
Cooper's
Coors Light
Mango Claw
Modelo 12 oz
Modelo 16 oz
Montucky
Rainer
River Pig Lager CAN
Tecate 12 oz
Tecate 16 oz
Topo chico straw guava
Wyld cbd
Black Cherry Claw Bucket
Busch light bucket
Cooper's Bucket
Coors Bucket
Mango Claw Bucket
Mixed Claw Bucket
Modelo Bucket
Rainier Bucket
River Pig Lager Bucket
Tekate Bucket
Topo bucket
Watermelon Claw Bucket
Wine
Red Blend
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Taub Merlot
Serial Cab Sauv
Menage a Trois Merlot
Erath Pinot Gris
Diora Chardonnay
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Crawford Rose
Champagne Brut
Ruffin Prosecco
Ruffin Prosecco Rose Mini
Rose'
Champagne Brut Bottle
Prosecco Bottle
Erath Pinot Gris Bottle
Diora Chardonnay Bottle
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc Bottle
Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle
Menage a Trois Merlot Bottle
Taub Merlot Bottle
Serial Cab Sauv Bottle
House Cocktails
Whiskey and Pickle Back
Angel's Old Fashioned
Basil Collins
California Widow
Cool Hand Luke
Fresh Press
Goose Widow
High Noon Manhattan
Irish Mule
Lavender 75
Lost in Paradise
Oh, You Fancy?
Open Liquor
Passionfruit Cooler
Post Canyon
River Pig Old Fashioned
Special 5alarm shot teq
Special Blueberry lav lemonade Tall
Special Blueberry lav lemonade shot
Stag Margarita
TJ's Special
Tropicana
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Bees Knees
Boulevardier
Corpse Reviver #2
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dirty Shirley
French 75
Gimlet
Kamikaze Cocktail
Last Word
Lemondrop Cocktail
Long Island
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Negroni
Paloma
Sazerac
Side Car
Tom Collins
Vesper
Vieux Carre
Whiskey Sour
Whiskey Sour - Egg
White Russian
Brunch Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bloody Mary
Champagne Glass
Coffee
Corpse Reviver #2
Espresso Martini
Hail Mary (loaded bloody)
Hot Toddy
Irish Breakfast Shot
Irish Coffee
John Daly
KingMosa
Michelada
Mimosa
Mimosa Bucket
Spanish Coffee
Tijuana Speedball
White Claw Bucket
N/A Beverages
I Love College
Coffee Drinks
Selva Rey Drink Specials
Well
Whiskey
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bouron
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Dickel Rye
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Four Roses
Four Roses Single Barrel
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Rittenhouse Rye
Templeton Rye
Uncle Nearest 1884
Weller Full Proof
Weller Special Reserve
Whicked Pickle
Whistle Pig Rye
Woodford Reserve
Hibiki Harmony
Yamazaki 12
Suntory Toki
Rare Whiskey
Scotch
Tequila/Mezcal
Acre Largo
Banhez mezcal
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Repo
Cincoro Anejo
Cincoro Repo
Clase Azul Gold
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Repo
Class azul mezcal
Corralejo 1821
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio anejo
Don Julio Bianco
Don Julio Primavera
Don julio repo
Espolon Repo
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Blanco
Herradura Reposado
Jose Cuervo Reserva
Mezcal Del Maguey Vida
Mezcal joven Banhez
Milagro Blanco
Patron
Rum/congac
Liqueurs
Absinthe Ordinaire
Amaretto Disaronno
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Baileys
Butterscotch Schnapps
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Fernet Branca
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Green Chartruese
Jagger
Kahlua
Lillet Blanc
Luxardo Maraschino
Pama Liqueur
St. Germain
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
529 Northwest 13th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209